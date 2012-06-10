(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Griepel won the sprint of the second ProRace Berlin for his 13th victory with Lotto Belisol this season. Second place went to local rider and neo-pro Rüdiger Selig of Katusha, with Raymond Kreder of Garmin-Barracuda third.

An early escape group stayed away until there were only five km left to the finish in the German capital city. Lotto Belisol had led the chase and kept things under control until the end. Selig had opened the sprint and looked to take the win, but Greipel caught him within the final 50 meters to take the win.

"I'm very happy with today's performance,” said Selig. “Obviously I'd like to win, but Greipel is a great sprinter and passed me in the last meters: he was faster and deserved the victory, but I think I did a very good sprint.”

