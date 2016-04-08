Trending

Kristin Armstrong wins Redlands time trial, takes overall lead

Mara Abbott rides through the pain of a broken collarbone but can't hold off two-time world champion

Kristin Armstrong rides to the win Friday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) put in a string ride despite her broken collar bone

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kathryn Donovan (Colavita) on her way towards the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jasmine Glaesser (Rally) made it on the todays podium in third

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Heather Fischer (Rally) rounded out todays top ten

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Nina Laughlin (Visit Dallas) staying tucked in after the turnaround

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Thomas (Twenty 16) almost cracked the top three with her fourth place finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally) putting in a top ten ride

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ruth Winder (Northstar Development) heading into the finish in sixth place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) won the stage 3 individual time trial Friday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and propelled herself into the race lead as overnight leader Mara Abbott's performance suffered from the effects of a fractured collarbone sustained in a crash the day before.

Armstrong, who trailed Abbott by 33 seconds going into the stage, beat the Amy D Foundation rider by 1:06 on the 11.4km out-and-back course in the community of Highlands. Amber Neben (Dare to Be Project) finished second on the day, 22 seconds behind Armstrong, while Rally Cycling’s Jasmin Glaesser was third at 24 seconds back.

The Greenspot Time Trial course started with an uphill grind to the turnaround, gaining 120 metres of elevation that riders descended on the way back tot he finish. Armstrong said that despite the relatively short distance, the course provided a difficult test.

“It was short, but I have to say it was very deceiving,” she said. “It was very heavy. I think most of the riders started off in the big chainring, but about a half mile from the top when you hit six percent, a lot of us dropped into our small chainring.”

Armstrong said her plan was to not focus on saving too much for the return trip.

“My philosophy and my mantra is that you have to hurt as bad on the uphill as you do on the downhill,” she said “And that’s really difficult for some people to do.”

Despite having won the stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race and taking the race lead on Thursday, Abbott had her shoulder X-rayed that evening because of pain caused by injuries from a crash with about 30km remaining in the stage. The X-ray revealed a fractured clavicle, but Abbott decided Friday morning to continue racing.

“As far as fractures go, it’s not bad,” she said. “It’s on the very tip of the bone, so it probably won’t make it worse to ride on it. They recommended I go to my orthopaedist, but I told them I didn’t have one of those, and theoretically they would be in Colorado anyway. So it came down to my own game-time decision.”

Because of her decision to start on Friday, Abbott’s hopes of repeating her 2015 win are still alive, but she’ll need to pull back more than half a minute over Saturday’s criterium and Sunday’s Sunset Road Race. Armstrong, however, said she’s ready to defend her lead and pay off her team’s efforts to protect her throughout the week.

“I’m definitely focused on the yellow jersey, and I think we have lot of cards to play tomorrow in the criterium,” she said. “I think we have enough time now that there’s not much tomorrow but for me to stay safe, and we have some great sprinters and finishers on the team, so I look forward to participating and protecting our fast-twitch teammates.”

Abbott was more focused on Sunday’s road race, which she said is a hard course to defend on.

“Once I went into Sunset leading and I lost Redlands by one second, so that can swing both ways,” she said. “Sunset is a really cool course. It’s a really hard course, so I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see how it goes day by day.”

Assuming everything goes as planned for Armstrong and Twenty16-RideBiker on Saturday, the race will almost certainly come down to the finale of the Sunset Road Race, where there are also bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three.

“Mara’s a great climber, and I think that Sunset is her favourite stage next to one of the stages at Gila,” Armstrong said. “But as I said in many interviews already, Redlands has lived up to expectations. We all know it comes to the last day, so I can’t lose focus now.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:16:54
2Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:00:22
3Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling)0:00:24
4Leah Thomas (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:00:37
5Eri Yonamine (The Dare to Be Project)0:00:54
6Ruth Winder (NorthStar Development)0:01:02
7Mara Abbott (Amy D. Foundation)0:01:06
8Nina Laughlin (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:01:12
9Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)0:01:15
10Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)0:01:24
11Melinda McCutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:01:25
12Kelly Catlin (NorthStar Development)
13Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:01:30
14Georgia Simmerling (Canadian National Team)0:01:31
15Cheryl Clark (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:01:35
16Gillian Ellsay (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
17Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:01:40
18Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery-Opus)0:01:41
19Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi)0:01:44
20Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:01:47
21Alizee Brien (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:01:49
22Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:01:50
23Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
24Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:01:54
25Alison Jackson (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:01:59
26Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
27Jennifer Luebke (The Dare to Be Project)0:02:00
28Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi)0:02:02
29Laura Brown (Canadian National Team)0:02:03
30Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi)0:02:04
31Lindsey Ryder (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA)0:02:06
32Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:02:12
33Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
34Sofia Arreola Navarro (Twenty16 - RideBiker)
35Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:02:13
36Amber Pierce (Amy D. Foundation)0:02:17
37Stephanie Roorda (Canadian National Team)0:02:18
38Ellen Watters (The Cyclery-Opus)
39Allison Linnell (Hagens Berman / Supermint)
40Beth Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
41Kinley Gibson (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:20
42Ingrid Drexel (JETCycling p/b GQ-6)0:02:24
43Kimberly Lucie (JAKROO)0:02:27
44Jo Celso (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:02:28
45Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi)
46Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi)0:02:30
47Megan Alderete (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:02:32
48Kaitie Antonneau (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:02:33
49Alexandra Burton (Happy Tooth Dental Professiona)
50Jannalyn Luttrel (Happy Tooth Dental Professiona)0:02:37
51irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA)0:02:41
52Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
53Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:02:45
54Clare Sayle (JAKROO)0:02:48
55Hanna Muegge (JAKROO)0:02:52
56Tina Hughes (JAKROO)
57Jess Cerra (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:03:03
58Jen Whalen (JAKROO)
59Katherine Salthouse (QCW Cycling pb JL Velo)0:03:04
60Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:03:05
61Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professiona)0:03:10
62Annie Toth (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)
63Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:03:14
64Vanessa Drigo (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)
65Abigail Mickey (Amy D. Foundation)0:03:17
66Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:03:23
67Tarah Cole (QCW Cycling pb JL Velo)
68Melanie Beale (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:03:24
69Caitlin Laroche (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:31
70Amy Cameron (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:33
71Catherine Ouellette (Rally Cycling)0:03:36
72Suzanne Hamilton (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:37
73Anne Donley (QCW Cycling pb JL Velo)0:03:38
74Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professiona)
75Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:03:43
76Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:03:48
77Jennifer Valente (NorthStar Development)
78Abby Krawczyk (NorthStar Development)0:03:50
79Sara Enders (JAKROO)0:03:51
80Samantha Vroomen (JAKROO)0:03:56
81Shoshauna Routley (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:03:57
82Kristen Arnold (JAKROO)
83Audrey Lemieux (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA)0:04:04
84Lindsay Myers (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:04:08
85Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:04:13
86Joy McCulloch (Amy D. Foundation)0:04:19
87Katie Kantzes (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:04:38
88Natalia Franco Villegas (JETCycling p/b GQ-6)0:04:59
DNSChloe Dygert (Twenty16 - RideBiker)
DNSAnna Traxler (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)

General Classification after stage 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 - RideBiker)5:00:37
2Mara Abbott (Amy D. Foundation)0:00:33
3Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:01:21
4Eri Yonamine (The Dare to Be Project)0:01:46
5Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling)0:02:10
6Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi)0:02:41
7Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:02:45
8Leah Thomas (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:03:20
9Melinda McCutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:03:22
10Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:03:37
11Nina Laughlin (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:04:04
12Cheryl Clark (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:04:13
13Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)0:04:14
14Kelly Catlin (NorthStar Development)0:04:15
15Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:04:17
16Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)0:04:40
17Alison Jackson (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:04:42
18Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
19Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:05:12
20Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:06:08
21Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho)0:06:10
22Ruth Winder (NorthStar Development)0:06:19
23Kaitie Antonneau (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:06:51
24Sofia Arreola Navarro (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:07:01
25Annie Toth (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:07:05
26Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi)0:07:07
27Stephanie Roorda (Canadian National Team)0:07:09
28Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi)0:07:14
29Alizee Brien (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:07:24
30Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho)0:07:29
31Jo Celso (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:07:59
32Megan Alderete (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:08:08
33Ingrid Drexel (JETCycling p/b GQ-6)0:08:23
34Gillian Ellsay (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho)0:08:26
35Abigail Mickey (Amy D. Foundation)0:08:45
36Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty16 - RideBiker)0:08:56
37Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:09:06
38Georgia Simmerling (Canadian National Team)0:09:17
39Hanna Muegge (JAKROO)0:09:44
40Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:09:52
41Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:09:53
42Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi)0:10:07
43Jess Cerra (Twenty16 - RideBiker)
44Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professio)0:10:11
45Laura Brown (Canadian National Team)0:10:35
46irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ)0:10:44
47Allison Linnell (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:10:45
48Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi)0:10:47
49Lindsey Ryder (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ)0:10:50
50Jen Whalen (JAKROO)0:10:56
51Jennifer Luebke (The Dare to Be Project)0:11:19
52Sara Enders (JAKROO)0:11:47
53Beth Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:11:59
54Clare Sayle (JAKROO)
55Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:12:07
56Amber Pierce (Amy D. Foundation)0:13:11
57Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:13:50
58Jannalyn Luttrel (Happy Tooth Dental Professio)0:14:54
59Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:15:30
60Amy Cameron (The Dare to Be Project)0:16:54
61Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery-Opus)0:17:37
62Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:17:54
63Catherine Ouellette (Rally Cycling)0:19:25
64Kimberly Lucie (JAKROO)0:21:50
65Alexandra Burton (Happy Tooth Dental Professio)0:21:51
66Kinley Gibson (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho)0:23:20
67Audrey Lemieux (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ)0:23:34
68Ellen Watters (The Cyclery-Opus)0:23:50
69Vanessa Drigo (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:24:07
70Katie Kantzes (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:24:42
71Natalia Franco Villegas (JETCycling p/b GQ-6)0:24:52
72Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:25:05
73Abby Krawczyk (NorthStar Development)0:25:29
74Melanie Beale (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports)0:25:50
75Katherine Salthouse (QCW Cycling pb JL Velo)0:26:03
76Joy McCulloch (Amy D. Foundation)0:26:34
77Lindsay Myers (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:28:02
78Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:28:04
79Kristen Arnold (JAKROO)0:28:19
80Suzanne Hamilton (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho)0:28:57
81Caitlin Laroche (The Dare to Be Project)0:29:09
82Jennifer Valente (NorthStar Development)0:29:29
83Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professio)0:31:23
84Shoshauna Routley (Hagens Berman / Supermint)0:32:37
85Tarah Cole (QCW Cycling pb JL Velo)0:32:51
86Anne Donley (QCW Cycling pb JL Velo)0:36:20
87Tina Hughes (JAKROO)0:41:06
88Samantha Vroomen (JAKROO)0:58:14

