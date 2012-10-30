January 26, Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Old Willunga Hill 151.5km
Stage 5 profile
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Old Willunga Hill
What Stuart O'Grady says...
It's always windy down there around Willunga. Every year that I've raced the wind plays a massive factor. After few hard days of racing in the legs the guys are running on their reserves and Willunga is really tough. Everyone is kind of thinking about getting up there the second time so no one really wants to go deep the first time. But there is always people attacking and trying to split up the race.
It's very hard for a small group to stay away. Last year we saw Leopard-Trek rip it up over the top and they blew things to pieces. I'd imagine this year will be very similar and the best guy will win at the top.
Profile
Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy