Brambilla powers home in bunch sprint
Three-man break swallowed in dying stages
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
|4:23:32
|2
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|6
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|7
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|9
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|10
|Lars Horring (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|11
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|12
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Raiko Stölting
|13
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|14
|Nick Mulder (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|15
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
|16
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|17
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
|18
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|19
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Mikael Stilitte (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|21
|Daan Meijers (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|22
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|23
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|24
|Marco Brus (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|25
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|27
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|28
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|29
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|30
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|31
|Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|32
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|33
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|34
|Jan Keller (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|35
|Van Coppernolle,Franceso (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|36
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|37
|Arian Oosthoek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|38
|Ricardo Van De Klundert (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|39
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|40
|Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|41
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|42
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|43
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|44
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
|45
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|46
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
|47
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|48
|Dajo Sanders (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|49
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
|50
|Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
|51
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|52
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|54
|Geertjan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|55
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|56
|Kevin Snijder (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:00:06
|57
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|58
|Ian Peter Richards (Aus) Wielerploeg de Mol
|59
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
|60
|Ruben Boons (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|61
|Fausto Hofland (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|62
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:20
|63
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|64
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|65
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|66
|Jaron Van Diermen (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|67
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|68
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|69
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|70
|Jens Coppens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|71
|Timo Roosen (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|72
|Mickey Kallenfels (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol
|73
|Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|74
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|75
|Daan Van Den Esschert (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|76
|Tim Kleinloog (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielert
|77
|Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|78
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|79
|Bob Van Den Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|80
|Daniel Henggeler (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|81
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
|82
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
|83
|Felix Baur (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|84
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
|85
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP-Ghost
|86
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|87
|Jorgensen,Christian (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|88
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
|89
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|90
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|91
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|92
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|93
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|94
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|95
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|96
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|97
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|98
|Ingmar Depoortere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|99
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|100
|Baranov Kirill (Rus) Itera – Katusha
|0:00:35
|101
|Niek Boom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:41
|102
|Jurgen Van Diemen (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|103
|Roy Pieters (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
|104
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|105
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|106
|Jeroen Kaldenbach (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|107
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|108
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|109
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|110
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
|111
|Jorn Knops (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|112
|Lars Van Der Vall (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|113
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
|114
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|115
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
|116
|Ramon Vleugel (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|117
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|118
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|119
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
|120
|Daniel Foder (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|121
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|122
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|123
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|124
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol
|125
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|126
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|127
|Harm De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|128
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|0:00:55
|129
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
|0:00:56
|130
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|131
|Julian Kern (Lux) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
|0:01:01
|132
|Dennis Grooten (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol
|0:01:12
|133
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera – Katusha
|0:01:14
|134
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
|0:01:16
|135
|Yannick Bok (Ger) Team Raiko Stölting
|0:01:18
|136
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:20
|137
|Rasmus Sterebo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:01:22
|138
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|0:01:24
|139
|Corne Hagenaars (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:01:19
|140
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:01:24
|141
|Jerry Kallenfels (Ned) Wielerploeg de Mol
|0:01:33
|142
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|143
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:51
|144
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:02:06
|145
|Patrick Kos (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|146
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|147
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:26
|148
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|149
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|150
|Raphaël Addy (Sui) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|151
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|0:02:44
|152
|Adrik Elzing (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|153
|Guus De Graauw (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:04:20
|154
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:04:23
|155
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|156
|Willy Heeneman (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
|157
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard-Trek Continental Team
|158
|Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans Cycling Team
|159
|Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|160
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|161
|Frank Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:04:32
|162
|Pim Van De Berg (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:06:59
|163
|Jelle Meesters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:07:07
|164
|Tristan Sint Nicolaas (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
