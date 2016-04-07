Trending

Redlands Bicycle Classic: Abbott wins at Oak Glen and takes race lead

Kristin Armstrong is second heading into Friday time trial



Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) crosses the line after a painful day


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


Mara Abbott having won the Yucaipa Road Race


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) stops to recover after crossing the line in second place


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


The women begin to pick up the pace heading into the final circuit


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) shows the pain from the day on the podium


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


The women stay bunched up before hitting todays steep climb to the finish


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


The women's peloton rolls through the Yucaipa countryside


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


Hagens Berman controls the front of the women's field


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


The women's field strung out on the way to the feed zone


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) tried hard to defend yellow on todays steep climb


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Despite crashing hard and injuring her shoulder with more than 25km remaining in stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) stormed to victory in the Yucaipa Road Race and claimed the race lead for her reward.

Abbott out-climbed Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) and Katie Donovan (Colavita-Bianchi) up the final 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen to repeat her 2015 stage win on the same course.

"I didn't have trouble climbing, I had trouble stopping and then moving my arm afterwards," Abbott said when asked about her injuries from the crash.

After the stage Abbott sought medical attention for pain in her shoulder and neck caused by the crash that happened on the third of four laps around the Yucaipa circuit before the final uphill leg to Oak Glen. Abbott had abrasions on her shoulder and hip from the crash, which occurred before a tight-right turn on a long, fast descent.

Stage 2 at Redlands took place on a rolling 22.7km circuit around Yucaipa. The women circled the course four times before turning onto the final climb to Oak Glen. The finishing climb caused the peloton to play the day rather conservatively, with none of the attempted escapes able to break free as the Hagens Berman-Supermint team of stage 1 winner and race leader Scotti Wilborne-Lechuga put a stranglehold on the bunch.

As the field turned onto the final climb, however, the day's effort began to show as the peloton quickly disintegrated into the select group that would battle for the win, with only Abbott and Armstrong remaining in the lead halfway into the climb. Abbott's climbing abilities eventually won the day as Armstrong lost the pace and could only hope to lose as little time at the finish as possible.

"Of course I wanted to minimize my losses, but when we talk about Mara being a good climber, she's actually the best climber in the world," Armstrong said. "And so when I first crossed the finish line I was disappointed because I wanted to stay with her, but I also have to keep things in perspective.

"I think that this was the closest I've ever been to Mara on a climb that is this distance and this steep," she said. "So when it got pitchy she had the advantage over me, but I just tried to hold on as hard as I could. I lost 30 seconds, but I just hope to gain that back."

Armstrong is now banking on making up some of the lost time during Friday's Greenspot time trial, a discipline she's conquered with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships. The 11.4km out-and-back course is short and fast.

"It's a very powerful course," Armstrong said. "It's a slight uphill on the way out, and then you turn around and you have to take the speed home. It's a short course, but there is still opportunity for time gain. We also have time bonuses throughout the week." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation3:01:21
2Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:33
3Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:46
4Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project0:01:03
5Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:25
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:57
8Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:16
9Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
10Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:29
11Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:38
12Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:39
13Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:02:43
14Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
15Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:01
16Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development0:03:04
17Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:03:06
18Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:03:08
19Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:13
20Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:03:19
21Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:45
22Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:59
23Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:04:02
24Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:07
25Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:24
26Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:46
27Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:53
28Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:04:58
29Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:10
30Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:24
31Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:29
32Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
33Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
34Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:05:37
35Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:05:46
36Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:51
37Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:06:03
38Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO0:06:17
39Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:06:39
40Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:41
41Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
42irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:06:49
43Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:56
44Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:01
45Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO0:07:19
46Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
47Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
48Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO0:07:24
49Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:07:37
50Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
51Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
52Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:46
53Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:07:49
54Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO0:07:53
55Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:07:58
56Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:08:00
57Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
58Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
59Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:08:09
60Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:08:12
61Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:08:35
62Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:08:46
63Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:09:04
64Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:14
65Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:09:35
66Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
67Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:09:42
68Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development0:10:21
69Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:23
70Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:34
71Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:10:57
72Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
73Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:11:08
74Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:11:41
75Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:11:51
76Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:10
77Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:33
78Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
79Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO0:13:04
80Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:14:02
81Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:14:20
82Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development0:14:23
83Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:12
84Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:37
85Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:17:08
86Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:17:25
87Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO0:17:28
88Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO0:18:43
89Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:19:39
90Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO0:20:04
91Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:21:24
DNSBeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNSStefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
DNFCara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFHannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
DNFAmelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
DNFChane Jonker SOU JETCycling p/b GQ-6
DNFRachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
DNFCarol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation4:43:10
2Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:33
3Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:12
4Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project0:01:25
5Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:01:32
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:48
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:19
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:30
9Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
10Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:03
11Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:03:11
12Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:03:16
13Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
14Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
15Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development0:03:23
16Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
17Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:25
18Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:32
19Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:59
20Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:04:28
21Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:04:31
22Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:51
23Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:52
24Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:02
25Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:22
26Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:24
27Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:43
28Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:05:50
29Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:56
30Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:06:01
31Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:06:04
32Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:06:08
33Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
34Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:09
35Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:06:16
36Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:06:32
37Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:07:24
38Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO0:07:25
39Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:07:28
40Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio0:07:34
41Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:07:37
42Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:40
43Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:08:12
44Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:19
45Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO0:08:26
46Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO0:08:29
47Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:08:36
48irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
49Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:08:50
50Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:00
51Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:05
52Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:09:17
53Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:09:35
54Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO0:09:44
55Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:09:52
56Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:09:56
57Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:14
58Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:11:27
59Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:42
60Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:20
61Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio0:12:50
62Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:13:54
63Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:04
64Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:16:22
65Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:16:29
66Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio0:19:51
67Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO0:19:56
68Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:20:03
69Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:20:26
70Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:20:37
71Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:21:26
72Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:21:33
73Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:21:51
74Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:22:05
75Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development0:22:12
76Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:22:48
77Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:22:59
78Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:23:32
79Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:24:24
80Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:24:27
81Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO0:24:55
82Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:25:53
83Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:26:11
84Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development0:26:14
85Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professio0:28:18
86Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:28:59
87Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:29:13
88Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:30:01
89Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:33:15
90Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO0:38:47
91Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO0:54:51

