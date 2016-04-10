Trending

Kristin Armstrong wins overall at Redlands Bicycle Classic

Twenty16-RideBiker’s Leah Thomas takes the Sunset Road Race stage victory

Image 1 of 12

The top team at Redlands, Twenty16-RideBiker

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 12

The jersey winners of the women's race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 12

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) celebrates the 2016 Redlands title

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 12

Mara Abbott rode aggressively during the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 12

Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 12

The clouds about to dump rain on the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 12

The women's peloton get ready to roll out for the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 12

Leah Thomas (Twenty16-RideBiker) won the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 12

Mara Abbott drives the pace in the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 12

Lindsay Bayer of Hagens Berman-Supermint riding in a breakaway

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 12

Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay riding solo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 12

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) riding in the rain

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Twenty16-RideBiker put a stranglehold on the final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Sunday, delivering Leah Thomas to the Sunset Road Race win and securing the overall victory for Kristin Armstrong.

"It was amazing," Armstrong said of her team's effort throughout the day. "I think that our tactics played out. My team kept me really patient, and Leah is an awesome climber. In that original break she was the top rider until (fourth-placed Eri Yonamine] came up."

Thomas joined an early breakaway and then stayed out front with bridging riders Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Yonamine (Dare To Be Project) for the final lap before outsprinting the duo for the win in downtown Redlands.

"I just sat in all the way down because I didn't want to give them any extra time because the yellow jersey was our number-one goal," Thomas said. "With one k to I got on [Yonamine's] wheel because I was confident I could stay on the wheel in front of me. Then I just sprinted from the final corner."

Amy D Foundation's Mara Abbott, who started the day second overall, 33 seconds behind Armstrong, rode aggressively in the opening circuits but then appeared to back off and give in to the Twenty16 onslaught.

"The team was on the front so often, and we covered everything, and I actually think that discouraged Mara from going, because every time she did something my team was there to cover and to be with me," Armstrong said. "There were also rainy conditions and it got a little chilly. It was textbook."

The Sunset Road Race is notoriously selective. The peloton started in town and then rode uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. After nine trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors headed back to town for the finish, where there were time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three.

Abbott's Amy D Foundation team went straight to the front on the Sunset loop to try and isolate the Twenty16-RideBiker team leader. First it was Abby Mickey for the Amy D Foundation, then Abbott herself put the pressure on the front on the third lap to bring back small breakaway as the lead group was whittled down to about 30.

Rain started falling on the peloton with five laps of the Sunset loop remaining, adding another challenge to the already difficult loop. Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay took the opportunity to slip off the front of the field, starting the sixth lap with a small gap on a chasing group of three that included Thomas and Jess Cerra of Twenty16, along with Lindsay Bayer of Hagens Berman-Supermint.

Lay, who started he day 4:40 off the overall lead, built her advantage to more than a minute during the next lap, while the chasers dangled about 25 seconds ahead of the field. With just two laps to go, Lay maintained half a minute on the chase group but her gap to the field grew to 2:30.

Thomas, Cerra and Bayer linked up with Lay near the end of the eighth lap, making a lead group of four with 1:40 on the field. In the peloton, Yonamine and Lechuga attacked the group, gaining a small gap and putting more pressure on Armstrong and her team. Abbott, meanwhile, was still biding her time in the group.

As the leaders started the final lap, Thomas attacked the breakaway and was able to ride away just as Lechuga and Yonamine were about to make contact.

"They pulled the cars, and that point I made a surge, because I wanted to get through as much of that climb as possible before they caught me," Thomas said. "I knew my legs would be a little tired and I wasn’t quite sure how much I'd have in them."

Lechuga and Yonamine made contact just as Thomas rode away, reshuffling the deck in the chase group. Yonamine immediately went to the front and set off after Thomas, dropping Bayer, Lay and Cerra. Lechuga and Yonamine quickly caught Thomas to form a new lead group of three.

The gap held at 1:10 as the three leaders approached the end of the Sunset loops and began heading for the finish in downtown Redlands.

"They caught me about 200 metres from the QOM," Thomas said. "And so I knew I just had a teeny bit more to climb with them and then I just got to sit on the rest of the way down."

From there it was an all-out effort for the line, where Thomas waited on Yonamine's wheel in the final kilometre’s and then jumped out of the last corner to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker3:10:13
2Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
3Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:37
5Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
6Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
7Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
8Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
10Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
11Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
12Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
13Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
14Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
15Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
16Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
17Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
18Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
19Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
20Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
21Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
22Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:45
23Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:03:53
24Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:39
25Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:06:37
26Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:48
27Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
28Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
29Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
30Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
31Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
32Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:42
33Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
34Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
35Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:03
36Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
37Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
38Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
39Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
40Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
41Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
42Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
43Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
44Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:08
45Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
46Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
47Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:09:11
48Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:09:13
49Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
50Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:13:22
51Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:16:08
52Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO0:34:34
53Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:35:02
54Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:36:06
55Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:37:51
56Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
57Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:39:54
58Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
59Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:46:16
60Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development0:47:52
61Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:48:07
62Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
63Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
64Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
65Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
66Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
67irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
68Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
69Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
70Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
71Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
72Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
73Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
74Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
75Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
76Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:48:59
77Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:51:03
78Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:52:17
79Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
80Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes1:01:34
81Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:06:52
DNFIvy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
DNFAnna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
DNFTina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
DNFCara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFBeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFHannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFChloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
DNFHeather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project
DNFAmy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
DNFAmelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
DNFChane Jonker (Sou) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
DNFRachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
DNFCarol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
DNFStefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
DNFAnna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAnna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFHelle Bacholen (Emi) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty16 - RideBiker9:31:53
2Rally Cycling0:00:37
3The Dare to Be Project0:06:11
4Hagens Berman / Supermint0:08:26
5Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:08:55
6Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:08
7Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:59
8Amy D. Foundation0:24:13
9JAKROO0:25:34
10Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:26:03
11Colavita/Bianchi0:46:05
12NorthStar Development0:53:52
13Groove Subaru/Excel Sport0:56:33
14Canadian National Team0:56:38
15SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA1:05:14

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker9:06:00
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:32
3Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project0:01:06
4Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:01:22
5Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:11
6Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:02:34
7Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:42
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:43
9Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:54
10Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:03:23
11Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:05
12Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:11
13Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development0:04:16
14Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:18
15Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:41
16Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:43
17Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:07:02
18Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:10
19Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:08:00
20Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:08:27
21Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:27
22Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:54
23Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:10:16
24Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:12:20
25Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:12:32
26Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:13:26
27Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:35
28Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:13:36
29Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:49
30Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:14:35
31Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:15:08
32Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:35
33Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:16:59
34Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:17:33
35Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO0:17:50
36Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:18:13
37Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:18:38
38Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:07
39Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:19:12
40Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:19:27
41Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:19:46
42Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO0:20:14
43Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO0:20:26
44Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:21:17
45Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:56
46Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:24:17
47Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:30:26
48Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:32:06
49Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:34:17
50Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:35:21
51Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:39:50
52Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:44:06
53Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:46:25
54Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:49:52
55Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:53:54
56Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:56:40
57Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team0:56:48
58Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:57:39
59Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:57:59
60Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:58:13
61irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:58:15
62Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO0:58:27
63Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation1:01:00
64Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO1:02:17
65Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional1:05:01
66Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint1:05:25
67Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint1:05:57
68Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO1:09:21
69Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus1:11:21
70Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports1:11:38
71Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development1:13:21
72Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo1:15:35
73Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes1:16:28
74Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development1:16:45
75Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:18:06
76Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-61:18:46
77Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint1:20:34
78Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo1:25:52
79Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes1:27:10
80Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:34:18
81Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO1:51:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi29pts
2Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint18
3Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging18
4Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano16
5Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker7
6Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling4
7Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project3
8Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker3
9Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging3
10Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling2
11Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
12Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging1
13Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker1
14Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project1
(USA) The Dare to Be Project

Climbing classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (USA) Rally Cycling40pts
2Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi35
3Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation32
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker27
5Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling11
6Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO10
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint8
8Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project8
9Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project8
10Kirsti Lay (USA) Rally Cycling7
11Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker7
12Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano6
13Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker5
14Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes4
15Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint4
16Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano3
17Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker3
18Sara Bergen (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes3
19Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging2
20Emma Grant (USA) Colavita/Bianchi2
21Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging2
22Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty16 - RideBiker27:25:44
2Rally Cycling0:00:47
3The Dare to Be Project0:11:40
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:03
5Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:19:29
6Hagens Berman / Supermint0:21:42
7Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:22:42
8Amy D. Foundation0:38:38
9JAKROO0:48:04
10Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:53:37
11Colavita/Bianchi0:54:56
12NorthStar Development1:12:38
13Canadian National Team1:15:21
14Groove Subaru/Excel Sport1:26:37
15SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA1:42:04

