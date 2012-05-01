Image 1 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the Eschborn-Frankfurt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Nerz and Moser celebrate their Liquigas 1-2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Andre Greipel, riding for Germany, leads home the bunch sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the big screen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes to his teammate Moser, who won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Moreno Moser celebrates his win in Frankfurt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Danilo Hondo took part as a member of the German national team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Alessandro Vanotti puts in a dig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 The breakaway comes through with Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo) about to take his turn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Someone's really proud of Moreno Moser! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 Andre Greipel chases back on from the caravan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Dominik Nerz and Moreno Moser made it two Liquigas-Cannondales on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Tony Martin didn't lose too much form after his crash with the car, and went on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Tony Martin back in the game after being hit by a car, with John Degenkolb, last year's winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Erik Zabel helps Marco Haller get a bike change. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Martin Mortensen (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Stefano Agostini (Liquigas-Cannondale0 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 RusVelo was well represented in Germany (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) forced a breakaway of four (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his second pro win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 The podium at the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser claimed the second victory of his neo-pro year with Liquigas-Cannondale, soloing to the win ahead of teammate Dominik Nerz in the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt.

In third was RusVelo's Sergey Firsanov, who completed the podium ahead of fellow escapee Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) won the sprint from the field for fifth.

Moser put in a powerful attack in the final kilometer to rack up his second win of the season after the Trofeo Laigueglia.

"I found myself in the ideal situation to try the kind of attack that suits me best, and the good condition I built up over the spring allowed me to get a result out of it," Moser said. The nephew of Italian cycling legend Francesco Moser had the advantage in a four-man breakaway of having his teammate to help with the tactics.

"Along with Nerz, we had a double chance of the win. At the same time, however, we had to be make sure that we weren't taken by surprise. We made the best decision – one would try to get away, while the other would stay on the wheels and look to win the sprint."

Just inside the kilometer to go banner, Moser made his move and found himself soloing to the victory.

"When I went I realised immediately that none of the others were following me. This gave me a lot of morale and it pushed me to keep going and not give in. I am very, very happy. I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season and a better start to my pro career than this.

"My acceleration is a weapon that I have and one that I look to take advantage of. I used to do the same thing as an amateur. To use it to get the win, however, you need to understand whether the terrain is suitable and, above all, you need to time it right. And besides, it’s the best way to win and enjoy the feeling of crossing the line with your arms raised."

While Moser's win was impressive, the real surprise of the race was Martin who, just three weeks ago, was hit by a car while training and suffered injuries to his face and shoulder, including a broken jaw. He instigated the attack with 45km remaining in the race, and while he couldn't respond in the final kilometer when Moser went away, he was pleased with his first race back.

"I'm super happy with my race today" Martin said. "Today it wasn't about winning the race but seeing where I am, and, to be honest, I'm a little bit surprised about my performance. It means that I didn't lose too much after the crash, a perfect signal for the upcoming races.

The day's breakaway consisted of Christoph Pfingsten (Germany), Sven Forberger (NSP Ghost) and Björn Schröder (Raiko Stoelting) along with Reto Hollenstein (NetApp), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) and Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen).

The group gained almost three minutes, but split on the brutally steep ascent of the Mammolshainer. Only Pfingsten, Hollenstein, Kushynski and Armee could stay clear while the rest were pulled back into the peloton.

The climb also split the peloton, leaving 11 riders in pursuit of the remaining four ahead. The two groups game together, but on the next passage of the Mammolshainer, there were only eight men able to resist, with the chase behind being led by the Argos-Shimano team of last year's winner John Degenkolb.

The leaders were eventually caught by a much reduced peloton, and it was time for Martin to insist that the race be won by a breakaway, not a sprint. He attacked on the final ascent, and over the course of the 30km run-in, Firsanov, Moser and Nerz came across and worked together with the time trial world champion to stay clear of the chasers.

"In the beginning I was a little bit scared, nervous," Martin said. "Kilometer after kilometer I felt more confident and then it was just a normal race. In the final kilometers I tried to attack. I knew that everybody was waiting for the last climb during the last lap of the circuit. That's why I tried to anticipate and to attack in the second to last climb.

"It was a super sensation riding in the front again," Martin said. "In the final I had no legs but it was normal, it was my first race after four weeks. It was pretty hard in the last hour of racing, you can believe me!"

"Today I had fun," Martin said. "It was nice to race in front of an amazing public who supported me all the time. Even my mother and my friends were here today, on the climb where I attacked. Now I will focus again on training to prepare the next races but with more trust than before."

