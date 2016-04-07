Redlands Bicycle Classic: Abbott wins at Oak Glen and takes race lead
Kristin Armstrong is second heading into Friday time trial
Despite crashing hard and injuring her shoulder with more than 25km remaining in stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) stormed to victory in the Yucaipa Road Race and claimed the race lead for her reward.
Abbott out-climbed Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) and Katie Donovan (Colavita-Bianchi) up the final 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen to repeat her 2015 stage win on the same course.
"I didn't have trouble climbing, I had trouble stopping and then moving my arm afterwards," Abbott said when asked about her injuries from the crash.
After the stage Abbott sought medical attention for pain in her shoulder and neck caused by the crash that happened on the third of four laps around the Yucaipa circuit before the final uphill leg to Oak Glen. Abbott had abrasions on her shoulder and hip from the crash, which occurred before a tight-right turn on a long, fast descent.
Stage 2 at Redlands took place on a rolling 22.7km circuit around Yucaipa. The women circled the course four times before turning onto the final climb to Oak Glen. The finishing climb caused the peloton to play the day rather conservatively, with none of the attempted escapes able to break free as the Hagens Berman-Supermint team of stage 1 winner and race leader Scotti Wilborne-Lechuga put a stranglehold on the bunch.
As the field turned onto the final climb, however, the day's effort began to show as the peloton quickly disintegrated into the select group that would battle for the win, with only Abbott and Armstrong remaining in the lead halfway into the climb. Abbott's climbing abilities eventually won the day as Armstrong lost the pace and could only hope to lose as little time at the finish as possible.
"Of course I wanted to minimize my losses, but when we talk about Mara being a good climber, she's actually the best climber in the world," Armstrong said. "And so when I first crossed the finish line I was disappointed because I wanted to stay with her, but I also have to keep things in perspective.
"I think that this was the closest I've ever been to Mara on a climb that is this distance and this steep," she said. "So when it got pitchy she had the advantage over me, but I just tried to hold on as hard as I could. I lost 30 seconds, but I just hope to gain that back."
Armstrong is now banking on making up some of the lost time during Friday's Greenspot time trial, a discipline she's conquered with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships. The 11.4km out-and-back course is short and fast.
"It's a very powerful course," Armstrong said. "It's a slight uphill on the way out, and then you turn around and you have to take the speed home. It's a short course, but there is still opportunity for time gain. We also have time bonuses throughout the week."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|3:01:21
|2
|Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:00:33
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:46
|4
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project
|0:01:03
|5
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:25
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:57
|8
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:16
|9
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|10
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:29
|11
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:38
|12
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|13
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:02:43
|14
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:01
|16
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:03:04
|17
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:03:06
|18
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:03:08
|19
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|20
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:03:19
|21
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:45
|22
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:03:59
|23
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:04:02
|24
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:04:07
|25
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:24
|26
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:46
|27
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:04:53
|28
|Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:04:58
|29
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:05:10
|30
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:05:24
|31
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:05:29
|32
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|33
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|34
|Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:05:37
|35
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:05:46
|36
|Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:05:51
|37
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:06:03
|38
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|0:06:17
|39
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|0:06:39
|40
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:06:41
|41
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|42
|irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|0:06:49
|43
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:56
|44
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:01
|45
|Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
|0:07:19
|46
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
|47
|Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|48
|Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
|0:07:24
|49
|Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|0:07:37
|50
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|51
|Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|52
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:07:46
|53
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:07:49
|54
|Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
|0:07:53
|55
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:07:58
|56
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:08:00
|57
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|58
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|59
|Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:08:09
|60
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|0:08:12
|61
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:08:35
|62
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:08:46
|63
|Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:09:04
|64
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:14
|65
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:09:35
|66
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|67
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:09:42
|68
|Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:10:21
|69
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:23
|70
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:34
|71
|Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|0:10:57
|72
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|73
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:11:08
|74
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:11:41
|75
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:11:51
|76
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:12:10
|77
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:12:33
|78
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|79
|Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
|0:13:04
|80
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:14:02
|81
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:14:20
|82
|Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:14:23
|83
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:16:12
|84
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:16:37
|85
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:17:08
|86
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:17:25
|87
|Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
|0:17:28
|88
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
|0:18:43
|89
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:19:39
|90
|Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
|0:20:04
|91
|Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:21:24
|DNS
|Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNS
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|DNF
|Cara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|DNF
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|DNF
|Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|DNF
|Chane Jonker SOU JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|DNF
|Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|DNF
|Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|4:43:10
|2
|Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:00:33
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:01:12
|4
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project
|0:01:25
|5
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:01:32
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:48
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:19
|8
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:30
|9
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|10
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|11
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:03:11
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:03:16
|13
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|14
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|15
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:03:23
|16
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|18
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|19
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:59
|20
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:04:28
|21
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:04:31
|22
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:51
|23
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:04:52
|24
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:05:02
|25
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:05:22
|26
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:24
|27
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:05:43
|28
|Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:05:50
|29
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:05:56
|30
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:06:01
|31
|Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:06:04
|32
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:06:08
|33
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|34
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:06:09
|35
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:06:16
|36
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:06:32
|37
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:07:24
|38
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|0:07:25
|39
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:07:28
|40
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio
|0:07:34
|41
|Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:07:37
|42
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:40
|43
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:12
|44
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:19
|45
|Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
|0:08:26
|46
|Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
|0:08:29
|47
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:08:36
|48
|irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|49
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:50
|50
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:09:00
|51
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:05
|52
|Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|0:09:17
|53
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:09:35
|54
|Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
|0:09:44
|55
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:09:52
|56
|Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:09:56
|57
|Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:14
|58
|Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:11:27
|59
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:42
|60
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:12:20
|61
|Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio
|0:12:50
|62
|Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:13:54
|63
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:15:04
|64
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:16:22
|65
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:16:29
|66
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio
|0:19:51
|67
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
|0:19:56
|68
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|0:20:03
|69
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:20:26
|70
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:20:37
|71
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:21:26
|72
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:21:33
|73
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:21:51
|74
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:22:05
|75
|Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:22:12
|76
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:22:48
|77
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:22:59
|78
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:23:32
|79
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:24:24
|80
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:24:27
|81
|Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
|0:24:55
|82
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:25:53
|83
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:26:11
|84
|Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:26:14
|85
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio
|0:28:18
|86
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:28:59
|87
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:29:13
|88
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:30:01
|89
|Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:33:15
|90
|Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
|0:38:47
|91
|Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
|0:54:51
