JLT Condor win inaugural Revolution Champions League
Podium Ambition top women's championship standings
After winning the UK Championship at the Revolution series earlier this year, JLT Condor claimed victory in the first-ever Champions League event on Saturday evening.
Related Articles
The duo of Ed Clancy and Jon Mould had put themselves top of the leaderboard at the opening meet in Manchester last week, and they were in pole position after the first day of racing at the second and final event in London.
Despite pressure from the PedalSure duo of Iljo Keisse and Andy Tennant, they did enough to secure the victory, finishing on 343 points with a buffer of 13.
In the elite women's championship, Podium Ambition finished top of the standings thanks to Neah Evan's victory in the Omnium, where she beat Olympic champion Laura Kenny.
Full Results to follow
Final Standings Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|JLT Condor
|363
|pts
|2
|Team Pedalsure
|355
|3
|Maloja Pushbikers RT
|234
|4
|Team Wiggins
|208
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|183
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|172
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|8
|Team Sky
|125
|9
|France-Alé
|125
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|11
|Orica-BikeExchange
|91
|12
|Lampre Merida
|76
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy