Prudential RideLondon Classique highlights – Video

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) won the Prudential RideLondon Classique on Saturday on The Mall in London. It was the second victory at the race for the powerful Dutch sprinter, this time taking the win in a crash-marred bunch kick ahead of Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) and Elisa Balsamo (Valcar PBM).

The women raced 64.8 kilometres on a 5.4km circuit that started on The Mall next to St. James's Park in central London. The route went up Constitution Hill, turned at the top to come back down the same way, and then across the front of Buckingham Palace to Birdcage Walk.

The route then passed Horse Guards Parade, then turned right through Admiralty Arch before turning right down Whitehall, taking a U-turn in front of Big Ben before heading back up Whitehall. It turned left at Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and back on to The Mall.

The field stayed together for much of the race, which was always expected to be a bunch sprint. A crash in the middle of the field took down several riders in the closing few hundred metres.

In winning the sprint, Wild took home the €25,000 prize. Organisers offered equal prize money to the men's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (held the next day), with the purse totalling €100,000.