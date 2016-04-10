Image 1 of 12 The top team at Redlands, Twenty16-RideBiker (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 12 The jersey winners of the women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 12 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) celebrates the 2016 Redlands title (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 12 Mara Abbott rode aggressively during the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 12 Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 12 The clouds about to dump rain on the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 12 The women's peloton get ready to roll out for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 12 Leah Thomas (Twenty16-RideBiker) won the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 12 Mara Abbott drives the pace in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 12 Lindsay Bayer of Hagens Berman-Supermint riding in a breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 12 Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay riding solo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 12 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) riding in the rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Twenty16-RideBiker put a stranglehold on the final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Sunday, delivering Leah Thomas to the Sunset Road Race win and securing the overall victory for Kristin Armstrong.

"It was amazing," Armstrong said of her team's effort throughout the day. "I think that our tactics played out. My team kept me really patient, and Leah is an awesome climber. In that original break she was the top rider until (fourth-placed Eri Yonamine] came up."

Thomas joined an early breakaway and then stayed out front with bridging riders Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Yonamine (Dare To Be Project) for the final lap before outsprinting the duo for the win in downtown Redlands.

"I just sat in all the way down because I didn't want to give them any extra time because the yellow jersey was our number-one goal," Thomas said. "With one k to I got on [Yonamine's] wheel because I was confident I could stay on the wheel in front of me. Then I just sprinted from the final corner."

Amy D Foundation's Mara Abbott, who started the day second overall, 33 seconds behind Armstrong, rode aggressively in the opening circuits but then appeared to back off and give in to the Twenty16 onslaught.

"The team was on the front so often, and we covered everything, and I actually think that discouraged Mara from going, because every time she did something my team was there to cover and to be with me," Armstrong said. "There were also rainy conditions and it got a little chilly. It was textbook."

The Sunset Road Race is notoriously selective. The peloton started in town and then rode uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. After nine trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors headed back to town for the finish, where there were time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three.

Abbott's Amy D Foundation team went straight to the front on the Sunset loop to try and isolate the Twenty16-RideBiker team leader. First it was Abby Mickey for the Amy D Foundation, then Abbott herself put the pressure on the front on the third lap to bring back small breakaway as the lead group was whittled down to about 30.

Rain started falling on the peloton with five laps of the Sunset loop remaining, adding another challenge to the already difficult loop. Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay took the opportunity to slip off the front of the field, starting the sixth lap with a small gap on a chasing group of three that included Thomas and Jess Cerra of Twenty16, along with Lindsay Bayer of Hagens Berman-Supermint.

Lay, who started he day 4:40 off the overall lead, built her advantage to more than a minute during the next lap, while the chasers dangled about 25 seconds ahead of the field. With just two laps to go, Lay maintained half a minute on the chase group but her gap to the field grew to 2:30.

Thomas, Cerra and Bayer linked up with Lay near the end of the eighth lap, making a lead group of four with 1:40 on the field. In the peloton, Yonamine and Lechuga attacked the group, gaining a small gap and putting more pressure on Armstrong and her team. Abbott, meanwhile, was still biding her time in the group.

As the leaders started the final lap, Thomas attacked the breakaway and was able to ride away just as Lechuga and Yonamine were about to make contact.

"They pulled the cars, and that point I made a surge, because I wanted to get through as much of that climb as possible before they caught me," Thomas said. "I knew my legs would be a little tired and I wasn’t quite sure how much I'd have in them."

Lechuga and Yonamine made contact just as Thomas rode away, reshuffling the deck in the chase group. Yonamine immediately went to the front and set off after Thomas, dropping Bayer, Lay and Cerra. Lechuga and Yonamine quickly caught Thomas to form a new lead group of three.

The gap held at 1:10 as the three leaders approached the end of the Sunset loops and began heading for the finish in downtown Redlands.

"They caught me about 200 metres from the QOM," Thomas said. "And so I knew I just had a teeny bit more to climb with them and then I just got to sit on the rest of the way down."

From there it was an all-out effort for the line, where Thomas waited on Yonamine's wheel in the final kilometre’s and then jumped out of the last corner to take the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 3:10:13 2 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 5 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development 7 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker 9 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker 11 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 12 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 13 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 14 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 15 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 16 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 17 Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 18 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 19 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 20 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 22 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:00:45 23 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:03:53 24 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:05:39 25 Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development 0:06:37 26 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:06:48 27 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 28 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 29 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 30 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 31 Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 32 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:42 33 Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation 34 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 35 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:03 36 Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 37 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 38 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 39 Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO 40 Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 41 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 42 Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO 43 Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project 44 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:08 45 Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 46 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 47 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:09:11 48 Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:09:13 49 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 50 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:13:22 51 Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:16:08 52 Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO 0:34:34 53 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:35:02 54 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:36:06 55 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:37:51 56 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 57 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:39:54 58 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 59 Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:46:16 60 Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development 0:47:52 61 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:48:07 62 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 63 Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint 64 Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development 65 Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO 66 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 67 irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 68 Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO 69 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 70 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 71 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team 72 Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 73 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 74 Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 75 Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 76 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:48:59 77 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:51:03 78 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:52:17 79 Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO 80 Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 1:01:34 81 Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:06:52 DNF Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint DNF Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging DNF Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO DNF Cara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation DNF Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi DNF Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker DNF Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus DNF Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project DNF Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project DNF Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 DNF Chane Jonker (Sou) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 DNF Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 DNF Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development DNF Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo DNF Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Helle Bacholen (Emi) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twenty16 - RideBiker 9:31:53 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:37 3 The Dare to Be Project 0:06:11 4 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:08:26 5 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:08:55 6 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:08 7 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:59 8 Amy D. Foundation 0:24:13 9 JAKROO 0:25:34 10 Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:26:03 11 Colavita/Bianchi 0:46:05 12 NorthStar Development 0:53:52 13 Groove Subaru/Excel Sport 0:56:33 14 Canadian National Team 0:56:38 15 SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 1:05:14

Final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 9:06:00 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:32 3 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project 0:01:06 4 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:01:22 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:11 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:02:34 7 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:42 8 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:43 9 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:54 10 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:03:23 11 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:05 12 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:11 13 Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development 0:04:16 14 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:18 15 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:41 16 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:04:43 17 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:07:02 18 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:10 19 Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:08:00 20 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:08:27 21 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:09:27 22 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:54 23 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:10:16 24 Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development 0:12:20 25 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:12:32 26 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:13:26 27 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:35 28 Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:13:36 29 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:49 30 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:14:35 31 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:15:08 32 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:35 33 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:16:59 34 Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:17:33 35 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 0:17:50 36 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:18:13 37 Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:18:38 38 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:07 39 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:19:12 40 Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:19:27 41 Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:19:46 42 Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO 0:20:14 43 Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO 0:20:26 44 Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:21:17 45 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:56 46 Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:24:17 47 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:30:26 48 Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:32:06 49 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:34:17 50 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:35:21 51 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:39:50 52 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:44:06 53 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:46:25 54 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:49:52 55 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:53:54 56 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:56:40 57 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:56:48 58 Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:57:39 59 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:57:59 60 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:58:13 61 irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:58:15 62 Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO 0:58:27 63 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 1:01:00 64 Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO 1:02:17 65 Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 1:05:01 66 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 1:05:25 67 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 1:05:57 68 Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO 1:09:21 69 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 1:11:21 70 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 1:11:38 71 Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development 1:13:21 72 Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 1:15:35 73 Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 1:16:28 74 Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development 1:16:45 75 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:18:06 76 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 1:18:46 77 Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint 1:20:34 78 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 1:25:52 79 Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 1:27:10 80 Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:34:18 81 Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO 1:51:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 29 pts 2 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 18 3 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 18 4 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 16 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 7 6 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 4 7 Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project 3 8 Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 3 9 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 3 10 Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling 2 11 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 12 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 1 13 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 1 14 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 1 (USA) The Dare to Be Project

Climbing classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (USA) Rally Cycling 40 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 35 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 32 4 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 27 5 Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling 11 6 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 10 7 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 8 8 Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project 8 9 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 8 10 Kirsti Lay (USA) Rally Cycling 7 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 7 12 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 6 13 Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 5 14 Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 4 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4 16 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 3 17 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 3 18 Sara Bergen (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 3 19 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 2 20 Emma Grant (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 2 21 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 2 22 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 2