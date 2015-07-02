January 21, Stage 3: Glenelg - Campbelltown 139km
Map and profile
Stage 3: Glenelg - Campbelltown
Tour Down Under: Stage 3 preview
Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White says...
"It's a relatively flat stage but what happens in the final 15 minutes is crucial with a very fast run in down the gorge, then we turn off to the left and you have the Corkscrew climb which the riders will be hitting at warp speed. It's where the climbers get a chance to show off how their off season has been going. The pure climbers are whom you'll see on the Corkscrew as it's hard enough and long enough that it does break up considerably. It's a stage we can't afford to lose time on. The interesting thing with the Corkscrew stage is that from the top of the climb to the finish line is not very far and you have a very fast tricky descent immediately after the KOM and once it flattens out you are still slightly descending all the way to the finish line.
"No teams have the chance to get organised as it's 10 minutes between top of the Corkscrew and the finish, the race is blown to pieces on the climb, and finding your teammates and getting a chase organised is very, very difficult. Everyone who wants to win the tour doesn't want to lose time and they would hopefully have a teammate with them who can nullify any late attacks.
Prediction – Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal)
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy