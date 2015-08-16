Trending

Ilesic wins Rochester Twilight Criterium

Alzate and Aitcheson on the podium

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)2:02:26
2Carlos Alzate Escobar (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
4James Laberge (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
5Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / Seasucker / Guttenpl)
6Jeff Schiller (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)
7Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cyling)
8Adrian Hegyvary (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:06
9Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:07
10Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's Notube)0:00:12
11Daniel Holloway (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)0:00:20
12Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
13Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
14Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
15Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
16Anton Varabei (Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:23
17Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
18Darren Matthews (Sante Universelle// Marin)
19Luke Keough (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
20Gaelen Merritt (Wheels Of Bloor/Graywood Develo)
21Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / Seasucker / Guttenpl)
22Ryan Dewald (Teamskyline)
23Wes Kline (Teamskyline)
24Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber P/B Mvp)
25Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling)
26Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
27Matt Zimmer (Credit Velo)
28Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
29Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
30David Dawson (Teamskyline)
31Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
32Bill Elliston (Ec Devo Cycling)
33Justin Purificati (Ride With Rendall P/B Biemme)
34Grant Erhard (Summit Pro Cycling)
35Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
36Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation Elite Team)
37Chris Meacham (Ec Devo Cycling)
38David Hoyle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
39Alan Royek (Ec Devo Cycling)
40Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)0:00:44
41Brendan Housler (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear P/B Iq)
42Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:07
43Tim Savre (Credit Velo)0:01:08
44Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
45Thomas Barnett (Ec Devo Cycling)
46Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan's Notube)0:01:40
47Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
48Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
49Marco Aledia (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)
50Chad Hartley (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)
51Trevor O'donnell (Real Deal Gears)
52Ross White (Credit Velo)
53Evan Hartig (Credit Velo)
54David Richardson (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear P/B Iq)
DNFAndrew House (Wheels Of Bloor/ Greywood Devel)
DNFDaniel Tokarczyk (Spin/Litzler Automation)
DNFPeter Morse (Octto)
DNFIan Whaley (Ec Devo Cycling)
DNFChris Tveter (Ec Devo Cycling)
DNFShane Feehery (Summit Pro Cycling)
DNFA.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
DNFDave Warner (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Credit Velo)
DNFCraig Polston (Projekt)

Latest on Cyclingnews