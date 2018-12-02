Trending

Hecht wins at Resolution 'Cross Cup day one

Dillman and Fix finish second and third

Colorado phenom and current US Junior cyclocross champion, Gage Hecht (Alpha) take the win in the UCI Junior race

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA)0:55:40
2Andrew Dillman (USA)0:00:11
3Brannan Fix (USA)0:00:31
4Cody Kaiser (USA)0:00:59
5Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)0:01:10
6Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)0:01:24
7Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:01:31
8Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)0:01:34
9Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare0:02:57
10Mat Stephens (USA)0:03:25
11Tyler Cloutier (USA)0:03:27
12Kyle Johnson (USA)0:03:45
13Jacob Lasley (USA)0:03:52
14Josh Direen (USA)0:03:53
15Andrew Giniat (USA)0:04:10
16Robert Cummings Iii (USA)0:04:11
17Stefan Rothe (USA)0:05:43
18Terol Pursell (USA)0:06:00
19Adam Saban (USA)0:06:48
20Jon Okenfuss (USA)-1 lap
21Steven Williams (USA)-1 lap
22Christopher Dakin (GBr)-1 lap
23Robert Kane (USA)-2 laps
24Cassidy Keeland (USA)-3 laps
DNFMichael Van Den Ham (Can)
DNFTroy Wells (USA)
DNFChristian Culpepper (USA)
DNSAndrew Frank (USA)
DNSTristan Uhl (USA)
DNSErik Tonkin (USA)

