Trending

Mroz Active Jet positions Rutkiewicz for victory

Marczynski gets two-man sprint for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet3:59:10
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:17
3Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:31
5Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:04:39
6Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:25
7Toms Skujins (Lat)
8Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
9Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) AC Sparta Praha
10Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
11Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:06:53
12Vladimir Duma (Ukr) RWD0:10:27
13Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
14Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
15Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
16Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:12:31
17Andris Smirnovs (Lat)0:13:26
18Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) RWD
19Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:15:42
20Ralf Matzka (Ger) THF0:17:08
21Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
23Artur Przydzial (Pol) RWD
24Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
25Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
26Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
27Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
29Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
31Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
32Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr)
33Thomas Juhas (Ger)
34Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
35Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
36Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
37Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
38Pawel Charucki (Pol)
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
40Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Martin Uher (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
42Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
43Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)
44Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
45Damian Ziemianin (Pol) RWD
46Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
47Matis Preimanis (Lat)
48Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
49Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
50Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
51Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
52Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
53Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
54Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
55Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
56Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) ThÃ¼ringer Energie Team
57Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
58Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:17:32
59André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:17:47
60Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
61Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:25:42
62Timo Thömel (Ger)
63Marcel Barth (Ger) ThÃ¼ringer Energie Team
64Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
65Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
66Andrei Holubeu (Blr)
67Armands Becis (Lat)
68Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
69Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:28:08
71Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
72Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:28:25
73Dawid Patynski (Pol) RWD

Latest on Cyclingnews