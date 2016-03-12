Trending

Blaak wins Ronde van Drenthe

Boels-Dolmans rider tops Elvin in second WorldTour round

Image 1 of 47

Chantal Blaak wins the Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 47

Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) protects herself against the mud

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 47

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) moving up on the outside

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 47

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) leads off a cobbled sector

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 47

Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Cervelo Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 47

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 47

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) on the cobbles

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 47

Arianna Fidanza (Astana Pro Team) on the cobbles

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 47

Marta Bastianelli in the bright Alé Cipollini kit

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 47

Spare Enve wheels for the Cervelo Bigla team

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 47

Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) at sign on

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 47

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 47

Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 47

Young rider classification leader Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 47

New Women's WorldTour individual leader Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 47

Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans) post-race

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 47

Joëlle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 47

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) leading Alexis Ryan and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 47

Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 47

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 47

Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) riding to 8th

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 47

Nikki Harris (Boels Bolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 47

Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Cervelo Bigla) chasing

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 47

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) at sign on

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 47

The Canyon//SRAM team presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 47

Tayler Wiles gets out of the saddle for the final metres on the VAMberg at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 47

Lizzie Williams enjoying the sunshine if not the climb at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 47

Megan Guarnier and Emma Johansson lead the chasing peloton over the VAMberg for the second time at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 47

Anna van der Breggen is the first over the top of VAMberg, closely followed by Chantal Blaak and Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 47

Christine Majerus leads the peloton on Dalakersweg at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 47

Chrisinte Majerus and Nikki Harris lead the way across the first cobbled section at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 47

Back from the track, Elena Cecchini starts her first European race of the year for Canyon//SRAM at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 47

Annemiek van Vleuten chats with fans in the Tamboer before sign in at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 47

Elisa Longo Borghini finds a quiet spot between the motorhomes to warm up - Ronde van Drenthe 2016, a 138km road race starting and finishing in Hoogeveen, on March 12, 2016 in Drenthe, Netherlands.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 47

Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack make up the rest of the breakaway four at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 47

Chantal Blaak wins the sprint ahead of Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack in third place at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 47

Race winner, Chantal Blaak receives a congratulatory hug from breakaway companion, Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 47

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) signs on

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 47

Lisa Brennauer cleans her glasses

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 47

Ingrid Drexel (Astana Pro Team) notes the decisive locations of the day

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 47

The Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 team talk tactics

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 47

It's hard to miss the Canyon//SRAM team bus

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 47

After you... Chantal Blaak and Floortje Mackaij squeeze onto the podium at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 47

New Women's WorldTour leader, Anna van der Breggen takes to the stage to accept her jersey at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 47

The top three: Chantal Blaak, Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 47

Trixi Worrack enters the stage after her third place finish at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 47

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) on the Ronde van Drenthe podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) continued her run of good form with a commanding victory in the Boels Ronde van Drenthe, the second round of the inaugural UCI Women's WorldTour.

Following on her victory in Le Samyn des Dames and second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Blaak topped Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM), but it was fourth-placed Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) who will take over the WorldTour lead after round 1 winner, world champion Lizzie Armitstead, abandoned the race due to illness.

Blaak, Elvin, Worrack and Van der Breggen changed up the usual tactics for the Dutch race, which features a series of cobblestone sections in the first half, then a circuit that traverses the man-made VAM-berg twice before the finishing circuit.

In recent years, the VAM-berg has been the launching pad for the successful breakaways, but this time it was the final cobblestone sprint that fractured the peloton and created the winning move.

Blaak pushed the pace to claim the pavé sprint with 61km to go, and once she was joined by Elvin, Worrack, and Van der Breggen, all of the major teams except Wiggle-High5 were represented.

A number of crashes in the chasing group only served to extend their lead to over two minutes by the time they crested the VAM-berg for the final time, and it became clear they would stay away until the finish.

The four worked together smoothly until the final circuit, when all were on high alert for attacks. Van der Breggen tried a small surge coming into the final kilometer, but was deftly marked by Blaak. It wasn't until the final bend that Elvin attempted to surprise the others with an early sprint, but Blaak was too powerful, and ran her down before the line.

As Blaak celebrated her victory, Worrack and Van der Breggen fought to the line, and the German took the final podium spot with a well-timed bike throw.

Van der Breggen, the only rider of the four to feature in Strade Bianche, the opening WorldTour round, where she was fifth, took over the WorldTour lead from Armitstead, who remains second overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:36:13
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:49
6Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
8Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
15Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
20Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
21Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
22Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
23Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
24Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
25Lotta Lepist… (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
28Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
29Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
30Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
31Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
32Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
33Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
34Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team
35Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
36Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
37Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
38Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
39Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
40Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
41Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
42Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
43Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
44Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
45Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
46Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
48Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
49Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
50Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
51Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
52Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
53Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
54Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
55Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
58Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
59Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
60Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
61Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
62Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
63Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
64Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
65Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
66Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
68Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
69Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
70Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
71Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:04:35
DNFAnouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFAlison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFLauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLauren Komanski (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJoanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFBrianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFMolly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFCoryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFDiana Pe„Uela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFAnnie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFKatie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFEllen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
DNFLenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNFFanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
DNFNatalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFSvetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAnouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFJip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFJanneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFGanna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFSara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
DNFAngela Maffeis (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFClaudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFMichela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFEileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFPia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFIlaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
DNFDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews