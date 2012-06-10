Trending

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Griepel won the sprint of the second ProRace Berlin for his 13th victory with Lotto Belisol this season. Second place went to local rider and neo-pro Rüdiger Selig of Katusha, with Raymond Kreder of Garmin-Barracuda third.

An early escape group stayed away until there were only five km left to the finish in the German capital city. Lotto Belisol had led the chase and kept things under control until the end. Selig had opened the sprint and looked to take the win, but Greipel caught him within the final 50 meters to take the win.

"I'm very happy with today's performance,” said Selig. “Obviously I'd like to win, but Greipel is a great sprinter and passed me in the last meters: he was faster and deserved the victory, but I think I did a very good sprint.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4:08:49
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
5André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
6Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
7Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
8Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Conce
9Björn Schröder (Ger) Raiko Stölting
10Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:01
12Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
13Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
16Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
18Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
19Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
20Robby Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
21Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind0:00:02
22Erki Putsep (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
23Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakro
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
25Robert Bengsch (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
27Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
29René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
30Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:03
31Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakro
32Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
33Christian Mager (Ger) Team Heizomat
34Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:04
36Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
38Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
39Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:05
40Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Conce
41Jan Oelerich (Ger) Raiko Stölting
42Dennis Wauch (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
43Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
44Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakro0:00:06
45Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
46Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unityma0:00:07
47Marcel Kalz (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
48Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
49Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
50Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
51Andreas Hartmann (Ger) Team Heizomat
52Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
52Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:10
55Lukas Liss (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns0:00:11
56Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
57Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:12
58Mathias Belka (Ger) Raiko Stölting
59Felix Donath (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
60Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:13
61Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:14
62Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
63Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:22
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:24
65Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:00:26
66Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Conce
67Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
68Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Conce0:00:27
69Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
70Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:36
71Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
72Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:37
74Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
75Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
76Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea0:00:38
77Tim Gebauer (Ger) Raiko Stölting0:00:47
78Marten Klöpping (Ger) Raiko Stölting
79Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:00:48
80Ola Inge Dropping (Nor) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
81Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
82Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:00:49
83Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team Heizomat
84Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Ind
85Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
86Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
87Vaclav Viktorin (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
88Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
89Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Heizomat
90Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:50
91Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
92Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
93Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unityma
94Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:51
95Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Conce
96Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
97Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
98Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:52
99Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
100Moritz Schaffner (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea
101Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
102Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:53
103David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakro
104Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Conce0:00:54
105Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea0:00:56
106Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:11
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:12
108Björn Thurau (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns0:01:46
109Robert Wagner (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns
110René Obst (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:13
111Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:47
112Maximilian Borman (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
113Marcel Barth (Ger) Thüringer Energie Tea0:02:58
114Dominic Klemme (Ger) Argos-Shimano
115Maximilian Stier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:05
116Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
117Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp0:04:09
118Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmanns0:04:10
119Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
120Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting0:04:15
121Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:59

