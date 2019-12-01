Michael Van Den Ham wins elite men's Ruts 'n' Guts day 1
Haidet second, Dillman third
Elite Men: Broken Arrow - Broken Arrow
(Image credit: Getty Images)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:59:50
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:00:02
|3
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:00:45
|4
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:01:21
|5
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:01:33
|6
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:01:34
|7
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:02:32
|8
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:02:54
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:03:09
|10
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:05:40
|11
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:06:02
|12
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:06:37
|13
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|0:08:10
|14
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:09:02
|15
|Kaler Marshall (USA)
|0:09:23
|16
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:09:52
|17
|Kevin Fish (USA)
|18
|Mat Stephens (USA)
|19
|Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
|20
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|21
|Ryan Currie (USA)
|22
|Trevor Rehm (USA)
|23
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|24
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|25
|Simon Lynn (USA)
|26
|Jack White (USA)
|27
|John Thompson (USA)
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|DNF
|Malaki Caldwell (USA)
|DNF
|Rob Sandusky (USA)
