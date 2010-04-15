Image 1 of 13 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprinted to victory in Fethiye. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 2 of 13 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in stage five of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 13 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) took a hard-fought victory in stage five. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) and Kenny van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) had a hard day at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 5 of 13 Rémi Pauriol was awarded the red jersey of best climber by the family of Rifat Caliskan, the famous Turkish cyclist from the 1970s who passed away five months ago. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 6 of 13 Dmytro Grabovskyy and the ISD-Neri team escorted race leader Giovanni Visconti for more than 200 kilometres in stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 7 of 13 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) is back in the green jersey for leading the points classification. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 13 After stage 5, Rémi Pauriol was treated by famous French soigneur Fifi Dault. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 9 of 13 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) powers to the finish line in Fethiye. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 10 of 13 Heads down for Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) and Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox), head up for stage winner André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia). (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 11 of 13 The break of the day spent 213km off the front in stage five. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 12 of 13 Remi Pauriol (Cofidis) attacked the break with 13km remaining in stage five. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 13 of 13 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) outsprinted Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) to win stage five, the German's third victory at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won for the third time at the Tour of Turkey today, besting Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in the wild field sprint deciding stage five.

Despite being challenged by Colnago-CSF Inox and Skil-Shimano in the final kilometres, the German's HTC-Columbia teammates remained unfazed and provided a perfect lead-out for Greipel who won for the ninth time this season.

Tempers flared after the stage as Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) got into a heated argument with Vladimir Isaychev (Xacobeo Galicia) due to the Russian's repeated attempts to push his way into the Italian team's lead-out train approaching the finish.

The teams of the sprinters swept up a six-man break with six kilometres remaining after the sextet spent 213 kilometres off the front, having attacked only two kilometres into the longest stage of the Tour of Turkey.

"It was a really tough stage with 2,500 metres of climbing straight after 3,000 metres the day before, but we managed to bring back a dangerous break with seven kilometres to go and then set things up for the sprint," said Greipel. "We took the lead, the guys kept me up there and [HTC-Columbia's] Mark Renshaw and Frankie Rabon kept the pace high in the last couple of kilometres until I accelerated away myself. I went with maybe 300 metres to go, which was a long way out, but I knew if I didn't go early I'd get boxed in."

Greipel has never taken so many wins so early in the season and says he is hopeful his run of victories will continue. "This time last year I was out of racing because of a crash earlier in the season, so it's nice to be doing well and to be in good shape."

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was gapped slightly at the finish and crossed the line in a group three seconds behind Greipel. However, the Italian's GC rivals also finished in the same group leaving the overall standings unchanged. Visconti leads Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) by 16 seconds and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) by 27 seconds.

The longest stage sees the longest break

Only two kilometres into the 221km stage, the longest of the Tour of Turkey, six riders attacked for the break of the day. The sextet included Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Christoph Sokoll (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Jose Alberto De Segovia (Xacobeo Galicia), Remi Pauriol (Cofidis), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC) and Sergio Lagana (De Rosa-Stac Plastic).

Pauriol was best-placed on general classification of the six escapees, holding 9th overall at 4:59 to Visconti. At kilometre 65 the break achieved its largest lead at 4:20, but the ISD-Neri led peloton kept the escape in check to protect Visconti's overall lead.

Inside of 60km to go the teams of the sprinters, particularly HTC-Columbia, Skil-Shimano and Colnago-CSF Inox, contributed riders to the chase to ensure the demise of the break. With 48km remaining to the finish the break's lead slipped under two minutes and at kilometre 16 the peloton reduced the advantage to one minute.

After spending 206 kilometres sharing the workload equally, the cohesion of the break came to an end with 13 kilometres remaining as Pauriol put in a strong attack. The Frenchman was pursued by Malori and De Segovia but the escapees were no match for an inspired peloton stretched out single file on the straight run-in to the finish in Fethiye, gearing up for a field sprint.

After spending 213 kilometres off the front, the break was finally absorbed with only six kilometres remaining. While Pauriol's stint off the front didn't result in any changes on general classification, the Frenchman did lead the break over both of the stage's category 1 ascents, the Kazikbeli at 31.5km and the Rifat Caliskan Memorial KOM at 127km. The 10 points earned for each of the KOMs moved the Cofidis rider into the mountains classification lead.

Over the final kilometres the lead-out trains for Team HTC-Columbia, Skil-Shimano and Colnago-CSF Inox fought for supremacy at the head of affairs with Greipel once again being delivered to the line perfectly for his third victory of the Tour of Turkey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6:09:17 2 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 13 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 14 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 18 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 20 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 21 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 22 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:03 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 25 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 26 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 28 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 29 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 31 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 33 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 35 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 36 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 37 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 38 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 41 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 43 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 46 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 48 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 49 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 50 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 51 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 52 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 56 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:15 57 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:17 58 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:21 59 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 60 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 61 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 62 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:28 64 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 65 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 66 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 67 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 68 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:33 70 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:35 71 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 72 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:44 73 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 76 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:57 78 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:07 79 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 80 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:25 82 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:50 84 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 85 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:05 86 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 87 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 0:03:48 88 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:01 89 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 90 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 91 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:07:07 93 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 94 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 95 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:11 DNF Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC DNF Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos DNF Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos

Sprint Prime (Yusufça) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 5 pts 2 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 3 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1

Finish Fethiye # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 5 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 11 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 10 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 8 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 9 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 10 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 6 11 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 12 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 13 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 3 14 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 15 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

King of the mountain (Kazikbeli) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 7 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 4 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 5 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 1

King of the mountain - In the memory of Rifat Cali # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 3 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 4 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Footon-Servetto 18:27:51 2 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Vorarlberg - Corratec 4 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:03 5 Skil - Shimano 6 CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 ISD - Neri 0:00:06 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Xacobeo Galicia 10 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 Team HTC - Columbia 12 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 13 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:48 14 CarmioOro NGC 0:03:18

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 21:07:08 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:27 4 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:48 5 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:42 6 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:46 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:42 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:30 9 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:59 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:00 11 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:05:07 12 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 13 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:05:11 14 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:05:12 15 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:15 16 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:20 17 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:23 19 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:28 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:34 22 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:05:38 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:47 25 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:52 26 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:56 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:58 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:08 29 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:15 30 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 31 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:34 32 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:35 33 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:42 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:55 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:00 36 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:29 37 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:33 38 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 39 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:07:43 40 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:08:02 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:09 42 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:08:14 43 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:55 44 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:08:57 45 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:08:58 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:03 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:20 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:27 49 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:11:31 50 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:11:52 51 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:12:15 52 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:13:16 53 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:14:22 54 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:14:23 55 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:36 56 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:15:11 57 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:18:02 58 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:18:59 59 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:20:31 60 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:40 61 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:22:03 62 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:40 63 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:22:51 64 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:22:54 65 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:22:56 66 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:25:39 67 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:23 68 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:27:08 69 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:27:41 70 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:29:03 71 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:29:57 72 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:04 73 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:30:24 74 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:25 75 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:33 76 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:34 77 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:31:35 78 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:40 79 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:31:41 80 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:31:52 81 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:31:57 82 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:04 83 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:32:12 84 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:32:27 85 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:48 86 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:36:25 87 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:36:30 88 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:41 89 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:39:34 90 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:45:09 91 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:45:27 92 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:49:43 93 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:51:12 94 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 0:53:31 95 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:56:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 38 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 35 3 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 26 5 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 6 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 7 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 20 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 19 9 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 18 10 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 11 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 14 13 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 14 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 17 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 12 18 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 19 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 20 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 21 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 22 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 23 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 25 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 26 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 27 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 28 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 29 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 30 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 31 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 32 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 33 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 34 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 5 35 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 36 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 37 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 38 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 39 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 40 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 41 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 42 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 44 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1 45 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 10 5 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 6 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 7 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 8 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 10 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 11 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 12 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 13 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 14 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 16 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1 17 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 pts 2 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 5 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 4 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 5 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 6 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 7 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 8 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5