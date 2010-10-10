Image 1 of 6 Tim Johnson (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) won day two in Providence to sweep the weekend's racing. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 2 of 6 Men's podium (l-r): Luca Damiani, 2nd; Tim Johnson, 1st; Valentin Scherz, 3rd (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 6 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant - Specialized) en route to victory. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 4 of 6 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant - Specialized) tackles a barrier section. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 5 of 6 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant - Specialized) soloed to victory on the second day of racing in Providence. (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010) Image 6 of 6 Women's podium (l-r): Sally Annis (Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles), 2nd; Meredith Miller (Cal Giant - Specialized), 1st; Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), 3rd (Image credit: Natasha Boltukhova, Pedal Power Photography 2010)

Day two of the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival presented by Interbike once again treated racers and spectators to gorgeous weather and exciting racing. The speed of the course turned the women's race into a strung-out affair as Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) pulled the race apart from the front as she rode to redemption after yesterday's mechanical fiasco. The men's event saw Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) turn the day into a race for second as he demonstrated the power and skill that made him a five-time national champion.

Miller time

The women's race started much like the previous day. Local racer Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's) once again took the hole shot with Miller, and yesterday's top two, Sally Annis (cyclocrossresults.com) and Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), right on her wheel. However, Miller quickly made it clear that she was the strongest woman of the weekend as she took advantage of the first lap scrum to open a quick five second gap and was never caught again.

"I was ready to go today, I just decided to put the pressure on from the beginning and see what happened," said Miller. "If I could go hard from the beginning and open a gap and then I was able to ride steady from there and do my own thing - it was more technical today so for me to be able to pick my own lines was better."

Behind her, familiar faces fell into familiar places as Sally Annis and Andrea Smith surged from the field to chase the raging Miller with Annis once again putting a small gap into Smith. In the end, neither could find anywhere on the course to close the gap, and Miller finished with a comfortable gap and both hands in the air.

Johnson leaves no question

The men's race started with a slightly different complexion due to the absence of Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) who succumbed to the demands of college classwork. At the start, Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Italy's Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Nick Weighall (California Giant-Specialized) and Switzerland's Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks) took a quick lead over the rest of the field. With the lead group established, Johnson wasted no time attacking through the start finish on the second lap and opening a gap which no one could close.

"I never even saw the front until the end of the first lap," said Johnson. "I did an attack on the pavement then another attack a couple of corners in to get a little bit of a gap - it worked a little bit but it was tough because the thing with today was the course was in really good shape so you could push as hard as you wanted."

Behind him, Scherz and Damiani did push themselves in a battle for second until a mishap left Scherz briefly on the ground and Damiani chasing solo. A brief fight for third then ensued as local Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com-Scott-Joe's Garage) and California Giant rider Nick Weighall made contact with Scherz. The trio was slowly making ground on Damiani who appeared to be tiring as the race progressed. However, the battle quickly turned into one of survival as Scherz attacked his compatriots with a lap to go nearly making it back to Damiani but ultimately falling short, leaving Damiani in second, Scherz in third and a distinctly international flavor on the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized 0:42:31 2 Sally Annis (USA) Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 0:00:40 3 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:00:56 4 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com 0:01:16 5 Linnea Koons (USA) PVD 0:01:19 6 Rebecca Wellons (USA) PEDRO'S 0:01:25 7 Ann d'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:01:42 8 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 0:01:48 9 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:02:08 10 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:02:30 11 Rebecca Blatt (USA) silver bull/central wheel 0:03:09 12 Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:03:10 13 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue 0:03:34 14 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCROSS.com / CBRC 0:03:57 15 Melissa Ross (USA) Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles 0:04:13 16 Catherine Sterling (USA) 0:04:39 17 Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 18 Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 0:04:52 19 Andrea Myers (USA) Bethel Cycle 0:07:40 20 Laura Ralston (USA) MIT 21 Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North American Velo 22 Darcy Foley (USA) 23 Margaret Thompson (USA) Team Hammer Nutrition