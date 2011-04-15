Trending

Dressler, Lauderdale, Card, Picchiottino win Cat. 1 dual slalom

Napoli fastest in women's Cat. 1 dual slalom

Full Results

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Reid Dressler
2Austin Warren
3Luca Cometti
4Nicholas Geddes
5Logan Mulally
6Cody Kelley
7Chris Ravina
8Luca Shaw
9Walker Shaw
10Nikolas Dudukovich
11Brian Roark
12Alexander Geddes
13Eric Wong
14Nik Dommen
15Anthony Marino
16Carson Jordan

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tommy Lauderdale
2Scott Chapin
3Rick O'Farrell
4Cory Cuisinot
5Evan Geankoplis
6Chris Bennett`
7Geoff Ayr
8Tyler Gilsdorf
9John Rempel
10Ryan Heywood
11Nik Benko
12Andrew Juiliano
13Kyle Monez
14Ned Kajko
15Christopher Rupinski

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Card
2Matthew Patterson
3Ryan Cleek
4Nick Hardin
5Jesse Smith
6Tyler Earnheart
7Jerome Olimpiada
8Lev Stryker
9Jeff Kegu
10Nathan Marsh
11Chris Quintero
12Lars Thomsen
13Darren Brooks
14Jason Reiman

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joe Picchiottino
2Lee McCormack
3William Roussel
4Craig Sanchez
5Stephen Cleeton
6Mark Dixon
7Dan Harris
8Michael Patterson
9Billy Patterson
10Jeff Williamson
11Ian Hill
12Jason Gibb
13Darrell Jamieson
14Dave Frame
15Patrick Tidd
16Randy Hall

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrea Napoli
2Kelsey Anderson
3Maria Sanchez
4Sally Hermansen
5Rosie Bernhard
6Heather Mcfadden
7Nancy Harris
8Kathleen Kramer

For all our Sea Otter coverage, please click here.
 

