World champion Wloszczowska wins at Roc d'Azur
Osl, Dahle Flesjaa round out top three
Maja Wloszczowska raced to victory at the 42km Roc d'Azur on Saturday. The current world champion crossed the line in 2:01:59. Elisabeth Osl raced to second place, 1:46 behind Wloszczowska. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was third at 2:09.
Blaza Klemencic and Katrin Leumann rounded out the top five.
Fanny Bourdon won the under 23 women's race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maja Wloszczowska
|2:01:59
|2
|Elisabeth Osl
|0:01:46
|3
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa
|0:02:09
|4
|Blaza Klemencic
|0:02:39
|5
|Katrin Leumann
|0:03:38
|6
|Anna Szafraniec
|0:04:07
|7
|Marielle Saner Guinchard
|0:04:52
|8
|Sarah Koba
|0:05:42
|9
|Mary Mcconneloug
|0:06:02
|10
|Laura Turpijn
|0:10:40
|11
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz
|0:10:50
|12
|Ivonne Kraft
|0:11:48
|13
|Nathalie Schneitter
|0:12:28
|14
|Fabienne Niederberger
|0:12:35
|15
|Helene Marcouyre
|0:12:49
|16
|Sofia Pezzatti
|0:13:34
|17
|Sabrina Enaux
|0:14:50
|18
|Myriam Saugy
|0:18:42
|19
|Caroline Besseyrias
|0:23:20
|20
|Asa Erlandsson
|0:26:16
|21
|Laura Joubert
|0:33:52
|22
|Laurence Lequertier
|0:33:57
|23
|Evelyne Bieuzent
|0:35:30
|24
|Barbara Piralla
|0:35:58
|25
|Wies Terryn
|0:37:13
|26
|Sophie Frick
|0:37:47
|27
|Paola Pinotti
|0:37:58
|28
|Elisabeth Mottet
|0:39:20
|29
|Emmanuelle Larfi
|0:39:51
|30
|Laurence Champavier
|0:40:13
|31
|Anneke Beerten
|0:41:05
|32
|Valentine Segrestan
|0:41:47
|33
|Corinne Garcia
|0:44:13
|34
|Ylenia Altomare
|0:45:02
|35
|Anne Colin
|0:45:51
|36
|Carole Bieuzent
|0:47:12
|37
|Celine Gueury
|0:47:53
|38
|Lise Desenclos
|0:50:01
|39
|Audrey Fagniard
|0:53:24
|40
|Pauline Dieffenthaler
|0:54:22
|41
|Laetitia Sanchez
|0:54:28
|42
|Ester Soriano
|0:59:53
|43
|Amandine Novero
|44
|Simone Brunello
|1:00:01
|45
|Barbara Charpentier
|1:01:00
|46
|Virginie Verdreau
|47
|Laurence Genevois
|1:01:59
|48
|Patricia Vandendriessche
|1:02:17
|49
|Melanie Rousselet
|1:02:53
|50
|Catherine Rochaix
|1:03:00
|51
|Gabrielle Chaizy
|1:03:09
|52
|Berengere Boes
|1:05:08
|53
|Cecile Ravanel
|54
|Virginie Fasolo
|1:05:54
|55
|Severine Gonthier
|1:07:14
|56
|Delphine Vincent
|1:07:33
|57
|Sandra Rudel
|1:08:48
|58
|Edith Jouan-Hallier
|1:11:25
|59
|Gwenolag Glon
|1:11:41
|60
|Abigail Armstrong
|1:12:08
|61
|Natascia Aiani
|1:12:23
|62
|Maxine Filby
|1:13:19
|63
|Valerie Milbert
|1:16:52
|64
|Patricia Delarbre
|1:19:32
|65
|Julie Cotteels
|1:20:08
|66
|Claire Cheynel
|1:21:17
|67
|France Robert
|1:23:36
|68
|Aurelie Buchholz
|1:24:58
|69
|Marie Tezier
|1:25:31
|70
|Florence Dufour
|1:27:46
|71
|Catherine Stevenoot
|1:27:57
|72
|Celine Sabater
|1:28:13
|73
|Caroline Urech
|1:29:15
|74
|Aurelie Maetz
|1:29:54
|75
|Isabelle Nicolas
|1:30:12
|76
|Sandrine Burban
|1:31:07
|77
|Christelle Sanchez
|1:31:20
|78
|Wendy Paridaens
|1:32:20
|79
|Sabine De Giuli
|1:32:54
|80
|Ludivine Firmin
|1:33:35
|81
|Camille Loisy
|1:33:42
|82
|Estelle Veilleroy
|1:36:21
|83
|Delphine Germa
|1:36:27
|84
|Stefania Trezzi
|1:37:52
|85
|Catherine Mevel
|1:38:10
|86
|Valerie Bougault
|1:39:38
|87
|Nadine Zambaux
|1:40:00
|88
|Isabelle Bourgeois
|89
|Sandrine Breuil
|90
|Cathy Epifanie
|1:40:55
|91
|Natacha Dupoux
|1:41:45
|92
|Florence Ajdnik
|1:41:48
|93
|Christine Ferrand
|1:43:13
|94
|Marie-Laure Maccio
|1:46:25
|95
|Aurore Ternisien
|1:47:07
|96
|Celine Vidallet
|1:47:59
|97
|Cecile Rattier
|1:48:43
|98
|Michele Guyot
|1:51:07
|99
|Christelle Karleskind
|1:53:11
|100
|Emilie Benezeth
|1:53:21
|101
|Gaelle Baumgartner
|1:54:00
|102
|Virginie Hanicque
|1:54:39
|103
|Sylvie Ollier
|1:56:05
|104
|Isabelle Piferrer
|1:56:29
|105
|Corinne Duble
|1:56:32
|106
|Magalie Palis
|2:00:45
|107
|Lydie Colombel
|2:00:55
|108
|Pascale Lille
|2:04:31
|109
|Veronique Pialat
|2:08:38
|110
|Aude Baron
|2:10:25
|111
|Isabelle Catry
|2:12:29
|112
|Marie-Jo Houberdon
|2:13:16
|113
|Julia Villemin
|2:13:17
|114
|Caroline Saunier
|2:15:02
|115
|Christine Devoghel
|2:16:47
|116
|Sandrine Baret
|2:17:55
|117
|Valerie Delcloy
|2:23:45
|118
|Barbara Thon
|2:24:36
|119
|Carole Freour
|2:24:39
|120
|Fabienne Bissmann
|2:25:42
|121
|Valerie Huck
|2:37:59
|122
|Amandine Colomb
|2:40:41
|123
|Nathalie Lhermiteau
|2:41:27
|124
|Martine Richard
|2:55:10
|125
|Nadege Rousseau
|2:55:43
|126
|Pascale Bourgeois
|3:01:32
|127
|Christelle Asseman
|3:01:34
|128
|Bernadette Lemaire
|3:01:37
|129
|Marie Cardinael
|3:01:43
|130
|Marina Olivier
|3:01:46
|131
|Estelle Duc
|3:05:15
|132
|Delphine Barez
|3:05:33
|133
|Magali Dalrue
|4:52:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fanny Bourdon
|2:07:37
|2
|Paula Gorycka
|0:04:50
|3
|Lorraine Truong
|0:10:14
|4
|Deborah Motsch
|0:10:49
|5
|Marion Azam
|6
|Camille Pousse
|0:20:56
|7
|Alice Pirard
|0:21:00
|8
|Marta Pastore
|0:21:09
|9
|Manon Parisot
|0:21:18
|10
|Claire Campana
|0:22:48
|11
|Delphine Boissy
|0:22:50
|12
|Lea Casotti
|0:26:24
|13
|Marine Eon
|0:28:17
|14
|Chiara Pastore
|0:32:30
|15
|Sona Jurkova
|0:33:41
|16
|Audrey Gianotti
|0:49:50
|17
|Laure-Anne Saudon
|1:22:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy