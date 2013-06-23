Grotts wins comfortably over Kabush at Missoula Pro XCT
Ettinger takes third place
Howards Grotts (Specialized) showed that the future is now during an epic back and forth battle with Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox) and Stephen Ettinger (BMC). The young Coloradan showed he can battle with the bigger and more seasoned men in the Pro XCT circuit with a win in Missoula, Montana.
A group of four riders got away early. Ettinger got the lead first and was then overtaken by Kabush on the first descent. Grotts stayed with the two riders and was joined by teammate Todd Wells (Specialized), who hung on, but eventually faded in the ensuing laps.
Kabush, Grotts and Ettinger traded blows until the last lap with Kabush making a charge through the start finish area on the final lap. Grotts answered the call with a counterattack and passed the Canadian at the top of the Cripple Creek section of the course. Grotts was able to to keep the space between himself and a charging Kabush. This was the first of what could be many Pro XCT series victories for Grotts.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (Specialized Factory Racing)
|1:32:57
|2
|Geoffrey Kabush (3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:26
|3
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:02:38
|4
|Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air Cannondale)
|0:04:50
|5
|Derek Zandstra (Scott-3RoxRacing)
|0:06:13
|6
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|0:07:04
|7
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)
|0:07:44
|8
|Leandre Bouchard (Equipe Quebec/Cyclone d'Alma/Devinci)
|0:07:55
|9
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|0:07:58
|10
|Ryan Trebon (Cannondale)
|0:09:23
|11
|Ernie Watenpaugh (TokyoJoes)
|0:09:43
|12
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:10:46
|13
|Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:11:01
|14
|Cameron Jette (Scott-3ROXRacing)
|0:11:19
|15
|Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:11:43
|16
|Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:11:57
|17
|Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing)
|0:12:17
|18
|Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain/Equipe du Quebec)
|0:12:26
|19
|Ryan Woodall
|0:14:06
|20
|Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)
|0:14:17
|21
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:14:26
|22
|Joseph maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|0:15:10
|23
|Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement Pro Cycling Team)
|0:15:42
|24
|Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:15:55
|25
|Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)
|0:16:31
|26
|Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec)
|0:16:51
|27
|Kerry Werner (BMC U23 development MTB team)
|0:17:18
|28
|John Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:18:38
|29
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:19:09
|30
|Phil Grove (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:19:38
|31
|Matt Butterfield (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|32
|Toby Meierbachtol (Hellgate Cyclery/Kent Brothers Automotive)
|33
|Ryan Geiger (Team Winded)
|34
|Robert McCarty (Bike America Racing Team)
|35
|Adam Looney
|36
|Greg Krieger
|37
|Sean Leader
|38
|Mathieu Bilodeau (KHS/WAR/Cytomax)
|39
|Samuel Amberiadis (Onyerleft)
|40
|Joel Shehan (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|41
|David Flaten (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|42
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Team NW Sho-Air / Raleigh pb S.E.T. Coac)
|43
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Bicycle)
|DNF
|Benjamin Forbes (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|Sam Chovan (Mafia Racing)
