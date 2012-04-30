Zawacki pips Mullervy for Roswell victory
Van Gilder takes out women's event
With the temperatures finally cooling the men lined up for the Historic Roswell Criterium in Georgia. Most of last night's Athens Twilight racers drove to this quaint Atlanta suburb for the eleventh edition. The racers would race for 90 minutes.
Blasting down the two lane road Ben Zawacki won the sprint from his late race break away taking the victory over Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) and Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) trailing in several seconds later for third.
Much like last night's Athens Twilight, the Roswell Criterium was prime heavy with the bell being rung multiple times throughout the race.
The primes kept the riders surging off the front, but the long straightaway allowed the peloton to reach maximum velocity, keeping any serious moves in check.
That didn't stop the Exergy team from being active at the front, taking primes and chasing down breaks. Team Mountain Khakis, under the guidance of manger/rider Adam Myerson was also active keeping their riders near the front.
With 17 laps completed Jean Michel Lechance (Rosetti Development) and Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) went up the road. The duos lead never stretched to an insurmountable gap, but it allowed them to cash in on several primes. After several laps of freedom they were brought back.
By the midway point the group was together but the constant high speed was shedding weaker riders. The main aggressors of the evening continued to be Kenda, Exergy and Team Mountain Khakis.
With 32 laps finished and a $200 prime on the line, a serious break finally solidified into something that might stick. Nine riders scratched out a 15 second lead. However, the lure of the cash ruined any chance of collaboration as no one was working together to stay away.
With seven laps to go Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA), Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy), and Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) took off. Chasing hard at the front of the peloton was Kenda's John Murphy.
With two laps to go the prime bell was rung for a crowd prime of $810 and the trio had a gap of 15 seconds.
"A guy jumped while the race was still being timed (before going to lap cards), I covered it and he blew up immediately," explained Zawacki. "Bobby and the Exergy guy (Kevin Mullervy) looked at each other and we knew it was time to go."
With one lap remaining Lea surged forward to just nip his break away companions to take the huge cash prime, but the pack was right on their wheels.
"It looked like there was going to be a last ditch effort that could succeed so I jumped on everything that moved with 20 minutes to go," said Lea, "The last 15 minutes were a gut check."
Regarding the last prime of the day that Lea grabbed, he has no intention of sharing.
"There was never any word about splitting it so that's their loss I guess."
On the backside of the course Zawacki accelerated on the only incline of the course and that was enough to shake loose Lea.
Around the final corner it was Mullervy leading Zawacki, and the Team Mountain Khakis had a little extra in the final 200 meters giving his team back to back wins (Luke Keuogh won Athens Twilight).
For Zawacki this was not only a huge win for himself, but also the team.
"This is incredible and we're taking a big step with the team this year and hopefully for next next. SmartStop is our new sponsor and they're pushing us to be a bigger team so this is a perfect way to show it."
With team manger Adam Myerson suited up and racing with his riders the Team Mountain Khakis has had a great weekend.
"Look what's happened the last two days he's been here. I think it's all gelling together really well. Most of us were with the team last year, but it's coming together and we're hitting our stride."
John Murphy is the current USA CRITS overall leader with five races remaining in the series.
Van Gilder takes out women's event
The Roswell Criterium, held in historic Roswell, Georgia, was the next stop on the USA CRITS series. Under the hot midday sun the women were lined up for 60 minutes of racing on a five corner, one mile course.
Through the long final stretch to the finish Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/ Rose Bandit) was the fastest to the line pushing past Erica Allar (RideClean) and Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC).
Just like the previous night's race in downtown Athens, Georgia the constant primes kept the speed high and the peloton strung out.
Still in the early part of the race a small crash took the steam out of the peloton. Unfortunately one woman racer suffered a serious injury to her arm as it became tangled with the snow fencing that lined the course.
Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/MSMOC), riding without teammates, took multiple primes but couldn't break away – content to take the cash. What's remarkable is that Milne, mother of three children as well as a graduate student, can train only an hour a day due to time restrictions.
"My coach has adjusted my training for an hour a day, but if I raced longer than that I'd see stars," said Milne. "My coach's plan was for me to practice my sprints, so my goal was to only do work when going for the primes."
At the midway prime Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC) took the points that went toward the overall USA Crit series and that was enough to separate herself with four other racers. But by the time they completed another lap the group was once again all together.
With just five laps to go the clanging prime bell kept the racers on their toes. However the result of the primes was the contenders were firmly at the front of the pack. Mellow Mushroom's Laura Parsons was monitoring the front with her teammate Laura Van Gilder tucked in a few wheels behind.
On the penultimate lap a crowd prime of $350 brought out Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) and Milne. But on the last lap Van Gilder muscled her way past last night's Athens winner Erica Allar.
"I did feel the pressure coming into this race," said Van Gilder referring to her second place in Athens. "I knew the team was working really hard and I've never won Athens, so I wanted to deliver."
"To win a race is never easy. There are so many riders coming up. I might be fast but I'm not getting any younger. I wanted to show that I can still win."
With her teammate up the road on the last lap, it took some pressure off Van Gilder.
"They were providing the carrot and once they were caught, Kristen (Lasasso) was still able to be at the front and drill it. I was in a good position and was able to do my own sprint."
With her win Van Gilder took the lead in the overall USA CRIT Series by one point. Five races remain in the series.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:31:33
|2
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|3
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:02
|4
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:05
|5
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|0:00:06
|6
|Emile Abraham Rossetti (Devo Cycling Team)
|7
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|8
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|9
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|10
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|11
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)
|0:00:07
|12
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|13
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:08
|14
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|15
|Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For)
|16
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|17
|Thomas Gibbons
|0:00:09
|18
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|19
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|20
|Wardein Lucas
|21
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|0:00:10
|22
|Jean Michel (Lechance Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|23
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|24
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|25
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|27
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|28
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|29
|Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
|30
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|0:00:11
|31
|Gevan Samuel (Rosetti Development)
|32
|Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|33
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|34
|Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)
|0:00:12
|35
|Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory)
|36
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
|37
|Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|38
|Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
|39
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|40
|Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|41
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|42
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|43
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|44
|David Goodman (The Hub)
|0:00:13
|45
|Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
|46
|Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
|0:00:14
|47
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|0:00:15
|48
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|49
|Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
|50
|Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|0:00:16
|51
|Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For)
|52
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:17
|53
|Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)
|54
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|55
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|56
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|57
|Name Missing
|58
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|0:00:18
|59
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:19
|60
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|61
|Jose Frank (Rodriguez Team Coco's)
|0:00:20
|62
|Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
|63
|Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|64
|Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling Associatio)
|0:00:21
|65
|Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
|66
|Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/)
|67
|Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b De)
|68
|Andrew Joseph (Smith Depaula Racing)
|69
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:23
|70
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:24
|71
|Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|0:00:27
|72
|Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|0:00:28
|73
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
|74
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)
|0:00:31
|75
|Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:00:32
|76
|Erik Losak
|0:00:48
|77
|Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/)
|0:00:49
|78
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:50
|79
|Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|80
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:51
|81
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:52
|82
|Igor Rudalev (Iron Data)
|0:00:58
|83
|Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist)
|0:01:02
|84
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|0:01:03
|85
|Andres Faustino (Alzate Team Exergy)
|0:01:08
|86
|Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW)
|0:01:10
|87
|Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:33
|88
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|89
|Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|0:01:34
|90
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|91
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|92
|Frank Cundiff (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:59:49
|2
|Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|3
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|4
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
|5
|Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP)
|0:00:01
|6
|Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|7
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|8
|Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|9
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
|10
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|11
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|12
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|13
|Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:00:02
|14
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|15
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|16
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|17
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:03
|18
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|19
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|20
|Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|21
|Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|22
|Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|23
|Ann Koehler Modry (Evergreen)
|24
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|25
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|26
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|27
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:05
|28
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|29
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|30
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|31
|Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|32
|Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|33
|Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)
|34
|Liz Gerrity (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:06
|35
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|36
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|37
|Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)
|0:00:07
|38
|Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
|0:00:08
|39
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|0:00:10
|40
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|452
|pts
|2
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|451
|3
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|443
|4
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|427
|5
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|424
|6
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|423
|7
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|420
|8
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|409
|9
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|375
|10
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|354
|11
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|351
|12
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|351
|13
|Brendan Cornett (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|324
|14
|Jean-Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|313
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|309
|16
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|303
|17
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|302
|18
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle First Solar Development)
|299
|19
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|290
|20
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|276
|21
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|275
|22
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|269
|23
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|259
|24
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|257
|25
|Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|250
|26
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|244
|27
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|243
|28
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|241
|29
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|229
|30
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|227
|31
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|218
|32
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|211
|33
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|210
|34
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|208
|35
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|202
|36
|Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|188
|37
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|185
|38
|Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
|182
|39
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|182
|40
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|178
|41
|Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)
|177
|42
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|174
|43
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|173
|44
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|170
|45
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|169
|46
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|169
|47
|Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team)
|167
|48
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|157
|49
|Wardein Lucas (Naples)
|155
|50
|Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|155
|51
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|149
|52
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|147
|53
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|145
|54
|Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)
|143
|55
|Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|143
|56
|Kyle Knott (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|142
|57
|David Goodman (The Hub)
|140
|58
|Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
|137
|59
|Brian Arne (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems)
|130
|60
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|129
|61
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|127
|62
|Gabe Lloyd (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)
|125
|63
|Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|124
|64
|patrick lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|123
|65
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|123
|66
|Jared Nieters (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)
|122
|67
|brandon spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|122
|68
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|121
|69
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|120
|70
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|120
|71
|Maikel Matos
|120
|72
|Erik Losak (Team Clif Bar)
|120
|73
|Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|119
|74
|Scott Edge (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|119
|75
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity Solutions)
|114
|76
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|111
|77
|Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|110
|78
|Marc Williams (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|110
|79
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|110
|80
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|110
|81
|Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|110
|82
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|110
|83
|Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|110
|84
|Frank Cundiff (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)
|110
|85
|Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|110
|86
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|110
|87
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|110
|88
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|110
|89
|Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW)
|110
|90
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|110
|91
|Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling Association)
|110
|92
|Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc)
|110
|93
|Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)
|110
|94
|Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory)
|107
|95
|Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|102
|96
|Darion Fleming (XO RACING p/b CISCO SYSTEMS)
|101
|97
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|101
|98
|Matthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|100
|99
|Richard Bailey (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|100
|100
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|100
|101
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|100
|102
|Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|100
|103
|Timothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|100
|104
|Brett Magner (Athens Velo Club)
|100
|105
|Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)
|100
|106
|Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)
|100
|107
|Logan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|100
|108
|David Forkner (Foundation)
|100
|109
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|100
|110
|Oneil Samuels (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|100
|111
|Eric Bennett
|100
|112
|Michael Burns (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes)
|100
|113
|Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing)
|100
|114
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|89
|115
|Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|86
|116
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)
|74
|117
|Jordan Heimer (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|64
|118
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|62
|119
|Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar)
|60
|120
|Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist)
|60
|121
|Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 Development)
|60
|122
|Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
|60
|123
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|60
|124
|Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)
|60
|125
|Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|60
|126
|Benjamin Bryant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|60
|127
|Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|60
|128
|Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo)
|60
|129
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|60
|130
|Mark Babcock (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes)
|50
|131
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|132
|Artiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|133
|Colby Millen (LITESPEED-BMW)
|50
|134
|Wes Parrish (LITESPEED-BMW)
|50
|135
|Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|136
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|50
|137
|Emilio Daniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|138
|Sergio Atocha (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|50
|139
|Jamie Bennett (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|50
|140
|Brad Parkerson (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)
|50
|141
|David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)
|50
|142
|Patrick Allison (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)
|50
|143
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|144
|Stephen Leotis (Doulos Cycling)
|50
|145
|Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|50
|146
|Brendan Dillow (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|147
|Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|148
|Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|149
|Gunter Hermanni
|50
|150
|Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|50
|151
|Charlie Hough (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|152
|Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|50
|153
|Josh Paul Barrett (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)
|50
|154
|Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)
|50
|155
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar)
|50
|156
|Zackary Simover (Team Clif Bar)
|50
|157
|Alexander Spook (Velobrew)
|50
|158
|Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn)
|50
|159
|Ryan Cross (TEAM PRIORITY HEALTH)
|50
|160
|Tim Hall (Nashville Cyclist)
|50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|508
|pts
|2
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|507
|3
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|420
|4
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
|403
|5
|Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|388
|6
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|385
|7
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)
|371
|8
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|330
|9
|Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Proair HFA)
|314
|10
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|306
|11
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|300
|12
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)
|295
|13
|Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)
|293
|14
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|271
|15
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|262
|16
|Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|250
|17
|Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|250
|18
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|250
|19
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|248
|20
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|243
|21
|Fader Sarah (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|232
|22
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|228
|23
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|225
|24
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|227
|25
|Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|215
|26
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
|210
|27
|Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|215
|28
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|197
|29
|Bayer Lindsay (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|192
|30
|Meshberg Kristen (Spidermonkey)
|187
|31
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|191
|32
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|180
|33
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|178
|34
|Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)
|183
|35
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|180
|36
|Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|166
|37
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|171
|38
|Carr Kat (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|159
|39
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|167
|40
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|164
|41
|Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)
|151
|42
|Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
|148
|43
|Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|156
|44
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|146
|45
|Schultz Whitney (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|146
|46
|Larson Rebecca (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|142
|47
|Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|147
|48
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|141
|49
|Paine Colleen (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|122
|50
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|131
|51
|Keely Christy (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|119
|52
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|128
|53
|Drigo Vanessa (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|117
|54
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|122
|55
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|100
|56
|Yesica Mendoza
|100
|57
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|107
|58
|Setter Jocelyn (Stranamanti Cycling)
|51
|59
|Shore Dominiqiue (Frazier Cycling)
|50
|60
|Frazier Zoe (Frazier Cycling)
|50
|61
|Stephanie Bunnett (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|50
|62
|Marquardt Mandy (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|50
|63
|Komanski Lauren (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|50
|64
|Ross Melissa (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|50
|65
|May Jennie (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|50
|66
|Schepps Rebecca (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|50
|67
|Rossouw Klara (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|50
|68
|Brostrom Valerie (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|50
|69
|Rice Sarah (Spidermonkey cycling)
|50
|70
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita)
|50
|71
|Arigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
|50
|72
|Marilyn Cullinane (Florida Velo)
|50
|73
|Amy Horstmeyer (352 Racing pb Bikes & More)
|50
|74
|Meghan Korol (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|50
|75
|Debbie Praity
|50
|76
|Skylar Schneider (Tibco)
|50
|77
|Valerie Brostrom (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|50
|78
|Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|50
|79
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|50
|80
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|50
|81
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|50
|82
|Dominiqiue Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|50
|83
|Michele Moulton (LG Factory Team)
|50
|84
|Caitlin Silovsky (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|50
|85
|Alice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling
|50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy