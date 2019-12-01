Trending

Michael Van Den Ham wins elite men's Ruts 'n' Guts day 1

Haidet second, Dillman third

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Van Den Ham (Can) 0:59:50
2Lance Haidet (USA) 0:00:02
3Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:00:45
4Brannan Fix (USA) 0:01:21
5Scott Funston (USA) 0:01:33
6Eric Brunner (USA) 0:01:34
7Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:02:32
8Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:02:54
9Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:03:09
10Maxx Chance (USA) 0:05:40
11Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:06:02
12Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:06:37
13Molly Cameron (USA) 0:08:10
14Christopher Niesen (USA) 0:09:02
15Kaler Marshall (USA) 0:09:23
16Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:09:52
17Kevin Fish (USA)
18Mat Stephens (USA)
19Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
20Joseph Schmalz (USA)
21Ryan Currie (USA)
22Trevor Rehm (USA)
23Christian Culpepper (USA)
24Kyle Johnson (USA)
25Simon Lynn (USA)
26Jack White (USA)
27John Thompson (USA)
DNFDylan Postier (USA)
DNFMalaki Caldwell (USA)
DNFRob Sandusky (USA)

