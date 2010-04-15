Trending

Image 1 of 13

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprinted to victory in Fethiye.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 2 of 13

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in stage five of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 13

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) took a hard-fought victory in stage five.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) and Kenny van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) had a hard day at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 5 of 13

Rémi Pauriol was awarded the red jersey of best climber by the family of Rifat Caliskan, the famous Turkish cyclist from the 1970s who passed away five months ago.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 6 of 13

Dmytro Grabovskyy and the ISD-Neri team escorted race leader Giovanni Visconti for more than 200 kilometres in stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 7 of 13

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) is back in the green jersey for leading the points classification.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 13

After stage 5, Rémi Pauriol was treated by famous French soigneur Fifi Dault.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 9 of 13

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) powers to the finish line in Fethiye.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 10 of 13

Heads down for Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) and Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox), head up for stage winner André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia).

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 11 of 13

The break of the day spent 213km off the front in stage five.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 12 of 13

Remi Pauriol (Cofidis) attacked the break with 13km remaining in stage five.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 13 of 13

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) outsprinted Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) to win stage five, the German's third victory at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won for the third time at the Tour of Turkey today, besting Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in the wild field sprint deciding stage five.

Despite being challenged by Colnago-CSF Inox and Skil-Shimano in the final kilometres, the German's HTC-Columbia teammates remained unfazed and provided a perfect lead-out for Greipel who won for the ninth time this season.

Tempers flared after the stage as Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) got into a heated argument with Vladimir Isaychev (Xacobeo Galicia) due to the Russian's repeated attempts to push his way into the Italian team's lead-out train approaching the finish.

The teams of the sprinters swept up a six-man break with six kilometres remaining after the sextet spent 213 kilometres off the front, having attacked only two kilometres into the longest stage of the Tour of Turkey.

"It was a really tough stage with 2,500 metres of climbing straight after 3,000 metres the day before, but we managed to bring back a dangerous break with seven kilometres to go and then set things up for the sprint," said Greipel. "We took the lead, the guys kept me up there and [HTC-Columbia's] Mark Renshaw and Frankie Rabon kept the pace high in the last couple of kilometres until I accelerated away myself. I went with maybe 300 metres to go, which was a long way out, but I knew if I didn't go early I'd get boxed in."

Greipel has never taken so many wins so early in the season and says he is hopeful his run of victories will continue. "This time last year I was out of racing because of a crash earlier in the season, so it's nice to be doing well and to be in good shape."

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was gapped slightly at the finish and crossed the line in a group three seconds behind Greipel. However, the Italian's GC rivals also finished in the same group leaving the overall standings unchanged. Visconti leads Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) by 16 seconds and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) by 27 seconds.

The longest stage sees the longest break

Only two kilometres into the 221km stage, the longest of the Tour of Turkey, six riders attacked for the break of the day. The sextet included Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Christoph Sokoll (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Jose Alberto De Segovia (Xacobeo Galicia), Remi Pauriol (Cofidis), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC) and Sergio Lagana (De Rosa-Stac Plastic).

Pauriol was best-placed on general classification of the six escapees, holding 9th overall at 4:59 to Visconti. At kilometre 65 the break achieved its largest lead at 4:20, but the ISD-Neri led peloton kept the escape in check to protect Visconti's overall lead.

Inside of 60km to go the teams of the sprinters, particularly HTC-Columbia, Skil-Shimano and Colnago-CSF Inox, contributed riders to the chase to ensure the demise of the break. With 48km remaining to the finish the break's lead slipped under two minutes and at kilometre 16 the peloton reduced the advantage to one minute.

After spending 206 kilometres sharing the workload equally, the cohesion of the break came to an end with 13 kilometres remaining as Pauriol put in a strong attack. The Frenchman was pursued by Malori and De Segovia but the escapees were no match for an inspired peloton stretched out single file on the straight run-in to the finish in Fethiye, gearing up for a field sprint.

After spending 213 kilometres off the front, the break was finally absorbed with only six kilometres remaining. While Pauriol's stint off the front didn't result in any changes on general classification, the Frenchman did lead the break over both of the stage's category 1 ascents, the Kazikbeli at 31.5km and the Rifat Caliskan Memorial KOM at 127km. The 10 points earned for each of the KOMs moved the Cofidis rider into the mountains classification lead.

Over the final kilometres the lead-out trains for Team HTC-Columbia, Skil-Shimano and Colnago-CSF Inox fought for supremacy at the head of affairs with Greipel once again being delivered to the line perfectly for his third victory of the Tour of Turkey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6:09:17
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
9Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
10René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
11Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
14Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
18Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
20Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
21Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
22Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:03
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
25Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
26Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
28Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
29Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
31Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
33Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
35Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
36David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
37Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
38Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
40Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
41Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
43Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
46David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
49Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
51Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
55Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
56Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:15
57Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:17
58Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:21
59David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
60Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
62Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:00:28
64Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
66Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
67Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
68Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:33
70Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:35
71Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
72Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:44
73Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
75Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
76Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
77Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:57
78Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:07
79Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
80Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:25
82Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:02:50
84Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
85Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:05
86Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
87Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey0:03:48
88Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:01
89Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
90Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
91Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:07:07
93Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
94Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
95Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:11
DNFRaffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
DNFRobson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
DNFNilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos

Sprint Prime (Yusufça)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC5pts
2Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
3Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1

Finish Fethiye
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox14
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
5Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto11
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri10
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9
8Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
9Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic7
10René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec6
11Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
12Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto4
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC3
14Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic2
15Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

King of the mountain (Kazikbeli)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia7
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
4Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
5Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC1

King of the mountain - In the memory of Rifat Cali
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
3Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
4Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Footon-Servetto18:27:51
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Vorarlberg - Corratec
4Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:03
5Skil - Shimano
6CCC Polsat Polkowice
7ISD - Neri0:00:06
8Colnago - CSF Inox
9Xacobeo Galicia
10Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
11Team HTC - Columbia
12Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
13Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:48
14CarmioOro NGC0:03:18

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri21:07:08
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:27
4Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:48
5Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:42
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:46
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:42
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:30
9Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:59
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:00
11Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:07
12Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
13Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:11
14Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:05:12
15Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:15
16Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:20
17Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:23
19Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:28
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:34
22Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:05:38
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:47
25Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:52
26Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:56
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:58
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:08
29Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:15
30Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
31Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:34
32Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:35
33Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:42
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:55
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:00
36Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:29
37Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:33
38Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
39Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:07:43
40Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:08:02
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:09
42Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:08:14
43Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:55
44Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:08:57
45Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:08:58
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:03
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:20
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:27
49Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:11:31
50Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:11:52
51Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:12:15
52Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:13:16
53Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:14:22
54Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:14:23
55Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:36
56Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:15:11
57Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:18:02
58Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:18:59
59Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:20:31
60Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:40
61Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:22:03
62Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:40
63Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:22:51
64Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:22:54
65David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:22:56
66Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:25:39
67Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:23
68René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:27:08
69Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:27:41
70Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:29:03
71Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:29:57
72Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:04
73Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:30:24
74Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:25
75Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:33
76Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:34
77Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:31:35
78Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:40
79Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:31:41
80David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:31:52
81Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:31:57
82Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:04
83Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:32:12
84Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:32:27
85Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:48
86Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:36:25
87Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:36:30
88Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:41
89Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:39:34
90Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:45:09
91Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:45:27
92Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:49:43
93Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:51:12
94Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey0:53:31
95Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:56:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia38pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri35
3Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox33
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri26
5Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
6David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
7Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic20
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC19
9Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto18
10Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
11Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia14
13Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic14
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
17Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano12
18Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
19Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
20Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
21Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic10
22Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
23Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9
25Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
26Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
27Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
28Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic7
29René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
31Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
32Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri6
33Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
34Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC5
35Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
36Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto4
37Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
38Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
39Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri3
40Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
41David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
42Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec1
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
44Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1
45Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri14
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia10
5Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
6Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
7Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
8Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
10Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
11Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
12Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
13Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
14Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1
16Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1
17Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6pts
2Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec5
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3
4Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
5Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
6David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
7Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1
8Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD - Neri63:30:27
2Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:58
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:20
4Skil - Shimano0:03:52
5Footon-Servetto0:03:59
6De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:35
7Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:42
8Xacobeo Galicia0:06:49
9Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:09
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:10
11Liquigas-Doimo0:10:57
12CarmioOro NGC0:34:47
13Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:36:53
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:00

