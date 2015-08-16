Whitten solos to victory in Rochester
Schneider second and Allar third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)
|0:57:53
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
|0:00:26
|3
|Erica Allar
|4
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|5
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|7
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|9
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|10
|Marie-Soleil Blais (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:30
|11
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodb)
|12
|Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|13
|Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery-Opus)
|14
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|15
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Racing)
|16
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
|17
|Ellen Watters (The Cyclery - Opus)
|18
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Cycling p/b Smartchoice Mri)
|19
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodb)
|20
|Miriam Brouwer (Giant Toronto/ Liv Pb Powerwatt)
|21
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|22
|Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.Com p/b Felt)
|23
|Suzie Brown (Holiday Inn Express And Suites)
|24
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:44
|25
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:01:59
|26
|Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-Opus)
|27
|Amelie Bruneau (The Cyclery-Opus)
|28
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|29
|Lauren Leclaire (Pedalpowertraining.Com)
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-Opus)
