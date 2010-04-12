Taberlay takes yet another victory
Morka, Weber round out podium for Trek
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized)
|60
|pts
|2
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|55
|3
|Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle Relief)
|51
|4
|Craig Richey (Aviawest-Blue Competition Cycles)
|47
|5
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/Industry Nine.Net)
|44
|6
|Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|41
|7
|Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound)
|38
|8
|Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles)
|35
|9
|Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)
|33
|10
|Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
|31
|11
|Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Crooks
|2:03:32
|2
|Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing T)
|0:00:12
|3
|Danny Munoz (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:07:50
|4
|Chris Stein
|0:14:55
|5
|Scott Mcclave (Simi Cycling)
|0:15:55
|6
|Tylor Giger (Vos-Cycles Gladiator)
|0:20:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
|2:00:26
|2
|Jeremy Thatcher (Ciclegiant Air)
|0:00:31
|3
|Philip Monell (Trek Mtn Co-Op)
|0:03:50
|4
|Peter Tonn
|0:05:26
|5
|Sergio Garcia (Sc Velo)
|0:10:22
|6
|Chris Burke (Foundation Roots)
|0:11:14
|7
|Eric Colton (The Team / Socalcros)
|0:11:48
|8
|Nicholas Ducharme (Mafia Racing/Felt Bi)
|0:13:31
|9
|Landon Libby (Turner Bikes/R Racef)
|0:15:25
|10
|Barret Fishner (Mountains Edge/Las V)
|0:17:00
|11
|D.J. Limardi (Velo Pro / Frs)
|0:18:13
|12
|Chris Thibodeau (Sert/Sho-Air)
|0:18:57
|13
|Ara Movsessian (Backbone Adventure R)
|0:32:00
|DNF
|Justin Libby (Turner/Possabilities)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|1:58:51
|2
|Gerry Cody (Dons Bikes Rialto)
|0:04:27
|3
|Wesley Reutimann (Paa)
|0:04:42
|4
|Griffith Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:07:38
|5
|Michael Barbee (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:10:28
|6
|Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:11:48
|7
|David Ruiz (Paa)
|0:23:03
|8
|Adam Poytress (Platinum Performance)
|0:24:07
|9
|Ian Mullins (Mafia Racing/Pabst)
|0:51:14
|DNF
|Robert Wilcher (Chicken Ranch)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gary Douville (Platinum Performance)
|2:06:33
|2
|Ryan Cox (Linked Cycling)
|0:00:50
|3
|Bryan Taylor (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:00:59
|4
|Alexis Seletzky (Cynergy)
|0:01:05
|5
|Timothy Sparks (Metal Mtn)
|0:03:23
|6
|Mike Oceguera (Sc Velo)
|0:04:35
|7
|Chris Mckee (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:10:33
|8
|Rene Pulido (Incycle/Sc Velo)
|0:10:55
|9
|Dustin Householder
|0:11:53
|10
|Jermaine Brown (Velo Pro/Kon)
|0:12:33
|11
|Robert Snyder (Backbone)
|0:15:35
|12
|Chris Kasey (Team Cohort)
|0:16:31
|13
|Jeff Botelho (Bikepedia.Com)
|0:19:29
|14
|Javier Reveles
|0:35:48
|15
|Justin Lassahn (Sgbc)
|0:57:45
|DNF
|Justin Mann (Velosport/Rock N Roa)
|DNF
|Chad Walton (Ie Bikes)
|DNF
|Matthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery-Wildhor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Hammond (Bear Valley Bikes)
|2:05:15
|2
|John Saliamonas (Paa/Remax)
|0:00:55
|3
|Mike Hileman (Alle Giant Aai/Bike)
|0:01:21
|4
|Todd Booth (Platinum Performance)
|0:02:00
|5
|John Merriam (Slime)
|0:03:15
|6
|Roger Moore (Platinum Performance)
|0:09:18
|7
|Coley King (Veloworx)
|0:11:26
|8
|Brian Dickey (Simi Cycling Center)
|0:12:13
|9
|Bill Mosher (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:13:27
|10
|Stan Finney (Content Works)
|0:13:41
|11
|Jeff Lawler
|0:16:45
|12
|Craig Sisino (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:18:27
|13
|Chris Marsiguerra (Joselyns)
|0:21:44
|14
|Brendan Shepherd
|0:22:31
|15
|Mike Hecker (Heckers Coastal Tree)
|0:26:26
|16
|Sean Smith (Linked Cycling)
|0:26:58
|17
|Chris Duburg (Tri-Sport)
|0:30:21
|18
|Garin Frost
|0:30:51
|19
|Michael Negrete (Sc Velo)
|0:40:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Omara (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|2:05:12
|2
|David Sullivan (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:00:05
|3
|Ron Takeda (Platinum Performance)
|0:04:43
|4
|Todd Stephenson (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:04:45
|5
|Bob Nisbet (Platinum Performance)
|0:13:09
|6
|Donal Gallegos (Wallys)
|0:14:31
|7
|Art Macfarland (Hammerhead Bikes.Com)
|0:15:28
|8
|Ron Harris
|0:30:07
|9
|Andy Osburn (Platinum Performance)
|0:31:10
|DNF
|Doug Urbach (Platinum Performance)
|DNF
|Garry Summers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Langin Sr (Platinum Performance)
|1:21:50
|2
|John Biron (Platinum Performance)
|0:04:24
|3
|Steve Silva (Platinum Performance)
|0:12:19
|4
|Tom Gabehart (Cal Coast Bi)
|0:12:35
|5
|Brad Lang (Pull Thru Racing/Pos)
|0:17:31
|6
|Tc Schultz (Herbalife La Grange)
|0:26:54
|DNF
|Jim Gentes (Family Cycling Cente)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Swank (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:27:03
|2
|Mike Weber (Platinum Performance)
|0:03:45
|DNF
|Jon Miller (Platinum Performance)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Manzella (One Fg)
|1:35:08
|2
|Bob Blatner (Bikes 4 Life)
|0:02:18
|3
|Stan Ford (Socal Endurance)
|0:03:59
|4
|Mike Roberts
|0:10:06
|5
|Nils Hendrix (Stump Grinder Bicycl)
|0:12:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Dahlgren (Paa/Remax)
|1:46:33
|2
|Brian Kiniry
|0:09:38
|3
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Mag)
|0:10:40
|4
|Buz Brockway (Team Ape)
|0:11:12
|5
|Ron Riley (Scccc)
|0:12:13
|6
|Russ Fay (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:18:43
|7
|David Martin (Coates Cyclery)
|0:37:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carol Boland (Tri-Sport)
|1:38:38
|2
|Amanda Schaper (Platinum Performance)
|0:11:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michelle Monroe (Buy-Cell.Com)
|1:38:27
|2
|Vanessa Humic (Backbone Adventure C)
|0:13:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leeann Storino (Ranchos Cycl)
|1:39:17
|2
|Annabelle Nenninger (Pivot Cycles)
|0:02:38
|3
|Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)
|0:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jodi Martin (Coates Cyclery)
|2:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Stephenson (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|2:09:44
|2
|Jason Winkler (Odi/661)
|0:12:59
|3
|Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)
|0:19:56
|4
|Keith Newsome
|0:25:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Ellin (Swamis)
|1:31:53
|2
|Dustin Draper (Metalmtn)
|0:12:23
|3
|Doug Herrick
|0:21:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cockroft (Incycle)
|1:34:52
|2
|Calvin Lefebvre (Sho-Air/So)
|0:01:40
|3
|Christopher Woodruff (The Team /)
|0:04:29
|4
|David Banks
|0:05:49
|5
|Diego Mendonca (Sho-Air/So)
|0:06:24
|6
|Garret Bean (Sho-Air)
|0:06:26
|7
|Jason Wolf (Incycle)
|0:07:09
|8
|Ryan Kershek (Amazon Bik)
|0:07:58
|9
|Van Geslani (Team Six 3)
|0:09:05
|10
|Robert Fitzroy
|0:19:43
|11
|Cheyne Mckeever (Backbone R)
|0:20:27
|DNF
|Sean Robman (Paa / Rema)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Green
|1:34:02
|2
|Scott Holland (Rodder Rac)
|0:01:54
|3
|Jaramie Duke
|0:02:11
|4
|Matt Smith (Sho-Air/So)
|0:04:40
|5
|John Dang (Sho-Air/So)
|0:04:47
|6
|Bryan Brusick (Bear Valle)
|0:08:11
|7
|Goro Kataoka
|0:11:26
|8
|Jose Laureano (Sho-Air/So)
|0:15:31
|9
|Chris Urquidez (Arts Cycle)
|0:17:37
|10
|Matt Reeves (Rodder Rac)
|0:17:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Bricker
|1:31:57
|2
|Nathaniel Graham (Linkedcycl)
|0:01:24
|3
|Jay Sramek
|0:01:43
|4
|Chris Schaper (Pasadena A)
|0:02:22
|5
|Dave Wallace (Buycell.Co)
|0:02:39
|6
|Nicholas Snider
|0:02:45
|7
|Adam Mccamish (Coates Cyc)
|0:02:53
|8
|John Moisan
|0:04:51
|9
|Justin Marshall
|0:07:01
|10
|Chris Wellbaum (Outer Circ)
|0:09:19
|11
|Joe Hockensmith
|0:10:37
|12
|Michael Farkas (Descenders)
|0:11:58
|13
|Craig Griffin
|0:12:08
|14
|Ben Stefanski (Chicken Ra)
|0:16:58
|15
|Justin Rosen (Sho-Air/So)
|0:33:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derric Swinfard
|1:26:28
|2
|Clinton Campbell (Sho-Air/So)
|0:03:27
|3
|Jim Spotts (Simi Cycli)
|0:04:34
|4
|John Umale (Santa Clar)
|0:04:35
|5
|Charlie Gilmore (Troupe Rac)
|0:05:52
|6
|Steve Schmidt
|0:09:18
|7
|Christopher Bautista (Sc Velo)
|0:12:37
|8
|John M Reveles (Platinum P)
|0:12:42
|9
|Gordon Smith (World Cycl)
|0:12:51
|10
|Paul Donohoe (Chicken Ra)
|0:13:33
|11
|Michael Dowdle (Coates Cyc)
|0:15:04
|12
|Wade Lawrence (Main St Cy)
|0:15:35
|13
|Marc Bobro (Chicken Ra)
|0:15:36
|14
|Aaron Baker
|0:17:50
|15
|Ryan Campbell
|0:18:01
|16
|Matthias Jezek (Sho-Air/So)
|0:19:51
|17
|Peter Nesmith (Etna Brewi)
|0:23:02
|18
|Omar Almaguer (Sc Velo)
|0:26:48
|DNF
|Michael Vert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Redline (Redline Co)
|1:31:35
|2
|Alex Teno (Outer Circ)
|0:00:49
|3
|Craig Zimmerman (Chicken Ra)
|0:02:06
|4
|Paul Vujovich (Sho-Air/So)
|0:03:19
|5
|Greg Hayward (Sho-Air/So)
|0:03:55
|6
|Dave Lettieri (Chicken Ra)
|0:04:25
|7
|Vincent Sabotin (Santa Clar)
|0:04:59
|8
|Nick Davis (Chicken Ra)
|0:05:31
|9
|David Culbertson (Sho-Air)
|0:08:29
|10
|James Fuller
|0:08:29
|11
|Wade Arnold (Sc Velo)
|0:10:59
|12
|Vladimir Popovic (Sho-Air/So)
|0:11:03
|13
|Chris Brown (Platinum)
|0:13:08
|14
|Tom Robe (Troupe Rac)
|0:13:34
|15
|Shaun Condon (Chicken Ra)
|0:21:04
|16
|Blake Garnand
|0:21:24
|17
|Robert Lara
|0:25:07
|18
|Christopher Bahr
|0:33:49
|19
|Gavin Burke (Bear Valle)
|0:37:14
|DNF
|Mike Debacker (Dirt Bags)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Gourley (Metal Mtn)
|1:31:46
|2
|Steve Vaughan (Epco Energ)
|0:02:05
|3
|Adam Conway
|0:03:04
|4
|Mark Luke (Platinum P)
|0:06:46
|5
|Bob Blewis (Dirtbags)
|0:10:16
|6
|Ted Williams
|0:12:16
|7
|Roger Lopez
|0:13:12
|8
|Steve Bertrand (Platinum P)
|0:13:51
|9
|Byron Beck (Foundation)
|0:15:00
|10
|David Jurist (Chicken Ra)
|0:18:21
|11
|Greg Knight (Shoair/Son)
|0:25:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tod Hostetler (Team Ape)
|1:44:47
|2
|Fred Uttke
|0:00:27
|3
|Rick Curtis
|0:03:29
|4
|Bill Forrester
|0:06:53
|5
|Gary Bojorquez (Santa Clar)
|0:18:38
|6
|Philippe Minniti (Team Ape)
|0:19:05
|DNF
|Steve Engelgau (Bear Valle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stu Robertson (Team Old F)
|1:53:08
|2
|Bruce Ramsey (Santa Clar)
|0:03:50
|3
|Roland Russ (Bikeman.Co)
|0:53:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Llamas (Montrose B)
|1:48:18
|2
|Dean Ferrandini
|0:22:33
|DNF
|Wade Hall (Lgbr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Turner (Xx Tecate)
|1:32:05
|2
|Scott Harper
|0:05:17
|3
|Michael Dulin (Back Alley)
|0:10:46
|4
|Steve Boelter (Chicken Ra)
|0:11:49
|5
|Gary Locken (Tri-Sport)
|0:12:55
|6
|Mike Abbott (Chicken Ra)
|0:15:38
|7
|John Henning (Coastal Tr)
|0:19:03
|8
|Luke Werkhoven (Platinum P)
|0:19:09
|9
|Al Garza
|0:20:29
|10
|Paul Horenberger (Stumpgrind)
|0:21:17
|11
|Rick Watts (Pull My Fi)
|0:29:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duffy Fray
|1:06:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Parker
|0:45:19
|2
|Ray Snoke (Aqua Al2/S)
|0:07:17
|3
|Matt Jackson
|0:10:49
|4
|Sam Tyler (Chicken Ra)
|0:20:36
|5
|Shawn Ohannessian
|0:33:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Henderson (Topanga Cr)
|0:46:32
|2
|Kevin Mehrens (Sho-Air/So)
|0:02:59
|3
|Alfredo Gallegos (Chicken Ra)
|0:03:25
|4
|Hobie Smith (Desert Val)
|0:03:51
|5
|Adam Gabler
|0:07:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Metcalfe (Sho-Air/So)
|0:45:38
|2
|Brian Sanchez
|0:00:18
|3
|Jack Schluckbier
|0:01:13
|4
|Ovidio Veliz
|0:02:41
|5
|Ruy Lopez (Sc Velo)
|0:04:44
|6
|Jesse Nevarez
|0:04:53
|7
|Robert Leblanc (Coastal Tr)
|0:04:58
|8
|Gerardo Martinez (Sc Velo)
|0:08:04
|9
|Harold Mendoza (Aloyracing)
|0:08:29
|10
|Michal Hastings
|0:09:53
|11
|Glenn Garvida (Aloyracing)
|0:11:23
|12
|Austin Holthaus (Bike Barn)
|0:12:24
|13
|Mark Naylor (Bear Valle)
|0:14:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Barense (Simply Fit)
|0:45:31
|2
|Chad Smart (Sho-Air/So)
|0:03:21
|3
|Don Patterson
|0:06:49
|4
|Edward Flanigan
|0:09:09
|5
|Darius Khayat
|0:09:14
|6
|Steve Minne
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dave Andersen (Casino Cyc)
|0:48:56
|2
|John Tormey
|0:02:32
|3
|Robert George
|0:02:55
|4
|Bill Brock (Sho-Air/So)
|0:03:29
|5
|James Jackson (Velo Pro C)
|0:07:37
|6
|Robert Higgins (Chicken Ra)
|0:11:46
|7
|Mark Thome (Backbone/P)
|0:16:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chuck Thompson (Chicken Ra)
|0:49:03
|2
|Mike Sarter
|0:01:12
|3
|Taylor Coffroth (Aqua Al2/S)
|0:03:21
|4
|Thomas Dolan
|0:03:52
|5
|Mike Ulyatt
|0:05:54
|6
|Jim Kemp (Chicken Ra)
|0:06:50
|7
|Ron Trout
|0:07:09
|8
|Dale Carter (Sho-Air/So)
|0:08:54
|9
|Wade Allmon
|0:21:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tommy Lathrop (Bicycle Jo)
|0:51:51
|2
|Kurt Wiese
|0:04:07
|3
|Dennis Chandler (Wmd)
|0:06:14
|4
|Gabe Margve
|0:07:25
|5
|Jim Garwood (Foundation)
|0:09:34
|6
|Bob Wolf
|0:11:30
|7
|Ross Adams (Echelon Sa)
|0:11:34
|8
|Dewitt Barnard
|0:12:16
|9
|Charles Ducsay (Possabilit)
|0:17:22
|10
|Henry Wolfe (Team Possa)
|0:29:42
|DNF
|Russell Robinson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Waldman (Rodder Rac)
|0:57:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Kadlec
|0:49:49
|2
|Jim Burleson
|0:06:17
|3
|Jeff Larock
|0:07:04
|DNF
|Matt Dodd (Sc Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brittany Thibualt
|1:06:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cara Gillis (Specialize)
|0:52:27
|2
|Heather Hawke (Sho-Air/So)
|0:06:35
|3
|Whitney Houck
|0:18:20
|4
|Kendra Boggs
|0:29:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Warnick
|0:59:19
|2
|Laurie Van Stee
|0:04:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Boyer (Bear Valle)
|1:04:22
|2
|Sarah Wildwood (Velo Pro)
|0:04:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward/Julian Sibby (Sho-Air /)
|0:56:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlie Stone (Sc Velo)
|1:38:29
|2
|Allen Lin (The Team /)
|0:01:01
|3
|Don Jackson (Sho-Air/So)
|0:07:35
|4
|Jason Butler (Aqua Al2/S)
|0:07:47
|5
|Alfredo Cabrera (Paa / Rema)
|0:14:21
|6
|Kent Courter (Sho-Air/So)
|0:18:29
|7
|Kathryn Lapointe (3Dyn)
|0:30:38
