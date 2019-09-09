White wins Rochester Cyclo-cross C2
Pan-American champion tops Sweeck, Hyde
Elite Men: Rochester -
Pan-American Champion Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) took the win in a late race attack. White improved from his sixth-place finish in the C1 race on Saturday.
After taking the holeshot, White immediately set a very fast pace at the front of the 44-rider elite men's field. Joining him at the front were Kerry Werner (Birdsboro, Penn./Kona Maxxis Shimano) and U.S. Cyclocross Elite Men's national champion Stephen Hyde (Easthampton, Mass./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).
"With that new start loop, it gives you a really good opportunity to look back and see where everybody is after that first chicane. And I just noticed that there were a few key players that we had on the back foot so it was a good opportunity to get three good North Americans up there that could really roll it. Everybody just worked really well together," Hyde said.
Saturday's winner Vincent Baestaens (Belgium/Group Hens - Maes containers), Diether Sweeck (Belgium/Pauwels Sauces-Prediction), Timon Rüegg (Switzerland/SwissRacingAcademy / VC Steinma) and a few others were caught out and had to chase back on.
Sweeck tried to be patient, as he explained, "the first lap, I was thinking 'the guys have a plan' and just said to myself to be a little bit patient, and wait a bit then the legs gets a little bit tired, and then gap is going to come [down]. And then it was a case to stay in the front."
The top riders continued to hammer each other, fighting for control of the front before tackling the technical features of the track. After three laps of fast racing, the front group swelled up with a temporary slowing down of the pace.
"It seemed like that we were a step ahead of them in some of these sections but after getting four laps to go, I jumped ahead in the wooded section, and I came out with a gap," White said. "I saw that they were starting to play tactically behind. Hyde was playing the team mate role behind and being a big help. I just tried to keep it consistent, keep telling myself, I'm good, be patient, focus where your head and hands are and the form will come."
Continuing to apply pressure, White was able to increase his gap on the ABUS Double Trouble section with tight turns, steep incline and roots. Saturday's runner-up Sweeck took up the chase with Hyde and Baestaens on his wheel. Werner was dangling behind them. Not long after, Baestaens would also lose contact.
Racing smoothly, White continued to power away at the front, to take the win in a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 43 seconds.
"I didn't let up until the last corner. I'm proud to have that result and the effort, I'm happy," White concluded. "I feel incredible. It's a C2 race but I feel that it's one of the biggest wins that I've had with the field that we had, the effort and how long the effort was. I attacked with just after getting four laps to go. I had picked that point out and I stuck to the plan.
Hyde made his move on Sweeck on the final lap over the barriers, and was able to establish a small gap going into the technical section.
"I had a bit of a gap, and on the last exit off camber onto the field, I slid out a little bit and it was just enough for him to catch back on. I really wanted to punch it out of there and keep a gap, no matter what," Hyde added. "At that point, I was like 'okay you're on, it's up to you buddy, my team mate is up the road.' And he rode it hard. Then I had to jump in front of him on the last section. I tried to lead him out for the sprint and hold him off but he got me."
In a sprint to the line, Sweeck edged Hyde for second place, 6 seconds behind the winner. Baestens finished fourth and Rüegg, fifth.
"I got the points so I'm really happy about it," Sweeck said of his two second places this weekend. "When you have good legs, then you ride also better. You make less mistakes. I was happy about my ride today."
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:43
|2
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauces-Prediction
|0:00:06
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|4
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes containers
|0:00:37
|5
|Timon Rüegg (Swi) SwissRacingAcademy / VC Steinma
|0:00:43
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:01:00
|7
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes containers
|0:01:20
|8
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Aevolo
|0:01:23
|9
|Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|10
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Scott development MTB Team
|0:01:41
|11
|Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton - Giant p/b Transitions
|0:02:02
|12
|Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:02:28
|13
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
|0:02:37
|14
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:02:52
|15
|James Driscoll (USA) Mavic / DNA Cycling
|0:03:00
|16
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:03:05
|17
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Focus Bikes
|0:03:32
|18
|Alex Ryan (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team
|0:03:55
|19
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:04:19
|21
|Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:25
|22
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:40
|23
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneys factory elite professi
|0:04:46
|24
|Alex Morton (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:58
|25
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba
|0:05:44
|26
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|0:05:50
|27
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:05:53
|28
|Kevin Bouchard-hall (USA) Velocio Northeast
|0:05:56
|29
|Christian Sundquist (USA) Twin Six Metal
|0:05:57
|30
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:06:01
|31
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing
|0:06:03
|32
|Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:06:23
|33
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:07:15
|34
|Gage Hecht (USA) Donnelly Aevolo
|0:08:10
|35
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|36
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Squid x Eliel
|37
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster p
|38
|Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|39
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea
|40
|Justin Minicola (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|DNF
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
|DNF
|Cameron Jette (Can) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|DNF
|Robert Cummings Iii (USA) Team S&M CX
|DNF
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA) Team Giant-ASSOS CX
|DNS
|Connor Gregory (Can) Midweek Cycling Club
|DNS
|William Wang (Can) VeloCOLOUR Ascent
|DNS
|Stephen Kirby (Can) Lapdogs CC
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Lund Andresen (Den)
|42:04:00
|2
|Matthew Leliveld (Can)
|1:01:00
|3
|Tommy Servetas (USA)
|1:19:00
|4
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|1:44:00
|5
|Max Palmer (GBr)
|1:47:00
|6
|George Piepgras (USA)
|2:23:00
|7
|Dylan Zakrajsek (USA)
|2:25:00
|8
|Jamie Williams (USA)
|2:34:00
|9
|Hugo Brisebois (Can)
|2:46:00
|10
|Trevor August (USA)
|2:52:00
|11
|Alex Corby (USA)
|3:57:00
|12
|Owen August (USA)
|4:14:00
|13
|Nicolas Villamizar (USA)
|14
|Will Smith (Can)
|15
|Peter Swinand (USA)
|16
|Johnny Meyerle (USA)
|17
|Brett Lancaster (Can)
|18
|Aiden Mapel (USA)
|19
|Ian Williams (USA)
|DNF
|Matis Boyer (Can)
|DNS
|David Sandoval (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy