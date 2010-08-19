USA speeds to opening stage win
US tops Germany in TTT
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|US National Team
|0:10:28.42
|2
|German National Team
|0:00:06.12
|3
|Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:20.15
|4
|Swiss National Team
|0:00:24.34
|5
|LV Württemberg
|0:00:26.12
|6
|Netherlands National Team
|0:00:26.63
|7
|Czech National Team
|0:00:29.65
|8
|LV Thüringen + Sachsen
|0:00:31.86
|9
|Norwegian National Team
|0:00:38.22
|10
|LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|0:00:34.59
|11
|LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|0:00:34.96
|12
|Polish National Team
|0:00:38.23
|13
|LV Baden
|0:00:38.48
|14
|LV Bayern
|0:00:41.33
|5
|LV Niedersachsen
|0:00:43.81
|16
|Swedish National Team
|0:00:45.67
|17
|Luxembourg National Team
|0:00:49.15
|18
|Alsace Team
|0:00:53.06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) US National Team
|0:10:28
|2
|Lawson G. Craddock (USA) US National Team
|3
|Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team
|4
|Eamon Franck (USA) US National Team
|5
|Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
|6
|Nathaniel Geoffrion (USA) US National Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Germany
|9
|Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Germany
|10
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany
|11
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Germany
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
|13
|Mattias Raeymaekers (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|15
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|16
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|17
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|19
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:24
|20
|Yves Hofmann (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Gael Siter (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|Théry Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|24
|Colin-Chris Stüssi (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|Jonas Koch (Ger) LV Württemberg
|0:00:26
|26
|Nico Schoch (Ger) LV Württemberg
|27
|Hermann Keller (Ger) LV Württemberg
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) LV Württemberg
|29
|Max Merk (Ger) LV Württemberg
|30
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:27
|31
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Nieck Boom (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Twan Brusselmans (Ned) Netherlands
|35
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Adam Ohral (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:30
|37
|Tomás Zechmeister (Cze) Czech Republic
|38
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Czech Republic
|39
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Czech Republic
|40
|Thorsten Marth (Ger) LV Württemberg
|0:00:32
|41
|Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|42
|Felix Fischer (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|43
|Thomas Reichardt (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|44
|Erik Bothe (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|45
|Jonas Albrecht (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|46
|Philipp Zwingenberger (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|47
|Felix Donath (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|0:00:35
|48
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|49
|Bastian Menzel (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|50
|Juri Vasyliv (Ukr) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|51
|Hans-Joachim Benning (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|52
|Lukas Brödel (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|53
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|54
|Carlos Baralt (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|55
|Chrstian Mager (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|0:00:38
|57
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Norway
|58
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Norway
|59
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Norway
|60
|Michal Kradrzynski (Pol) Poland
|61
|Bartomiej Grzybowski (Pol) Poland
|62
|Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Poland
|63
|Tomasz Kulpa (Pol) Poland
|64
|Mateusz Dubieniecki (Pol) Poland
|65
|Bartosz Zajac (Pol) Poland
|66
|Achim Burkart (Ger) LV Baden
|67
|Mike-Aaron Egger (Ger) LV Baden
|68
|Christian Freund (Ger) LV Baden
|69
|Nico Knab (Ger) LV Baden
|70
|Konrad Reuß (Ger) LV Baden
|71
|Torsten Mörstedt (Ger) LV Baden
|72
|Sondre Asheim (Nor) Norway
|0:00:39
|73
|Kajetan Fricke (Ger) LV Bayern
|0:00:41
|74
|Andreas Hartmann (Ger) LV Bayern
|75
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) LV Bayern
|76
|Julian Schneider (Ger) LV Bayern
|77
|Manuel Straub (Ger) LV Bayern
|78
|Marcel Fröse (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|0:00:44
|79
|Jonas Brinkmann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|80
|Burkhard Schlenkrich (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|81
|Jannick Geisler (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|82
|Felix Tünnermann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|83
|Denis Sckarbath (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|84
|Jesper Spjuth (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:46
|85
|Axel Svedlund (Swe) Sweden
|86
|Kristoffer Fransson (Swe) Sweden
|87
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Sweden
|88
|Emil Gabrils (Swe) Sweden
|89
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:49
|90
|Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
|91
|Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
|92
|Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg
|93
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|94
|Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|95
|Anton Holm (Swe) Sweden
|96
|Pierre Henri Jung (Fra) Alsace Team
|0:00:53
|97
|Yohann Benoit (Fra) Alsace Team
|98
|Sébastien Bret (Fra) Alsace Team
|99
|Lucas Schaal (Fra) Alsace Team
|100
|Clément Divo (Fra) Alsace Team
|101
|Maxime Del Piro (Fra) Alsace Team
|0:01:00
|102
|Stephan Zogbaum (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|0:01:12
|103
|Marcus Tonsch (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|0:01:32
|104
|Maximilian Stier (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|105
|Kristian Bakkan Vika (Nor) Norway
|0:01:35
|106
|Radek Kratochvil (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:42
|107
|Robin Job (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team
|0:10:28
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Germany
|0:00:06
|3
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|5
|Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:24
|6
|Théry Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|Colin-Chris Stüssi (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Jonas Koch (Ger) LV Württemberg
|0:00:26
|9
|Hermann Keller (Ger) LV Württemberg
|10
|Max Merk (Ger) LV Württemberg
|11
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:27
|12
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Twan Brusselmans (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Tomás Zechmeister (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:30
|16
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Czech Republic
|17
|Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|0:00:32
|18
|Felix Fischer (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|19
|Philipp Zwingenberger (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
|20
|Felix Donath (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|0:00:35
|21
|Bastian Menzel (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|22
|Juri Vasyliv (Ukr) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|23
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|24
|Carlos Baralt (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|25
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:38
|26
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Norway
|27
|Bartomiej Grzybowski (Pol) Poland
|28
|Tomasz Kulpa (Pol) Poland
|29
|Mateusz Dubieniecki (Pol) Poland
|30
|Bartosz Zajac (Pol) Poland
|31
|Mike-Aaron Egger (Ger) LV Baden
|32
|Torsten Mörstedt (Ger) LV Baden
|33
|Andreas Hartmann (Ger) LV Bayern
|0:00:41
|34
|Julian Schneider (Ger) LV Bayern
|35
|Manuel Straub (Ger) LV Bayern
|36
|Jonas Brinkmann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|0:00:44
|37
|Burkhard Schlenkrich (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|38
|Felix Tünnermann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
|39
|Emil Gabrils (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:46
|40
|Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:49
|41
|Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg
|42
|Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|43
|Lucas Schaal (Fra) Alsace Team
|0:00:53
|44
|Stephan Zogbaum (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
|0:01:12
|45
|Marcus Tonsch (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|0:01:32
|46
|Maximilian Stier (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
|47
|Robin Job (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:06
