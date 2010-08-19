Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1US National Team0:10:28.42
2German National Team0:00:06.12
3Avia Cycling Team0:00:20.15
4Swiss National Team0:00:24.34
5LV Württemberg0:00:26.12
6Netherlands National Team0:00:26.63
7Czech National Team0:00:29.65
8LV Thüringen + Sachsen0:00:31.86
9Norwegian National Team0:00:38.22
10LV Cottbus/Brandenburg0:00:34.59
11LV Rheinland-Pfalz0:00:34.96
12Polish National Team0:00:38.23
13LV Baden0:00:38.48
14LV Bayern0:00:41.33
5LV Niedersachsen0:00:43.81
16Swedish National Team0:00:45.67
17Luxembourg National Team0:00:49.15
18Alsace Team0:00:53.06

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Eastmann (USA) US National Team0:10:28
2Lawson G. Craddock (USA) US National Team
3Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team
4Eamon Franck (USA) US National Team
5Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
6Nathaniel Geoffrion (USA) US National Team0:00:06
7Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
8Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Germany
9Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Germany
10Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany
11Fabio Nappa (Ger) Germany
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
13Mattias Raeymaekers (Bel) Avia Cycling Team0:00:20
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
15Jorne Carolus (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
16Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
17Martijn Degreve (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
19Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland0:00:24
20Yves Hofmann (Swi) Switzerland
21Gael Siter (Swi) Switzerland
22Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
23Théry Schir (Swi) Switzerland
24Colin-Chris Stüssi (Swi) Switzerland
25Jonas Koch (Ger) LV Württemberg0:00:26
26Nico Schoch (Ger) LV Württemberg
27Hermann Keller (Ger) LV Württemberg
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) LV Württemberg
29Max Merk (Ger) LV Württemberg
30Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands0:00:27
31Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Netherlands
32Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands
33Nieck Boom (Ned) Netherlands
34Twan Brusselmans (Ned) Netherlands
35Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands
36Adam Ohral (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:30
37Tomás Zechmeister (Cze) Czech Republic
38Jakub Vecera (Cze) Czech Republic
39Josef Cerny (Cze) Czech Republic
40Thorsten Marth (Ger) LV Württemberg0:00:32
41Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
42Felix Fischer (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
43Thomas Reichardt (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
44Erik Bothe (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
45Jonas Albrecht (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
46Philipp Zwingenberger (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
47Felix Donath (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg0:00:35
48Matthias Plarre (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
49Bastian Menzel (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
50Juri Vasyliv (Ukr) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
51Hans-Joachim Benning (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
52Lukas Brödel (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
53Tobias Knaup (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
54Carlos Baralt (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
55Chrstian Mager (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
56Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway0:00:38
57Fredrik Galta (Nor) Norway
58Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Norway
59Oscar Landa (Nor) Norway
60Michal Kradrzynski (Pol) Poland
61Bartomiej Grzybowski (Pol) Poland
62Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Poland
63Tomasz Kulpa (Pol) Poland
64Mateusz Dubieniecki (Pol) Poland
65Bartosz Zajac (Pol) Poland
66Achim Burkart (Ger) LV Baden
67Mike-Aaron Egger (Ger) LV Baden
68Christian Freund (Ger) LV Baden
69Nico Knab (Ger) LV Baden
70Konrad Reuß (Ger) LV Baden
71Torsten Mörstedt (Ger) LV Baden
72Sondre Asheim (Nor) Norway0:00:39
73Kajetan Fricke (Ger) LV Bayern0:00:41
74Andreas Hartmann (Ger) LV Bayern
75Benedikt Kendler (Ger) LV Bayern
76Julian Schneider (Ger) LV Bayern
77Manuel Straub (Ger) LV Bayern
78Marcel Fröse (Ger) LV Niedersachsen0:00:44
79Jonas Brinkmann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
80Burkhard Schlenkrich (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
81Jannick Geisler (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
82Felix Tünnermann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
83Denis Sckarbath (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
84Jesper Spjuth (Swe) Sweden0:00:46
85Axel Svedlund (Swe) Sweden
86Kristoffer Fransson (Swe) Sweden
87Johan Broberg (Swe) Sweden
88Emil Gabrils (Swe) Sweden
89Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:49
90Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
91Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
92Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg
93Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
94Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
95Anton Holm (Swe) Sweden
96Pierre Henri Jung (Fra) Alsace Team0:00:53
97Yohann Benoit (Fra) Alsace Team
98Sébastien Bret (Fra) Alsace Team
99Lucas Schaal (Fra) Alsace Team
100Clément Divo (Fra) Alsace Team
101Maxime Del Piro (Fra) Alsace Team0:01:00
102Stephan Zogbaum (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz0:01:12
103Marcus Tonsch (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg0:01:32
104Maximilian Stier (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
105Kristian Bakkan Vika (Nor) Norway0:01:35
106Radek Kratochvil (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:42
107Robin Job (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:06

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team0:10:28
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Germany0:00:06
3Martijn Degreve (Bel) Avia Cycling Team0:00:20
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
5Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland0:00:24
6Théry Schir (Swi) Switzerland
7Colin-Chris Stüssi (Swi) Switzerland
8Jonas Koch (Ger) LV Württemberg0:00:26
9Hermann Keller (Ger) LV Württemberg
10Max Merk (Ger) LV Württemberg
11Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands0:00:27
12Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Netherlands
13Twan Brusselmans (Ned) Netherlands
14Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands
15Tomás Zechmeister (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:30
16Josef Cerny (Cze) Czech Republic
17Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen0:00:32
18Felix Fischer (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
19Philipp Zwingenberger (Ger) LV Thüringen - Sachsen
20Felix Donath (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg0:00:35
21Bastian Menzel (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
22Juri Vasyliv (Ukr) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
23Tobias Knaup (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
24Carlos Baralt (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz
25Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Norway0:00:38
26Oscar Landa (Nor) Norway
27Bartomiej Grzybowski (Pol) Poland
28Tomasz Kulpa (Pol) Poland
29Mateusz Dubieniecki (Pol) Poland
30Bartosz Zajac (Pol) Poland
31Mike-Aaron Egger (Ger) LV Baden
32Torsten Mörstedt (Ger) LV Baden
33Andreas Hartmann (Ger) LV Bayern0:00:41
34Julian Schneider (Ger) LV Bayern
35Manuel Straub (Ger) LV Bayern
36Jonas Brinkmann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen0:00:44
37Burkhard Schlenkrich (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
38Felix Tünnermann (Ger) LV Niedersachsen
39Emil Gabrils (Swe) Sweden0:00:46
40Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:49
41Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg
42Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
43Lucas Schaal (Fra) Alsace Team0:00:53
44Stephan Zogbaum (Ger) LV Rheinland-Pfalz0:01:12
45Marcus Tonsch (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg0:01:32
46Maximilian Stier (Ger) LV Cottbus/Brandenburg
47Robin Job (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:06

