Van der Hoorn wins Primus Classic

Roompot rider tops Duijn, Frison

Image 1 of 4

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) wins the Primus Classic

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) wins the Primus Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

The podium in the Primus Classic

The podium in the Primus Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot)

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) wins the Primus Classic

Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot) wins the Primus Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4:27:24
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
3Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:03
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:06
7Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
10August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
11Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
12Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
18Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
27Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
29Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
30Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
31Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
32Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
34Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
39Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
40Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:11
41Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Guillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
43Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
45Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
49Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
52Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
53Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
54Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
55Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
57Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
58Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
59Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
60Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
61Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
62Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
63Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
64Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
65Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
67Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:24
68João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:31
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
72Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
73Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:34
74Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:00:40
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:45
76Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Fortuneo-Samsic
77Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
78Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
80Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:19
81Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNl-Jumbo
82Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
83Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
84Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
85Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
86Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:23
87Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:01:58
88Vincent De Sy (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
89Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
90Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
91Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
92Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:02:27
93Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:40
94Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
95Félix Dopchie (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
96Yann Pestiaux (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
97Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
98Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
100Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
101Gaillard Marlon (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:14
102Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
103Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
104Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
105Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
106Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:28
107Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
108Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:16
109Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:09
110Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
111Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:15
112Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
113Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:07:54
114David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
115Bohdan Musiienko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
116Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
117Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNl-Jumbo
118Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
119Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
120Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
121Kenny Nijssen (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
122Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
123Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
124Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
125Marvin Tasset (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:07:58
126Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
127Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
128Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFGustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
DNFMaksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFIllya Klepikov (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFNiels Willaerts (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFVolodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFTimur Malieiev (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFYorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFRobin Ernst (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
DNFJan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

