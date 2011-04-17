Image 1 of 8 Jill Kintner (Transitions) has what looked like a perfect run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 8 Joanna Petterson on the course with Jill Kintner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 8 Kathy Pruitt and Mike Haderer worked the race as announcers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 8 Gold medal winner Jill Kintner (Transitions) and Kathy Pruitt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 8 Jill Kintner (Transitions) in the finals (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 8 Joanna Petterson races to the silver medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 8 Melissa Buhl in the small finals (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 8 Eva Castro (Specialized) racing Melissa Buhl (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jill Kintner (Transitions) won the elite women's dual slalom at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday evening. Kintner defeated Joanna Petterson by winning both rounds in the big finals in front of large crowds.

"My last run was a little loose but I was able to hold it together, so I'm stoked," said Kintner. "Slalom is the most fun event and there aren't many of them. This one is always a good one to win."

Kintner has raced four cross, BMX and downhill throughout her career. The gravity racers have few chances to race dual slaloms - at least since the general switch to four cross. Their main other annual chance is the US Open of Mountain Biking.

Runner-up Petterson called the course a fun one even as it evolved throughout the day. "The conditions changed a lot as the course dried out," said Petterson. "When we first got on it tonight, it was a bit of a surprise to have it be so dry."

Former four cross world champion Melissa Buhl and Eva Castro faced off in the small finals.

"I felt good all day and had a bobble in qualifying which put me a bit behind the eight ball when coming into the rounds. I came up against Jill right away," said Buhl. "It's great I love racing her, but getting her early put me into the small finals. I'm happy with third and I love racing slalom here."

Castro made the trip to California from Spain. "It was my third Sea Otter. This is one of my favorite races - it's a big race. This year, I'm not strong, but I'm happy with fourth."

The women will get another chance to do battle, albeit in a time trial format instead of a head-to-head format, in the downhill race on Sunday morning.

