Renewi Tour 2025 route
The five-stage WorldTour race covers 911.3km across Netherlands and Belgium for new finish in Leuven
The five-day Renewi Tour takes place in 2025 from August 20-24 with 911.3 kilometres of racing as the only WorldTour stage race in the Benelux region.
This year the Renewi Tour begins in the Netherlands for the opener from Terneuzen to Breskens, then completes the week with four stages in Belgium. All five days are road stages, eliminating a time trial in the lineup like the past three editions.
Last year's overall finish on the pavé of Geraardsbergen will now be a pivotal third stage. The finale for 2025 integrates the Tour of Leuven-Memorial Jef Scherens one-day event as the route used for stage 5 in Leuven.
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
