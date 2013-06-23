Image 1 of 13 Howard Grotts (Specialized) passed Geoff Kabush (3 Rox Racing) on the 6th and last lap to take his first Pro XCT win. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 13 Two-time defending champion Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) has been fighting an injury and did not race. He was offering advice at the start line however. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 13 The men's race featured a stacked field of 46 racers. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 4 of 13 Todd Wells (Specialized) was chasing for the last half of the race after having broken a spoke earlier in the race. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 13 Geoff Kabush (3 Fox Racing) leads over Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the descent with just over a lap to go. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 6 of 13 Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air Cannondale) finished 4th on the day, and was rumored to be going fly fishing afterwards. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 7 of 13 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) moving up in the middle of the race. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 8 of 13 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) leads Todd Wells (Specialized) on lap 3. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 9 of 13 Montanans love their bikes. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 10 of 13 The 2013 men's podium. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 11 of 13 Howard Grotts (Specialized) moved up one spot from last year to take the victory. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 12 of 13 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized) put in a super strong ride on the day. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 13 of 13 Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) hits the A-line with style. Hoke finished a strong 7th on the day. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Howards Grotts (Specialized) showed that the future is now during an epic back and forth battle with Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox) and Stephen Ettinger (BMC). The young Coloradan showed he can battle with the bigger and more seasoned men in the Pro XCT circuit with a win in Missoula, Montana.

A group of four riders got away early. Ettinger got the lead first and was then overtaken by Kabush on the first descent. Grotts stayed with the two riders and was joined by teammate Todd Wells (Specialized), who hung on, but eventually faded in the ensuing laps.

Kabush, Grotts and Ettinger traded blows until the last lap with Kabush making a charge through the start finish area on the final lap. Grotts answered the call with a counterattack and passed the Canadian at the top of the Cripple Creek section of the course. Grotts was able to to keep the space between himself and a charging Kabush. This was the first of what could be many Pro XCT series victories for Grotts.

