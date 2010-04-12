Trending

Taberlay takes yet another victory

Morka, Weber round out podium for Trek

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized)60pts
2Adam Morka (Trek Canada)55
3Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle Relief)51
4Craig Richey (Aviawest-Blue Competition Cycles)47
5Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/Industry Nine.Net)44
6Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)41
7Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound)38
8Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles)35
9Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)33
10Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)31
11Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonnance)29

Cat 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Crooks2:03:32
2Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing T)0:00:12
3Danny Munoz (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:07:50
4Chris Stein0:14:55
5Scott Mcclave (Simi Cycling)0:15:55
6Tylor Giger (Vos-Cycles Gladiator)0:20:40

Cat 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)2:00:26
2Jeremy Thatcher (Ciclegiant Air)0:00:31
3Philip Monell (Trek Mtn Co-Op)0:03:50
4Peter Tonn0:05:26
5Sergio Garcia (Sc Velo)0:10:22
6Chris Burke (Foundation Roots)0:11:14
7Eric Colton (The Team / Socalcros)0:11:48
8Nicholas Ducharme (Mafia Racing/Felt Bi)0:13:31
9Landon Libby (Turner Bikes/R Racef)0:15:25
10Barret Fishner (Mountains Edge/Las V)0:17:00
11D.J. Limardi (Velo Pro / Frs)0:18:13
12Chris Thibodeau (Sert/Sho-Air)0:18:57
13Ara Movsessian (Backbone Adventure R)0:32:00
DNFJustin Libby (Turner/Possabilities)

Cat 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Specialized)1:58:51
2Gerry Cody (Dons Bikes Rialto)0:04:27
3Wesley Reutimann (Paa)0:04:42
4Griffith Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes)0:07:38
5Michael Barbee (Bear Valley Bikes)0:10:28
6Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:11:48
7David Ruiz (Paa)0:23:03
8Adam Poytress (Platinum Performance)0:24:07
9Ian Mullins (Mafia Racing/Pabst)0:51:14
DNFRobert Wilcher (Chicken Ranch)

Cat 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gary Douville (Platinum Performance)2:06:33
2Ryan Cox (Linked Cycling)0:00:50
3Bryan Taylor (Bear Valley Bikes)0:00:59
4Alexis Seletzky (Cynergy)0:01:05
5Timothy Sparks (Metal Mtn)0:03:23
6Mike Oceguera (Sc Velo)0:04:35
7Chris Mckee (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:10:33
8Rene Pulido (Incycle/Sc Velo)0:10:55
9Dustin Householder0:11:53
10Jermaine Brown (Velo Pro/Kon)0:12:33
11Robert Snyder (Backbone)0:15:35
12Chris Kasey (Team Cohort)0:16:31
13Jeff Botelho (Bikepedia.Com)0:19:29
14Javier Reveles0:35:48
15Justin Lassahn (Sgbc)0:57:45
DNFJustin Mann (Velosport/Rock N Roa)
DNFChad Walton (Ie Bikes)
DNFMatthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery-Wildhor)

Cat 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Hammond (Bear Valley Bikes)2:05:15
2John Saliamonas (Paa/Remax)0:00:55
3Mike Hileman (Alle Giant Aai/Bike)0:01:21
4Todd Booth (Platinum Performance)0:02:00
5John Merriam (Slime)0:03:15
6Roger Moore (Platinum Performance)0:09:18
7Coley King (Veloworx)0:11:26
8Brian Dickey (Simi Cycling Center)0:12:13
9Bill Mosher (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:13:27
10Stan Finney (Content Works)0:13:41
11Jeff Lawler0:16:45
12Craig Sisino (Shoair/Sonance)0:18:27
13Chris Marsiguerra (Joselyns)0:21:44
14Brendan Shepherd0:22:31
15Mike Hecker (Heckers Coastal Tree)0:26:26
16Sean Smith (Linked Cycling)0:26:58
17Chris Duburg (Tri-Sport)0:30:21
18Garin Frost0:30:51
19Michael Negrete (Sc Velo)0:40:48

Cat 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Omara (Sho-Air/Sonnance)2:05:12
2David Sullivan (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:00:05
3Ron Takeda (Platinum Performance)0:04:43
4Todd Stephenson (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:04:45
5Bob Nisbet (Platinum Performance)0:13:09
6Donal Gallegos (Wallys)0:14:31
7Art Macfarland (Hammerhead Bikes.Com)0:15:28
8Ron Harris0:30:07
9Andy Osburn (Platinum Performance)0:31:10
DNFDoug Urbach (Platinum Performance)
DNFGarry Summers

Cat 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Langin Sr (Platinum Performance)1:21:50
2John Biron (Platinum Performance)0:04:24
3Steve Silva (Platinum Performance)0:12:19
4Tom Gabehart (Cal Coast Bi)0:12:35
5Brad Lang (Pull Thru Racing/Pos)0:17:31
6Tc Schultz (Herbalife La Grange)0:26:54
DNFJim Gentes (Family Cycling Cente)

Cat 1 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Swank (Bear Valley Bikes)1:27:03
2Mike Weber (Platinum Performance)0:03:45
DNFJon Miller (Platinum Performance)

Cat 1 Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Manzella (One Fg)1:35:08
2Bob Blatner (Bikes 4 Life)0:02:18
3Stan Ford (Socal Endurance)0:03:59
4Mike Roberts0:10:06
5Nils Hendrix (Stump Grinder Bicycl)0:12:24

Cat 1 Men 65+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Dahlgren (Paa/Remax)1:46:33
2Brian Kiniry0:09:38
3Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Mag)0:10:40
4Buz Brockway (Team Ape)0:11:12
5Ron Riley (Scccc)0:12:13
6Russ Fay (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:18:43
7David Martin (Coates Cyclery)0:37:30

Cat 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carol Boland (Tri-Sport)1:38:38
2Amanda Schaper (Platinum Performance)0:11:29

Cat 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Monroe (Buy-Cell.Com)1:38:27
2Vanessa Humic (Backbone Adventure C)0:13:14

Cat 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leeann Storino (Ranchos Cycl)1:39:17
2Annabelle Nenninger (Pivot Cycles)0:02:38
3Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)0:05:25

Cat 1 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodi Martin (Coates Cyclery)2:14:24

Cat 1 Single Speed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Stephenson (Sho-Air/Sonnance)2:09:44
2Jason Winkler (Odi/661)0:12:59
3Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)0:19:56
4Keith Newsome0:25:22

Cat 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Ellin (Swamis)1:31:53
2Dustin Draper (Metalmtn)0:12:23
3Doug Herrick0:21:14

Cat 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cockroft (Incycle)1:34:52
2Calvin Lefebvre (Sho-Air/So)0:01:40
3Christopher Woodruff (The Team /)0:04:29
4David Banks0:05:49
5Diego Mendonca (Sho-Air/So)0:06:24
6Garret Bean (Sho-Air)0:06:26
7Jason Wolf (Incycle)0:07:09
8Ryan Kershek (Amazon Bik)0:07:58
9Van Geslani (Team Six 3)0:09:05
10Robert Fitzroy0:19:43
11Cheyne Mckeever (Backbone R)0:20:27
DNFSean Robman (Paa / Rema)

Cat 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Green1:34:02
2Scott Holland (Rodder Rac)0:01:54
3Jaramie Duke0:02:11
4Matt Smith (Sho-Air/So)0:04:40
5John Dang (Sho-Air/So)0:04:47
6Bryan Brusick (Bear Valle)0:08:11
7Goro Kataoka0:11:26
8Jose Laureano (Sho-Air/So)0:15:31
9Chris Urquidez (Arts Cycle)0:17:37
10Matt Reeves (Rodder Rac)0:17:47

Cat 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Bricker1:31:57
2Nathaniel Graham (Linkedcycl)0:01:24
3Jay Sramek0:01:43
4Chris Schaper (Pasadena A)0:02:22
5Dave Wallace (Buycell.Co)0:02:39
6Nicholas Snider0:02:45
7Adam Mccamish (Coates Cyc)0:02:53
8John Moisan0:04:51
9Justin Marshall0:07:01
10Chris Wellbaum (Outer Circ)0:09:19
11Joe Hockensmith0:10:37
12Michael Farkas (Descenders)0:11:58
13Craig Griffin0:12:08
14Ben Stefanski (Chicken Ra)0:16:58
15Justin Rosen (Sho-Air/So)0:33:11

Cat 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derric Swinfard1:26:28
2Clinton Campbell (Sho-Air/So)0:03:27
3Jim Spotts (Simi Cycli)0:04:34
4John Umale (Santa Clar)0:04:35
5Charlie Gilmore (Troupe Rac)0:05:52
6Steve Schmidt0:09:18
7Christopher Bautista (Sc Velo)0:12:37
8John M Reveles (Platinum P)0:12:42
9Gordon Smith (World Cycl)0:12:51
10Paul Donohoe (Chicken Ra)0:13:33
11Michael Dowdle (Coates Cyc)0:15:04
12Wade Lawrence (Main St Cy)0:15:35
13Marc Bobro (Chicken Ra)0:15:36
14Aaron Baker0:17:50
15Ryan Campbell0:18:01
16Matthias Jezek (Sho-Air/So)0:19:51
17Peter Nesmith (Etna Brewi)0:23:02
18Omar Almaguer (Sc Velo)0:26:48
DNFMichael Vert

Cat 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Redline (Redline Co)1:31:35
2Alex Teno (Outer Circ)0:00:49
3Craig Zimmerman (Chicken Ra)0:02:06
4Paul Vujovich (Sho-Air/So)0:03:19
5Greg Hayward (Sho-Air/So)0:03:55
6Dave Lettieri (Chicken Ra)0:04:25
7Vincent Sabotin (Santa Clar)0:04:59
8Nick Davis (Chicken Ra)0:05:31
9David Culbertson (Sho-Air)0:08:29
10James Fuller0:08:29
11Wade Arnold (Sc Velo)0:10:59
12Vladimir Popovic (Sho-Air/So)0:11:03
13Chris Brown (Platinum)0:13:08
14Tom Robe (Troupe Rac)0:13:34
15Shaun Condon (Chicken Ra)0:21:04
16Blake Garnand0:21:24
17Robert Lara0:25:07
18Christopher Bahr0:33:49
19Gavin Burke (Bear Valle)0:37:14
DNFMike Debacker (Dirt Bags)

Cat 2 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Gourley (Metal Mtn)1:31:46
2Steve Vaughan (Epco Energ)0:02:05
3Adam Conway0:03:04
4Mark Luke (Platinum P)0:06:46
5Bob Blewis (Dirtbags)0:10:16
6Ted Williams0:12:16
7Roger Lopez0:13:12
8Steve Bertrand (Platinum P)0:13:51
9Byron Beck (Foundation)0:15:00
10David Jurist (Chicken Ra)0:18:21
11Greg Knight (Shoair/Son)0:25:51

Cat 2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tod Hostetler (Team Ape)1:44:47
2Fred Uttke0:00:27
3Rick Curtis0:03:29
4Bill Forrester0:06:53
5Gary Bojorquez (Santa Clar)0:18:38
6Philippe Minniti (Team Ape)0:19:05
DNFSteve Engelgau (Bear Valle)

Cat 2 Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stu Robertson (Team Old F)1:53:08
2Bruce Ramsey (Santa Clar)0:03:50
3Roland Russ (Bikeman.Co)0:53:31

Cat 2 Men 65+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Llamas (Montrose B)1:48:18
2Dean Ferrandini0:22:33
DNFWade Hall (Lgbr)

Cat 2 Clydesdale 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Turner (Xx Tecate)1:32:05
2Scott Harper0:05:17
3Michael Dulin (Back Alley)0:10:46
4Steve Boelter (Chicken Ra)0:11:49
5Gary Locken (Tri-Sport)0:12:55
6Mike Abbott (Chicken Ra)0:15:38
7John Henning (Coastal Tr)0:19:03
8Luke Werkhoven (Platinum P)0:19:09
9Al Garza0:20:29
10Paul Horenberger (Stumpgrind)0:21:17
11Rick Watts (Pull My Fi)0:29:16

Cat 3 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duffy Fray1:06:17

Cat 3 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Parker0:45:19
2Ray Snoke (Aqua Al2/S)0:07:17
3Matt Jackson0:10:49
4Sam Tyler (Chicken Ra)0:20:36
5Shawn Ohannessian0:33:21

Cat 3 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Henderson (Topanga Cr)0:46:32
2Kevin Mehrens (Sho-Air/So)0:02:59
3Alfredo Gallegos (Chicken Ra)0:03:25
4Hobie Smith (Desert Val)0:03:51
5Adam Gabler0:07:18

Cat 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Metcalfe (Sho-Air/So)0:45:38
2Brian Sanchez0:00:18
3Jack Schluckbier0:01:13
4Ovidio Veliz0:02:41
5Ruy Lopez (Sc Velo)0:04:44
6Jesse Nevarez0:04:53
7Robert Leblanc (Coastal Tr)0:04:58
8Gerardo Martinez (Sc Velo)0:08:04
9Harold Mendoza (Aloyracing)0:08:29
10Michal Hastings0:09:53
11Glenn Garvida (Aloyracing)0:11:23
12Austin Holthaus (Bike Barn)0:12:24
13Mark Naylor (Bear Valle)0:14:27

Cat 3 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Barense (Simply Fit)0:45:31
2Chad Smart (Sho-Air/So)0:03:21
3Don Patterson0:06:49
4Edward Flanigan0:09:09
5Darius Khayat0:09:14
6Steve Minne0:13:12

Cat 3 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Andersen (Casino Cyc)0:48:56
2John Tormey0:02:32
3Robert George0:02:55
4Bill Brock (Sho-Air/So)0:03:29
5James Jackson (Velo Pro C)0:07:37
6Robert Higgins (Chicken Ra)0:11:46
7Mark Thome (Backbone/P)0:16:55

Cat 3 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chuck Thompson (Chicken Ra)0:49:03
2Mike Sarter0:01:12
3Taylor Coffroth (Aqua Al2/S)0:03:21
4Thomas Dolan0:03:52
5Mike Ulyatt0:05:54
6Jim Kemp (Chicken Ra)0:06:50
7Ron Trout0:07:09
8Dale Carter (Sho-Air/So)0:08:54
9Wade Allmon0:21:41

Cat 3 Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Lathrop (Bicycle Jo)0:51:51
2Kurt Wiese0:04:07
3Dennis Chandler (Wmd)0:06:14
4Gabe Margve0:07:25
5Jim Garwood (Foundation)0:09:34
6Bob Wolf0:11:30
7Ross Adams (Echelon Sa)0:11:34
8Dewitt Barnard0:12:16
9Charles Ducsay (Possabilit)0:17:22
10Henry Wolfe (Team Possa)0:29:42
DNFRussell Robinson

Cat 3 Clydesdales 34 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Waldman (Rodder Rac)0:57:09

Cat 3 Clydesdales 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Kadlec0:49:49
2Jim Burleson0:06:17
3Jeff Larock0:07:04
DNFMatt Dodd (Sc Velo)

Cat 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brittany Thibualt1:06:59

Cat 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cara Gillis (Specialize)0:52:27
2Heather Hawke (Sho-Air/So)0:06:35
3Whitney Houck0:18:20
4Kendra Boggs0:29:14

Cat 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Warnick0:59:19
2Laurie Van Stee0:04:24

Cat 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Boyer (Bear Valle)1:04:22
2Sarah Wildwood (Velo Pro)0:04:06

Tandems
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward/Julian Sibby (Sho-Air /)0:56:01

Cat 2 Single Speed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Stone (Sc Velo)1:38:29
2Allen Lin (The Team /)0:01:01
3Don Jackson (Sho-Air/So)0:07:35
4Jason Butler (Aqua Al2/S)0:07:47
5Alfredo Cabrera (Paa / Rema)0:14:21
6Kent Courter (Sho-Air/So)0:18:29
7Kathryn Lapointe (3Dyn)0:30:38

