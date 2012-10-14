Trending

Dere races to junior men's victory at Roc d'Azur

Billi and Koretzky complete podium

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dere1:55:58
2Jacopo Billi0:02:27
3Victor Koretzky0:03:39
4Boris Cara0:03:46
5Davidesimone Ferrero0:05:52
6Robin Vanden-Abeele0:06:23
7Thomas Griot0:07:13
8Theo Meuzard
9Theo Portal0:07:20
10Tristan Lipani0:07:22
11Martin Fusek0:08:06
12Luca De-Rossi
13Florian Trigo0:08:11
14Gregory Pol0:08:31
15Nicolas Daniels0:09:22
16Titouan Carod0:09:40
17Paul Lopez0:10:06
18Bruno Armirail0:10:22
19Erwin Demko0:10:31
20Vincent-Alexandre Desmier0:10:34
21Emanuele Crisi0:10:42
22Remy Gena0:10:46
23Alessandro Repetti0:11:48
24Benoit Jeanniard
25Thibault Soutade0:11:55
26Harley Glegg0:12:13
27Adria Llausas Frigola0:12:36
28Adrien Dessain0:13:12
29Nicolas Cambus0:13:21
30Henrik Aalrust0:13:26
31Romain Gras0:13:52
32Hugo Monard0:13:54
33Sander Baksjøberget0:14:01
34Javier Cerdeno Rodriguez0:14:57
35Guillaume Ferrier0:15:05
36Leonardo Di Pierdomenico0:16:15
37Nils Dillmann0:16:31
38Vincent Matz0:16:52
39Matteo Berta0:16:53
40Sebastien Garcia0:17:29
41Thierry Hellebois0:18:12
42Ulrik Baksjøberget0:18:30
43Clement Fernandez0:19:06
44Benoit Desuzinge0:19:44
45Sandro Consorti0:20:12
46Alexandre Bourdon0:20:21
47Robin Karleskind0:20:46
48Jeremy Dubois0:21:03
49Olivier Poggioli0:21:28
50Maxime Herold0:21:29
51Flavien Chabrol0:21:48
52Gregoire Le-Gouëdec0:21:54
53Thomas Strappazon0:21:59
54Bastian Juillerat0:22:53
55Pierrick Kersuzan0:23:08
56Nicolas Carulla0:23:29
57Alexis Bonnardot0:24:09
58Damien Portet0:24:24
59Ugo Eldin0:24:57
60Quentin De-Carvalho0:25:23
61Dario Albrito0:25:50
62Emile Roger0:26:03
63Alexandre Ecobichon0:26:29
64Christian Gianotti0:26:34
65Axel Chahelot0:27:07
66Thibault Dall'agnol0:27:38
67Kevin Rastoder0:27:48
68Arnaud Racine0:28:29
69Guillaume Mulot0:28:35
70Alberto Rossi0:29:18
71Jure Onesti
72Tanguy Nivot0:29:24
73Paul Vanrenterghem0:29:48
74Nicolas Bourgeois0:30:00
75Charly Rasclard0:30:13
76Bastien Puech0:31:36
77Jonathan Delfino0:31:42
78Etienne Salvi0:32:05
79Thibaut Sarazin0:32:57
80Mathieu Roisin0:33:45
81Christophe Maisonnier0:33:50
82Giorgio Cavallo0:35:27
83Valentin Aubaterre0:36:04
84Maxime Belmon0:36:16
85Hugo Bekaert0:36:40
86Alexandre Biard0:37:25
87Clement Gallay0:39:45
88Thomas Rasfa0:40:09
89Riccardo Toloni0:40:10
90Alexandre Bertacchini0:40:16
91Fabien Raibaut0:41:50
92Mathieu Chauvin0:41:55
93Baptiste Gautier0:43:05
94Alexis Herrero0:43:25
95Sebastien Sallaberry0:44:59
96Gael Couderc0:45:07
97Loic Desportes0:45:11
98Tristan Delacrois0:45:26
99Romaric Lestievent0:45:29
100Guillaume Prevot0:46:08
101Benjamin Thiriet0:46:10
102Mehdi Darpheuil0:48:01
103Thibault Grisel0:48:11
104Christopher Romero0:50:06
105Fael Abouba0:53:13
106Pierre Grignon0:53:40
107Florian Rousseau0:55:53
108Henrik Fiskaadal1:00:02
109Nicolas Bernard1:01:00
110Marc-Antoine Perez1:01:11
111Danilo Destefanis1:04:00
112Paul Brezillon1:06:59
113Franck Menges
114Arthur Farrugia1:07:04
115Mirko Ruggirello1:12:54
116Robin Kowalczyk1:13:36
117Adrian Hilde1:13:46
118Lukas Beuvry1:18:23
119Axel Ollivier1:33:11
120Oscar Demeulenaere2:24:58
121Thomas Grunbeck

