Clancy and Mould ensure Champions League victory for JLT Condor

Image 1 of 5 Ed Clancy celebrates winning the Men's Scratch race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 JLT Condor's Jon Mould and Ed Clancy celebrate winning the Men's Champions League title (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 JLT Condor's Ed Clancy and Jon Mould win the Revolution Champions League (Image credit: Revolution Champions League) Image 4 of 5 Jon Mould with Eugenio Alafaci on his wheel (Image credit: David Pearce) Image 5 of 5 Neah Evans celebrates winning the Women's Points Race (Image credit: SWpix.com)

JLT Condor do Ed Clancy and Jon Mould started round two of the Revolution Champions League in London atop the standings and after two days of racing, that's where they remained to seal overall victory. Iljo Keisse and Andy Tennant of Team PedalSure pushed the duo all the way but came up 13 points short of Clancy and Mould's 343 points. Maloja Pushbikers rounded out the podium in third

Related Articles JLT Condor win inaugural Revolution Champions League

It wasn't all plain sailing for Clancy and Mould though with the duo losing its lead after day 1 of racing on the London velodrome before making a successful fight back on day 2.

"We lost a bit of our lead at the start of the weekend to be fair, but we held on; It was cagey, it was tactical, we weren't being flamboyant or aggressive we just had to do the appropriate things," said Clancy. "I feel a bit bad for Andy [Tennant] in all honesty because I just followed him everywhere and Jon followed Iljo [Keisse]. We knew if we could do that we could win it, so we played it safe and got the job done."

Mould was caught up in Friday's team elimination race with JLT Condor making sure the 25-year-old knew all about it

"Yeah more on Friday, in one of the races I got caught out and finished eighth and so Ed was out as well. They still haven't let me live it down, they've been taking the mick out of me all evening and this morning, but we've made up for it now, but I don't think I'll ever live it down," said Mould.

The inaugural edition of the Revolution Champions League saw seven two-man WorldTour teams line up for both rounds with Cannondale-Drapac the best placed in fifth overall. Ryan Mullen and Paddy Bevin were the men racing in green and red with both riders enjoying a return to the track in some time. For Mullen, the experience gave him ideas for the future with possibly more racing on the velodrome.

"I enjoyed it to be fair, it's hard but it breaks up the winter for us - I've got a bit of track pedigree anyway, I used to do a lot of individual pursuit work," said Mullen. "I'll probably make a return at some point, the plan was for me was to ride the track when I was younger to get noticed. Then I got a road contract and put the track to bed, you never know I might come back and do a bit again."

Along with the men's racing, the elite women's championships saw Neah Evans of Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa claim the victory who got the better of omnium Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

"It's been great for me, I've managed to race every single round, but importantly it's been a real team effort. There's been quite a few different riders racing at each round Katie [Prankard] tonight, Katie Archibald at the first two rounds, Sarah [Storey] and Monica [Dew] came out as well and everyone put in a lot of effort so it's great to get the win," said Evans.

The race was Kenny's first in the new omnium format as she enjoyed the atmosphere more than the new format.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist said, "Yeah I've really enjoyed it, I've had a really good time, but very difficult, it was my fifth and sixth time on the track since the games so I really haven't done very much but it was fun, and I love racing in front of a home crowd it's great just to be back - I love the Revolution the crowd is always fantastic, for me this is where it all started so it's great to be back in front of this home crowd and this atmosphere."

For a wrap of the racing action on the London Lee Valley VeloPark, click here.