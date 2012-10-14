Dere races to junior men's victory at Roc d'Azur
Billi and Koretzky complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dere
|1:55:58
|2
|Jacopo Billi
|0:02:27
|3
|Victor Koretzky
|0:03:39
|4
|Boris Cara
|0:03:46
|5
|Davidesimone Ferrero
|0:05:52
|6
|Robin Vanden-Abeele
|0:06:23
|7
|Thomas Griot
|0:07:13
|8
|Theo Meuzard
|9
|Theo Portal
|0:07:20
|10
|Tristan Lipani
|0:07:22
|11
|Martin Fusek
|0:08:06
|12
|Luca De-Rossi
|13
|Florian Trigo
|0:08:11
|14
|Gregory Pol
|0:08:31
|15
|Nicolas Daniels
|0:09:22
|16
|Titouan Carod
|0:09:40
|17
|Paul Lopez
|0:10:06
|18
|Bruno Armirail
|0:10:22
|19
|Erwin Demko
|0:10:31
|20
|Vincent-Alexandre Desmier
|0:10:34
|21
|Emanuele Crisi
|0:10:42
|22
|Remy Gena
|0:10:46
|23
|Alessandro Repetti
|0:11:48
|24
|Benoit Jeanniard
|25
|Thibault Soutade
|0:11:55
|26
|Harley Glegg
|0:12:13
|27
|Adria Llausas Frigola
|0:12:36
|28
|Adrien Dessain
|0:13:12
|29
|Nicolas Cambus
|0:13:21
|30
|Henrik Aalrust
|0:13:26
|31
|Romain Gras
|0:13:52
|32
|Hugo Monard
|0:13:54
|33
|Sander Baksjøberget
|0:14:01
|34
|Javier Cerdeno Rodriguez
|0:14:57
|35
|Guillaume Ferrier
|0:15:05
|36
|Leonardo Di Pierdomenico
|0:16:15
|37
|Nils Dillmann
|0:16:31
|38
|Vincent Matz
|0:16:52
|39
|Matteo Berta
|0:16:53
|40
|Sebastien Garcia
|0:17:29
|41
|Thierry Hellebois
|0:18:12
|42
|Ulrik Baksjøberget
|0:18:30
|43
|Clement Fernandez
|0:19:06
|44
|Benoit Desuzinge
|0:19:44
|45
|Sandro Consorti
|0:20:12
|46
|Alexandre Bourdon
|0:20:21
|47
|Robin Karleskind
|0:20:46
|48
|Jeremy Dubois
|0:21:03
|49
|Olivier Poggioli
|0:21:28
|50
|Maxime Herold
|0:21:29
|51
|Flavien Chabrol
|0:21:48
|52
|Gregoire Le-Gouëdec
|0:21:54
|53
|Thomas Strappazon
|0:21:59
|54
|Bastian Juillerat
|0:22:53
|55
|Pierrick Kersuzan
|0:23:08
|56
|Nicolas Carulla
|0:23:29
|57
|Alexis Bonnardot
|0:24:09
|58
|Damien Portet
|0:24:24
|59
|Ugo Eldin
|0:24:57
|60
|Quentin De-Carvalho
|0:25:23
|61
|Dario Albrito
|0:25:50
|62
|Emile Roger
|0:26:03
|63
|Alexandre Ecobichon
|0:26:29
|64
|Christian Gianotti
|0:26:34
|65
|Axel Chahelot
|0:27:07
|66
|Thibault Dall'agnol
|0:27:38
|67
|Kevin Rastoder
|0:27:48
|68
|Arnaud Racine
|0:28:29
|69
|Guillaume Mulot
|0:28:35
|70
|Alberto Rossi
|0:29:18
|71
|Jure Onesti
|72
|Tanguy Nivot
|0:29:24
|73
|Paul Vanrenterghem
|0:29:48
|74
|Nicolas Bourgeois
|0:30:00
|75
|Charly Rasclard
|0:30:13
|76
|Bastien Puech
|0:31:36
|77
|Jonathan Delfino
|0:31:42
|78
|Etienne Salvi
|0:32:05
|79
|Thibaut Sarazin
|0:32:57
|80
|Mathieu Roisin
|0:33:45
|81
|Christophe Maisonnier
|0:33:50
|82
|Giorgio Cavallo
|0:35:27
|83
|Valentin Aubaterre
|0:36:04
|84
|Maxime Belmon
|0:36:16
|85
|Hugo Bekaert
|0:36:40
|86
|Alexandre Biard
|0:37:25
|87
|Clement Gallay
|0:39:45
|88
|Thomas Rasfa
|0:40:09
|89
|Riccardo Toloni
|0:40:10
|90
|Alexandre Bertacchini
|0:40:16
|91
|Fabien Raibaut
|0:41:50
|92
|Mathieu Chauvin
|0:41:55
|93
|Baptiste Gautier
|0:43:05
|94
|Alexis Herrero
|0:43:25
|95
|Sebastien Sallaberry
|0:44:59
|96
|Gael Couderc
|0:45:07
|97
|Loic Desportes
|0:45:11
|98
|Tristan Delacrois
|0:45:26
|99
|Romaric Lestievent
|0:45:29
|100
|Guillaume Prevot
|0:46:08
|101
|Benjamin Thiriet
|0:46:10
|102
|Mehdi Darpheuil
|0:48:01
|103
|Thibault Grisel
|0:48:11
|104
|Christopher Romero
|0:50:06
|105
|Fael Abouba
|0:53:13
|106
|Pierre Grignon
|0:53:40
|107
|Florian Rousseau
|0:55:53
|108
|Henrik Fiskaadal
|1:00:02
|109
|Nicolas Bernard
|1:01:00
|110
|Marc-Antoine Perez
|1:01:11
|111
|Danilo Destefanis
|1:04:00
|112
|Paul Brezillon
|1:06:59
|113
|Franck Menges
|114
|Arthur Farrugia
|1:07:04
|115
|Mirko Ruggirello
|1:12:54
|116
|Robin Kowalczyk
|1:13:36
|117
|Adrian Hilde
|1:13:46
|118
|Lukas Beuvry
|1:18:23
|119
|Axel Ollivier
|1:33:11
|120
|Oscar Demeulenaere
|2:24:58
|121
|Thomas Grunbeck
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy