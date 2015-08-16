Ilesic wins Rochester Twilight Criterium
Alzate and Aitcheson on the podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)
|2:02:26
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|4
|James Laberge (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
|5
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / Seasucker / Guttenpl)
|6
|Jeff Schiller (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)
|7
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cyling)
|8
|Adrian Hegyvary (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|9
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|10
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
|0:00:12
|11
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)
|0:00:20
|12
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|13
|Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|15
|Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|16
|Anton Varabei (Garneau-Quebecor)
|0:00:23
|17
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
|18
|Darren Matthews (Sante Universelle// Marin)
|19
|Luke Keough (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|20
|Gaelen Merritt (Wheels Of Bloor/Graywood Develo)
|21
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / Seasucker / Guttenpl)
|22
|Ryan Dewald (Teamskyline)
|23
|Wes Kline (Teamskyline)
|24
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber P/B Mvp)
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling)
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
|27
|Matt Zimmer (Credit Velo)
|28
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|29
|Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|30
|David Dawson (Teamskyline)
|31
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|32
|Bill Elliston (Ec Devo Cycling)
|33
|Justin Purificati (Ride With Rendall P/B Biemme)
|34
|Grant Erhard (Summit Pro Cycling)
|35
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|36
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation Elite Team)
|37
|Chris Meacham (Ec Devo Cycling)
|38
|David Hoyle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|39
|Alan Royek (Ec Devo Cycling)
|40
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|0:00:44
|41
|Brendan Housler (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear P/B Iq)
|42
|Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|43
|Tim Savre (Credit Velo)
|0:01:08
|44
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|45
|Thomas Barnett (Ec Devo Cycling)
|46
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
|0:01:40
|47
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's Notube)
|48
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|49
|Marco Aledia (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)
|50
|Chad Hartley (Altovelo Seasucker Factory Raci)
|51
|Trevor O'donnell (Real Deal Gears)
|52
|Ross White (Credit Velo)
|53
|Evan Hartig (Credit Velo)
|54
|David Richardson (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear P/B Iq)
|DNF
|Andrew House (Wheels Of Bloor/ Greywood Devel)
|DNF
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Spin/Litzler Automation)
|DNF
|Peter Morse (Octto)
|DNF
|Ian Whaley (Ec Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Tveter (Ec Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|DNF
|Dave Warner (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo)
|DNF
|Craig Polston (Projekt)
