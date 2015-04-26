Trending

Von Hoff wins CiCLE Classic

Opie and Tanfield round out podium

Steele von Hoff was a very happy man today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Steele von Hoff (NFTO) won the Rutland - Melton International CiCLE Classic, a UCI 1.2 race in Oakham, Great Britain on Sunday. The Australian out-sprinted Great Britain riders Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling) and Harry Tanfield (JLT Condor). It was NFTO's first UCI win of the season.

The 180km race took the peloton through the countryside, including dirt roads, of Rutland County. Although there were several attempts at a breakaway, and one that managed to gain over a minute, the race stayed together for bunch kick. 

"The victory is fantastic. It was really good fun and I really enjoyed the race, it's like the Classics I raced last year and I have a history of mountain biking so I probably was more nervous than normal knowing I should do well here," von Hoff said.

"The boys did a fantastic job today, the whole team did. I honestly couldn't have done it without the support of everyone. Pov and Sid in the car, the boys, the mechanics were incredible, we didn’t puncture all day, so their preparation was sensational. Just the whole support network here, it's starting to feel like my UK family, John's built something really extraordinary, and the proof is in the results we're winning races."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Aus) NFTO4:16:15
2Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
4Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
5Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
6Jurgen Van Diemen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
7Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8William Bjergfelt (GBr)
9Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
10Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
11Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
12Alex Paton (GBr)
13Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
14Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
15Wouter Sybrandy (Ned)
16Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
17Oliver Maxwell (GBr)
18Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
20Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
21Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
22Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
23Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
24Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
25Rodger Aiken (Irl)
26Steven Lawley (GBr)
27Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:10
29Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:13
30Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
31Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:15
32Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
34Martin Cervenka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:00:18
35Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:00:22
36Joschka Beck (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:24
37Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
38Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
39James Newey (GBr)0:00:26
40Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
41Callum Ferguson (GBr)
42Gruffudd Lewis (GBr)
43Russell Hampton (GBr)
44Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:00:29
45Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:00:42
46Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu - Delfin0:00:52
47Adriá Moreno (Spa)0:00:56
48Tom Neal (GBr)0:01:28
49Carlos Lorente Garcia (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan0:02:06
50Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:02:54
51Pavel Stöhr (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:03:07
52Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:25
53Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:44
54Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:04:23
55Adam Kenway (GBr)
56Anthony Moye (GBr)
57James Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:49
58Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO0:05:36
59Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:49
60Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis0:07:53
61Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
62Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
63Scott Auld (GBr)
64Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
65Stephen Williams (GBr)0:09:18
66Alastair Macaulay (Irl)0:10:56
67Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:13:27
68Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
69Lawrence Carpenter (GBr)
70Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
71Hugo Robinson (GBr)
72Stuart Reid (GBr)
73Jake Hayles (GBr)0:13:40
74Bradley Stokes (GBr)
75David Lines (GBr)
76Petr Fiala (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
77James Gullen (GBr)
78Jan Stöhr (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
79David Montgomery (Irl) Team 3M
80Jordan Stannus (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
81Max Stedman (GBr)
82Charlie Tanfield (GBr)
83Jacob Tipper (GBr)
DNFEdward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFLuc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFTimo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFPaulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFHenry Latimer (GBr)
DNFJez Mccann (GBr)
DNFHarry Godding (GBr)
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFJavier Valero Amat (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
DNFJose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
DNFJuan Jesus Martinez Antolin (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
DNFJuan Jesus Mata Astoroga (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
DNFElliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M
DNFFabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
DNFRyan Davis (GBr)
DNFBen Stockdale (GBr)
DNFRick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFIoannis Spanopoulos (Gre)
DNFAshley Martin (GBr)
DNFAl Murison (GBr)
DNFBevan Humphreys (GBr)
DNFRyan Wills (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFJoshoa Haggerty (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFSimon Holt (GBr)
DNFRory Townsend (GBr)
DNFBen Davis (GBr)
DNFAlex Orrell-Turner (GBr)
DNFLewis Craven (GBr)
DNFAndy Coupe (GBr)
DNFTom Mazzone (GBr)
DNFDeclan Byrne (GBr)
DNFDominic Smith (GBr)
DNFConnor Swift (GBr)
DNFAlex Minting (GBr)
DNFPeter Murdock (GBr)
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA)
DNFJindrich Dlask (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFTomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFFrazer Duncan (Irl)
DNFChristopher Reilly (Irl)
DNFJoshua Lawless (GBr)
DNFAndrew Turner (GBr)
DNFZack Williamson (GBr)
DNFJulian Pearson (GBr)
DNFAndrew Webster (GBr)
DNFRhys Clegg (GBr)
DNFJack Pullar (GBr)
DNFMarius Cordier (Fra)
DNFStephen Bradbury (GBr)
DNFMark Baines (GBr)
DNFEd Clemens (GBr)
DNFChris Dredge (GBr)
DNFJack Rees (GBr)
DNFThomas Timothy (GBr)
DNFBen Hetherington (GBr)
DNFWilliam Brown (GBr)
DNFBenjamin Rowe (GBr)
DNFJames Locker (GBr)
DNFAndris Smirnovs (Lat) Rietumu - Delfin
DNFReijo Puhm (Est) Rietumu - Delfin
DNFEmils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu - Delfin
DNFLars Pria (Rom) Rietumu - Delfin
DNFSimon Lewis (GBr)
DNFAndy Betts (GBr)
DNFTony Lock (GBr)
DNFChris Snook (GBr)
DNFRichard Wilkinson (GBr)
DNFMike Harrison (GBr)
DNFAlex O'sullivan (GBr)
DNFJohn Backhouse (GBr)
DNFPeter Barusevicus (GBr)
DNFMark Perry (GBr)
DNFMatthew Bulmer (GBr)
DNFDuncan Moralee (GBr)
DNFHamish Graham (GBr)
DNFPeter Cocker (GBr)
DNFHarry Browning (GBr)
DNFEdward Pickard (GBr)
DNFJoseph Perkins (GBr)
DNFRhys Howells (GBr)
DNFAndy Hastings (GBr)
DNFJamie Caldwell (GBr)
DNFKeiran Brady (GBr)
DNFLewis Grieve (GBr)
DNFFraser Martin (GBr)
DNFSean Noon (GBr)
DNFRuari Yeoman (GBr)
DNFDavid Clarke (GBr)
DNFThomas Bustard (GBr)

 

