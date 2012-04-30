Trending

Zawacki pips Mullervy for Roswell victory

Van Gilder takes out women's event

date 2012-04-30
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Louis Garneau) is all smiles before the Women's race.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
An Exergy Rider concentrates while sitting in the field.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
A Clif Bar rider had a helmet cam to capture the action.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Oscar Clark (United Health Care of Georgia) sits in the pack.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
A full Pro Men's Field goes around Turn 1.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
John Murphy (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) and an Exergy rider have a dig early in the Pro Men's race.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Debbie Milne tries to get away from the field.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) sits in the field.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
The Women's field is strung out on the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
A Ride Clean rider sprints through turn 5.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Junior Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling) sits in the pack in the Pro Women's race.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
A Mellow Mushroom rider leads through turn 1.

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
The Pro Men's Podium

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)

With the temperatures finally cooling the men lined up for the Historic Roswell Criterium in Georgia. Most of last night's Athens Twilight racers drove to this quaint Atlanta suburb for the eleventh edition. The racers would race for 90 minutes.

Blasting down the two lane road Ben Zawacki won the sprint from his late race break away taking the victory over Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) and Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) trailing in several seconds later for third.

Much like last night's Athens Twilight, the Roswell Criterium was prime heavy with the bell being rung multiple times throughout the race.

The primes kept the riders surging off the front, but the long straightaway allowed the peloton to reach maximum velocity, keeping any serious moves in check.

That didn't stop the Exergy team from being active at the front, taking primes and chasing down breaks. Team Mountain Khakis, under the guidance of manger/rider Adam Myerson was also active keeping their riders near the front.

With 17 laps completed Jean Michel Lechance (Rosetti Development) and Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) went up the road. The duos lead never stretched to an insurmountable gap, but it allowed them to cash in on several primes. After several laps of freedom they were brought back.

By the midway point the group was together but the constant high speed was shedding weaker riders. The main aggressors of the evening continued to be Kenda, Exergy and Team Mountain Khakis.

With 32 laps finished and a $200 prime on the line, a serious break finally solidified into something that might stick. Nine riders scratched out a 15 second lead. However, the lure of the cash ruined any chance of collaboration as no one was working together to stay away.

With seven laps to go Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA), Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy), and Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) took off. Chasing hard at the front of the peloton was Kenda's John Murphy.

With two laps to go the prime bell was rung for a crowd prime of $810 and the trio had a gap of 15 seconds.

"A guy jumped while the race was still being timed (before going to lap cards), I covered it and he blew up immediately," explained Zawacki. "Bobby and the Exergy guy (Kevin Mullervy) looked at each other and we knew it was time to go."

With one lap remaining Lea surged forward to just nip his break away companions to take the huge cash prime, but the pack was right on their wheels.

"It looked like there was going to be a last ditch effort that could succeed so I jumped on everything that moved with 20 minutes to go," said Lea, "The last 15 minutes were a gut check."

Regarding the last prime of the day that Lea grabbed, he has no intention of sharing.

"There was never any word about splitting it so that's their loss I guess."

On the backside of the course Zawacki accelerated on the only incline of the course and that was enough to shake loose Lea.

Around the final corner it was Mullervy leading Zawacki, and the Team Mountain Khakis had a little extra in the final 200 meters giving his team back to back wins (Luke Keuogh won Athens Twilight).

For Zawacki this was not only a huge win for himself, but also the team.

"This is incredible and we're taking a big step with the team this year and hopefully for next next. SmartStop is our new sponsor and they're pushing us to be a bigger team so this is a perfect way to show it."

With team manger Adam Myerson suited up and racing with his riders the Team Mountain Khakis has had a great weekend.

"Look what's happened the last two days he's been here. I think it's all gelling together really well. Most of us were with the team last year, but it's coming together and we're hitting our stride."

John Murphy is the current USA CRITS overall leader with five races remaining in the series.

Van Gilder takes out women's event

The Roswell Criterium, held in historic Roswell, Georgia, was the next stop on the USA CRITS series. Under the hot midday sun the women were lined up for 60 minutes of racing on a five corner, one mile course.

Through the long final stretch to the finish Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/ Rose Bandit) was the fastest to the line pushing past Erica Allar (RideClean) and Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC).

Just like the previous night's race in downtown Athens, Georgia the constant primes kept the speed high and the peloton strung out.

Still in the early part of the race a small crash took the steam out of the peloton. Unfortunately one woman racer suffered a serious injury to her arm as it became tangled with the snow fencing that lined the course.

Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/MSMOC), riding without teammates, took multiple primes but couldn't break away – content to take the cash. What's remarkable is that Milne, mother of three children as well as a graduate student, can train only an hour a day due to time restrictions.

"My coach has adjusted my training for an hour a day, but if I raced longer than that I'd see stars," said Milne. "My coach's plan was for me to practice my sprints, so my goal was to only do work when going for the primes."

At the midway prime Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC) took the points that went toward the overall USA Crit series and that was enough to separate herself with four other racers. But by the time they completed another lap the group was once again all together.

With just five laps to go the clanging prime bell kept the racers on their toes. However the result of the primes was the contenders were firmly at the front of the pack. Mellow Mushroom's Laura Parsons was monitoring the front with her teammate Laura Van Gilder tucked in a few wheels behind.

On the penultimate lap a crowd prime of $350 brought out Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) and Milne. But on the last lap Van Gilder muscled her way past last night's Athens winner Erica Allar.

"I did feel the pressure coming into this race," said Van Gilder referring to her second place in Athens. "I knew the team was working really hard and I've never won Athens, so I wanted to deliver."

"To win a race is never easy. There are so many riders coming up. I might be fast but I'm not getting any younger. I wanted to show that I can still win."

With her teammate up the road on the last lap, it took some pressure off Van Gilder.

"They were providing the carrot and once they were caught, Kristen (Lasasso) was still able to be at the front and drill it. I was in a good position and was able to do my own sprint."

With her win Van Gilder took the lead in the overall USA CRIT Series by one point. Five races remain in the series.

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:31:33
2Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
3Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:02
4Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:05
5Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)0:00:06
6Emile Abraham Rossetti (Devo Cycling Team)
7John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
8Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
9Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
10Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
11John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)0:00:07
12Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
13Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:08
14Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
15Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For)
16Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
17Thomas Gibbons0:00:09
18Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
19Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
20Wardein Lucas
21Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:00:10
22Jean Michel (Lechance Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
23Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
24Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
25Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
26Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
27Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
28Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
29Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
30Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)0:00:11
31Gevan Samuel (Rosetti Development)
32Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
33Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
34Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)0:00:12
35Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory)
36Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
37Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
38Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
39Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
40Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
41Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
42Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
43Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
44David Goodman (The Hub)0:00:13
45Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
46Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)0:00:14
47Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)0:00:15
48Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
49Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
50Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)0:00:16
51Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For)
52Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:17
53Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)
54Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
55Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
56David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
57Name Missing
58David Cueli (Team Coco's)0:00:18
59Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:19
60Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
61Jose Frank (Rodriguez Team Coco's)0:00:20
62Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
63Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 DEVO)
64Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling Associatio)0:00:21
65Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
66Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/)
67Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b De)
68Andrew Joseph (Smith Depaula Racing)
69Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:23
70Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:24
71Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)0:00:27
72Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)0:00:28
73David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
74Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)0:00:31
75Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)0:00:32
76Erik Losak0:00:48
77Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/)0:00:49
78David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:50
79Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
80Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:51
81Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:52
82Igor Rudalev (Iron Data)0:00:58
83Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist)0:01:02
84Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)0:01:03
85Andres Faustino (Alzate Team Exergy)0:01:08
86Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW)0:01:10
87Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar)0:01:33
88Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
89Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)0:01:34
90Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
91Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
92Frank Cundiff (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:59:49
2Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
3Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
4Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
5Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP)0:00:01
6Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
7Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
8Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
9Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
10Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
11Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
13Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)0:00:02
14Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
15Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
16Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
17Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:03
18Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
19Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
20Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
21Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
22Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:00:04
23Ann Koehler Modry (Evergreen)
24Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
25Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
26Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
27Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:05
28Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
29Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
30Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
31Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
32Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
33Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)
34Liz Gerrity (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:06
35Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
36Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
37Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)0:00:07
38Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)0:00:08
39Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)0:00:10
40Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)

USA CRITS standings - men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)452pts
2Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)451
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)443
4Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)427
5Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)424
6Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)423
7Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)420
8Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)409
9Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)375
10Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)354
11Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)351
12Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)351
13Brendan Cornett (Cycle Sport Concepts)324
14Jean-Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)313
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)309
16Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)303
17Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)302
18Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle First Solar Development)299
19Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)290
20Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)276
21Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)275
22Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)269
23Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)259
24Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)257
25Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)250
26Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)244
27John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)243
28Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)241
29Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)229
30Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)227
31Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)218
32Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)211
33Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)210
34Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)208
35Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)202
36Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)188
37Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)185
38Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)182
39Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)182
40Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)178
41Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)177
42David Cueli (Team Coco's)174
43Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)173
44David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)170
45Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)169
46Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)169
47Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team)167
48Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)157
49Wardein Lucas (Naples)155
50Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)155
51Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)149
52Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)147
53Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)145
54Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)143
55Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing Inc.)143
56Kyle Knott (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)142
57David Goodman (The Hub)140
58Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)137
59Brian Arne (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems)130
60Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)129
61David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)127
62Gabe Lloyd (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)125
63Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)124
64patrick lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)123
65Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)123
66Jared Nieters (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)122
67brandon spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)122
68Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)121
69Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)120
70Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)120
71Maikel Matos120
72Erik Losak (Team Clif Bar)120
73Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)119
74Scott Edge (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)119
75David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity Solutions)114
76Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)111
77Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)110
78Marc Williams (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)110
79Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)110
80Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)110
81Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)110
82Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)110
83Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)110
84Frank Cundiff (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)110
85Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)110
86Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)110
87Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)110
88Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)110
89Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW)110
90Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)110
91Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling Association)110
92Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc)110
93Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)110
94Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory)107
95Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)102
96Darion Fleming (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)101
97Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)101
98Matthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts)100
99Richard Bailey (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)100
100Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)100
101Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)100
102Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)100
103Timothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)100
104Brett Magner (Athens Velo Club)100
105Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)100
106Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)100
107Logan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)100
108David Forkner (Foundation)100
109Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)100
110Oneil Samuels (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)100
111Eric Bennett100
112Michael Burns (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes)100
113Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing)100
114John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)89
115Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)86
116Earl Bradley (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)74
117Jordan Heimer (Cycle Sport Concepts)64
118Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)62
119Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar)60
120Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist)60
121Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 Development)60
122Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)60
123Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)60
124Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)60
125Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing Inc.)60
126Benjamin Bryant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)60
127Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)60
128Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo)60
129Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)60
130Mark Babcock (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes)50
131Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)50
132Artiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 Development)50
133Colby Millen (LITESPEED-BMW)50
134Wes Parrish (LITESPEED-BMW)50
135Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 Development)50
136Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)50
137Emilio Daniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
138Sergio Atocha (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)50
139Jamie Bennett (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)50
140Brad Parkerson (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)50
141David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)50
142Patrick Allison (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)50
143Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)50
144Stephen Leotis (Doulos Cycling)50
145Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)50
146Brendan Dillow (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
147Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
148Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
149Gunter Hermanni50
150Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)50
151Charlie Hough (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
152Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)50
153Josh Paul Barrett (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)50
154Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)50
155Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar)50
156Zackary Simover (Team Clif Bar)50
157Alexander Spook (Velobrew)50
158Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn)50
159Ryan Cross (TEAM PRIORITY HEALTH)50
160Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist)50

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)508pts
2Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)507
3Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)420
4Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)403
5Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)388
6Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)385
7Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)371
8Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)330
9Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Proair HFA)314
10Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)306
11Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)300
12Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)295
13Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)293
14Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)271
15Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)262
16Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)250
17Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)250
18Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)250
19Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)248
20Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)243
21Fader Sarah (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)232
22Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)228
23Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)225
24Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)227
25Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)215
26Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)210
27Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)215
28Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)197
29Bayer Lindsay (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)192
30Meshberg Kristen (Spidermonkey)187
31Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)191
32Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)180
33Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)178
34Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)183
35Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)180
36Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)166
37Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)171
38Carr Kat (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)159
39Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)167
40Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)164
41Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)151
42Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)148
43Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI)156
44Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)146
45Schultz Whitney (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)146
46Larson Rebecca (Team Type 1-SANOFI)142
47Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team)147
48Sara Clafferty (ABRT)141
49Paine Colleen (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)122
50Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)131
51Keely Christy (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)119
52Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)128
53Drigo Vanessa (Vanderkitten-Focus)117
54Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)122
55Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)100
56Yesica Mendoza100
57Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)107
58Setter Jocelyn (Stranamanti Cycling)51
59Shore Dominiqiue (Frazier Cycling)50
60Frazier Zoe (Frazier Cycling)50
61Stephanie Bunnett (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)50
62Marquardt Mandy (Team Type 1-SANOFI)50
63Komanski Lauren (PainPathways Cycling Team)50
64Ross Melissa (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)50
65May Jennie (Louis Garneau Factory Team)50
66Schepps Rebecca (Team Type 1-SANOFI)50
67Rossouw Klara (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)50
68Brostrom Valerie (RideClean/PatentIt.com)50
69Rice Sarah (Spidermonkey cycling)50
70Zoe Mullins (Colavita)50
71Arigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)50
72Marilyn Cullinane (Florida Velo)50
73Amy Horstmeyer (352 Racing pb Bikes & More)50
74Meghan Korol (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)50
75Debbie Praity50
76Skylar Schneider (Tibco)50
77Valerie Brostrom (RideClean / PatentIt.com)50
78Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)50
79Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)50
80Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)50
81Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)50
82Dominiqiue Shore (Frazier Cycling)50
83Michele Moulton (LG Factory Team)50
84Caitlin Silovsky (Team Type 1-SANOFI)50
85Alice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling50

