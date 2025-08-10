Renewi Tour 2025 route

The five-stage WorldTour race covers 911.3km across Netherlands and Belgium for new finish in Leuven

GERAARDSBERGEN, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 01: Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny competes climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen while fans cheer during the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 - Stage 5 a 202.7km stage from Menen to Geraardsbergen / #UCIWT / on September 01, 2024 in Geraardsbergen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The five-day Renewi Tour takes place in 2025 from August 20-24 with 911.3 kilometres of racing as the only WorldTour stage race in the Benelux region.

This year the Renewi Tour begins in the Netherlands for the opener from Terneuzen to Breskens, then completes the week with four stages in Belgium. All five days are road stages, eliminating a time trial in the lineup like the past three editions.

Last year's overall finish on the pavé of Geraardsbergen will now be a pivotal third stage. The finale for 2025 integrates the Tour of Leuven-Memorial Jef Scherens one-day event as the route used for stage 5 in Leuven.

Stage 1

Stage 1 route map for 2025 Renewi Tour

Stage 2

Stage 2 route map for 2025 Renewi Tour

Stage 3

Stage 3 route map for 2025 Renewi Tour

Stage 4

Stage 4 route map for 2025 Renewi Tour

Stage 5

Stage 5 route map of 2025 Renewi Tour

