Image 1 of 47 Chantal Blaak wins the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 47 Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) protects herself against the mud (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 47 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) moving up on the outside (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 47 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) leads off a cobbled sector (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 47 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 47 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 47 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) on the cobbles (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 47 Arianna Fidanza (Astana Pro Team) on the cobbles (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 47 Marta Bastianelli in the bright Alé Cipollini kit (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 47 Spare Enve wheels for the Cervelo Bigla team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 47 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) at sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 47 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 47 Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 47 Young rider classification leader Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 47 New Women's WorldTour individual leader Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 47 Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans) post-race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 47 Joëlle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 47 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) leading Alexis Ryan and Nikki Harris (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 47 Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 47 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 47 Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) riding to 8th (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 47 Nikki Harris (Boels Bolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 47 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Cervelo Bigla) chasing (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 47 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) at sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 47 The Canyon//SRAM team presented to the crowd (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 47 Tayler Wiles gets out of the saddle for the final metres on the VAMberg at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 47 Lizzie Williams enjoying the sunshine if not the climb at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 47 Megan Guarnier and Emma Johansson lead the chasing peloton over the VAMberg for the second time at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 47 Anna van der Breggen is the first over the top of VAMberg, closely followed by Chantal Blaak and Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 47 Christine Majerus leads the peloton on Dalakersweg at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 47 Chrisinte Majerus and Nikki Harris lead the way across the first cobbled section at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 32 of 47 Back from the track, Elena Cecchini starts her first European race of the year for Canyon//SRAM at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 33 of 47 Annemiek van Vleuten chats with fans in the Tamboer before sign in at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 34 of 47 Elisa Longo Borghini finds a quiet spot between the motorhomes to warm up - Ronde van Drenthe 2016, a 138km road race starting and finishing in Hoogeveen, on March 12, 2016 in Drenthe, Netherlands. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 35 of 47 Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack make up the rest of the breakaway four at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 36 of 47 Chantal Blaak wins the sprint ahead of Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack in third place at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 37 of 47 Race winner, Chantal Blaak receives a congratulatory hug from breakaway companion, Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 38 of 47 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) signs on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 39 of 47 Lisa Brennauer cleans her glasses (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 40 of 47 Ingrid Drexel (Astana Pro Team) notes the decisive locations of the day (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 41 of 47 The Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 team talk tactics (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 42 of 47 It's hard to miss the Canyon//SRAM team bus (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 43 of 47 After you... Chantal Blaak and Floortje Mackaij squeeze onto the podium at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 44 of 47 New Women's WorldTour leader, Anna van der Breggen takes to the stage to accept her jersey at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 45 of 47 The top three: Chantal Blaak, Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 46 of 47 Trixi Worrack enters the stage after her third place finish at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 47 of 47 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) on the Ronde van Drenthe podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) continued her run of good form with a commanding victory in the Boels Ronde van Drenthe, the second round of the inaugural UCI Women's WorldTour.

Following on her victory in Le Samyn des Dames and second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Blaak topped Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM), but it was fourth-placed Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) who will take over the WorldTour lead after round 1 winner, world champion Lizzie Armitstead, abandoned the race due to illness.

Blaak, Elvin, Worrack and Van der Breggen changed up the usual tactics for the Dutch race, which features a series of cobblestone sections in the first half, then a circuit that traverses the man-made VAM-berg twice before the finishing circuit.

In recent years, the VAM-berg has been the launching pad for the successful breakaways, but this time it was the final cobblestone sprint that fractured the peloton and created the winning move.

Blaak pushed the pace to claim the pavé sprint with 61km to go, and once she was joined by Elvin, Worrack, and Van der Breggen, all of the major teams except Wiggle-High5 were represented.

A number of crashes in the chasing group only served to extend their lead to over two minutes by the time they crested the VAM-berg for the final time, and it became clear they would stay away until the finish.

The four worked together smoothly until the final circuit, when all were on high alert for attacks. Van der Breggen tried a small surge coming into the final kilometer, but was deftly marked by Blaak. It wasn't until the final bend that Elvin attempted to surprise the others with an early sprint, but Blaak was too powerful, and ran her down before the line.

As Blaak celebrated her victory, Worrack and Van der Breggen fought to the line, and the German took the final podium spot with a well-timed bike throw.

Van der Breggen, the only rider of the four to feature in Strade Bianche, the opening WorldTour round, where she was fifth, took over the WorldTour lead from Armitstead, who remains second overall.

