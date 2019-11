Image 1 of 3 Stephane Tempier celebrates victory at Roc d’Azur (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 3 Stephane Tempier in action at Roc d’Azur (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 3 Winner Stephane Tempier on the podium atRoc d’Azur (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Stéphane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) brought an end to the drought of French victories at the Roc d'Azur on Sunday afternoon when he won the elite men's cross country. The last time a Frenchman won was when Jean Christoph Peraud did so in 2007. It was a huge victory in the career of the 26-year-old.

Tempier launched an attack 20km into the 56km race, along with teammate Tony Longo, then went on his own on the Col du Bougnon, topping the climb with a 45-second advantage on the closer rivals.

"I'm really happy to have wrapped up the season in the best possible way. This is my gift for TX Active-Bianchi's President, Felice Gimondi, and for the whole technical staff too," French rider said after the race.

German Jochen Kass finished in second place, just one second ahead of fellow German Moritz Milatz, who won last year's event.

