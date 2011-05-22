Trending

Kittel wins ProRace Berlin

Nizzolo, Markov complete podium

Marcel Kittel of Skil-Shimano continued his winning ways, winning the first edition of the ProRace Berlin. The German outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Alexei Markov (Russian National Team) to take his sixth win of the season.

“That was like a sightseeing tour of Berlin,” Kittel told the sid news agency. “It was a special experience and a great thing. I am already looking forward to next year.”

A six-man group got away away only 15 km into the race. The group of Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Andreas Klier (Garmin Cervelo), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) built up a maximum lead of about 5:30 minutes. They were caught only with only a few kilometers left to go.

That set up the mass sprint finish, but such top names as Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) were not involved in it. Instead, the win went to Kittel. The 23-year-old most recently won four of the fives stages of the Four Days of Dunkirk.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:50:50
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) German National Team
5Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
6John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
10Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
11Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
13David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
16John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
17Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
18Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
19Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
22Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
23Philipp Ries (Ger) Team Heizomat
24Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
29Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
30Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
32Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
33Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
34Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
35Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
36Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
37Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
40Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
41André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
43Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
45Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian National Team
47Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
51Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:00:07
52Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
55Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
56Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
57Marcel Kalz (Ger) German National Team
58Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
59Christian Mager (Ger) Team Heizomat
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
62Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
63Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
64Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
66Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
67Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
68Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
69Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
71Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
72Paul Voss (Ger) German National Team
73Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
77Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
79Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Heizomat
81Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
84Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
86Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
87Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
88Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:24
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:30
90Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
91Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
92Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:41
93Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:46
94William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:52
95Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
96Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:03
97Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
98Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:17
100Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
101Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:59
103André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:20
105Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:26
106Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:57
107Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 180:04:23
108Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:04:52
109Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
110Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:05:54
111Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:01
112Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:07:22
113Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
114Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:07:38

Latest on Cyclingnews