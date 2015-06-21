Image 1 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins final stage at the Route du Sud (Image credit: Route du Sud) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 The final podium of Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) third, Alberto Contador first and Nairo Quintana in second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) shakes Nairo Quintana's hand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his overall win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador sealed overall victory at the Route du Sud - his last race before the Tour de France, after being carefully protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates during the fourth and final stage of the French stage race.

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won the rolling 166km stage from Revel to Gaillac after a late chase caught the break of the day inside the final three kilometres. He comfortably beat Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) to win his second stage of this year’s race after an excellent lead out from his teammates.

Contador finished safely in the peloton and so pulled on the final orange race leader’s jersey, adding a morale-boosting win to his palmares as he recovers from the efforts of winning the Giro d’Italia and prepares for the Tour de France. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second overall at 17 seconds, with young French rider Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) third at 41 seconds.

Contador set up his overall victory by winning the mountain stage to Bagneres-de-Luchon on Saturday. He broke away with Quintana and Latour on the Port de Balès climb and then managed to go clear alone on the high-speed descent to the finish.

Earlier stages were won by Steven Tronet (Auber 93) and Coquard.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:42:10 2 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 4 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar 7 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 9 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96 11 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 13 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 14 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 15 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 17 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 20 Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis 24 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 26 Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea 27 Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista 28 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 31 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 33 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 34 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 35 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 37 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 38 Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin 39 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 41 Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea 42 Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 45 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 46 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia 51 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 53 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 54 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 55 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 56 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 57 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 58 Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia 59 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100 60 David Menut (Fra) Auber 97 61 Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea 62 Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar 64 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 65 Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea 66 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia 67 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 69 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 70 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar 71 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98 72 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 74 Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94 75 Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 76 Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 77 Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar 78 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 79 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea 80 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin 84 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 85 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 88 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 89 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea 92 Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 93 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 94 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 0:00:30 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 96 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 97 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 98 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:25 99 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:27 100 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:35 101 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:05:03 103 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:35 104 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 105 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:29 106 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement