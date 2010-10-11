Trending

World champion Wloszczowska wins at Roc d'Azur

Osl, Dahle Flesjaa round out top three

Blaza Klemencic on her way to fourth place at Roc d'Azur

(Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)

Maja Wloszczowska raced to victory at the 42km Roc d'Azur on Saturday.  The current world champion crossed the line in 2:01:59.  Elisabeth Osl raced to second place, 1:46 behind Wloszczowska.  Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was third at 2:09.

Blaza Klemencic and Katrin Leumann rounded out the top five.

Fanny Bourdon won the under 23 women's race.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska2:01:59
2Elisabeth Osl0:01:46
3Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa0:02:09
4Blaza Klemencic0:02:39
5Katrin Leumann0:03:38
6Anna Szafraniec0:04:07
7Marielle Saner Guinchard0:04:52
8Sarah Koba0:05:42
9Mary Mcconneloug0:06:02
10Laura Turpijn0:10:40
11Aleksandra Dawidowicz0:10:50
12Ivonne Kraft0:11:48
13Nathalie Schneitter0:12:28
14Fabienne Niederberger0:12:35
15Helene Marcouyre0:12:49
16Sofia Pezzatti0:13:34
17Sabrina Enaux0:14:50
18Myriam Saugy0:18:42
19Caroline Besseyrias0:23:20
20Asa Erlandsson0:26:16
21Laura Joubert0:33:52
22Laurence Lequertier0:33:57
23Evelyne Bieuzent0:35:30
24Barbara Piralla0:35:58
25Wies Terryn0:37:13
26Sophie Frick0:37:47
27Paola Pinotti0:37:58
28Elisabeth Mottet0:39:20
29Emmanuelle Larfi0:39:51
30Laurence Champavier0:40:13
31Anneke Beerten0:41:05
32Valentine Segrestan0:41:47
33Corinne Garcia0:44:13
34Ylenia Altomare0:45:02
35Anne Colin0:45:51
36Carole Bieuzent0:47:12
37Celine Gueury0:47:53
38Lise Desenclos0:50:01
39Audrey Fagniard0:53:24
40Pauline Dieffenthaler0:54:22
41Laetitia Sanchez0:54:28
42Ester Soriano0:59:53
43Amandine Novero
44Simone Brunello1:00:01
45Barbara Charpentier1:01:00
46Virginie Verdreau
47Laurence Genevois1:01:59
48Patricia Vandendriessche1:02:17
49Melanie Rousselet1:02:53
50Catherine Rochaix1:03:00
51Gabrielle Chaizy1:03:09
52Berengere Boes1:05:08
53Cecile Ravanel
54Virginie Fasolo1:05:54
55Severine Gonthier1:07:14
56Delphine Vincent1:07:33
57Sandra Rudel1:08:48
58Edith Jouan-Hallier1:11:25
59Gwenolag Glon1:11:41
60Abigail Armstrong1:12:08
61Natascia Aiani1:12:23
62Maxine Filby1:13:19
63Valerie Milbert1:16:52
64Patricia Delarbre1:19:32
65Julie Cotteels1:20:08
66Claire Cheynel1:21:17
67France Robert1:23:36
68Aurelie Buchholz1:24:58
69Marie Tezier1:25:31
70Florence Dufour1:27:46
71Catherine Stevenoot1:27:57
72Celine Sabater1:28:13
73Caroline Urech1:29:15
74Aurelie Maetz1:29:54
75Isabelle Nicolas1:30:12
76Sandrine Burban1:31:07
77Christelle Sanchez1:31:20
78Wendy Paridaens1:32:20
79Sabine De Giuli1:32:54
80Ludivine Firmin1:33:35
81Camille Loisy1:33:42
82Estelle Veilleroy1:36:21
83Delphine Germa1:36:27
84Stefania Trezzi1:37:52
85Catherine Mevel1:38:10
86Valerie Bougault1:39:38
87Nadine Zambaux1:40:00
88Isabelle Bourgeois
89Sandrine Breuil
90Cathy Epifanie1:40:55
91Natacha Dupoux1:41:45
92Florence Ajdnik1:41:48
93Christine Ferrand1:43:13
94Marie-Laure Maccio1:46:25
95Aurore Ternisien1:47:07
96Celine Vidallet1:47:59
97Cecile Rattier1:48:43
98Michele Guyot1:51:07
99Christelle Karleskind1:53:11
100Emilie Benezeth1:53:21
101Gaelle Baumgartner1:54:00
102Virginie Hanicque1:54:39
103Sylvie Ollier1:56:05
104Isabelle Piferrer1:56:29
105Corinne Duble1:56:32
106Magalie Palis2:00:45
107Lydie Colombel2:00:55
108Pascale Lille2:04:31
109Veronique Pialat2:08:38
110Aude Baron2:10:25
111Isabelle Catry2:12:29
112Marie-Jo Houberdon2:13:16
113Julia Villemin2:13:17
114Caroline Saunier2:15:02
115Christine Devoghel2:16:47
116Sandrine Baret2:17:55
117Valerie Delcloy2:23:45
118Barbara Thon2:24:36
119Carole Freour2:24:39
120Fabienne Bissmann2:25:42
121Valerie Huck2:37:59
122Amandine Colomb2:40:41
123Nathalie Lhermiteau2:41:27
124Martine Richard2:55:10
125Nadege Rousseau2:55:43
126Pascale Bourgeois3:01:32
127Christelle Asseman3:01:34
128Bernadette Lemaire3:01:37
129Marie Cardinael3:01:43
130Marina Olivier3:01:46
131Estelle Duc3:05:15
132Delphine Barez3:05:33
133Magali Dalrue4:52:19

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fanny Bourdon2:07:37
2Paula Gorycka0:04:50
3Lorraine Truong0:10:14
4Deborah Motsch0:10:49
5Marion Azam
6Camille Pousse0:20:56
7Alice Pirard0:21:00
8Marta Pastore0:21:09
9Manon Parisot0:21:18
10Claire Campana0:22:48
11Delphine Boissy0:22:50
12Lea Casotti0:26:24
13Marine Eon0:28:17
14Chiara Pastore0:32:30
15Sona Jurkova0:33:41
16Audrey Gianotti0:49:50
17Laure-Anne Saudon1:22:00

