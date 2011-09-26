Trending

Wyman continues US win streak

Vanderbeken edges Popovic for second

Image 1 of 7

After taking the hole shot Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) needed no directions. She spent the whole of the race alone off the front.

After taking the hole shot Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) needed no directions. She spent the whole of the race alone off the front.
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Image 2 of 7

With Wyman up the road, Vanderbeken was forced to follow wheels early on.

With Wyman up the road, Vanderbeken was forced to follow wheels early on.
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Image 3 of 7

The late afternoon sun wreaked havoc. Former Belgian national champion Joyce Vanderbeken was exhausted by race end.

The late afternoon sun wreaked havoc. Former Belgian national champion Joyce Vanderbeken was exhausted by race end.
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Image 4 of 7

Joyce Vanderbeken follows Nicole Popovic with one lap remaining.

Joyce Vanderbeken follows Nicole Popovic with one lap remaining.
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Image 5 of 7

Vanderbeken and Popovic battled for second place the entire race.

Vanderbeken and Popovic battled for second place the entire race.
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Image 6 of 7

The women's podium (l-r): Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren), Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing), Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)

The women's podium (l-r): Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren), Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing), Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Image 7 of 7

British national champion Helen Wyman navigates a steep climb through the shade trees in Ellison Park.

British national champion Helen Wyman navigates a steep climb through the shade trees in Ellison Park.
(Image credit: Keith Snyder)

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:42:27
2Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:00:43
3Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:00:45
4Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team0:01:09
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:55
6Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:02:31
7Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda-Silverbull0:03:54
8Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:04:08
9Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx0:04:34
10Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet0:05:59
11Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com0:06:55
12Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles0:07:30

Latest on Cyclingnews