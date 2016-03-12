Tibco-SVB team bikes stolen from race hotel

Image 1 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank riders training in California ahead of the domestic season start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 One of the stolen Fuji Tibco-SVB team bikes. (Image credit: Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) Image 3 of 5 The top tube view of one of the stolen Fuji Tibco-SVB bikes. (Image credit: Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) Image 4 of 5 The stolen Tibco-SVB bikes were equipped with Reynolds Aero 46 wheels (Image credit: Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) Image 5 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank training in Palo Alto, California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Four bikes belonging to Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank were stolen on the eve of Ronde van Drenthe, team manager Linda Jackson told Cyclingnews via email today. The US team was staying at Hotel Wapser Herberg in Wapse, Netherlands, ahead of the second leg of the Women's WorldTour and awake this morning to the theft.

"Any help that you can provide spreading the word would be helpful," Jackson wrote in her email. "This is a huge blow to the team."

Tibco-SVB was able to compete in today's race, where Emily Collins was the team's top finish run 15th place. Chantal Blaak of Boels Dolmans won the race. Other riders competing for Tibco-SVB at the race were Lauren Stephens, Lauren Hall, Lauren Komanski, Joanne Kiesanowski, Kendall Ryan and Brianna Walle.

The four stolen bikes were sizes 47, 50, 53 and 49 Fuji Supreme‎s with DA Di2, Reynolds Aero 46 tubular wheels and InfoCranks.