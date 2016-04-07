Image 1 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) crosses the line after a painful day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 10 Mara Abbott having won the Yucaipa Road Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 10 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) stops to recover after crossing the line in second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 10 The women begin to pick up the pace heading into the final circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) shows the pain from the day on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 10 The women stay bunched up before hitting todays steep climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 10 The women's peloton rolls through the Yucaipa countryside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 10 Hagens Berman controls the front of the women's field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 10 The women's field strung out on the way to the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 10 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) tried hard to defend yellow on todays steep climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Despite crashing hard and injuring her shoulder with more than 25km remaining in stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) stormed to victory in the Yucaipa Road Race and claimed the race lead for her reward.

Abbott out-climbed Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) and Katie Donovan (Colavita-Bianchi) up the final 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen to repeat her 2015 stage win on the same course.

"I didn't have trouble climbing, I had trouble stopping and then moving my arm afterwards," Abbott said when asked about her injuries from the crash.

After the stage Abbott sought medical attention for pain in her shoulder and neck caused by the crash that happened on the third of four laps around the Yucaipa circuit before the final uphill leg to Oak Glen. Abbott had abrasions on her shoulder and hip from the crash, which occurred before a tight-right turn on a long, fast descent.

Stage 2 at Redlands took place on a rolling 22.7km circuit around Yucaipa. The women circled the course four times before turning onto the final climb to Oak Glen. The finishing climb caused the peloton to play the day rather conservatively, with none of the attempted escapes able to break free as the Hagens Berman-Supermint team of stage 1 winner and race leader Scotti Wilborne-Lechuga put a stranglehold on the bunch.

As the field turned onto the final climb, however, the day's effort began to show as the peloton quickly disintegrated into the select group that would battle for the win, with only Abbott and Armstrong remaining in the lead halfway into the climb. Abbott's climbing abilities eventually won the day as Armstrong lost the pace and could only hope to lose as little time at the finish as possible.

"Of course I wanted to minimize my losses, but when we talk about Mara being a good climber, she's actually the best climber in the world," Armstrong said. "And so when I first crossed the finish line I was disappointed because I wanted to stay with her, but I also have to keep things in perspective.

"I think that this was the closest I've ever been to Mara on a climb that is this distance and this steep," she said. "So when it got pitchy she had the advantage over me, but I just tried to hold on as hard as I could. I lost 30 seconds, but I just hope to gain that back."

Armstrong is now banking on making up some of the lost time during Friday's Greenspot time trial, a discipline she's conquered with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships. The 11.4km out-and-back course is short and fast.

"It's a very powerful course," Armstrong said. "It's a slight uphill on the way out, and then you turn around and you have to take the speed home. It's a short course, but there is still opportunity for time gain. We also have time bonuses throughout the week."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 3:01:21 2 Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:00:33 3 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:46 4 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project 0:01:03 5 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:25 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:57 8 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:16 9 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 10 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:29 11 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:38 12 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:39 13 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:02:43 14 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:01 16 Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development 0:03:04 17 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:03:06 18 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:03:08 19 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:13 20 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:03:19 21 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:45 22 Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:03:59 23 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:04:02 24 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:04:07 25 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:24 26 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:46 27 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:04:53 28 Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development 0:04:58 29 Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:10 30 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:05:24 31 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:29 32 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 33 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 34 Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:05:37 35 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:05:46 36 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:05:51 37 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:06:03 38 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 0:06:17 39 Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:06:39 40 Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:06:41 41 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 42 irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:06:49 43 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:56 44 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:07:01 45 Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO 0:07:19 46 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team 47 Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project 48 Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO 0:07:24 49 Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:07:37 50 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 51 Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 52 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:46 53 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:07:49 54 Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO 0:07:53 55 Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:07:58 56 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:08:00 57 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 58 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 59 Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:08:09 60 Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:08:12 61 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:08:35 62 Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:08:46 63 Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:09:04 64 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:14 65 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:09:35 66 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 67 Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:09:42 68 Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development 0:10:21 69 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:23 70 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:34 71 Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:10:57 72 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 73 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:11:08 74 Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:11:41 75 Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:11:51 76 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:12:10 77 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:33 78 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 79 Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO 0:13:04 80 Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:14:02 81 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:14:20 82 Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development 0:14:23 83 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:12 84 Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:37 85 Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:17:08 86 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:17:25 87 Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO 0:17:28 88 Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO 0:18:43 89 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:19:39 90 Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO 0:20:04 91 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:21:24 DNS Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi DNS Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo DNF Cara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation DNF Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus DNF Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 DNF Chane Jonker SOU JETCycling p/b GQ-6 DNF Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 DNF Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development