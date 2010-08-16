Mroz Active Jet positions Rutkiewicz for victory
Marczynski gets two-man sprint for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|3:59:10
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:17
|3
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:04:39
|6
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:25
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|8
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|9
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) AC Sparta Praha
|10
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|11
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:06:53
|12
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) RWD
|0:10:27
|13
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
|14
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|15
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|16
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|17
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
|0:13:26
|18
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) RWD
|19
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:42
|20
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) THF
|0:17:08
|21
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|23
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) RWD
|24
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|25
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|26
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|27
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|29
|30
|31
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|32
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr)
|33
|Thomas Juhas (Ger)
|34
|Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|36
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|37
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|38
|Pawel Charucki (Pol)
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|40
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Martin Uher (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|42
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|43
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)
|44
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
|45
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) RWD
|46
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|47
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|48
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|49
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|50
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|51
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|52
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|53
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
|54
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|55
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|56
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) ThÃ¼ringer Energie Team
|57
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|58
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:17:32
|59
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:17:47
|60
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|61
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:25:42
|62
|Timo Thömel (Ger)
|63
|Marcel Barth (Ger) ThÃ¼ringer Energie Team
|64
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|65
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|66
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr)
|67
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|68
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|69
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:28:08
|71
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|72
|Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:28:25
|73
|Dawid Patynski (Pol) RWD
