Bercz claims victory in Franfurt
Scheit, Lammertink podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Nrw
|3:24:02
|2
|Florian Scheit (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
|3
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:00:03
|6
|Jasper Huis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team Boven
|7
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|8
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|9
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Bike Toyz Racing
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|11
|Gernot Auer (Aut) Örv National
|12
|Bastian Bürgel (Ger) Thüriner Energie Team
|13
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Ked-Bianchi Team Berlin
|14
|Rens Stroet (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|15
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|16
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Team Nrw
|17
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Nrw
|18
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Roadsign Rsc Komet Ludwigsburg
|19
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
|20
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Perspektivteam Baden-Württemberg
|21
|Phillip Müller (Ger) Team Nrw
|22
|Jesper Asselmann (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|David Bartl (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
|24
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Team
|25
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|26
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|26
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Örv National
|28
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|29
|Philipp Fahrenholz (Ger) Rg Hamburg
|30
|Livio Waldispühl (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
|31
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
|32
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|33
|Harry Kraft (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüriner Energie Team
|35
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|36
|Andreas Wenk (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
|37
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
|38
|Christian Andres (Swi) Hottinger Cycling Team
|39
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Bike Toyz Racing
|40
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|41
|Tom Domoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|42
|Brian Megens (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|43
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|44
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Örv National
|45
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Designa Kökken Knudsgaard
|46
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxemburg National
|47
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Team Designa Kökken Knudsgaard
|48
|Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|49
|Philipp Rechenbach (Ger) Ked-Bianchi Team Berlin
|50
|Jonas Brödel (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
|51
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|52
|Joel Eglin (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
|53
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Mlp-Radteam
|54
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|55
|Christopher Brand (Ger) Veloclub Ratisbona
|56
|Otto Holmgaard Kristensen (Den) Team Designa Kökken Knudsgaard
|57
|Lionel Wüst (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
|58
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Bike Toyz Racing
|59
|Till Dreier (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
|60
|Gian Marco Gasser (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
|61
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|62
|Ricky Smit (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|63
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price-Your-Bike
|64
|Peter Clauss (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|65
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|66
|Mads Lilholm Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|67
|Marcel Fröse (Ger) Rg Hamburg
|68
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxemburg National
|69
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüriner Energie Team
|70
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|71
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Perspektivteam Baden-Württemberg
|72
|Jonas Elmiger (Swi) Team Hörmann-Mixte Schweiz
|73
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tirol Team
|74
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|75
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxemburg National
|76
|Frank Lütters (Ger) Matrix-Racing-Team Dortmund
|0:00:20
|77
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tirol Team
|0:00:21
|78
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tirol Team
|0:00:23
|79
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tirol Team
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Örv National
|81
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Team
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Jo Piels U23
|83
|Bastian Faltin (Ger) Ked-Bianchi Team Berlin
|0:00:26
|84
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:00:31
|85
|Ricky Enö Jörgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:00:33
|86
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|0:03:00
|87
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Rg-Lg Frankfurt
|0:05:49
|88
|Robert Finkbeiner (Ger) Rg-Lg Frankfurt
|0:05:58
|89
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:06:00
|90
|Pascal Weerts (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|91
|Péter Palotai (Hun) Tirol Team
