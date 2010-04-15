Win number three for Greipel
Tempers flare in bunch sprint chaos
André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won for the third time at the Tour of Turkey today, besting Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in the wild field sprint deciding stage five.
Despite being challenged by Colnago-CSF Inox and Skil-Shimano in the final kilometres, the German's HTC-Columbia teammates remained unfazed and provided a perfect lead-out for Greipel who won for the ninth time this season.
Tempers flared after the stage as Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) got into a heated argument with Vladimir Isaychev (Xacobeo Galicia) due to the Russian's repeated attempts to push his way into the Italian team's lead-out train approaching the finish.
The teams of the sprinters swept up a six-man break with six kilometres remaining after the sextet spent 213 kilometres off the front, having attacked only two kilometres into the longest stage of the Tour of Turkey.
"It was a really tough stage with 2,500 metres of climbing straight after 3,000 metres the day before, but we managed to bring back a dangerous break with seven kilometres to go and then set things up for the sprint," said Greipel. "We took the lead, the guys kept me up there and [HTC-Columbia's] Mark Renshaw and Frankie Rabon kept the pace high in the last couple of kilometres until I accelerated away myself. I went with maybe 300 metres to go, which was a long way out, but I knew if I didn't go early I'd get boxed in."
Greipel has never taken so many wins so early in the season and says he is hopeful his run of victories will continue. "This time last year I was out of racing because of a crash earlier in the season, so it's nice to be doing well and to be in good shape."
Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was gapped slightly at the finish and crossed the line in a group three seconds behind Greipel. However, the Italian's GC rivals also finished in the same group leaving the overall standings unchanged. Visconti leads Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) by 16 seconds and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) by 27 seconds.
The longest stage sees the longest break
Only two kilometres into the 221km stage, the longest of the Tour of Turkey, six riders attacked for the break of the day. The sextet included Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Christoph Sokoll (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Jose Alberto De Segovia (Xacobeo Galicia), Remi Pauriol (Cofidis), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC) and Sergio Lagana (De Rosa-Stac Plastic).
Pauriol was best-placed on general classification of the six escapees, holding 9th overall at 4:59 to Visconti. At kilometre 65 the break achieved its largest lead at 4:20, but the ISD-Neri led peloton kept the escape in check to protect Visconti's overall lead.
Inside of 60km to go the teams of the sprinters, particularly HTC-Columbia, Skil-Shimano and Colnago-CSF Inox, contributed riders to the chase to ensure the demise of the break. With 48km remaining to the finish the break's lead slipped under two minutes and at kilometre 16 the peloton reduced the advantage to one minute.
After spending 206 kilometres sharing the workload equally, the cohesion of the break came to an end with 13 kilometres remaining as Pauriol put in a strong attack. The Frenchman was pursued by Malori and De Segovia but the escapees were no match for an inspired peloton stretched out single file on the straight run-in to the finish in Fethiye, gearing up for a field sprint.
After spending 213 kilometres off the front, the break was finally absorbed with only six kilometres remaining. While Pauriol's stint off the front didn't result in any changes on general classification, the Frenchman did lead the break over both of the stage's category 1 ascents, the Kazikbeli at 31.5km and the Rifat Caliskan Memorial KOM at 127km. The 10 points earned for each of the KOMs moved the Cofidis rider into the mountains classification lead.
Over the final kilometres the lead-out trains for Team HTC-Columbia, Skil-Shimano and Colnago-CSF Inox fought for supremacy at the head of affairs with Greipel once again being delivered to the line perfectly for his third victory of the Tour of Turkey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6:09:17
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|14
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|20
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|21
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|22
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:03
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|26
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|28
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|31
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|33
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|35
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|36
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|37
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|38
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|40
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|41
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|43
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|49
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|50
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|51
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|52
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:15
|57
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:17
|58
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|59
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|60
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|62
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:28
|64
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|66
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|67
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|68
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:33
|70
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:35
|71
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|72
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:44
|73
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|76
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:57
|78
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:07
|79
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|80
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:25
|82
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:50
|84
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|85
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:05
|86
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|87
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|0:03:48
|88
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:01
|89
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|90
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|91
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:07
|93
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|94
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|95
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:11
|DNF
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|DNF
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|5
|pts
|2
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|3
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|5
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|11
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|10
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|8
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|9
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|10
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|6
|11
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|12
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|13
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|3
|14
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|15
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|4
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|5
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|3
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|4
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|18:27:51
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|4
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:03
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|6
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:06
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|13
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:48
|14
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:03:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|21:07:08
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:27
|4
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:48
|5
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:42
|6
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:46
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:42
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:30
|9
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:59
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:00
|11
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:07
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:11
|14
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:12
|15
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:15
|16
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:20
|17
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:23
|19
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:28
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:34
|22
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:05:38
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:47
|25
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:52
|26
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:56
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:58
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:08
|29
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:15
|30
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|31
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:34
|32
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:35
|33
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:42
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:55
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:00
|36
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:29
|37
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:33
|38
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|39
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:43
|40
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:08:02
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:09
|42
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:08:14
|43
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:55
|44
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:57
|45
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:58
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:03
|47
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:20
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:27
|49
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:11:31
|50
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:11:52
|51
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:12:15
|52
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:13:16
|53
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:14:22
|54
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:14:23
|55
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:36
|56
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:15:11
|57
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:18:02
|58
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:59
|59
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:20:31
|60
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:40
|61
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:22:03
|62
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:40
|63
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:51
|64
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:22:54
|65
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:56
|66
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:25:39
|67
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:23
|68
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:27:08
|69
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:27:41
|70
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:29:03
|71
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:29:57
|72
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:30:04
|73
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:30:24
|74
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:25
|75
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:33
|76
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:34
|77
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:35
|78
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:40
|79
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:31:41
|80
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:52
|81
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:31:57
|82
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:04
|83
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:32:12
|84
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:32:27
|85
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:48
|86
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:25
|87
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:30
|88
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:41
|89
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:39:34
|90
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:09
|91
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:45:27
|92
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:49:43
|93
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:12
|94
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|0:53:31
|95
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:56:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|35
|3
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|26
|5
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|6
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|7
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|20
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|9
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|18
|10
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|11
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|13
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|17
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|12
|18
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|19
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|20
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|21
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|22
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|23
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|25
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|26
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|27
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|28
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|29
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|30
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|31
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|32
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|33
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|34
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|5
|35
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|36
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|37
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|38
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|39
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|40
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|41
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|42
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|44
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|45
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|5
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|6
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|7
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|8
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|10
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|11
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|12
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|13
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|14
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|16
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|17
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|pts
|2
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|5
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|4
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|5
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|6
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|7
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|8
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD - Neri
|63:30:27
|2
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:58
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:20
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:03:52
|5
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:59
|6
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:35
|7
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:06:42
|8
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:49
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:09
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:10
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:57
|12
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:34:47
|13
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:36:53
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy