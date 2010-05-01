Trending

Wegmann takes second consecutive Frankfurt win

Milram rider completes successful comeback

Image 1 of 9

Geert Verheyen (2nd, Landbouwkredit), Fabian Wegmann (1st, Milram) and Bert Scheirlinckx (3rd, Landbouwkredit)

Geert Verheyen (2nd, Landbouwkredit), Fabian Wegmann (1st, Milram) and Bert Scheirlinckx (3rd, Landbouwkredit)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 9

Fabian Wegmann (Milram) was overjoyed with his win

Fabian Wegmann (Milram) was overjoyed with his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Fabian Wegmann (Milram) took his second consecutive win at the race

Fabian Wegmann (Milram) took his second consecutive win at the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) rides in the peloton during the stage

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) rides in the peloton during the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

The peloton was treated to huge crowds in Frankfurt

The peloton was treated to huge crowds in Frankfurt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

Fabian Wegmann (Milram) savours his victory after crossing the line

Fabian Wegmann (Milram) savours his victory after crossing the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil)

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

The peloton makes its way past some spring blossoms on the outskirts of Frankfurt

The peloton makes its way past some spring blossoms on the outskirts of Frankfurt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is presented to the crowd in Frankfurt

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is presented to the crowd in Frankfurt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Wegmann of Team Milram completed his comeback from a broken collarbone and defended his title in Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt, taking the sprint of a greatly-reduced field. Two Landbouwkrediet riders finished second and third, Geert Verheyen and Bert Scheirlinckx.

Related Articles

Wegmann caps comeback with repeat win in Frankfurt

The peloton had fallen back enough to be pulled from the race after the first of three laps of a closing circuit course, leaving only about 30 riders to go for the win. Milram had three in that group, and set things up for their captain perfectly.

"It doesn't get any better than this," said the ecstatic winner. He was in the lead early, and "I didn't look back, I just kept on going. I've had so much bad luck this year, and this is fantastic, to win my favourite race again."

"I worked hard. It was a large group and hard work. I gambled by waiting, then finally went for it. Niki Terpstra rode really great for me, Christian Knees, too."

The race got off to a damp start, as the roads were wet from overnight rain and there was still a light drizzle. About 10km into the day a six-rider group formed. Dirk Müller (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse), Ralf Matzka (Team Heizomat), Frank Wagner (Seven Stones), Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), Johannes Kahra (Kuota Indeland) and Josef Benetseder (Vorarlberg-Corratec) built up a lead of up to 3:30, but once the route starting climbing, the gap shrank.

The group fell apart on the Ruppertshainer climb, and by the time the descent was over, Müller was alone in front, but not for long. He too was caught, and soon a new group formed. That was the pattern for many kilometres, as various groups and individuals tried their luck.

By kilometre 118, Matteo Carrara of Vacansoliel had managed to get away. Some 20km later he was joined by Katusha's Evgeni Petrov, but a large chasing group was only 30 seconds behind them.

With 40km to go, it was clear that HTC-Columbia was not going to be involved in the win. None of its riders had gotten into the large chase group, and the six-minute gap to the two leaders was too great.

Jerome Coppel of Saur-SojaSun joined the two leaders with 30km left in the race, but the group was caught before they all started on the three laps of the closing circuit course. Numerous riders goat away, with groups forming and falling apart. Meanwhile, the peloton was taken out after the first lap. Their gap of about five minutes was too great for the short circuit course.

Another Saur SojaSun rider took off solo, Julien Simon, with just over 6km left. He never had much of a lead but managed to stay away until just before the 1km marker. Three Milram riders led the way to the end, with Wegmann, not known as a sprinter, going into the wind early and managing to hold on until the end.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram4:53:22
2Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
6Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
8Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
13Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
17Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
18Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
21Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
24Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:01:07
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
DNFRoy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
DNFPeter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
DNFTom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
DNFAndre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFNikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSerguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRobbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
DNFSylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFKamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
DNFDmytro Grabowskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
DNFOleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
DNFDenys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
DNFGianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFLeonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFFrederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFSergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFRob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFJosef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFSebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFAndreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFRene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFReto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFPhilipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFSebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFRené Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFMathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFFelix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFJohannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFMichel Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFTino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFEric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFMichael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFPatrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFThomas Bontenackels (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFMichael Hümbert (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFAlexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFChristopher Roth (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFChristopher Schmieg (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFFrank Daniel Wagner (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFTim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFNils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFFelix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFFabian Schaar (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFJonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFStefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFBjorn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFAlexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFLuc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFEmmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFDaniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
DNFBastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFSergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFKim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFPhilipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFDirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFMitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFRene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFLars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse

Latest on Cyclingnews