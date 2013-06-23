Trending

Grotts wins comfortably over Kabush at Missoula Pro XCT

Ettinger takes third place

Image 1 of 13

Howard Grotts (Specialized) passed Geoff Kabush (3 Rox Racing) on the 6th and last lap to take his first Pro XCT win.

Howard Grotts (Specialized) passed Geoff Kabush (3 Rox Racing) on the 6th and last lap to take his first Pro XCT win.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 2 of 13

Two-time defending champion Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) has been fighting an injury and did not race. He was offering advice at the start line however.

Two-time defending champion Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) has been fighting an injury and did not race. He was offering advice at the start line however.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 3 of 13

The men's race featured a stacked field of 46 racers.

The men's race featured a stacked field of 46 racers.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 4 of 13

Todd Wells (Specialized) was chasing for the last half of the race after having broken a spoke earlier in the race.

Todd Wells (Specialized) was chasing for the last half of the race after having broken a spoke earlier in the race.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 5 of 13

Geoff Kabush (3 Fox Racing) leads over Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the descent with just over a lap to go.

Geoff Kabush (3 Fox Racing) leads over Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the descent with just over a lap to go.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 6 of 13

Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air Cannondale) finished 4th on the day, and was rumored to be going fly fishing afterwards.

Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air Cannondale) finished 4th on the day, and was rumored to be going fly fishing afterwards.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 7 of 13

Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) moving up in the middle of the race.

Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) moving up in the middle of the race.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 8 of 13

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) leads Todd Wells (Specialized) on lap 3.

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) leads Todd Wells (Specialized) on lap 3.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 9 of 13

Montanans love their bikes.

Montanans love their bikes.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 10 of 13

The 2013 men's podium.

The 2013 men's podium.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 11 of 13

Howard Grotts (Specialized) moved up one spot from last year to take the victory.

Howard Grotts (Specialized) moved up one spot from last year to take the victory.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 12 of 13

Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized) put in a super strong ride on the day.

Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized) put in a super strong ride on the day.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 13 of 13

Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) hits the A-line with style. Hoke finished a strong 7th on the day.

Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) hits the A-line with style. Hoke finished a strong 7th on the day.
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Howards Grotts (Specialized) showed that the future is now during an epic back and forth battle with Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox) and Stephen Ettinger (BMC). The young Coloradan showed he can battle with the bigger and more seasoned men in the Pro XCT circuit with a win in Missoula, Montana.

A group of four riders got away early.  Ettinger got the lead first and was then overtaken by Kabush on the first descent. Grotts stayed with the two riders and was joined by teammate Todd Wells (Specialized), who hung on, but eventually faded in the ensuing laps.

Kabush, Grotts and Ettinger traded blows until the last lap with Kabush making a charge through the start finish area on the final lap. Grotts answered the call with a counterattack and passed the Canadian at the top of the Cripple Creek section of the course. Grotts was able to to keep the space between himself and a charging Kabush. This was the first of what could be many Pro XCT series victories for Grotts.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (Specialized Factory Racing)1:32:57
2Geoffrey Kabush (3 Rox Racing)0:00:26
3Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:02:38
4Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air Cannondale)0:04:50
5Derek Zandstra (Scott-3RoxRacing)0:06:13
6Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)0:07:04
7Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)0:07:44
8Leandre Bouchard (Equipe Quebec/Cyclone d'Alma/Devinci)0:07:55
9Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)0:07:58
10Ryan Trebon (Cannondale)0:09:23
11Ernie Watenpaugh (TokyoJoes)0:09:43
12Casey Williams (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:10:46
13Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)0:11:01
14Cameron Jette (Scott-3ROXRacing)0:11:19
15Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:11:43
16Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)0:11:57
17Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing)0:12:17
18Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain/Equipe du Quebec)0:12:26
19Ryan Woodall0:14:06
20Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)0:14:17
21Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:14:26
22Joseph maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)0:15:10
23Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement Pro Cycling Team)0:15:42
24Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:15:55
25Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)0:16:31
26Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec)0:16:51
27Kerry Werner (BMC U23 development MTB team)0:17:18
28John Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:18:38
29Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:19:09
30Phil Grove (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:19:38
31Matt Butterfield (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
32Toby Meierbachtol (Hellgate Cyclery/Kent Brothers Automotive)
33Ryan Geiger (Team Winded)
34Robert McCarty (Bike America Racing Team)
35Adam Looney
36Greg Krieger
37Sean Leader
38Mathieu Bilodeau (KHS/WAR/Cytomax)
39Samuel Amberiadis (Onyerleft)
40Joel Shehan (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
41David Flaten (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
42Kevin Bradford-Parish (Team NW Sho-Air / Raleigh pb S.E.T. Coac)
43Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Bicycle)
DNFBenjamin Forbes (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
DNFTroy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNSSam Chovan (Mafia Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews