Brambilla powers home in bunch sprint

Three-man break swallowed in dying stages

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard-Trek Continental Team4:23:32
2Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
3Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
6Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
7Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
9Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
10Lars Horring (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
11Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
12Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Raiko Stölting
13Joris De Boer (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
14Nick Mulder (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
15Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
16Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
17Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
18Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
19Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Mikael Stilitte (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
21Daan Meijers (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
22Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
23Bernhard Oberholzer (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
24Marco Brus (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
25Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
27Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
28Pirmin Lang (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
29Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
30Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
31Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
32Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
33Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
34Jan Keller (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
35Van Coppernolle,Franceso (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
36Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
37Arian Oosthoek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
38Ricardo Van De Klundert (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
39Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
40Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
41Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
42Simon Pellaud (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
43Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
44Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
45Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
46Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
47Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
48Dajo Sanders (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
49Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
50Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
51Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
52Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
53Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
54Geertjan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
55Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
56Kevin Snijder (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:00:06
57Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
58Ian Peter Richards (Aus) Wielerploeg de Mol
59Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
60Ruben Boons (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
61Fausto Hofland (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:00:18
62Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:20
63Jaap Kooijman (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
64Rick Ottema (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
65Koen Bouwman (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
66Jaron Van Diermen (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
67Dex Groen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
68Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
69Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
70Jens Coppens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
71Timo Roosen (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
72Mickey Kallenfels (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol
73Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
74Twan Castelijns (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
75Daan Van Den Esschert (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
76Tim Kleinloog (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
77Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
78Jaap De Man (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
79Bob Van Den Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
80Daniel Henggeler (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
81Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
82Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
83Felix Baur (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
84Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
85Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP-Ghost
86Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
87Jorgensen,Christian (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
88Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
89Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
90Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
91Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
92Didier Caspers (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
93Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
94Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
95Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
96Berden De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
97René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
98Ingmar Depoortere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
99Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
100Baranov Kirill (Rus) Itera – Katusha0:00:35
101Niek Boom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:41
102Jurgen Van Diemen (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
103Roy Pieters (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
104Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
105Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
106Jeroen Kaldenbach (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
107Rob Leemans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
108Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
109Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
110Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
111Jorn Knops (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
112Lars Van Der Vall (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
113Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
114Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
115Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
116Ramon Vleugel (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
117Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
118Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
119Dennis Kreder (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
120Daniel Foder (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
121Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
122Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
123Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
124David Van Eerd (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol
125Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
126Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
127Harm De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
128Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger0:00:55
129Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U230:00:56
130Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
131Julian Kern (Lux) Leopard-Trek Continental Team0:01:01
132Dennis Grooten (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol0:01:12
133Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera – Katusha0:01:14
134Marten Klöpping (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting0:01:16
135Yannick Bok (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting0:01:18
136Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:20
137Rasmus Sterebo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:01:22
138Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost0:01:24
139Corne Hagenaars (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:01:19
140Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone0:01:24
141Jerry Kallenfels (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol0:01:33
142Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:01:39
143Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:51
144Jeroen Meijers (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:02:06
145Patrick Kos (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team0:02:10
146Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:02:12
147Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:02:26
148Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
149Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
150Raphaël Addy (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
151Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost0:02:44
152Adrik Elzing (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:04:10
153Guus De Graauw (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:04:20
154Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:04:23
155Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
156Willy Heeneman (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
157Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
158Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
159Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
160Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
161Frank Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:04:32
162Pim Van De Berg (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:06:59
163Jelle Meesters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:07:07
164Tristan Sint Nicolaas (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner

