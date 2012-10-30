January 20, People's Choice Classic 51km
People's Choice Classic profile
People's Choice Classic: East End, Adelaide -
What Stuart O'Grady says...
It's often the first time a lot of guys have pinned a number one in the new year – besides the Australians. It's normally a bit nervous as it's the first time the WorldTour peloton get together. Even thought it's not a WorldTour race every team still wants to win. The pace is normally pretty high, a lot of people [watching] and it's pretty exciting. Then it's a super fast and nervous finish.
It doesn't matter what type of race it is, every time guys pin a number on they want to win and get that first notch. It's not a WorldTour race but everyone wants to strike first blood and it's good for the confidence. It's our [Orica GreenEdge's] first chance to get the lead-out going and try and get [Matt Goss] 'Gossy' over the line first.
Profile
Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under
