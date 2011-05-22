Kittel wins ProRace Berlin
Nizzolo, Markov complete podium
Marcel Kittel of Skil-Shimano continued his winning ways, winning the first edition of the ProRace Berlin. The German outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Alexei Markov (Russian National Team) to take his sixth win of the season.
“That was like a sightseeing tour of Berlin,” Kittel told the sid news agency. “It was a special experience and a great thing. I am already looking forward to next year.”
A six-man group got away away only 15 km into the race. The group of Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Andreas Klier (Garmin Cervelo), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) built up a maximum lead of about 5:30 minutes. They were caught only with only a few kilometers left to go.
That set up the mass sprint finish, but such top names as Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) were not involved in it. Instead, the win went to Kittel. The 23-year-old most recently won four of the fives stages of the Four Days of Dunkirk.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:50:50
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|6
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|10
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
|11
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|13
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|18
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|19
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|22
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|23
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Team Heizomat
|24
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|30
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|32
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|33
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|34
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|35
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|36
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|37
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|41
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|43
|Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|45
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian National Team
|47
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|51
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:00:07
|52
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|55
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|56
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|57
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) German National Team
|58
|Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
|59
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Heizomat
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|63
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|64
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|66
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|67
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|68
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|69
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|71
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Paul Voss (Ger) German National Team
|73
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|77
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|78
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
|79
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Heizomat
|81
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|84
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|86
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|87
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|88
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:24
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:30
|90
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|91
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|92
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:41
|93
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:46
|94
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:52
|95
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|96
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|99
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:17
|100
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|101
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:59
|103
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:20
|105
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:26
|106
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:57
|107
|Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:04:23
|108
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:04:52
|109
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|110
|Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:05:54
|111
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:01
|112
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:07:22
|113
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|114
|Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:07:38
