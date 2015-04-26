Steele von Hoff was a very happy man today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Steele von Hoff (NFTO) won the Rutland - Melton International CiCLE Classic, a UCI 1.2 race in Oakham, Great Britain on Sunday. The Australian out-sprinted Great Britain riders Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling) and Harry Tanfield (JLT Condor). It was NFTO's first UCI win of the season.

The 180km race took the peloton through the countryside, including dirt roads, of Rutland County. Although there were several attempts at a breakaway, and one that managed to gain over a minute, the race stayed together for bunch kick.

"The victory is fantastic. It was really good fun and I really enjoyed the race, it's like the Classics I raced last year and I have a history of mountain biking so I probably was more nervous than normal knowing I should do well here," von Hoff said.

"The boys did a fantastic job today, the whole team did. I honestly couldn't have done it without the support of everyone. Pov and Sid in the car, the boys, the mechanics were incredible, we didn’t puncture all day, so their preparation was sensational. Just the whole support network here, it's starting to feel like my UK family, John's built something really extraordinary, and the proof is in the results we're winning races."

Full Results