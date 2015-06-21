Trending

Contador wins overall title at Route du Sud

Coquard wins finale sprint in Gaillac

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins final stage at the Route du Sud

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins final stage at the Route du Sud
(Image credit: Route du Sud)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final podium of Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) third, Alberto Contador first and Nairo Quintana in second

The final podium of Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) third, Alberto Contador first and Nairo Quintana in second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) shakes Nairo Quintana's hand

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) shakes Nairo Quintana's hand
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his overall win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his overall win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador sealed overall victory at the Route du Sud - his last race before the Tour de France, after being carefully protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates during the fourth and final stage of the French stage race.

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won the rolling 166km stage from Revel to Gaillac after a late chase caught the break of the day inside the final three kilometres. He comfortably beat Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) to win his second stage of this year’s race after an excellent lead out from his teammates.

Contador finished safely in the peloton and so pulled on the final orange race leader’s jersey, adding a morale-boosting win to his palmares as he recovers from the efforts of winning the Giro d’Italia and prepares for the Tour de France. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second overall at 17 seconds, with young French rider Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) third at 41 seconds.

Contador set up his overall victory by winning the mountain stage to Bagneres-de-Luchon on Saturday. He broke away with Quintana and Latour on the Port de Balès climb and then managed to go clear alone on the high-speed descent to the finish.

Earlier stages were won by Steven Tronet (Auber 93) and Coquard.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:42:10
2Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
4Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
7Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
8Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
10Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
11Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
13Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
14Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
15Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
16Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
17Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
20Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
24Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
26Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
27Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
28Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
31Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
32David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
33Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
34Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
35Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
37Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
38Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
39Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
41Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
42Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
45Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
46Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
49Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
51David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
53Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
54Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
55Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
56Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
57John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
58Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
59Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
60David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
61Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
62Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
64Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
65Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
66Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
67Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
69Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
71Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
72Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
74Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
75Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
76Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
77Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
78Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
79Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
80Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
83Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
84Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
85Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
88Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
89Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
92Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
93Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
94Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:00:30
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
96Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
97Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
98Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:25
99Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
100Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:35
101Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:05:03
103Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:35
104Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:29
106Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo16:53:22
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar0:00:17
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:41
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:06
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:31
7Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:08
8Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
9Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:06
10Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:14
11Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
12Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:03:29
13Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:03:36
14David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:46
15Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 1000:04:29
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis0:04:51
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:59
19Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:33
20Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:05:41
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
22David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:05:48
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:05:54
24Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:55
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:24
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:28
27Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:07:36
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:49
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:55
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:58
31Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:08:26
32Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar0:08:47
33Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:26
34Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:10:02
35Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:10:19
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:52
37Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:10:56
38Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:12:25
39Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:49
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:50
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:13:57
42Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:06
43Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:16:34
44Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:16:35
45Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:17
46Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:18:47
47Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:20:06
48Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia0:21:26
49Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:21:36
50Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:54
51Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:22:12
52Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:36
53Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:23:10
54Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:23:33
55Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:23:38
56Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:42
57Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar0:23:57
58Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
59Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:25:12
60Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:25:15
61Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:26:11
62Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:11
63Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:59
64Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 990:28:58
65Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:29:01
66Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:29:04
67Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:07
68Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:08
69Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:29:10
70Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:29:11
71Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:29:19
72César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
73Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:29:34
74Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 960:29:54
75Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 940:29:58
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar0:29:59
77Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:30:16
78Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:30:32
79Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:31:40
80Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:32:00
81Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:32:09
82Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:32:27
83Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:32:45
84Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:20
85Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:33:23
86Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia0:33:25
87Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar0:33:36
88Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:34:17
89Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar0:34:27
90Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:04
91Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:35:53
92Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar0:36:03
93Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:36:05
94Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:36:33
95Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia0:36:58
96Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:37:28
97Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:37:47
98Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:54
99Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 980:40:23
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:41:53
101Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:14
102David Menut (Fra) Auber 970:45:36
103Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:46:26
104Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:06
105Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:07
106Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:29

