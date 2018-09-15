Van der Hoorn wins Primus Classic
Roompot rider tops Duijn, Frison
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4:27:24
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|7
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|21
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|31
|Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|32
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|35
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|39
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|40
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:11
|41
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|43
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|45
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|52
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|53
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|54
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|55
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|57
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|59
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|60
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|62
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|63
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|67
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|68
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:31
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|72
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:34
|74
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:40
|75
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|76
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Fortuneo-Samsic
|77
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|80
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:19
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|83
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|84
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|86
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:23
|87
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:01:58
|88
|Vincent De Sy (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|89
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|90
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|91
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:27
|93
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:40
|94
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|95
|Félix Dopchie (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|96
|Yann Pestiaux (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|97
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|98
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|99
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|100
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|101
|Gaillard Marlon (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:14
|102
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|104
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|105
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|106
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:28
|107
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:16
|109
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:09
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:15
|112
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|113
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:07:54
|114
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|115
|Bohdan Musiienko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|116
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|119
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|120
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|121
|Kenny Nijssen (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|123
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|124
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|125
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:07:58
|126
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|127
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|DNF
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niels Willaerts (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Timur Malieiev (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Robin Ernst (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
