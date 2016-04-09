Castillo takes crash-marred Redlands criterium sprint
KHS rider stays ahead of melee in the final corner that took out Silber's Kris Dahl and Holowesko's Travis McCabe
The finish of Saturday evening's Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 4 criterium proved the old adage that the best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.
Silber Pro Cycling came into the final corner of the 90-minute race with riders perfectly positioned to fight for the win, but when Kris Dahl clipped a pedal and went down hard, the resulting pile-up provided KHS-Maxxis rider Ulises Castillo with an uncontested romp to the line.
Castillo went into the final corner in the first position with Dahl on his wheel, Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe in the third spot and Silber's Elliot Doyle tucked in next. Dahl's fall sent McCabe over his bars and onto the tarmac while Doyle and Team Illuminate's Edwin Avilla slipped past to claim second and third, respectively.
"He just took the corner too hot," McCabe said of the crash. "If you watch the replay he just lost his front wheel in that last corner. He just slid right out and I flipped over him, and that was pretty much it. I had a couple bikes go into me, but that's bike racing; stuff happens. I just hope everyone is alright. It was a pretty nasty crash."
Most of the riders involved in the melee were OK, but one rider was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, Dahl injured his ankle and Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin, who started the day just two seconds off the overall lead of Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis), injured his hand, although Silber director Gord Fraser said Dal-Cin will likely start Sunday's Sunset Road Race.
At first glance, Castillo's win might look like a result of circumstance, but the 24-year-old from nearby Beaumont, California worked hard for his lead spot through the final turn and was not there by accident.
"This is why I take all the corners in the first position," Castillo told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight after the stage.
The KHS rider said he started to sprint with six corners remaining on the highly technical nine-corner course, and he took the lead with four corners remaining.
"After I heard the crash I went as hard as I could," he said.
The penultimate stage at Redlands looked as if it might be raced in the rain, with threatening clouds hovering over downtown Redlands for most of the day, but the precipitation held off until just two laps remained. The rain didn't cause the crash, however, as Dahl's misstep on the final turn was most likely due to the excitement and nerves of a hotly contested finale.
"You can go through that corner 60 times, but the last time is going to be different," said Fraser, who as a top sprinter in his own career is no stranger to adrenaline-fueled finishes.
The 1.6km course in the heart of Redlands is notoriously difficult to navigate, with multiple turns approaching 180 degrees. Despite aggressive racing and multiple attempts by groups of riders to escape the bunch, the Jamis team of race leader Acevdeo kept things in check and none of the moves was able to gain more than few seconds before being reeled back in.
The race for victory came down to the final lap, where the crash sealed the fate of Silber's lead out and McCabe's good positioning in favour of Castillo's opportunistic effort to be the first rider through the final turn.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|1:30:48
|2
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|4
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|7
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|9
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|14
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
|15
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|16
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|17
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|18
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|19
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|21
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|24
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|25
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|27
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|28
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|29
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|31
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|32
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|33
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|34
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|35
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|36
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|37
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|38
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|39
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|40
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|41
|Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|42
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|43
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|44
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|45
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|46
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|47
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|48
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|49
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|50
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
|51
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|52
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|53
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|54
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|55
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|56
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|57
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|58
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|59
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|60
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|61
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|62
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|63
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|64
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing
|65
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|66
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|67
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|68
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|69
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|70
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|71
|NIGEL ELLSAY (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|73
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|74
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|75
|Wesley Eslick (Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|76
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|77
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|78
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|80
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|81
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|82
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|84
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|85
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|86
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|87
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|89
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|90
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|91
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|92
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|95
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|96
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|97
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|98
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|99
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|100
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:00:51
|101
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|102
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:17
|103
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|104
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:19
|105
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:34
|106
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|107
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:01:51
|108
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|109
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|110
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|111
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|112
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|113
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|113
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|113
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|113
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|113
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|113
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|113
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|113
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|113
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|113
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|113
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|113
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|113
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|113
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|113
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|113
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|113
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|113
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|113
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|132
|kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:04:04
|133
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|134
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:04:13
|135
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|136
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:04:31
|137
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:04:40
|138
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|139
|Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:04:45
|140
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|0:04:50
|141
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|142
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|143
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|144
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|145
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|0:04:56
|146
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:05:02
|DNF
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|DNF
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|DNF
|Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|DNF
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|DNF
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|DNF
|James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|7:38:55
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:13
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:29
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:00:38
|7
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:50
|8
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|9
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:57
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|11
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:02
|12
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|13
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:01:07
|14
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:01:08
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:09
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:12
|17
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|18
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:19
|19
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:23
|21
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:32
|22
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|23
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:01:36
|24
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:01:39
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|26
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:01:49
|27
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:51
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:55
|29
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:07
|30
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:08
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:11
|32
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:14
|33
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:23
|34
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:02:51
|35
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:03:04
|37
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:03:11
|38
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:03:13
|39
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|40
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:03:37
|41
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:40
|42
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:48
|43
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:03:51
|44
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:03:57
|45
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|46
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:04:31
|47
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:33
|48
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|49
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:37
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:05:52
|51
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:05:59
|52
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|0:06:18
|53
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|54
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:06:34
|55
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:59
|56
|NIGEL ELLSAY (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|57
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:07:42
|58
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:08:14
|59
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:08:23
|60
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:08:30
|61
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:08:31
|62
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:08:35
|63
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:08:36
|64
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:09:22
|65
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:09:36
|66
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:09:52
|67
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:10:05
|68
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:11
|69
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:10:22
|70
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:10:49
|71
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:50
|72
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:09
|73
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:11:30
|74
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|75
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:47
|76
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:12:05
|77
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:12:20
|78
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:12:28
|79
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:29
|80
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:37
|81
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:41
|82
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:12:45
|83
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:01
|84
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:13:09
|85
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:13:14
|86
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:13:21
|87
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:34
|88
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|89
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|90
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:14:00
|91
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:14:01
|92
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:14:12
|93
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:14:30
|94
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:14:33
|95
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:53
|96
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:58
|97
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:15:20
|98
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:15:40
|99
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|100
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:16:11
|101
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|102
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:16:23
|103
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:49
|104
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:53
|105
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:17:00
|106
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|107
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|108
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:37
|109
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:18:08
|110
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:19:10
|111
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:41
|112
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|113
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:20:41
|114
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:20:43
|115
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:20:51
|116
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:20:53
|117
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:21:18
|118
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:28
|119
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:21:35
|120
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:44
|121
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|122
|kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:22:05
|123
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:22:17
|124
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:22:33
|125
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|126
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:22:35
|127
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:22:46
|128
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:23:01
|129
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:23:43
|130
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:23:47
|131
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:23:49
|132
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:24:31
|133
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:24:40
|134
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|0:25:05
|135
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:25:18
|136
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:25:25
|137
|Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:25:38
|138
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:25:43
|139
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:25:50
|140
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:27:43
|141
|Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:28:16
|142
|Wesley Eslick )Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:28:27
|143
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:28:49
|144
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:29:35
|145
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:32:43
|146
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:35:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fröhlinger calls time on 13-year pro careerGerman spent final nine seasons with Team Sunweb
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy