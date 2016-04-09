Trending

Castillo takes crash-marred Redlands criterium sprint

KHS rider stays ahead of melee in the final corner that took out Silber's Kris Dahl and Holowesko's Travis McCabe

Image 1 of 22

Ulises Castillo of KHS-Maxxis takes the crash marred stage

Ulises Castillo of KHS-Maxxis takes the crash marred stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

Jesse Anthony (Rally) launches another attack

Jesse Anthony (Rally) launches another attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Silber comes to the front going into the final lap

Silber comes to the front going into the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

A big crash in the final turn took down most of the front of the field

A big crash in the final turn took down most of the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

The mens jersey leaders heading into the final day

The mens jersey leaders heading into the final day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall gets presented with the Redlands Bicycle Classic Legends Award

USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall gets presented with the Redlands Bicycle Classic Legends Award
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and teammate Ruben Companioni ready to start the day

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and teammate Ruben Companioni ready to start the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) spends his final day in the national champions kit before next weekends crit championships

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) spends his final day in the national champions kit before next weekends crit championships
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) accelerates out of a turn

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) accelerates out of a turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) leads the field with a couple laps to go

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) leads the field with a couple laps to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Jamis covers the front of the field against any attacks

Jamis covers the front of the field against any attacks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Most of the day was raced under cloudy skies

Most of the day was raced under cloudy skies
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) takes a corner

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) takes a corner
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) stays safe near the front of the field

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) stays safe near the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

The mens field heads through a backside turn

The mens field heads through a backside turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

Axeon sent riders to the front as the race went on

Axeon sent riders to the front as the race went on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Jesse Anthony (Rally) tries to get a break up the road

Jesse Anthony (Rally) tries to get a break up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) working on the front

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) working on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) staying tucked in the bunch

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) staying tucked in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

The men barely beat the rain today

The men barely beat the rain today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) has had a strong week of racing

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) has had a strong week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The finish of Saturday evening's Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 4 criterium proved the old adage that the best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.

Silber Pro Cycling came into the final corner of the 90-minute race with riders perfectly positioned to fight for the win, but when Kris Dahl clipped a pedal and went down hard, the resulting pile-up provided KHS-Maxxis rider Ulises Castillo with an uncontested romp to the line.

Castillo went into the final corner in the first position with Dahl on his wheel, Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe in the third spot and Silber's Elliot Doyle tucked in next. Dahl's fall sent McCabe over his bars and onto the tarmac while Doyle and Team Illuminate's Edwin Avilla slipped past to claim second and third, respectively.

"He just took the corner too hot," McCabe said of the crash. "If you watch the replay he just lost his front wheel in that last corner. He just slid right out and I flipped over him, and that was pretty much it. I had a couple bikes go into me, but that's bike racing; stuff happens. I just hope everyone is alright. It was a pretty nasty crash."

Most of the riders involved in the melee were OK, but one rider was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, Dahl injured his ankle and Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin, who started the day just two seconds off the overall lead of Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis), injured his hand, although Silber director Gord Fraser said Dal-Cin will likely start Sunday's Sunset Road Race.

At first glance, Castillo's win might look like a result of circumstance, but the 24-year-old from nearby Beaumont, California worked hard for his lead spot through the final turn and was not there by accident.

"This is why I take all the corners in the first position," Castillo told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight after the stage.

The KHS rider said he started to sprint with six corners remaining on the highly technical nine-corner course, and he took the lead with four corners remaining.

"After I heard the crash I went as hard as I could," he said.

The penultimate stage at Redlands looked as if it might be raced in the rain, with threatening clouds hovering over downtown Redlands for most of the day, but the precipitation held off until just two laps remained. The rain didn't cause the crash, however, as Dahl's misstep on the final turn was most likely due to the excitement and nerves of a hotly contested finale.

"You can go through that corner 60 times, but the last time is going to be different," said Fraser, who as a top sprinter in his own career is no stranger to adrenaline-fueled finishes.

The 1.6km course in the heart of Redlands is notoriously difficult to navigate, with multiple turns approaching 180 degrees. Despite aggressive racing and multiple attempts by groups of riders to escape the bunch, the Jamis team of race leader Acevdeo kept things in check and none of the moves was able to gain more than few seconds before being reeled back in.

The race for victory came down to the final lap, where the crash sealed the fate of Silber's lead out and McCabe's good positioning in favour of Castillo's opportunistic effort to be the first rider through the final turn.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo1:30:48
2Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
4Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
6Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
7Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
9Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
12Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
14Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
15Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
16Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
17Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
18Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
19Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
21Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
23Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
24Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
25Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
26Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
27Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
28Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
29Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
31Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
32Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
33Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
34Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
35Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
36Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
37Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
38Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
39Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
40Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
41Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
42Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
43Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
44Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
45Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
46Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
47Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
48Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
49Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
50Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
51Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
52Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
53Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
54Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
55Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
56Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
57Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
58Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
59Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
60Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
61Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
62Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
63Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
64Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing
65Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
66Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
67Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
68Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
69Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
70Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
71NIGEL ELLSAY (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
73Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
74Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
75Wesley Eslick (Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
76Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
77Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
78Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
80Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
81Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
82Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
84Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
85Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
86Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
87Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
89Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
90Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
91Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
92Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
95Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
96Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
98Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
99Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
100Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:00:51
101Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
102Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:17
103Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
104Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:19
105Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:34
106Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:36
107Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:01:51
108Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
109George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
110Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
111Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
112Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
113Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
113Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
113David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
113Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
113Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
113Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
113Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
113Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
113Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
113Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
113Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
113Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
113Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
113Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
113Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
113Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
113Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
113Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
113Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
132kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:04:04
133Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
134Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:04:13
135Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
136Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:04:31
137Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:04:40
138Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
139Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:04:45
140Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo0:04:50
141Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
142Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
143Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
144Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
145Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck0:04:56
146Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:05:02
DNFOrlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
DNFHilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
DNFConnor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
DNFAlberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
DNFPatrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
DNFAlex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
DNFFernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
DNFBrian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
DNFDylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
DNFJim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
DNFJames Piccoli (Can) Superissimo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis7:38:55
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:13
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:29
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
6Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:00:38
7Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:50
8Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:56
9Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:57
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:01
11Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:02
12Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
13Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:01:07
14Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:01:08
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:09
16Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:12
17Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:18
18Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:19
19Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
20Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:23
21Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:32
22Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:35
23Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:01:36
24Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:01:39
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
26Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:01:49
27Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:51
28Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:55
29Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:07
30Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:08
31Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:11
32Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo0:02:14
33Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:23
34Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:02:51
35Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:02
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:03:04
37Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:03:11
38Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:03:13
39Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:32
40Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:03:37
41Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:40
42Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:03:48
43Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:51
44Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:03:57
45Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:04:14
46Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:04:31
47Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:33
48Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:05:11
49Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:37
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:05:52
51Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:05:59
52Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo0:06:18
53Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:23
54Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:06:34
55Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:59
56NIGEL ELLSAY (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:32
57Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:07:42
58Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:08:14
59Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing0:08:23
60Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:08:30
61Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:08:31
62Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:35
63Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:08:36
64Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:09:22
65Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:09:36
66Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:09:52
67Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:10:05
68Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:10:11
69Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:10:22
70Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:10:49
71Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:50
72Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:09
73Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:11:30
74Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
75Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:47
76Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:12:05
77Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:12:20
78Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate0:12:28
79Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:29
80Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:37
81Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:41
82George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:12:45
83Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:01
84Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:13:09
85Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:13:14
86Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:13:21
87Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:13:34
88Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:39
89Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:59
90Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:14:00
91Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:01
92Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:14:12
93Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development0:14:30
94Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:14:33
95Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:53
96Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:58
97Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:15:20
98Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:15:40
99Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:16:06
100Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:16:11
101David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:16:14
102Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:16:23
103Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:49
104Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:53
105Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:17:00
106Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:17:16
107Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
108Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources0:17:37
109Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:18:08
110Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:19:10
111Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:41
112Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:20:25
113Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:20:41
114Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:20:43
115Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:20:51
116Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:20:53
117Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:21:18
118Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:21:28
119Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:21:35
120Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:21:44
121Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:22:01
122kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:22:05
123Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development0:22:17
124Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:22:33
125Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
126Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:22:35
127Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:22:46
128Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:23:01
129Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:43
130Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:23:47
131Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:23:49
132Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:24:31
133Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:24:40
134Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo0:25:05
135Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:25:18
136Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:25:25
137Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:25:38
138Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:25:43
139Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:25:50
140Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:27:43
141Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:28:16
142Wesley Eslick )Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:28:27
143Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:28:49
144Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:29:35
145Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:32:43
146Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:35:45

Latest on Cyclingnews