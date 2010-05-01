Wegmann takes second consecutive Frankfurt win
Milram rider completes successful comeback
Fabian Wegmann of Team Milram completed his comeback from a broken collarbone and defended his title in Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt, taking the sprint of a greatly-reduced field. Two Landbouwkrediet riders finished second and third, Geert Verheyen and Bert Scheirlinckx.
Related Articles
The peloton had fallen back enough to be pulled from the race after the first of three laps of a closing circuit course, leaving only about 30 riders to go for the win. Milram had three in that group, and set things up for their captain perfectly.
"It doesn't get any better than this," said the ecstatic winner. He was in the lead early, and "I didn't look back, I just kept on going. I've had so much bad luck this year, and this is fantastic, to win my favourite race again."
"I worked hard. It was a large group and hard work. I gambled by waiting, then finally went for it. Niki Terpstra rode really great for me, Christian Knees, too."
The race got off to a damp start, as the roads were wet from overnight rain and there was still a light drizzle. About 10km into the day a six-rider group formed. Dirk Müller (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse), Ralf Matzka (Team Heizomat), Frank Wagner (Seven Stones), Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), Johannes Kahra (Kuota Indeland) and Josef Benetseder (Vorarlberg-Corratec) built up a lead of up to 3:30, but once the route starting climbing, the gap shrank.
The group fell apart on the Ruppertshainer climb, and by the time the descent was over, Müller was alone in front, but not for long. He too was caught, and soon a new group formed. That was the pattern for many kilometres, as various groups and individuals tried their luck.
By kilometre 118, Matteo Carrara of Vacansoliel had managed to get away. Some 20km later he was joined by Katusha's Evgeni Petrov, but a large chasing group was only 30 seconds behind them.
With 40km to go, it was clear that HTC-Columbia was not going to be involved in the win. None of its riders had gotten into the large chase group, and the six-minute gap to the two leaders was too great.
Jerome Coppel of Saur-SojaSun joined the two leaders with 30km left in the race, but the group was caught before they all started on the three laps of the closing circuit course. Numerous riders goat away, with groups forming and falling apart. Meanwhile, the peloton was taken out after the first lap. Their gap of about five minutes was too great for the short circuit course.
Another Saur SojaSun rider took off solo, Julien Simon, with just over 6km left. He never had much of a lead but managed to stay away until just before the 1km marker. Three Milram riders led the way to the end, with Wegmann, not known as a sprinter, going into the wind early and managing to hold on until the end.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|4:53:22
|2
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|13
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|17
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|18
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|24
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:01:07
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Dmytro Grabowskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Michel Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Thomas Bontenackels (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Michael Hümbert (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Christopher Roth (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Christopher Schmieg (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Frank Daniel Wagner (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Bjorn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy