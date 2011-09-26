Wyman continues US win streak
Vanderbeken edges Popovic for second
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:42:27
|2
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:00:43
|3
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:00:45
|4
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:55
|6
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:02:31
|7
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda-Silverbull
|0:03:54
|8
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:04:08
|9
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|0:04:34
|10
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet
|0:05:59
|11
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com
|0:06:55
|12
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles
|0:07:30
