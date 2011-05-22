Marcel Kittel of Skil-Shimano continued his winning ways, winning the first edition of the ProRace Berlin. The German outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Alexei Markov (Russian National Team) to take his sixth win of the season.

“That was like a sightseeing tour of Berlin,” Kittel told the sid news agency. “It was a special experience and a great thing. I am already looking forward to next year.”

A six-man group got away away only 15 km into the race. The group of Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Andreas Klier (Garmin Cervelo), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) built up a maximum lead of about 5:30 minutes. They were caught only with only a few kilometers left to go.

That set up the mass sprint finish, but such top names as Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) were not involved in it. Instead, the win went to Kittel. The 23-year-old most recently won four of the fives stages of the Four Days of Dunkirk.

