Renewi Tour 2025 route

The five-day Renewi Tour takes place in 2025 from August 20-24 with 911.3 kilometres of racing as the only WorldTour stage race in the Benelux region.

This year the Renewi Tour begins in the Netherlands for the opener from Terneuzen to Breskens, then completes the week with four stages in Belgium. All five days are road stages, eliminating a time trial in the lineup like the past three editions.

Last year's overall finish on the pavé of Geraardsbergen will now be a pivotal third stage. The finale for 2025 integrates the Tour of Leuven-Memorial Jef Scherens one-day event as the route used for stage 5 in Leuven.



Stage 1

(Image credit: Renewi Tour)

Stage 2

(Image credit: Renewi Tour)

Stage 3

(Image credit: Renewi Tour)

Stage 4

(Image credit: Renewi Tour)

Stage 5

Stage 5 route map of 2025 Renewi Tour (Image credit: Renewi Tour)