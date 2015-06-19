Bryan Coquard wins stage 2 (Image credit: Route du Sud)

Europcar's Bryan Coquard claimed an emphatic victory on stage 2 of the Route du Sud, jumping away from the peloton and snatching the victory from late attacker Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) was third.

Steve Tronet (Auber 93) kept the race lead by three seconds over Coquard.

The 141km stage from Auch to Saint-Gaudens saw a five man breakaway put in a valiant effort to hold off the peloton. Samuel Magalhães (Radio Populat-Boavista), Mads Pedersen (Cult Energy), Yoann Paillot (Marseille 13 KTM), Eneko Lizarralde (Murias) and Camilo Castiblanco (Colombia) made up the initial move that lasted into the finishing circuits in Saint-Gaudens, but with 25km to go, the move began to disintegrate.

Christophe Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) and Oliver Le Gac (FDJ) attacked from the peloton, just as Pedersen and Paillot left their companions behind.

The trio made it up to Castilblanco and Lizarralde, passing the previously distanced Magalhães along the way, but only Lizarralde could hold the pace.

The four riders then bridged across to Paillot and Pedersen with 12km to go, but Europcar were driving hard in the peloton behind, bringing the gap to 30 seconds with 10km to go.

With 4km to go, Juul Jensen began ramping up the pace as AG2R La Mondiale closed the gap to 17 seconds, and both breakaway and peloton began to suffer on the undulating approach to the finish.

Juul Jensen continued to push the pace into the final kilometer, finally unhinging Lizarralde. The move only served to disrupt the pace in the breakaway, and the peloton closed in. Paillot attacked and was countered by Le Gac as the finish line approached. With 300m to go the peloton was passing the remnants of the breakaway as Le Gac put in a desperate surge, but Jauregui jumped passed him with only 250m remaining.

The AG2R La Mondiale rider saw the line, but a glance behind revealed a blur of green and black, bearing down and with only 40m to go Coquard rocketed past and raised his arms in victory, Jauregui pounding his bars in the agony of defeat.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:25 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 3 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Credit Solutions 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar 10 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 19 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 20 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 21 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 22 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 23 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 25 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 26 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 27 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 28 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 30 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin 31 Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea 32 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:03 33 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 34 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin 38 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 40 Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista 41 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95 45 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 46 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:13 47 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:15 48 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 49 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 50 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 51 Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 52 Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea 53 Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 54 Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 0:00:18 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin 57 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:20 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 59 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:22 60 Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia 61 Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 63 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 64 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 65 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 66 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:37 67 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 69 Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin 71 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 73 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 74 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 76 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 77 Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94 78 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 79 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100 0:00:43 80 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96 81 Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 82 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:52 85 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 86 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 87 Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea 0:00:54 88 Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea 89 Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea 90 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 91 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 0:01:01 92 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 93 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:12 94 Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 95 Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar 96 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 97 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 98 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia 99 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:24 101 Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:25 102 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 103 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 106 Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 0:01:28 107 Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 0:01:38 108 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 109 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 0:01:58 110 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:20 111 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:06 113 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 114 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar 0:03:08 115 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:42 116 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:36 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 118 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:51 119 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin 120 David Menut (Fra) Auber 97 0:11:04 121 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98 122 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:14:15 OOT Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:23:12 DNS Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar