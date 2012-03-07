Trending

Ronde van Drenthe 2012 past winners

Champions from 2007 to 2011

 

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2009Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Product - UCK
2008Chantal Beltman (Ned) Highroad
2007Andre Visser (Ned) DSB Bank

