Image 1 of 15 Champagne on the Revolution Champions League podium for Ed Clancy and Jon Mould of JLT Condor (Image credit: Revolution Champions League) Image 2 of 15 JLT Condor's Ed Clancy and Jon Mould win the Revolution Champions League (Image credit: Revolution Champions League) Image 3 of 15 Elinor Barker (L) and team-mate Laura Kenny (R) in action during the Women's Omnium Tempo race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 15 Laura Kenny (L) and team-mate Elinor Barker (R) in action during the Women's Omnium Tempo race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 15 Ed Clancy celebrates winning the Men's Scratch race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 15 Neah Evans celebrates winning the Women's Points Race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 15 Lee Valley Velopark, London, England (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 15 Laura Kenny celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Elimination race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 9 of 15 Laura Kenny on her way to winning the Women's Omnium Elimination race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 10 of 15 Sam Harrison wins the Men's Points race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 11 of 15 Jon Dibben wins the Men's Scratch race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 12 of 15 Neah Evans wins the Women's Elimination Scratch race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 13 of 15 Megan Barker during the Women's Flying Lap (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 15 Ed Clancy's imposing frame at the head of the bunch (Image credit: Revolution Champions League) Image 15 of 15 World champion Laura Kenny riding the Omnium (Image credit: Revolution Champions League)

After winning the UK Championship at the Revolution series earlier this year, JLT Condor claimed victory in the first-ever Champions League event on Saturday evening.

The duo of Ed Clancy and Jon Mould had put themselves top of the leaderboard at the opening meet in Manchester last week, and they were in pole position after the first day of racing at the second and final event in London.

Despite pressure from the PedalSure duo of Iljo Keisse and Andy Tennant, they did enough to secure the victory, finishing on 343 points with a buffer of 13.

In the elite women's championship, Podium Ambition finished top of the standings thanks to Neah Evan's victory in the Omnium, where she beat Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

Final Standings Results