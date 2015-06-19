Trending

Route du Sud: Coquard wins stage 2

Tronet keeps race lead

Bryan Coquard wins stage 2

(Image credit: Route du Sud)

Europcar's Bryan Coquard claimed an emphatic victory on stage 2 of the Route du Sud, jumping away from the peloton and snatching the victory from late attacker Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) was third.

Steve Tronet (Auber 93) kept the race lead by three seconds over Coquard.

The 141km stage from Auch to Saint-Gaudens saw a five man breakaway put in a valiant effort to hold off the peloton. Samuel Magalhães (Radio Populat-Boavista), Mads Pedersen (Cult Energy), Yoann Paillot (Marseille 13 KTM), Eneko Lizarralde (Murias) and Camilo Castiblanco (Colombia) made up the initial move that lasted into the finishing circuits in Saint-Gaudens, but with 25km to go, the move began to disintegrate.

Christophe Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) and Oliver Le Gac (FDJ) attacked from the peloton, just as Pedersen and Paillot left their companions behind.

The trio made it up to Castilblanco and Lizarralde, passing the previously distanced Magalhães along the way, but only Lizarralde could hold the pace.

The four riders then bridged across to Paillot and Pedersen with 12km to go, but Europcar were driving hard in the peloton behind, bringing the gap to 30 seconds with 10km to go.

With 4km to go, Juul Jensen began ramping up the pace as AG2R La Mondiale closed the gap to 17 seconds, and both breakaway and peloton began to suffer on the undulating approach to the finish.

Juul Jensen continued to push the pace into the final kilometer, finally unhinging Lizarralde. The move only served to disrupt the pace in the breakaway, and the peloton closed in. Paillot attacked and was countered by Le Gac as the finish line approached. With 300m to go the peloton was passing the remnants of the breakaway as Le Gac put in a desperate surge, but Jauregui jumped passed him with only 250m remaining.

The AG2R La Mondiale rider saw the line, but a glance behind revealed a blur of green and black, bearing down and with only 40m to go Coquard rocketed past and raised his arms in victory, Jauregui pounding his bars in the agony of defeat.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:25
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
5Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Credit Solutions
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
9Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
10Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
12Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
19Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
20Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
21Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
22Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
27Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
28David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
30Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
31Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
32Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:03
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
34Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
38Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
40Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
41Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95
45César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:13
47Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:15
48David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
49Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
51Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
52Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
53Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
54Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:00:18
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
56Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
57Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:20
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
59Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:22
60Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
61Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
63Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
64Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
65Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
66Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:37
67Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
69Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
71Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
73Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
74Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
76Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
77Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
78Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
79Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 1000:00:43
80Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
81Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
82Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:52
85Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
86Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
87Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:00:54
88Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea
89Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
90Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
91John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:01:01
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
93Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:12
94Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
95Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
96Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
97Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
98Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
99Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:24
101Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:25
102Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
103Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
106Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:01:28
107Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:01:38
108Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
109Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:01:58
110Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:20
111Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
112Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:06
113Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
114Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar0:03:08
115Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:42
116Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:36
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
118Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:51
119Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
120David Menut (Fra) Auber 970:11:04
121Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
122Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:15
OOTSebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:23:12
DNSCyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 998:22:56
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:04
4Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:06
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:09
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Credit Solutions0:00:13
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
10Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
13Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
14Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
16David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
19Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
20Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
21Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
26Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
27Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
29Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
31Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
32Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
34Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
38Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:26
40Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:28
41Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
42Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
43Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
44David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
45Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:00:31
47Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
48Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
49Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
51Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
52Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
53Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
54Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
55Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
56Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
57Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
58Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
59Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
60Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:53
61Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
62Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:00:53
63Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
64Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 960:00:56
65Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
66Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
67Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:01:07
68Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:01:10
69Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:17
70Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:35
71Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:38
72Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
73Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:39
75Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:47
76Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:51
77Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
78Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
79Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:02:07
80John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:02:21
81Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:14
82Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:14
83Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:04:25
84Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar0:05:29
85Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia0:05:45
86Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:06:05
87Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:06:08
88Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:06:14
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar0:06:57
90Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:06:59
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:05
92Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:23
93Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:07:27
94Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:07:35
95Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia0:07:52
96Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:07:53
97Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:56
98Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:08:22
99Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:08:42
100Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:09:04
101Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:09:09
102Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
103Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:48
104Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:14
105Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia0:10:20
106Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:10:31
107Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:38
108Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:10:43
109Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:02
110Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 980:11:17
111Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar0:12:40
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:12:47
113Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:53
114Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:12:56
115Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:19
116Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:34
117Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15:51
118David Menut (Fra) Auber 970:16:30
119Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:56
120Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:15
121Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:00
122Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:37

