White wins Rochester Cyclo-cross C2

Pan-American Champion Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) took the win in a late race attack. White improved from his sixth-place finish in the C1 race on Saturday.

After taking the holeshot, White immediately set a very fast pace at the front of the 44-rider elite men's field. Joining him at the front were Kerry Werner (Birdsboro, Penn./Kona Maxxis Shimano) and U.S. Cyclocross Elite Men's national champion Stephen Hyde (Easthampton, Mass./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).

"With that new start loop, it gives you a really good opportunity to look back and see where everybody is after that first chicane. And I just noticed that there were a few key players that we had on the back foot so it was a good opportunity to get three good North Americans up there that could really roll it. Everybody just worked really well together," Hyde said.

Saturday's winner Vincent Baestaens (Belgium/Group Hens - Maes containers), Diether Sweeck (Belgium/Pauwels Sauces-Prediction), Timon Rüegg (Switzerland/SwissRacingAcademy / VC Steinma) and a few others were caught out and had to chase back on.

Sweeck tried to be patient, as he explained, "the first lap, I was thinking 'the guys have a plan' and just said to myself to be a little bit patient, and wait a bit then the legs gets a little bit tired, and then gap is going to come [down]. And then it was a case to stay in the front."

The top riders continued to hammer each other, fighting for control of the front before tackling the technical features of the track. After three laps of fast racing, the front group swelled up with a temporary slowing down of the pace.

"It seemed like that we were a step ahead of them in some of these sections but after getting four laps to go, I jumped ahead in the wooded section, and I came out with a gap," White said. "I saw that they were starting to play tactically behind. Hyde was playing the team mate role behind and being a big help. I just tried to keep it consistent, keep telling myself, I'm good, be patient, focus where your head and hands are and the form will come."

Continuing to apply pressure, White was able to increase his gap on the ABUS Double Trouble section with tight turns, steep incline and roots. Saturday's runner-up Sweeck took up the chase with Hyde and Baestaens on his wheel. Werner was dangling behind them. Not long after, Baestaens would also lose contact.

Racing smoothly, White continued to power away at the front, to take the win in a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 43 seconds.

"I didn't let up until the last corner. I'm proud to have that result and the effort, I'm happy," White concluded. "I feel incredible. It's a C2 race but I feel that it's one of the biggest wins that I've had with the field that we had, the effort and how long the effort was. I attacked with just after getting four laps to go. I had picked that point out and I stuck to the plan.

Hyde made his move on Sweeck on the final lap over the barriers, and was able to establish a small gap going into the technical section.

"I had a bit of a gap, and on the last exit off camber onto the field, I slid out a little bit and it was just enough for him to catch back on. I really wanted to punch it out of there and keep a gap, no matter what," Hyde added. "At that point, I was like 'okay you're on, it's up to you buddy, my team mate is up the road.' And he rode it hard. Then I had to jump in front of him on the last section. I tried to lead him out for the sprint and hold him off but he got me."

In a sprint to the line, Sweeck edged Hyde for second place, 6 seconds behind the winner. Baestens finished fourth and Rüegg, fifth.

"I got the points so I'm really happy about it," Sweeck said of his two second places this weekend. "When you have good legs, then you ride also better. You make less mistakes. I was happy about my ride today."

Elite Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 1:01:43 2 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauces-Prediction 0:00:06 3 Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld. 4 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes containers 0:00:37 5 Timon Rüegg (Swi) SwissRacingAcademy / VC Steinma 0:00:43 6 Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 0:01:00 7 Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes containers 0:01:20 8 Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Aevolo 0:01:23 9 Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 10 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Scott development MTB Team 0:01:41 11 Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton - Giant p/b Transitions 0:02:02 12 Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster 0:02:28 13 Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru 0:02:37 14 Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM 0:02:52 15 James Driscoll (USA) Mavic / DNA Cycling 0:03:00 16 Travis Livermon (USA) 0:03:05 17 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Focus Bikes 0:03:32 18 Alex Ryan (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team 0:03:55 19 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin 20 Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized 0:04:19 21 Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC 0:04:25 22 Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stan's NoTubes 0:04:40 23 Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneys factory elite professi 0:04:46 24 Alex Morton (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:04:58 25 Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba 0:05:44 26 Samuel Kieffer (USA) 0:05:50 27 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM 0:05:53 28 Kevin Bouchard-hall (USA) Velocio Northeast 0:05:56 29 Christian Sundquist (USA) Twin Six Metal 0:05:57 30 Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:06:01 31 Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing 0:06:03 32 Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC 0:06:23 33 Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:07:15 34 Gage Hecht (USA) Donnelly Aevolo 0:08:10 35 Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 36 Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Squid x Eliel 37 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster p 38 Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM 39 Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea 40 Justin Minicola (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus DNF Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) DNF Cameron Jette (Can) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM DNF Robert Cummings Iii (USA) Team S&M CX DNF Gregory Gunsalus (USA) Team Giant-ASSOS CX DNS Connor Gregory (Can) Midweek Cycling Club DNS William Wang (Can) VeloCOLOUR Ascent DNS Stephen Kirby (Can) Lapdogs CC