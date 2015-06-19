Route du Sud: Coquard wins stage 2
Tronet keeps race lead
Europcar's Bryan Coquard claimed an emphatic victory on stage 2 of the Route du Sud, jumping away from the peloton and snatching the victory from late attacker Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) was third.
Steve Tronet (Auber 93) kept the race lead by three seconds over Coquard.
The 141km stage from Auch to Saint-Gaudens saw a five man breakaway put in a valiant effort to hold off the peloton. Samuel Magalhães (Radio Populat-Boavista), Mads Pedersen (Cult Energy), Yoann Paillot (Marseille 13 KTM), Eneko Lizarralde (Murias) and Camilo Castiblanco (Colombia) made up the initial move that lasted into the finishing circuits in Saint-Gaudens, but with 25km to go, the move began to disintegrate.
Christophe Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) and Oliver Le Gac (FDJ) attacked from the peloton, just as Pedersen and Paillot left their companions behind.
The trio made it up to Castilblanco and Lizarralde, passing the previously distanced Magalhães along the way, but only Lizarralde could hold the pace.
The four riders then bridged across to Paillot and Pedersen with 12km to go, but Europcar were driving hard in the peloton behind, bringing the gap to 30 seconds with 10km to go.
With 4km to go, Juul Jensen began ramping up the pace as AG2R La Mondiale closed the gap to 17 seconds, and both breakaway and peloton began to suffer on the undulating approach to the finish.
Juul Jensen continued to push the pace into the final kilometer, finally unhinging Lizarralde. The move only served to disrupt the pace in the breakaway, and the peloton closed in. Paillot attacked and was countered by Le Gac as the finish line approached. With 300m to go the peloton was passing the remnants of the breakaway as Le Gac put in a desperate surge, but Jauregui jumped passed him with only 250m remaining.
The AG2R La Mondiale rider saw the line, but a glance behind revealed a blur of green and black, bearing down and with only 40m to go Coquard rocketed past and raised his arms in victory, Jauregui pounding his bars in the agony of defeat.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:23:25
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Credit Solutions
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
|10
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|19
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|22
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|23
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|26
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|30
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|31
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|32
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:03
|33
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|34
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|38
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|40
|Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
|41
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95
|45
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|46
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|47
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|48
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|49
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|52
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|53
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|54
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:00:18
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|57
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:22
|60
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
|61
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|63
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|64
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|66
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:37
|67
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|69
|Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|71
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|74
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|76
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|77
|Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
|78
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|79
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|0:00:43
|80
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
|81
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|82
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|85
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|86
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|87
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:00:54
|88
|Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|89
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|90
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|91
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:01:01
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|93
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:12
|94
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|95
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
|96
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|99
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|101
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:25
|102
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|103
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|106
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:01:28
|107
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:01:38
|108
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|109
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:01:58
|110
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:20
|111
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:06
|113
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|114
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|0:03:08
|115
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|116
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:36
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|118
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:51
|119
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|120
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
|0:11:04
|121
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
|122
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:15
|OOT
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:23:12
|DNS
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
|8:22:56
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:04
|4
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:09
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Credit Solutions
|0:00:13
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|10
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|13
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|14
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|16
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|19
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|20
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|21
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|23
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|26
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|27
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|29
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31
|Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
|32
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95
|33
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|34
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|38
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|40
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:28
|41
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|42
|Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|43
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|44
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:00:31
|47
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|48
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|49
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|51
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|52
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|53
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|54
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|55
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|56
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|57
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|59
|Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
|60
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|61
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
|62
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:00:53
|63
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|64
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
|0:00:56
|65
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|66
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|67
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:01:07
|68
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:01:10
|69
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:17
|70
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|71
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:38
|72
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|73
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|74
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:39
|75
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:47
|76
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|77
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|78
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|79
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:07
|80
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:02:21
|81
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:14
|82
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|83
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:04:25
|84
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
|0:05:29
|85
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:45
|86
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:06:05
|87
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:06:08
|88
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|0:06:57
|90
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:06:59
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:05
|92
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:23
|93
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:07:27
|94
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:07:35
|95
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|0:07:52
|96
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:07:53
|97
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:56
|98
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:08:22
|99
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:08:42
|100
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:09:04
|101
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:09
|102
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|103
|Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:48
|104
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:14
|105
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|0:10:20
|106
|Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:10:31
|107
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:38
|108
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:43
|109
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:02
|110
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
|0:11:17
|111
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
|0:12:40
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:12:47
|113
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:53
|114
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:12:56
|115
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:19
|116
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:34
|117
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15:51
|118
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
|0:16:30
|119
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:56
|120
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:15
|121
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:00
|122
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:37
