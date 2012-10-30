What Stuart O'Grady says...

It's always windy down there around Willunga. Every year that I've raced the wind plays a massive factor. After few hard days of racing in the legs the guys are running on their reserves and Willunga is really tough. Everyone is kind of thinking about getting up there the second time so no one really wants to go deep the first time. But there is always people attacking and trying to split up the race.

It's very hard for a small group to stay away. Last year we saw Leopard-Trek rip it up over the top and they blew things to pieces. I'd imagine this year will be very similar and the best guy will win at the top.

