Von Hoff wins CiCLE Classic
Opie and Tanfield round out podium
Steele von Hoff (NFTO) won the Rutland - Melton International CiCLE Classic, a UCI 1.2 race in Oakham, Great Britain on Sunday. The Australian out-sprinted Great Britain riders Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling) and Harry Tanfield (JLT Condor). It was NFTO's first UCI win of the season.
The 180km race took the peloton through the countryside, including dirt roads, of Rutland County. Although there were several attempts at a breakaway, and one that managed to gain over a minute, the race stayed together for bunch kick.
"The victory is fantastic. It was really good fun and I really enjoyed the race, it's like the Classics I raced last year and I have a history of mountain biking so I probably was more nervous than normal knowing I should do well here," von Hoff said.
"The boys did a fantastic job today, the whole team did. I honestly couldn't have done it without the support of everyone. Pov and Sid in the car, the boys, the mechanics were incredible, we didn’t puncture all day, so their preparation was sensational. Just the whole support network here, it's starting to feel like my UK family, John's built something really extraordinary, and the proof is in the results we're winning races."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|4:16:15
|2
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|5
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|6
|Jurgen Van Diemen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|William Bjergfelt (GBr)
|9
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|11
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|12
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|13
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|14
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|15
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned)
|16
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|17
|Oliver Maxwell (GBr)
|18
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|21
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|22
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|23
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|25
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|26
|Steven Lawley (GBr)
|27
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:10
|29
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:13
|30
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|31
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|32
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|34
|Martin Cervenka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:00:18
|35
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:00:22
|36
|Joschka Beck (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:24
|37
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
|38
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|39
|James Newey (GBr)
|0:00:26
|40
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|41
|Callum Ferguson (GBr)
|42
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr)
|43
|Russell Hampton (GBr)
|44
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:29
|45
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:00:42
|46
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu - Delfin
|0:00:52
|47
|Adriá Moreno (Spa)
|0:00:56
|48
|Tom Neal (GBr)
|0:01:28
|49
|Carlos Lorente Garcia (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
|0:02:06
|50
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:02:54
|51
|Pavel Stöhr (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:03:07
|52
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:25
|53
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:44
|54
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:04:23
|55
|Adam Kenway (GBr)
|56
|Anthony Moye (GBr)
|57
|James Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:49
|58
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|0:05:36
|59
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:49
|60
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:07:53
|61
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|62
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|63
|Scott Auld (GBr)
|64
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
|65
|Stephen Williams (GBr)
|0:09:18
|66
|Alastair Macaulay (Irl)
|0:10:56
|67
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:13:27
|68
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|69
|Lawrence Carpenter (GBr)
|70
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|71
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|72
|Stuart Reid (GBr)
|73
|Jake Hayles (GBr)
|0:13:40
|74
|Bradley Stokes (GBr)
|75
|David Lines (GBr)
|76
|Petr Fiala (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|77
|James Gullen (GBr)
|78
|Jan Stöhr (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|79
|David Montgomery (Irl) Team 3M
|80
|Jordan Stannus (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
|81
|Max Stedman (GBr)
|82
|Charlie Tanfield (GBr)
|83
|Jacob Tipper (GBr)
|DNF
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Henry Latimer (GBr)
|DNF
|Jez Mccann (GBr)
|DNF
|Harry Godding (GBr)
|DNF
|George Atkins (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Javier Valero Amat (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
|DNF
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
|DNF
|Juan Jesus Martinez Antolin (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
|DNF
|Juan Jesus Mata Astoroga (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
|DNF
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M
|DNF
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Ryan Davis (GBr)
|DNF
|Ben Stockdale (GBr)
|DNF
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre)
|DNF
|Ashley Martin (GBr)
|DNF
|Al Murison (GBr)
|DNF
|Bevan Humphreys (GBr)
|DNF
|Ryan Wills (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Joshoa Haggerty (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Simon Holt (GBr)
|DNF
|Rory Townsend (GBr)
|DNF
|Ben Davis (GBr)
|DNF
|Alex Orrell-Turner (GBr)
|DNF
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|DNF
|Andy Coupe (GBr)
|DNF
|Tom Mazzone (GBr)
|DNF
|Declan Byrne (GBr)
|DNF
|Dominic Smith (GBr)
|DNF
|Connor Swift (GBr)
|DNF
|Alex Minting (GBr)
|DNF
|Peter Murdock (GBr)
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|DNF
|Jindrich Dlask (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Frazer Duncan (Irl)
|DNF
|Christopher Reilly (Irl)
|DNF
|Joshua Lawless (GBr)
|DNF
|Andrew Turner (GBr)
|DNF
|Zack Williamson (GBr)
|DNF
|Julian Pearson (GBr)
|DNF
|Andrew Webster (GBr)
|DNF
|Rhys Clegg (GBr)
|DNF
|Jack Pullar (GBr)
|DNF
|Marius Cordier (Fra)
|DNF
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr)
|DNF
|Mark Baines (GBr)
|DNF
|Ed Clemens (GBr)
|DNF
|Chris Dredge (GBr)
|DNF
|Jack Rees (GBr)
|DNF
|Thomas Timothy (GBr)
|DNF
|Ben Hetherington (GBr)
|DNF
|William Brown (GBr)
|DNF
|Benjamin Rowe (GBr)
|DNF
|James Locker (GBr)
|DNF
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Rietumu - Delfin
|DNF
|Reijo Puhm (Est) Rietumu - Delfin
|DNF
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu - Delfin
|DNF
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu - Delfin
|DNF
|Simon Lewis (GBr)
|DNF
|Andy Betts (GBr)
|DNF
|Tony Lock (GBr)
|DNF
|Chris Snook (GBr)
|DNF
|Richard Wilkinson (GBr)
|DNF
|Mike Harrison (GBr)
|DNF
|Alex O'sullivan (GBr)
|DNF
|John Backhouse (GBr)
|DNF
|Peter Barusevicus (GBr)
|DNF
|Mark Perry (GBr)
|DNF
|Matthew Bulmer (GBr)
|DNF
|Duncan Moralee (GBr)
|DNF
|Hamish Graham (GBr)
|DNF
|Peter Cocker (GBr)
|DNF
|Harry Browning (GBr)
|DNF
|Edward Pickard (GBr)
|DNF
|Joseph Perkins (GBr)
|DNF
|Rhys Howells (GBr)
|DNF
|Andy Hastings (GBr)
|DNF
|Jamie Caldwell (GBr)
|DNF
|Keiran Brady (GBr)
|DNF
|Lewis Grieve (GBr)
|DNF
|Fraser Martin (GBr)
|DNF
|Sean Noon (GBr)
|DNF
|Ruari Yeoman (GBr)
|DNF
|David Clarke (GBr)
|DNF
|Thomas Bustard (GBr)
