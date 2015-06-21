Contador wins overall title at Route du Sud
Coquard wins finale sprint in Gaillac
Alberto Contador sealed overall victory at the Route du Sud - his last race before the Tour de France, after being carefully protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates during the fourth and final stage of the French stage race.
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won the rolling 166km stage from Revel to Gaillac after a late chase caught the break of the day inside the final three kilometres. He comfortably beat Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) to win his second stage of this year’s race after an excellent lead out from his teammates.
Contador finished safely in the peloton and so pulled on the final orange race leader’s jersey, adding a morale-boosting win to his palmares as he recovers from the efforts of winning the Giro d’Italia and prepares for the Tour de France. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second overall at 17 seconds, with young French rider Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) third at 41 seconds.
Contador set up his overall victory by winning the mountain stage to Bagneres-de-Luchon on Saturday. He broke away with Quintana and Latour on the Port de Balès climb and then managed to go clear alone on the high-speed descent to the finish.
Earlier stages were won by Steven Tronet (Auber 93) and Coquard.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:42:10
|2
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
|7
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
|11
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|13
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|14
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|15
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|17
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|20
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
|24
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|27
|Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
|28
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|31
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|33
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|34
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|35
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|37
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|38
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|39
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|41
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|42
|Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|45
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|46
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|53
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|56
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|57
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|58
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
|59
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|60
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
|61
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|62
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|64
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|66
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|67
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|69
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
|71
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|74
|Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
|75
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|76
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|77
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
|78
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|79
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|80
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|84
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|85
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|88
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|89
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|92
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|93
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:20
|94
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:00:30
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|96
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|97
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|98
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|99
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|100
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:35
|101
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:05:03
|103
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:35
|104
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:29
|106
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:53:22
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|0:00:17
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:06
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:31
|7
|Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:08
|8
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|9
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:06
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:14
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|12
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:29
|13
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:03:36
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:46
|15
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|0:04:29
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:51
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:59
|19
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:33
|20
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:05:41
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|22
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:05:48
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:05:54
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:55
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:24
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:28
|27
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:07:36
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:55
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:58
|31
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:26
|32
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|0:08:47
|33
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:26
|34
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:10:02
|35
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:10:19
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:52
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:10:56
|38
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:12:25
|39
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:49
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:50
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:57
|42
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:06
|43
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:16:34
|44
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:16:35
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:17
|46
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:18:47
|47
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:20:06
|48
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:26
|49
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:21:36
|50
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:54
|51
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:22:12
|52
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:36
|53
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:23:10
|54
|Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:33
|55
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:38
|56
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:42
|57
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|0:23:57
|58
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|59
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:12
|60
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:25:15
|61
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:26:11
|62
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:11
|63
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:59
|64
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
|0:28:58
|65
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:29:01
|66
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:29:04
|67
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:07
|68
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:08
|69
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:29:10
|70
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:29:11
|71
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:29:19
|72
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|73
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:29:34
|74
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
|0:29:54
|75
|Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
|0:29:58
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
|0:29:59
|77
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:30:16
|78
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:30:32
|79
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:31:40
|80
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:00
|81
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:32:09
|82
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:32:27
|83
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:32:45
|84
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:20
|85
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:33:23
|86
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|0:33:25
|87
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
|0:33:36
|88
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:34:17
|89
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
|0:34:27
|90
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:04
|91
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:35:53
|92
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|0:36:03
|93
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:36:05
|94
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:36:33
|95
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|0:36:58
|96
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:37:28
|97
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:47
|98
|Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:54
|99
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
|0:40:23
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:41:53
|101
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:14
|102
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
|0:45:36
|103
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:46:26
|104
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:06
|105
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:07
|106
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:29
