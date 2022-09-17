Meeus wins Primus Classic as late crash splits the bunch

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2022 Primus Classic, sprinting to victory from a 14-man group created by a late crash.

The Belgian rider got the better of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in a grinding sprint to the line after a wet 200km in the saddle.

Max Kanter (Movistar) claimed the final podium spot.

The race appeared to be heading for a full bunch sprint until it was turned on its head with just 2.1km to go. With roads slippery with the recent rainfall, a Movistar rider slid out through a right-hand bend, and the peloton was split in two.

Up front, only 14 riders remained, with Meeus and Démare left to battle it out without the likes of Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Démare's teammate led out the sprint and, after searching for daylight, Meeus hit out and set about clawing his way in front. It took him a while, but he finally nudged his wheel in front in the final 30 metres, just in time.

"I kind of stalled but in the final 50 metres he kind of stalled as well," Meeus said. "I'm really happy to take this victory.

"In the last 20 minutes it really started to rain, making the road slippery. We had that crash but I was in about fifth position through that corner and they started to go down from position seven or eight, and I was in the perfect place. Ide Schelling piloted me to perfection in the final two kilometres, and when Démare started his sprint I could match it."

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)