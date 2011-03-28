Image 1 of 29 The trophy today was as big as the winner. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 29 Kenda/5-Hour Energy did a good job of keeping things together today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 29 The men strung out on the back side. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 29 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) started and finished the day in the sprint leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 29 Frank Pipp (Bissell) tries to get something going off the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 29 Kenda/5-Hour Energy keeping the speeds high. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 29 Chris Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) attacked again today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 29 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) holds on to yellow and takes the overall win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 29 The jersey leaders in San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 29 Kenda/5-Hour Energy getting things set up near the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 29 The Jamis team comes to the front on the last lap to set up the sprint. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 29 Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports) takes the win in the sprint. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 29 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches an attack on the back side. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 29 Riders take the first turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 29 The men's field strung out in downtown San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 29 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) takes the win in todays crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 29 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) gets ready to head out for her eventual win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 29 Peanut Butter & Co came out with their heavy hitters for the crate. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 29 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) ready to defend the yellow jersey in the crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 29 The women head out for the 60-minute crit today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 29 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) took over the sprint jersey after her win on stage two. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 29 TIBCO comes to the front as things get a little bunched up in the womens field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 29 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding with the mountain leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 29 TIBCO leads the chase. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 29 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) getting the group strung out. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 29 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) works to bring back a couple of riders. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 29 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) stays near the front to protect the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 29 Erinne Willock (TIBCO) gets on the front of the field with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 29 THe men wind through the back streets of San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Chloe Hosking helped HTC-Highroad to a successful San Dimas Stage Race by winning the bunch kick at the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic criterium, stage three of the event.

The Australian outpaced Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in second and Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide) in third as her teammate Amber Neben secured the overall victory.

"Every sprinter loves to win and that was a really good sprint," said Hosking. "It was a bit hectic at the end but in the last lap it settled down. I had an armchair ride all the way through the last corner because Cath Cheatley got on the front and drove it on the last lap and Theresa Cliff-Ryan was on my wheel. I jumped off Cath's wheel and held it to the line."

After winning the the opening uphill time trial on Glendora Mountain Road on Friday, Neben maintained her race lead through the stage two circuit race and the stage three criterium. Her teammate Amanda Miller finished close behind in second, followed by stage two winner Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in third.

"The team was incredible this week and we won this race together," Neben said. "Yes, I had a great time trial but I couldn't have won it without my teammates' support with all the time bonuses. They covered my weaknesses because I'm not the best sprinter and they got in there to suck up points and time. We stayed together had a great race and it was such a pleasure to work with them this weekend."

Neben also secured the Queen of the Mountain jersey while her teammate and stage winner Hosking brought home the sprinter's green jersey. Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) won the event's best young rider award.

The Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic 55-minute criterium started with a bang as riders set up for the first hotspot sprint for points and more importantly, time bonuses towards the overall classification. Hosking used her speedy sprint to take full points and the available seconds away from contender Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) with 40 minutes of racing to go.

Miller scored full points and time on the second hotspot sprint, with 20 minutes remaining, earning the three seconds needed to jump ahead of Sprenger into second place overall. Only one time bonus remained - 10 seconds to the winner, at the finish line.

"Our team plan was to go in and try to go for the first two time bonuses," said Armstrong, who sat 12 seconds behind Neben going into the criterium. "But, when it comes to a crit you have to hope the stars align and luck is on your side. I wanted to try and attack late and go for the finish bonus.

"The race was fast the whole time and TIBCO and Colavita were attacking and Highroad was controlling, every team wanted a little bit of something," she added. "When you have top sprinters from Colavita and Highroad going for the stage and me going for the time bonus, I wanted to give it a try. But, I wasn't in good position at the end."

Notable aggressors during the race included Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles), Carmen Small, Jennifer Wheeler, Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top), Andrea Dvorak and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo).

Escuela too fast in San Dimas finale

Full Circle Sports rider Ricardo Escuela sprinted to victory at the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic criterium, final stage of the San Dimas Stage Race. The Argentine sprinter outpaced countrymen and Jamis-Sutter Home duo Alejandro Borrajo and Anibal Borrajo.

"The last lap, I looked for the Jamis train because they have the strongest sprinters," Escuela said. "I got on Anibal's wheel and Alejandro was in front of him. I moved onto Alejandro's wheel coming out of the last corner but the sprint was a little long to the finish line. This is my fifth win of the year, in the early season, here in the US."

Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy) secured his third overall title at the San Dimas Stage Race. The Australian finished ahead of Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) in second and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third. Rounding out the five-man podium was RealCyclist.com duo Francisco Mancebo and Cesar Grajales in fourth and fifth respectively.

"We had a meeting last night to discuss what we did yesterday and the little things that we can improve on to get better today," said Day. "Today was a great improvement. We showed no weaknesses at all and the boys were great. I think throughout the year we are going to get stronger and stronger.

"The last few months have been chaotic and it was hard to keep my motivation and remember why I love bike racing," he added. "It was cool to come back here and start racing again."

Pure Black Racing sewed up two classifications, with Michael Northey winning the sprinter's green jersey and Roman Van Uden winning the King of the Mountain jersey. Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) won the Best Young Rider award.

The Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic criterium heated up from the gun as teams Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, MonsterMedia-SCVelo, Pure Black Racing, Team Exergy, California Giant Berry Farms and Bissell launched a series of attacks that resulted in small breakaways. The attacks continued throughout the duration of the race; Kenda/5-hour Energy maintained a strong hold on the front of the peloton however, setting a rapid pace that didn't allow a breakaway to gain more than a few seconds.

Wren was mistakenly listed in third place in the overall classification after stage two, a ranking that was corrected on the start line of the criterium. The climbing specialists surprised the crowds when he sprinted to second place in two hotspot sprints where he accumulated four seconds in time bonuses, enough to move himself back into third place overall.

"I've been top ten here over the last four years so I was expecting to improve a little bit more this year," said Wren. "I've been training really hard and our team did a ten-day race down in Chile so I wasn't surprised with my performance and I was hoping to do well here.

"I was going to try and get time bonuses yesterday but a break went up the road," he continued. "I like sprinting for those; I'm not a great sprinter, but it's fun to try and mix it up. I was hoping to sprint against Matt Cooke because I think he's a guy that I could beat straight up in a race but I ended up sprinting with the green jersey today."

Jamis-Sutter Home surpassed Kenda/5-hour Energy with four laps to go to set up its sprinters and brothers Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo. A crash after the second corner on the back-side of the course forced riders from Jamis-Sutter Home, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda and Bissell to the sidelines.

Still, Alejandro Borrajo swung around the final corner on the last lap in first position followed by his brother Anibal, Escuala and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda). Escuela passed the two brothers at the line for the stage win.

Results

Elite men 1 Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 1:30:08 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 3 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 4 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 5 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 6 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 7 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 8 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 9 Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 10 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 11 Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 12 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 13 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 14 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 15 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 16 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo) 17 Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 19 Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 20 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 22 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 23 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 24 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 25 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 26 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 27 Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team) 28 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 29 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 30 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:06 31 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 32 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 33 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 34 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 35 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 36 Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS) 37 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 38 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 39 Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling) 40 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 41 Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized) 42 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 43 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 44 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 45 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 46 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 47 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 48 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 49 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 50 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized) 51 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 52 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 53 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 54 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 55 Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo) 56 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 57 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 58 Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 59 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 60 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 61 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange) 62 Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized) 63 Guido Palma 64 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo) 65 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 66 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 67 Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo) 68 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 69 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:21 70 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:00:25 71 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 72 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:00:29 73 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:39 74 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:50 75 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:01:04 76 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:06 77 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:40 78 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:00:06 79 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:26 80 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:06 81 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 82 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 83 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 84 Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling) 85 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 86 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 87 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 88 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 89 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 90 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 91 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 92 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 93 Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek) 94 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 95 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 96 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 97 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 98 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 99 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:02:26 DNF Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)

Sprint 1 - 60 minutes to go 1 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 15 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 10 3 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5

Sprint 2 - 30 minutes to go 1 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 15 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 10 3 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 5

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 25 pts 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 15 3 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 10

Young riders 1 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 1:30:08 2 Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 3 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 4 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 5 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 6 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 7 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 8 Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team) 9 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 10 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 11 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 12 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 13 Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS) 14 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 15 Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized) 16 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 17 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 18 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 19 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 20 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized) 22 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 23 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:21 24 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:06 25 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 26 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 29 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 30 Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)

Elite men - final general classification 1 Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5:06:59 2 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:14 3 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 4 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 5 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:20 6 Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:00:32 7 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:33 8 Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 9 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:42 10 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:43 11 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:58 12 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:59 13 Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:01 14 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:01:08 15 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:01:09 16 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:13 17 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:16 18 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:01:17 19 Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized) 20 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:01:19 21 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:28 22 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:37 23 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:40 24 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:42 25 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:45 26 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:46 27 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:47 28 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:01:48 29 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:01:51 30 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:55 31 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:01:57 32 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 33 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 34 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:04 35 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:05 36 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:09 37 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:02:15 38 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 39 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:26 40 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 41 Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek) 0:02:27 42 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:29 43 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:34 44 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:35 45 Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 0:02:39 46 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:02:40 47 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:44 48 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:47 49 Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:48 50 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:52 51 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:57 52 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:01 53 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:03:05 54 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:07 55 Guido Palma 0:03:12 56 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:13 57 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:16 58 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:03:17 59 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:26 60 Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo) 61 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:31 62 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:03:45 63 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 0:03:46 64 Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 65 Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS) 0:03:47 66 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:03:50 67 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:52 68 Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized) 69 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:55 70 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:00 71 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:19 72 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:34 73 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 74 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:04:45 75 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:05:02 76 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:05:17 77 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:05:39 78 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:44 79 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:35 80 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:06:58 81 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:07:04 82 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:05 83 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:07:08 84 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:14 85 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:07:27 86 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:03 87 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:08:19 88 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:26 89 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:08:36 90 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:45 91 Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:09:16 92 Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:09:35 93 Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:09:40 94 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:09:48 95 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 0:09:50 96 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:11:08 97 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:12:17 98 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:19 99 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:13:10

Sprint classification 1 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 70 pts 2 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 35 3 Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 25 4 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 25 5 Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 20 6 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 20 7 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 15 8 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 15 9 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 15 10 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 10 11 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Cycling) 10 12 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 10 13 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 5 14 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5

Young rider classification 1 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 5:07:58 2 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:17 3 Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:18 4 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:41 5 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:46 6 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:47 7 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 8 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:00:49 9 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:00:52 10 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:01 11 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 12 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:05 13 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:27 14 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 15 Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek) 0:01:28 16 Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:01:49 17 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:01:53 18 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:08 19 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:17 20 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:32 21 Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS) 0:02:48 22 Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:53 23 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:06 24 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:06:09 25 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:04 26 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:27 27 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:37 28 Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:08:41 29 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:49 30 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:11:18

Elite women 1 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:56:39 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide) 4 Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top) 5 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 6 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 7 Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society) 8 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 9 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women) 10 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 11 Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles) 12 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 13 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 14 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 15 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 16 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) 17 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 18 Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top) 19 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 20 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 21 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 22 Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top) 23 Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles) 24 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 25 Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top) 26 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 27 Lindsey Myers (Cyfac) 28 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 29 Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women) 30 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 31 Kathleen Billington (Cyfac) 32 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 33 Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women) 34 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 35 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 36 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 37 Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi) 38 Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team) 39 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange) 40 Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse) 41 Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange) 42 Joy Duerksen (Team Redlands) 43 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 44 Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 45 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 46 Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 47 Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 48 Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:18 49 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 50 Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:00:30 51 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:41 52 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 53 Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:02:36 54 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:01:08 55 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) 56 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 57 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:36 58 Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team) 0:04:03

Sprint 1 - 40 minutes to go 1 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women) 15 pts 2 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 10 3 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5

Sprint 2 - 20 minutes to go 1 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women) 15 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 5

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women) 25 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 15 3 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide) 10

Young riders 1 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:56:39 2 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 3 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 4 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 5 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 6 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 7 Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top) 8 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 9 Lindsey Myers (Cyfac) 10 Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women) 11 Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women) 12 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)

Elite women - final general classification 1 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) 2 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women) 3 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)