Image 1 of 29

The trophy today was as big as the winner.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 29

Kenda/5-Hour Energy did a good job of keeping things together today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 29

The men strung out on the back side.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 29

Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) started and finished the day in the sprint leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 29

Frank Pipp (Bissell) tries to get something going off the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 29

Kenda/5-Hour Energy keeping the speeds high.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 29

Chris Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) attacked again today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 29

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) holds on to yellow and takes the overall win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 29

The jersey leaders in San Dimas.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 29

Kenda/5-Hour Energy getting things set up near the finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 29

The Jamis team comes to the front on the last lap to set up the sprint.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 29

Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports) takes the win in the sprint.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 29

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches an attack on the back side.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 29

Riders take the first turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 29

The men's field strung out in downtown San Dimas.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 29

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) takes the win in todays crit.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 29

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) gets ready to head out for her eventual win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 29

Peanut Butter & Co came out with their heavy hitters for the crate.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 29

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) ready to defend the yellow jersey in the crit.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 29

The women head out for the 60-minute crit today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 29

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) took over the sprint jersey after her win on stage two.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 29

TIBCO comes to the front as things get a little bunched up in the womens field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 29

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding with the mountain leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 29

TIBCO leads the chase.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 29

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) getting the group strung out.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 29

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) works to bring back a couple of riders.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 29

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) stays near the front to protect the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 29

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) gets on the front of the field with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 29

THe men wind through the back streets of San Dimas.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Chloe Hosking helped HTC-Highroad to a successful San Dimas Stage Race by winning the bunch kick at the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic criterium, stage three of the event.

The Australian outpaced Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in second and Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide) in third as her teammate Amber Neben secured the overall victory.

"Every sprinter loves to win and that was a really good sprint," said Hosking. "It was a bit hectic at the end but in the last lap it settled down. I had an armchair ride all the way through the last corner because Cath Cheatley got on the front and drove it on the last lap and Theresa Cliff-Ryan was on my wheel. I jumped off Cath's wheel and held it to the line."

After winning the the opening uphill time trial on Glendora Mountain Road on Friday, Neben maintained her race lead through the stage two circuit race and the stage three criterium. Her teammate Amanda Miller finished close behind in second, followed by stage two winner Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in third.

"The team was incredible this week and we won this race together," Neben said. "Yes, I had a great time trial but I couldn't have won it without my teammates' support with all the time bonuses. They covered my weaknesses because I'm not the best sprinter and they got in there to suck up points and time. We stayed together had a great race and it was such a pleasure to work with them this weekend."

Neben also secured the Queen of the Mountain jersey while her teammate and stage winner Hosking brought home the sprinter's green jersey. Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) won the event's best young rider award.

The Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic 55-minute criterium started with a bang as riders set up for the first hotspot sprint for points and more importantly, time bonuses towards the overall classification. Hosking used her speedy sprint to take full points and the available seconds away from contender Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) with 40 minutes of racing to go.

Miller scored full points and time on the second hotspot sprint, with 20 minutes remaining, earning the three seconds needed to jump ahead of Sprenger into second place overall. Only one time bonus remained - 10 seconds to the winner, at the finish line.

"Our team plan was to go in and try to go for the first two time bonuses," said Armstrong, who sat 12 seconds behind Neben going into the criterium. "But, when it comes to a crit you have to hope the stars align and luck is on your side. I wanted to try and attack late and go for the finish bonus.

"The race was fast the whole time and TIBCO and Colavita were attacking and Highroad was controlling, every team wanted a little bit of something," she added. "When you have top sprinters from Colavita and Highroad going for the stage and me going for the time bonus, I wanted to give it a try. But, I wasn't in good position at the end."

Notable aggressors during the race included Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles), Carmen Small, Jennifer Wheeler, Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top), Andrea Dvorak and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo).

Escuela too fast in San Dimas finale

Full Circle Sports rider Ricardo Escuela sprinted to victory at the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic criterium, final stage of the San Dimas Stage Race. The Argentine sprinter outpaced countrymen and Jamis-Sutter Home duo Alejandro Borrajo and Anibal Borrajo.

"The last lap, I looked for the Jamis train because they have the strongest sprinters," Escuela said. "I got on Anibal's wheel and Alejandro was in front of him. I moved onto Alejandro's wheel coming out of the last corner but the sprint was a little long to the finish line. This is my fifth win of the year, in the early season, here in the US."

Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy) secured his third overall title at the San Dimas Stage Race. The Australian finished ahead of Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) in second and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third. Rounding out the five-man podium was RealCyclist.com duo Francisco Mancebo and Cesar Grajales in fourth and fifth respectively.

"We had a meeting last night to discuss what we did yesterday and the little things that we can improve on to get better today," said Day. "Today was a great improvement. We showed no weaknesses at all and the boys were great. I think throughout the year we are going to get stronger and stronger.

"The last few months have been chaotic and it was hard to keep my motivation and remember why I love bike racing," he added. "It was cool to come back here and start racing again."

Pure Black Racing sewed up two classifications, with Michael Northey winning the sprinter's green jersey and Roman Van Uden winning the King of the Mountain jersey. Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) won the Best Young Rider award.

The Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic criterium heated up from the gun as teams Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, MonsterMedia-SCVelo, Pure Black Racing, Team Exergy, California Giant Berry Farms and Bissell launched a series of attacks that resulted in small breakaways. The attacks continued throughout the duration of the race; Kenda/5-hour Energy maintained a strong hold on the front of the peloton however, setting a rapid pace that didn't allow a breakaway to gain more than a few seconds.

Wren was mistakenly listed in third place in the overall classification after stage two, a ranking that was corrected on the start line of the criterium. The climbing specialists surprised the crowds when he sprinted to second place in two hotspot sprints where he accumulated four seconds in time bonuses, enough to move himself back into third place overall.

"I've been top ten here over the last four years so I was expecting to improve a little bit more this year," said Wren. "I've been training really hard and our team did a ten-day race down in Chile so I wasn't surprised with my performance and I was hoping to do well here.

"I was going to try and get time bonuses yesterday but a break went up the road," he continued. "I like sprinting for those; I'm not a great sprinter, but it's fun to try and mix it up. I was hoping to sprint against Matt Cooke because I think he's a guy that I could beat straight up in a race but I ended up sprinting with the green jersey today."

Jamis-Sutter Home surpassed Kenda/5-hour Energy with four laps to go to set up its sprinters and brothers Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo. A crash after the second corner on the back-side of the course forced riders from Jamis-Sutter Home, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda and Bissell to the sidelines.

Still, Alejandro Borrajo swung around the final corner on the last lap in first position followed by his brother Anibal, Escuala and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda). Escuela passed the two brothers at the line for the stage win.

Results

Elite men
1Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports)1:30:08
2Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
3Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
4Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)
5Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
6Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
7Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
8Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
9Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
10Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
11Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
12Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
13Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
14Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
15Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
16Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)
17Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
18Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
19Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
20Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
21Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
22Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
23Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
24Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
25Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
26Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
27Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)
28Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
29Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
30Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:06
31Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
32Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
33Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
34Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
35Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
36Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)
37Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
38Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
39Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)
40Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
41Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
42John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)
43Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)
44Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
45Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
46Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
47Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
48Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
49Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
50Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)
51James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
52James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
53Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
54Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
55Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)
56Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
57Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
58Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
59Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
60Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
61Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)
62Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
63Guido Palma
64Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)
65Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
66Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
67Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)
68Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
69Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:00:21
70Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:00:25
71Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
72Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:00:29
73Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:39
74Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:50
75Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)0:01:04
76Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:00:06
77Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:40
78Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:00:06
79James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:26
80Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:06
81Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
82Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
83David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
84Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)
85Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
86Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
87Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
88Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
89Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
90Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
91Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)
92Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)
93Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)
94Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
95Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
96Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
97Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
98Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)
99Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:02:26
DNFRussell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)

Sprint 1 - 60 minutes to go
1Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)15pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)10
3Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)5

Sprint 2 - 30 minutes to go
1Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)15pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)10
3Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)5

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports)25pts
2Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)15
3Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)10

Young riders
1Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)1:30:08
2Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
3Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
4Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
5Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
6Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
7Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
8Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)
9Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:06
10Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
11Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
12Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
13Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)
14Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
15Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
16John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)
17Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
18James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
19Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
20Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
21Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
22Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
23Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:00:21
24Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:00:06
25Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
26David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
28Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
29Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
30Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)

Elite men - final general classification
1Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)5:06:59
2Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:14
3Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:17
4Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
5Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:20
6Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:00:32
7Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:33
8Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:40
9Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:42
10Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:43
11Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:58
12Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:59
13Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:01
14Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:01:08
15Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)0:01:09
16Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:13
17Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:01:16
18Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:01:17
19Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
20Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:01:19
21Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:28
22Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:37
23James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:01:40
24Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:01:42
25John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:45
26Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:46
27Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:47
28Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:01:48
29Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:01:51
30Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:55
31Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:01:57
32Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:00
33Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
34Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:04
35Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:02:05
36Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:09
37Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:02:15
38Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
39Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:26
40Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
41Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)0:02:27
42Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:29
43Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:34
44Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:35
45Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)0:02:39
46Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:02:40
47Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:44
48Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:47
49Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:48
50Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:52
51Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:57
52Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:03:01
53Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:03:05
54Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:07
55Guido Palma0:03:12
56Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:03:13
57Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:16
58Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:03:17
59Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:26
60Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)
61Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:03:31
62Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:45
63Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:03:46
64Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
65Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)0:03:47
66Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:03:50
67Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:52
68Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
69Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:55
70Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:00
71James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:19
72Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:34
73Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
74Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:04:45
75Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)0:05:02
76Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:05:17
77Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:05:39
78Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:05:44
79Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:06:35
80Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:06:58
81Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:07:04
82David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:05
83Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:07:08
84Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:14
85Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:07:27
86Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:08:03
87Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:08:19
88Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:08:26
89Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:08:36
90Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:08:45
91Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:09:16
92Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)0:09:35
93Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:09:40
94Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:48
95Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)0:09:50
96Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:11:08
97Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:12:17
98James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:19
99Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:10

Sprint classification
1Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)70pts
2Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)35
3Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports)25
4Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)25
5Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)20
6Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)20
7John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)15
8Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)15
9Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)15
10Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)10
11Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling)10
12Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)10
13Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)5
14Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)5

Young rider classification
1Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)5:07:58
2Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:00:17
3Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:18
4James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:00:41
5John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:46
6Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:47
7Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
8Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:00:49
9Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:00:52
10Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:01
11Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
12Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:05
13Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:27
14Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
15Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)0:01:28
16Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:01:49
17Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:01:53
18Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:08
19Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:17
20Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:02:32
21Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)0:02:48
22Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:53
23David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:06
24Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:06:09
25Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:07:04
26Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:07:27
27Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:07:37
28Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:08:41
29Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:49
30Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:11:18

Elite women
1Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)0:56:39
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
3Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)
4Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)
5Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
6Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
7Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)
8Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
9Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)
10Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
11Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)
12Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
13Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
14Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
15Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
16Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)
17Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
18Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)
19Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
20Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
21Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
22Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)
23Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)
24Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
25Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top)
26Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
27Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)
28Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
29Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)
30Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)
31Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)
32Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
33Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)
34Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
35Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
36Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
37Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
38Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
39Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)
40Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)
41Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)
42Joy Duerksen (Team Redlands)
43Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
44Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
45Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
46Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
47Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
48Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:18
49Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
50Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:00:30
51Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:41
52Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
53Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:36
54Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:01:08
55Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)
56Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
57Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:36
58Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:04:03

Sprint 1 - 40 minutes to go
1Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)15pts
2Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)10
3Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5

Sprint 2 - 20 minutes to go
1Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)15pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)5

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)25pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)15
3Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)10

Young riders
1Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)0:56:39
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
3Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
5Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
6Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
7Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top)
8Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
9Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)
10Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)
11Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)
12Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)

Elite women - final general classification
1Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)
2Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)
3Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)

Sprint classification
1Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)50pts
2Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)45
3Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)40
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)40
5Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)30
6Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)10
7Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)10
8Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)10
9Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
10Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)5
11Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5

