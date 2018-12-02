Hecht wins at Resolution 'Cross Cup day one
Dillman and Fix finish second and third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:55:40
|2
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:00:11
|3
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:00:31
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:00:59
|5
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)
|0:01:10
|6
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|0:01:24
|7
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:01:31
|8
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)
|0:01:34
|9
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:02:57
|10
|Mat Stephens (USA)
|0:03:25
|11
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:03:27
|12
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|0:03:45
|13
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:03:52
|14
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:03:53
|15
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:04:10
|16
|Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
|0:04:11
|17
|Stefan Rothe (USA)
|0:05:43
|18
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:06:00
|19
|Adam Saban (USA)
|0:06:48
|20
|Jon Okenfuss (USA)
|-1 lap
|21
|Steven Williams (USA)
|-1 lap
|22
|Christopher Dakin (GBr)
|-1 lap
|23
|Robert Kane (USA)
|-2 laps
|24
|Cassidy Keeland (USA)
|-3 laps
|DNF
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA)
|DNF
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|DNS
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|DNS
|Tristan Uhl (USA)
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
