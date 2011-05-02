Trending

Bercz claims victory in Franfurt

Scheit, Lammertink podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Nrw3:24:02
2Florian Scheit (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
3Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Jo Piels U23
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:00:03
6Jasper Huis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team Boven
7Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
8Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
9Patrick Clausen (Den) Bike Toyz Racing
10Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
11Gernot Auer (Aut) Örv National
12Bastian Bürgel (Ger) Thüriner Energie Team
13Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Ked-Bianchi Team Berlin
14Rens Stroet (Ned) Jo Piels U23
15Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Jo Piels U23
16Daniel Klemme (Ger) Team Nrw
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Nrw
18André Benoit (Ger) Team Roadsign Rsc Komet Ludwigsburg
19Simon Pellaud (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
20Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Perspektivteam Baden-Württemberg
21Phillip Müller (Ger) Team Nrw
22Jesper Asselmann (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23David Bartl (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
24Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Team
25Mark Schreurs (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
26Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Jo Piels U23
26Jan Sokol (Aut) Örv National
28Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29Philipp Fahrenholz (Ger) Rg Hamburg
30Livio Waldispühl (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
31Nicolas Winter (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
32Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
33Harry Kraft (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüriner Energie Team
35Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
36Andreas Wenk (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
37Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
38Christian Andres (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
39Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Bike Toyz Racing
40Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
41Tom Domoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
42Brian Megens (Ned) Jo Piels U23
43Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
44Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Örv National
45Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Designa Kökken Knudsgaard
46Tom Thill (Lux) Luxemburg National
47Mathias Lisson (Den) Team Designa Kökken Knudsgaard
48Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
49Philipp Rechenbach (Ger) Ked-Bianchi Team Berlin
50Jonas Brödel (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
51Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
52Joel Eglin (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
53Alexander Grad (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
54Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Jo Piels U23
55Christopher Brand (Ger) Veloclub Ratisbona
56Otto Holmgaard Kristensen (Den) Team Designa Kökken Knudsgaard
57Lionel Wüst (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
58Jesper Hansen (Den) Bike Toyz Racing
59Till Dreier (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
60Gian Marco Gasser (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
61Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
62Ricky Smit (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
63Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
64Peter Clauss (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
65Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
66Mads Lilholm Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
67Marcel Fröse (Ger) Rg Hamburg
68Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxemburg National
69Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüriner Energie Team
70Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Jo Piels U23
71Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Perspektivteam Baden-Württemberg
72Jonas Elmiger (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
73Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tirol Team
74Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxemburg National
76Frank Lütters (Ger) Matrix-Racing-Team Dortmund0:00:20
77Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tirol Team0:00:21
78Georg Preidler (Aut) Tirol Team0:00:23
79Stefan Mair (Aut) Tirol Team
80Marco Haller (Aut) Örv National
81Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Team
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Jo Piels U23
83Bastian Faltin (Ger) Ked-Bianchi Team Berlin0:00:26
84Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:00:31
85Ricky Enö Jörgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:00:33
86Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Bergstraße U230:03:00
87Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Rg-Lg Frankfurt0:05:49
88Robert Finkbeiner (Ger) Rg-Lg Frankfurt0:05:58
89Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:06:00
90Pascal Weerts (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
91Péter Palotai (Hun) Tirol Team

