Greipel gets win number 13 in Berlin
Selig, Kreder podium in ProRace
Andre Griepel won the sprint of the second ProRace Berlin for his 13th victory with Lotto Belisol this season. Second place went to local rider and neo-pro Rüdiger Selig of Katusha, with Raymond Kreder of Garmin-Barracuda third.
An early escape group stayed away until there were only five km left to the finish in the German capital city. Lotto Belisol had led the chase and kept things under control until the end. Selig had opened the sprint and looked to take the win, but Greipel caught him within the final 50 meters to take the win.
"I'm very happy with today's performance,” said Selig. “Obviously I'd like to win, but Greipel is a great sprinter and passed me in the last meters: he was faster and deserved the victory, but I think I did a very good sprint.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:08:49
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|7
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Conce
|9
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|10
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:01
|12
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
|13
|Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
|16
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|20
|Robby Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
|0:00:02
|22
|Erki Putsep (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
|23
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakro
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|25
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|27
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|29
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|30
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:03
|31
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakro
|32
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|33
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Heizomat
|34
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:04
|36
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|37
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|38
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|39
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:05
|40
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Conce
|41
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|42
|Dennis Wauch (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|43
|Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|44
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakro
|0:00:06
|45
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|46
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
|0:00:07
|47
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
|48
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
|49
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|50
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|51
|Andreas Hartmann (Ger) Team Heizomat
|52
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|52
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:10
|55
|Lukas Liss (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
|0:00:11
|56
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|57
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:12
|58
|Mathias Belka (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|59
|Felix Donath (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|60
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:13
|61
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:14
|62
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:20
|63
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:22
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|65
|Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:00:26
|66
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Conce
|67
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
|68
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Conce
|0:00:27
|69
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|70
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:36
|71
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|72
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|74
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|75
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|76
|Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
|0:00:38
|77
|Tim Gebauer (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|0:00:47
|78
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|79
|Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:00:48
|80
|Ola Inge Dropping (Nor) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
|81
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|82
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:00:49
|83
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team Heizomat
|84
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
|85
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|86
|Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
|87
|Vaclav Viktorin (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|88
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Heizomat
|90
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:50
|91
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|92
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|93
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
|94
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:51
|95
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Conce
|96
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|97
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|98
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:52
|99
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|100
|Moritz Schaffner (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
|101
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|102
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:53
|103
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakro
|104
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Conce
|0:00:54
|105
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
|0:00:56
|106
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:11
|107
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:12
|108
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
|0:01:46
|109
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
|110
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:02:13
|111
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:02:47
|112
|Maximilian Borman (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|113
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
|0:02:58
|114
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|115
|Maximilian Stier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:05
|116
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|117
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:04:09
|118
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
|0:04:10
|119
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|120
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|0:04:15
|121
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:59
