Whitten solos to victory in Rochester

Schneider second and Allar third

Tara Whitten of TIBCO-To the Top defined the early race with a solo attack that held for half of the race

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)0:57:53
2Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)0:00:26
3Erica Allar
4Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
5Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
7Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
8Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
9Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
10Marie-Soleil Blais (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:30
11Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodb)
12Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
13Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery-Opus)
14Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
15Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Racing)
16Lexie Millard (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
17Ellen Watters (The Cyclery - Opus)
18Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
19Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodb)
20Miriam Brouwer (Giant Toronto/ Liv Pb Powerwatt)
21Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
22Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.Com p/b Felt)
23Suzie Brown (Holiday Inn Express And Suites)
24Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:44
25Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:01:59
26Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-Opus)
27Amelie Bruneau (The Cyclery-Opus)
28Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
29Lauren Leclaire (Pedalpowertraining.Com)
DNFAriane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-Opus)

