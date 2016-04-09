Image 1 of 22 Ulises Castillo of KHS-Maxxis takes the crash marred stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 Jesse Anthony (Rally) launches another attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Silber comes to the front going into the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 A big crash in the final turn took down most of the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 The mens jersey leaders heading into the final day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall gets presented with the Redlands Bicycle Classic Legends Award (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and teammate Ruben Companioni ready to start the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Eric Marcotte (Jamis) spends his final day in the national champions kit before next weekends crit championships (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) accelerates out of a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) leads the field with a couple laps to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Jamis covers the front of the field against any attacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Most of the day was raced under cloudy skies (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) takes a corner (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) stays safe near the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 The mens field heads through a backside turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Axeon sent riders to the front as the race went on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Jesse Anthony (Rally) tries to get a break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Ruben Companioni (Jamis) working on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) staying tucked in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 The men barely beat the rain today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) has had a strong week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The finish of Saturday evening's Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 4 criterium proved the old adage that the best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.

Silber Pro Cycling came into the final corner of the 90-minute race with riders perfectly positioned to fight for the win, but when Kris Dahl clipped a pedal and went down hard, the resulting pile-up provided KHS-Maxxis rider Ulises Castillo with an uncontested romp to the line.

Castillo went into the final corner in the first position with Dahl on his wheel, Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe in the third spot and Silber's Elliot Doyle tucked in next. Dahl's fall sent McCabe over his bars and onto the tarmac while Doyle and Team Illuminate's Edwin Avilla slipped past to claim second and third, respectively.

"He just took the corner too hot," McCabe said of the crash. "If you watch the replay he just lost his front wheel in that last corner. He just slid right out and I flipped over him, and that was pretty much it. I had a couple bikes go into me, but that's bike racing; stuff happens. I just hope everyone is alright. It was a pretty nasty crash."

Most of the riders involved in the melee were OK, but one rider was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, Dahl injured his ankle and Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin, who started the day just two seconds off the overall lead of Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis), injured his hand, although Silber director Gord Fraser said Dal-Cin will likely start Sunday's Sunset Road Race.

At first glance, Castillo's win might look like a result of circumstance, but the 24-year-old from nearby Beaumont, California worked hard for his lead spot through the final turn and was not there by accident.

"This is why I take all the corners in the first position," Castillo told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight after the stage.

The KHS rider said he started to sprint with six corners remaining on the highly technical nine-corner course, and he took the lead with four corners remaining.

"After I heard the crash I went as hard as I could," he said.

The penultimate stage at Redlands looked as if it might be raced in the rain, with threatening clouds hovering over downtown Redlands for most of the day, but the precipitation held off until just two laps remained. The rain didn't cause the crash, however, as Dahl's misstep on the final turn was most likely due to the excitement and nerves of a hotly contested finale.

"You can go through that corner 60 times, but the last time is going to be different," said Fraser, who as a top sprinter in his own career is no stranger to adrenaline-fueled finishes.

The 1.6km course in the heart of Redlands is notoriously difficult to navigate, with multiple turns approaching 180 degrees. Despite aggressive racing and multiple attempts by groups of riders to escape the bunch, the Jamis team of race leader Acevdeo kept things in check and none of the moves was able to gain more than few seconds before being reeled back in.

The race for victory came down to the final lap, where the crash sealed the fate of Silber's lead out and McCabe's good positioning in favour of Castillo's opportunistic effort to be the first rider through the final turn.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 1:30:48 2 Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 4 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 6 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 7 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 8 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 9 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 14 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development 15 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 16 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 17 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 18 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 19 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 21 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 22 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 24 Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 25 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 27 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 28 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 29 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 31 Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 32 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 33 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 34 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 35 Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate 36 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 37 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 38 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 39 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 40 Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 41 Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 42 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 43 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 44 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 45 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 46 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 47 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 48 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 49 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing 50 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development 51 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 52 Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo 53 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 54 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 55 Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 56 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 57 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 58 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 59 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 60 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 61 Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 62 Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 63 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 64 Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing 65 Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 66 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 67 Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 68 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 69 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 70 Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources 71 NIGEL ELLSAY (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 73 Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 74 Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS 75 Wesley Eslick (Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 76 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 77 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 78 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 80 Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 81 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 82 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 84 Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 85 Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 86 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 87 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 89 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 90 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 91 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 92 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 95 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 96 Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo 98 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 99 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 100 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:00:51 101 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 102 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:17 103 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 104 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:19 105 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:34 106 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:01:36 107 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:01:51 108 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 109 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 110 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 111 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 112 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 113 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 113 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 113 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 113 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 113 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 113 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 113 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 113 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 113 Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing 113 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 113 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 113 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 113 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 113 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 113 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 113 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate 113 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 113 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 113 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 132 kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:04:04 133 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 134 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing 0:04:13 135 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS 136 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:04:31 137 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:04:40 138 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 139 Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:04:45 140 Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo 0:04:50 141 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 142 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 143 Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 144 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 145 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 0:04:56 146 Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:05:02 DNF Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling DNF Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling DNF Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling DNF Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling DNF Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano DNF Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development DNF Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS DNF Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo DNF Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home DNF Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home DNF Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo DNF James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo