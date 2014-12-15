January 21, Stage 2: Unley - Stirling 150km
January 21, 2015: Unley - Stirling 150km
Stage 2: Unley - Stirling
Matt White says:
"A pretty traditional stage with slight variations from year-to-year which has been used many times in Tour Down Under.It's a special stage in that it can be won by a strong sprinter or can also be won by a general classification contender. For a team like Orica-GreenEdge, who are looking to win Tour Down Under, its a stage that our leader Simon Gerrans needs to fire on."
Winner - There will be someone from Movistar, they will always come out with their guns blazing early-season with the likes of a José Joaquín Rojas. Someone like Ben Swift also has a pretty good chance on a uphill sprint.
Stage details




