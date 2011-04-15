Dressler, Lauderdale, Card, Picchiottino win Cat. 1 dual slalom
Napoli fastest in women's Cat. 1 dual slalom
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Reid Dressler
|2
|Austin Warren
|3
|Luca Cometti
|4
|Nicholas Geddes
|5
|Logan Mulally
|6
|Cody Kelley
|7
|Chris Ravina
|8
|Luca Shaw
|9
|Walker Shaw
|10
|Nikolas Dudukovich
|11
|Brian Roark
|12
|Alexander Geddes
|13
|Eric Wong
|14
|Nik Dommen
|15
|Anthony Marino
|16
|Carson Jordan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tommy Lauderdale
|2
|Scott Chapin
|3
|Rick O'Farrell
|4
|Cory Cuisinot
|5
|Evan Geankoplis
|6
|Chris Bennett`
|7
|Geoff Ayr
|8
|Tyler Gilsdorf
|9
|John Rempel
|10
|Ryan Heywood
|11
|Nik Benko
|12
|Andrew Juiliano
|13
|Kyle Monez
|14
|Ned Kajko
|15
|Christopher Rupinski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Card
|2
|Matthew Patterson
|3
|Ryan Cleek
|4
|Nick Hardin
|5
|Jesse Smith
|6
|Tyler Earnheart
|7
|Jerome Olimpiada
|8
|Lev Stryker
|9
|Jeff Kegu
|10
|Nathan Marsh
|11
|Chris Quintero
|12
|Lars Thomsen
|13
|Darren Brooks
|14
|Jason Reiman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joe Picchiottino
|2
|Lee McCormack
|3
|William Roussel
|4
|Craig Sanchez
|5
|Stephen Cleeton
|6
|Mark Dixon
|7
|Dan Harris
|8
|Michael Patterson
|9
|Billy Patterson
|10
|Jeff Williamson
|11
|Ian Hill
|12
|Jason Gibb
|13
|Darrell Jamieson
|14
|Dave Frame
|15
|Patrick Tidd
|16
|Randy Hall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrea Napoli
|2
|Kelsey Anderson
|3
|Maria Sanchez
|4
|Sally Hermansen
|5
|Rosie Bernhard
|6
|Heather Mcfadden
|7
|Nancy Harris
|8
|Kathleen Kramer
For all our Sea Otter coverage, please click here.
