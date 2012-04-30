Image 1 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 2 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 3 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 4 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 5 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 6 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 7 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 8 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 9 of 71 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Louis Garneau) is all smiles before the Women's race. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 10 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 11 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 12 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 13 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 14 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 15 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 16 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 17 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 18 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 19 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 20 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 21 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 22 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 23 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 24 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 25 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 26 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 27 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 28 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 29 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 30 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 31 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 32 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 33 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 34 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 35 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 36 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 37 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 38 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 39 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 40 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 41 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 42 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 43 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 44 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 45 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 46 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 47 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 48 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 49 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 50 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 51 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 52 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 53 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 54 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 55 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 56 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 57 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 58 of 71 (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 59 of 71 An Exergy Rider concentrates while sitting in the field. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 60 of 71 A Clif Bar rider had a helmet cam to capture the action. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 61 of 71 Oscar Clark (United Health Care of Georgia) sits in the pack. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 62 of 71 A full Pro Men's Field goes around Turn 1. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 63 of 71 John Murphy (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) and an Exergy rider have a dig early in the Pro Men's race. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 64 of 71 (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 65 of 71 Debbie Milne tries to get away from the field. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 66 of 71 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) sits in the field. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 67 of 71 The Women's field is strung out on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 68 of 71 A Ride Clean rider sprints through turn 5. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 69 of 71 Junior Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling) sits in the pack in the Pro Women's race. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 70 of 71 A Mellow Mushroom rider leads through turn 1. (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 71 of 71 The Pro Men's Podium (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)

With the temperatures finally cooling the men lined up for the Historic Roswell Criterium in Georgia. Most of last night's Athens Twilight racers drove to this quaint Atlanta suburb for the eleventh edition. The racers would race for 90 minutes.

Blasting down the two lane road Ben Zawacki won the sprint from his late race break away taking the victory over Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) and Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) trailing in several seconds later for third.

Much like last night's Athens Twilight, the Roswell Criterium was prime heavy with the bell being rung multiple times throughout the race.

The primes kept the riders surging off the front, but the long straightaway allowed the peloton to reach maximum velocity, keeping any serious moves in check.

That didn't stop the Exergy team from being active at the front, taking primes and chasing down breaks. Team Mountain Khakis, under the guidance of manger/rider Adam Myerson was also active keeping their riders near the front.

With 17 laps completed Jean Michel Lechance (Rosetti Development) and Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) went up the road. The duos lead never stretched to an insurmountable gap, but it allowed them to cash in on several primes. After several laps of freedom they were brought back.

By the midway point the group was together but the constant high speed was shedding weaker riders. The main aggressors of the evening continued to be Kenda, Exergy and Team Mountain Khakis.

With 32 laps finished and a $200 prime on the line, a serious break finally solidified into something that might stick. Nine riders scratched out a 15 second lead. However, the lure of the cash ruined any chance of collaboration as no one was working together to stay away.

With seven laps to go Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA), Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy), and Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) took off. Chasing hard at the front of the peloton was Kenda's John Murphy.

With two laps to go the prime bell was rung for a crowd prime of $810 and the trio had a gap of 15 seconds.

"A guy jumped while the race was still being timed (before going to lap cards), I covered it and he blew up immediately," explained Zawacki. "Bobby and the Exergy guy (Kevin Mullervy) looked at each other and we knew it was time to go."

With one lap remaining Lea surged forward to just nip his break away companions to take the huge cash prime, but the pack was right on their wheels.

"It looked like there was going to be a last ditch effort that could succeed so I jumped on everything that moved with 20 minutes to go," said Lea, "The last 15 minutes were a gut check."

Regarding the last prime of the day that Lea grabbed, he has no intention of sharing.

"There was never any word about splitting it so that's their loss I guess."

On the backside of the course Zawacki accelerated on the only incline of the course and that was enough to shake loose Lea.

Around the final corner it was Mullervy leading Zawacki, and the Team Mountain Khakis had a little extra in the final 200 meters giving his team back to back wins (Luke Keuogh won Athens Twilight).

For Zawacki this was not only a huge win for himself, but also the team.

"This is incredible and we're taking a big step with the team this year and hopefully for next next. SmartStop is our new sponsor and they're pushing us to be a bigger team so this is a perfect way to show it."

With team manger Adam Myerson suited up and racing with his riders the Team Mountain Khakis has had a great weekend.

"Look what's happened the last two days he's been here. I think it's all gelling together really well. Most of us were with the team last year, but it's coming together and we're hitting our stride."

John Murphy is the current USA CRITS overall leader with five races remaining in the series.

Van Gilder takes out women's event

The Roswell Criterium, held in historic Roswell, Georgia, was the next stop on the USA CRITS series. Under the hot midday sun the women were lined up for 60 minutes of racing on a five corner, one mile course.

Through the long final stretch to the finish Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/ Rose Bandit) was the fastest to the line pushing past Erica Allar (RideClean) and Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC).

Just like the previous night's race in downtown Athens, Georgia the constant primes kept the speed high and the peloton strung out.

Still in the early part of the race a small crash took the steam out of the peloton. Unfortunately one woman racer suffered a serious injury to her arm as it became tangled with the snow fencing that lined the course.

Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/MSMOC), riding without teammates, took multiple primes but couldn't break away – content to take the cash. What's remarkable is that Milne, mother of three children as well as a graduate student, can train only an hour a day due to time restrictions.

"My coach has adjusted my training for an hour a day, but if I raced longer than that I'd see stars," said Milne. "My coach's plan was for me to practice my sprints, so my goal was to only do work when going for the primes."

At the midway prime Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC) took the points that went toward the overall USA Crit series and that was enough to separate herself with four other racers. But by the time they completed another lap the group was once again all together.

With just five laps to go the clanging prime bell kept the racers on their toes. However the result of the primes was the contenders were firmly at the front of the pack. Mellow Mushroom's Laura Parsons was monitoring the front with her teammate Laura Van Gilder tucked in a few wheels behind.

On the penultimate lap a crowd prime of $350 brought out Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) and Milne. But on the last lap Van Gilder muscled her way past last night's Athens winner Erica Allar.

"I did feel the pressure coming into this race," said Van Gilder referring to her second place in Athens. "I knew the team was working really hard and I've never won Athens, so I wanted to deliver."

"To win a race is never easy. There are so many riders coming up. I might be fast but I'm not getting any younger. I wanted to show that I can still win."

With her teammate up the road on the last lap, it took some pressure off Van Gilder.

"They were providing the carrot and once they were caught, Kristen (Lasasso) was still able to be at the front and drill it. I was in a good position and was able to do my own sprint."

With her win Van Gilder took the lead in the overall USA CRIT Series by one point. Five races remain in the series.

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:31:33 2 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 3 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:00:02 4 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:00:05 5 Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles) 0:00:06 6 Emile Abraham Rossetti (Devo Cycling Team) 7 John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri) 8 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 9 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 10 Frank Travieso (Team Coco's) 11 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX) 0:00:07 12 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 13 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:00:08 14 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 15 Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For) 16 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 17 Thomas Gibbons 0:00:09 18 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 19 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin) 20 Wardein Lucas 21 Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 0:00:10 22 Jean Michel (Lechance Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 23 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 24 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub) 25 Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar) 26 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu) 27 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) 28 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri) 29 Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team) 30 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri) 0:00:11 31 Gevan Samuel (Rosetti Development) 32 Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin) 33 Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder) 34 Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T) 0:00:12 35 Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory) 36 Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl) 37 Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home) 38 Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA) 39 Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu) 40 Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin) 41 Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing) 42 Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu) 43 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 44 David Goodman (The Hub) 0:00:13 45 Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com) 46 Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b) 0:00:14 47 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri) 0:00:15 48 Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu) 49 Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team) 50 Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) 0:00:16 51 Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For) 52 Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin) 0:00:17 53 Maikel Matos (Team Coco's) 54 Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 55 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 56 David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity) 57 Name Missing 58 David Cueli (Team Coco's) 0:00:18 59 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu) 0:00:19 60 Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 61 Jose Frank (Rodriguez Team Coco's) 0:00:20 62 Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b) 63 Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 DEVO) 64 Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling Associatio) 0:00:21 65 Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl) 66 Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/) 67 Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b De) 68 Andrew Joseph (Smith Depaula Racing) 69 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:00:23 70 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin) 0:00:24 71 Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO) 0:00:27 72 Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO) 0:00:28 73 David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/) 74 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX) 0:00:31 75 Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes) 0:00:32 76 Erik Losak 0:00:48 77 Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/) 0:00:49 78 David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:50 79 Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home) 80 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 0:00:51 81 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:00:52 82 Igor Rudalev (Iron Data) 0:00:58 83 Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist) 0:01:02 84 Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's) 0:01:03 85 Andres Faustino (Alzate Team Exergy) 0:01:08 86 Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW) 0:01:10 87 Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:33 88 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 89 Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin) 0:01:34 90 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 91 Justin Reddell (DNA Racing) 92 Frank Cundiff (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac) 0:59:49 2 Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com) 3 Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin) 4 Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill) 5 Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP) 0:00:01 6 Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO) 7 Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa) 8 Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 9 Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS) 10 Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause) 11 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team) 13 Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling) 0:00:02 14 Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri) 15 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by Geargri) 16 Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey) 17 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargri) 0:00:03 18 Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma) 19 Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac) 20 Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI) 21 Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 22 Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team) 0:00:04 23 Ann Koehler Modry (Evergreen) 24 Sara Clafferty (ABRT) 25 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC) 26 Morgan Patton (Team Type 1) 27 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri) 0:00:05 28 Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling) 29 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac) 30 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI) 31 Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team) 32 Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin) 33 Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV) 34 Liz Gerrity (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:06 35 Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling) 36 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri) 37 Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics) 0:00:07 38 Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause) 0:00:08 39 Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin) 0:00:10 40 Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)

USA CRITS standings - men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 452 pts 2 Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 451 3 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 443 4 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 427 5 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 424 6 Frank Travieso (Team Coco's) 423 7 Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles) 420 8 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 409 9 Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 375 10 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 354 11 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 351 12 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 351 13 Brendan Cornett (Cycle Sport Concepts) 324 14 Jean-Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 313 15 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 309 16 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 303 17 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 302 18 Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle First Solar Development) 299 19 Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 290 20 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 276 21 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) 275 22 Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 269 23 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 259 24 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 257 25 Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 250 26 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 244 27 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 243 28 Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team) 241 29 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 229 30 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 227 31 Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team) 218 32 Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's) 211 33 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 210 34 Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 208 35 Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's) 202 36 Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 188 37 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 185 38 Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 182 39 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 182 40 Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 178 41 Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford) 177 42 David Cueli (Team Coco's) 174 43 Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder) 173 44 David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 170 45 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 169 46 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 169 47 Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team) 167 48 Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing) 157 49 Wardein Lucas (Naples) 155 50 Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com) 155 51 Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's) 149 52 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 147 53 Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 145 54 Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford) 143 55 Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 143 56 Kyle Knott (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 142 57 David Goodman (The Hub) 140 58 Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com) 137 59 Brian Arne (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems) 130 60 Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 129 61 David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 127 62 Gabe Lloyd (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS) 125 63 Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 124 64 patrick lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 123 65 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 123 66 Jared Nieters (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS) 122 67 brandon spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) 122 68 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 121 69 Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 120 70 Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 120 71 Maikel Matos 120 72 Erik Losak (Team Clif Bar) 120 73 Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 119 74 Scott Edge (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 119 75 David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity Solutions) 114 76 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 111 77 Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 110 78 Marc Williams (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 110 79 Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing) 110 80 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 110 81 Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 110 82 Justin Reddell (DNA Racing) 110 83 Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 110 84 Frank Cundiff (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS) 110 85 Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 110 86 Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 110 87 Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 110 88 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 110 89 Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW) 110 90 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 110 91 Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling Association) 110 92 Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc) 110 93 Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing) 110 94 Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory) 107 95 Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 102 96 Darion Fleming (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS) 101 97 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 101 98 Matthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts) 100 99 Richard Bailey (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 100 100 Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 100 101 Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 100 102 Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts) 100 103 Timothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 100 104 Brett Magner (Athens Velo Club) 100 105 Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club) 100 106 Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club) 100 107 Logan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 100 108 David Forkner (Foundation) 100 109 Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 100 110 Oneil Samuels (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 100 111 Eric Bennett 100 112 Michael Burns (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes) 100 113 Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing) 100 114 John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 89 115 Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 86 116 Earl Bradley (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto) 74 117 Jordan Heimer (Cycle Sport Concepts) 64 118 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 62 119 Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar) 60 120 Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist) 60 121 Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 Development) 60 122 Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes) 60 123 Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 60 124 Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction) 60 125 Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 60 126 Benjamin Bryant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 60 127 Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio) 60 128 Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo) 60 129 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 60 130 Mark Babcock (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes) 50 131 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development) 50 132 Artiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 Development) 50 133 Colby Millen (LITESPEED-BMW) 50 134 Wes Parrish (LITESPEED-BMW) 50 135 Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 Development) 50 136 Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing) 50 137 Emilio Daniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 50 138 Sergio Atocha (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 50 139 Jamie Bennett (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 50 140 Brad Parkerson (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford) 50 141 David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College) 50 142 Patrick Allison (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto) 50 143 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 50 144 Stephen Leotis (Doulos Cycling) 50 145 Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 50 146 Brendan Dillow (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio) 50 147 Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio) 50 148 Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio) 50 149 Gunter Hermanni 50 150 Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 50 151 Charlie Hough (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio) 50 152 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 50 153 Josh Paul Barrett (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP) 50 154 Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP) 50 155 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar) 50 156 Zackary Simover (Team Clif Bar) 50 157 Alexander Spook (Velobrew) 50 158 Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn) 50 159 Ryan Cross (TEAM PRIORITY HEALTH) 50 160 Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist) 50