Matt White says:

"A pretty traditional stage with slight variations from year-to-year which has been used many times in Tour Down Under.It's a special stage in that it can be won by a strong sprinter or can also be won by a general classification contender. For a team like Orica-GreenEdge, who are looking to win Tour Down Under, its a stage that our leader Simon Gerrans needs to fire on."

Winner - There will be someone from Movistar, they will always come out with their guns blazing early-season with the likes of a José Joaquín Rojas. Someone like Ben Swift also has a pretty good chance on a uphill sprint.

Stage details