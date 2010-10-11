Blaza Klemencic on her way to fourth place at Roc d'Azur (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)

Maja Wloszczowska raced to victory at the 42km Roc d'Azur on Saturday. The current world champion crossed the line in 2:01:59. Elisabeth Osl raced to second place, 1:46 behind Wloszczowska. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was third at 2:09.

Blaza Klemencic and Katrin Leumann rounded out the top five.

Fanny Bourdon won the under 23 women's race.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maja Wloszczowska 2:01:59 2 Elisabeth Osl 0:01:46 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa 0:02:09 4 Blaza Klemencic 0:02:39 5 Katrin Leumann 0:03:38 6 Anna Szafraniec 0:04:07 7 Marielle Saner Guinchard 0:04:52 8 Sarah Koba 0:05:42 9 Mary Mcconneloug 0:06:02 10 Laura Turpijn 0:10:40 11 Aleksandra Dawidowicz 0:10:50 12 Ivonne Kraft 0:11:48 13 Nathalie Schneitter 0:12:28 14 Fabienne Niederberger 0:12:35 15 Helene Marcouyre 0:12:49 16 Sofia Pezzatti 0:13:34 17 Sabrina Enaux 0:14:50 18 Myriam Saugy 0:18:42 19 Caroline Besseyrias 0:23:20 20 Asa Erlandsson 0:26:16 21 Laura Joubert 0:33:52 22 Laurence Lequertier 0:33:57 23 Evelyne Bieuzent 0:35:30 24 Barbara Piralla 0:35:58 25 Wies Terryn 0:37:13 26 Sophie Frick 0:37:47 27 Paola Pinotti 0:37:58 28 Elisabeth Mottet 0:39:20 29 Emmanuelle Larfi 0:39:51 30 Laurence Champavier 0:40:13 31 Anneke Beerten 0:41:05 32 Valentine Segrestan 0:41:47 33 Corinne Garcia 0:44:13 34 Ylenia Altomare 0:45:02 35 Anne Colin 0:45:51 36 Carole Bieuzent 0:47:12 37 Celine Gueury 0:47:53 38 Lise Desenclos 0:50:01 39 Audrey Fagniard 0:53:24 40 Pauline Dieffenthaler 0:54:22 41 Laetitia Sanchez 0:54:28 42 Ester Soriano 0:59:53 43 Amandine Novero 44 Simone Brunello 1:00:01 45 Barbara Charpentier 1:01:00 46 Virginie Verdreau 47 Laurence Genevois 1:01:59 48 Patricia Vandendriessche 1:02:17 49 Melanie Rousselet 1:02:53 50 Catherine Rochaix 1:03:00 51 Gabrielle Chaizy 1:03:09 52 Berengere Boes 1:05:08 53 Cecile Ravanel 54 Virginie Fasolo 1:05:54 55 Severine Gonthier 1:07:14 56 Delphine Vincent 1:07:33 57 Sandra Rudel 1:08:48 58 Edith Jouan-Hallier 1:11:25 59 Gwenolag Glon 1:11:41 60 Abigail Armstrong 1:12:08 61 Natascia Aiani 1:12:23 62 Maxine Filby 1:13:19 63 Valerie Milbert 1:16:52 64 Patricia Delarbre 1:19:32 65 Julie Cotteels 1:20:08 66 Claire Cheynel 1:21:17 67 France Robert 1:23:36 68 Aurelie Buchholz 1:24:58 69 Marie Tezier 1:25:31 70 Florence Dufour 1:27:46 71 Catherine Stevenoot 1:27:57 72 Celine Sabater 1:28:13 73 Caroline Urech 1:29:15 74 Aurelie Maetz 1:29:54 75 Isabelle Nicolas 1:30:12 76 Sandrine Burban 1:31:07 77 Christelle Sanchez 1:31:20 78 Wendy Paridaens 1:32:20 79 Sabine De Giuli 1:32:54 80 Ludivine Firmin 1:33:35 81 Camille Loisy 1:33:42 82 Estelle Veilleroy 1:36:21 83 Delphine Germa 1:36:27 84 Stefania Trezzi 1:37:52 85 Catherine Mevel 1:38:10 86 Valerie Bougault 1:39:38 87 Nadine Zambaux 1:40:00 88 Isabelle Bourgeois 89 Sandrine Breuil 90 Cathy Epifanie 1:40:55 91 Natacha Dupoux 1:41:45 92 Florence Ajdnik 1:41:48 93 Christine Ferrand 1:43:13 94 Marie-Laure Maccio 1:46:25 95 Aurore Ternisien 1:47:07 96 Celine Vidallet 1:47:59 97 Cecile Rattier 1:48:43 98 Michele Guyot 1:51:07 99 Christelle Karleskind 1:53:11 100 Emilie Benezeth 1:53:21 101 Gaelle Baumgartner 1:54:00 102 Virginie Hanicque 1:54:39 103 Sylvie Ollier 1:56:05 104 Isabelle Piferrer 1:56:29 105 Corinne Duble 1:56:32 106 Magalie Palis 2:00:45 107 Lydie Colombel 2:00:55 108 Pascale Lille 2:04:31 109 Veronique Pialat 2:08:38 110 Aude Baron 2:10:25 111 Isabelle Catry 2:12:29 112 Marie-Jo Houberdon 2:13:16 113 Julia Villemin 2:13:17 114 Caroline Saunier 2:15:02 115 Christine Devoghel 2:16:47 116 Sandrine Baret 2:17:55 117 Valerie Delcloy 2:23:45 118 Barbara Thon 2:24:36 119 Carole Freour 2:24:39 120 Fabienne Bissmann 2:25:42 121 Valerie Huck 2:37:59 122 Amandine Colomb 2:40:41 123 Nathalie Lhermiteau 2:41:27 124 Martine Richard 2:55:10 125 Nadege Rousseau 2:55:43 126 Pascale Bourgeois 3:01:32 127 Christelle Asseman 3:01:34 128 Bernadette Lemaire 3:01:37 129 Marie Cardinael 3:01:43 130 Marina Olivier 3:01:46 131 Estelle Duc 3:05:15 132 Delphine Barez 3:05:33 133 Magali Dalrue 4:52:19