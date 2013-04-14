Image 1 of 14 Hilton Clark takes the win for United HealthCare. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 2 of 14 2013 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium men's podium (L-R): Luke Keough, Hilton Clarke and Demis Aleman (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 3 of 14 Michael Weicht off the front. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 4 of 14 Finish Strong's Andy Crater makes a move. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 5 of 14 Jamis Hagens Berman - Sutter Home takes a dig. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 6 of 14 The field stays together. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 7 of 14 United HealthCare patrols the front. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 8 of 14 Veloshine's Chris Harkey leads through a turn. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 9 of 14 SmartStop-Mountain Khakis take up the chase. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 10 of 14 Frank Travieso (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) keep the break in check. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 11 of 14 Hincapie's Joe Lewis escapes from the break. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 12 of 14 United HealthCare goes to work with one to go. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 13 of 14 Hilton sprays the Champagne! (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 14 of 14 The men are off! (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)

UnitedHealthcare continued its domination of the USA Crits and National Criterium Calendar, making it a one-two finish for Hilton Clarke and Luke Keough in downtown Charlotte.

In the opening laps Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) went on the attack and grabbed up several primes for a total of $1,500 in cash as well as points towards the USA Crits series. However, his several laps of freedom were erased by the accelerating peloton.

As the laps ticked down, racers would sprint to take the many primes on offer – but the attacks were not enough to separate themselves from the peloton.

Finally a break of 11 riders did manage to create the tiniest of time gaps for the next prime. Winning the $250 prime was again CashCall's Weicht who was a member of the opportunistic 11-man break.

The mid-race points prime was the catalyst of the night's first serious break as 16 riders went up the road. All the major teams were represented, and the gap grew continually from 18 to 40 seconds.

Behind them the main peloton was spread out with no organized chase.

Finally, the yellow and blue kits of SmartStop-Mountain Khaki went to the front of the peloton and started to cut into the breakaway's time gap. With 13 laps remaining the gap had been reduced to 18 seconds.

With 10 laps to go a $500 prime was offered and the time gap between the two groups had stabilized at 18 seconds.

With eight laps to go the gap was coming down under the constant pressure of the SmartStop - Mountain Khakis squad. Joe Lewis (Hincapie Development) attacked out of the break in the hopes of sneaking away.

Lewis scraped together a 20-second lead as his former breakaway companions were about to be caught. At six laps remaining a thousand dollar prime was announced and Lewis still maintained an advantage as the big teams started to organize their sprint trains. It seemed like only a matter of time before Lewis was caught. However, it wasn't before he picked up the thousand dollars.

With five laps to go the blue lead-out train of the UnitedHealthcare squad went to the front for their sprinter Hilton Clarke. UnitedHealthcare team was just letting Lewis dangle a few seconds off the front in order to discourage any counter-attacks.

With two laps remaining Lewis was caught. At the front of the peloton the UnitedHealthcare squad was in full control of the race with their sprint train.

On the bell lap what remained of the field was strung out in a single file, scrambling to get on the wheel of the blue train of UnitedHealthcare.

Out of the final turn it was all blue kits as Clarke was unleashed sprinting for the win with his teammate Luke Keough finishing in second and Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman) in third.

While Lewis looked like he had an outside chance of stealing the win Clarke had faith in his squad.

“As soon as the boys got together, we drilled it and at five to go, led the race,” said Clarke of the team's strategy.

UnitedHealthcare team manager Mike Tamayo was equally happy with his squad's performance.

“Hilton is sprinting really well right now and the boys have learned how to deliver him perfectly. Another beautiful race and a great win.”

The next race in the USA Crit series is the Terrapin Twilight criterium in Athens, Georgia.

Full results