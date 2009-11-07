Trending

Blackgrove confirms Southland overall win

Fondard wins final stage

Image 1 of 12

Riders from Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport line up for the 9th and final stage of the Tour of Southland.

Riders from Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport line up for the 9th and final stage of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport leads an early break of six riders.

Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport leads an early break of six riders.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

Two more riders attempt to get away from the peloton.

Two more riders attempt to get away from the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

Once again strong winds tear the peloton to pieces.

Once again strong winds tear the peloton to pieces.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

The front group led by Gordon McCauley of Subway-Avanti

The front group led by Gordon McCauley of Subway-Avanti
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport has missed the split and is in the second bunch on the road.

Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport has missed the split and is in the second bunch on the road.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

Heath Blackgrove of Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery is safely in the front bunch and has the yellow jersey won.

Heath Blackgrove of Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery is safely in the front bunch and has the yellow jersey won.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel is in the front group looking for his third stage win.

Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel is in the front group looking for his third stage win.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

Karl Murray and Gordon McCauley have attacked on the final circuit of Queens Park in Invercargill.

Karl Murray and Gordon McCauley have attacked on the final circuit of Queens Park in Invercargill.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

Romain Fondard of Share the Road has won the final stage of the Tour of Southland. Teammate Jack Bauer celebrates also

Romain Fondard of Share the Road has won the final stage of the Tour of Southland. Teammate Jack Bauer celebrates also
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

Heath Blackgrove is the winner of the 2009 edition of the Tour of Southland.

Heath Blackgrove is the winner of the 2009 edition of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

Heath Blackgrove of Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery celebrates with the crowd.

Heath Blackgrove of Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery celebrates with the crowd.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

United States-based Heath Blackgrove enjoyed the biggest day of his life, winning the 53rd PowerNet Tour of Southland before rushing off to get married.

His strong Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery team only had to cover the options on the final 65km stage into Invercargill after main rival Marc Ryan (Timaru, ColourPlus) missed the key break in the morning's 79-km stage from Te Anau to Lumsden.

While the winds blew fiercely, Blackgrove's team were always on the ball as a group of 25 riders broke clear before Frenchman Romain Fondard (Share The Road) took out the final stage in a sprint.

Blackgrove, the Waimate rider who competes for Team Hotel San Jose, had the luxury of enjoying the final three laps around Queens Park in Invercargill to savour his first major stage tour win, in a race that has become special to him.

The 28-year-old met local triathlete Sharyon Johns at the Zookeepers Cafe where she worked on the 2001 Tour of Southland. Blackgrove barely had time to complete the formalities after his victory before he was whisked away to marry Johns at the home of team manager Paul Clark.

"It's obviously a big day for me," Blackgrove said. "In terms of the race I am very proud to be a New Zealander to win this race. While I've won the nationals twice, this is the premier road race in the country and it's eluded me until now."

Blackgrove, who has twice finished third in the Tour, said the weather was the key factor and he was delighted to be able to bounce back after losing the tour leader's yellow jersey midway through the tour.

"I had a great team around me and they really did it for me."

Blackgrove, the Athens Olympian, fronted a strong team including Beijing Olympians Sam Bewley, Wes Gough and Glen Chadwick along with world rowing champion Hamish Bond.

Blackgrove took the overall honours by 1:03 from Jack Bauer (Share the Road) with Findlay (Bici Vida) third at 1:16. Marc Ryan finished fourth at 1:34 and Peter Latham (Bissell Pro) took fifth overall at 2:45.

It proved an outstanding performance from the 24-year-old Bauer, who held the yellow jersey for two days and impressed with his power on the flat and fortitude on the hills. The winner of nine races in Belgium this year moves to his first full professional contract with a UK-based Pro Continental team next year.

Findlay showed his considerable potential to win the under-23 honours which he dominated, while another talented young rider, Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel), who competed in the world junior championships this year, took out the sprint honours as well as two stage victories. Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery easily won the team honours.

The high-profile American Floyd Landis, caught in the chaos of the mass crash on the opening day, finally rode with prominence on the final two days to finish 17th overall.

Results
1Romain Fondard (Share The Road)1:35:38
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
3Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
4Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
5Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
6Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
7Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
9Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
10Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
11Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
12Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
13Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
14Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
15Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
16Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:00:06
17Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
18Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
19Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:00:08
20Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:00:11
21Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
22Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
23Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:21
24Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:02:48
25Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
26Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
27Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
28James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
29Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:02:50
30Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
31Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
32Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
33Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:02:51
34Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
35David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
36Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
37Chris Macic (PowerNet)
38Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
39Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
40Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
41Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
42Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
43George Bennett (KIA Motors)
44Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:05:17
45Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
46David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:08:30
47Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
48Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
49Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
50Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
51Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
52Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
53Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
54Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
55David Evans (Creation Signs)
56Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
57Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
58Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
59Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
60Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
61Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
62Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
63William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
64James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
65Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
66Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
67Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
68Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
69Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
70Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
71Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
72Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
73Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
74Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:11:20
75Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:11:50
76Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:13:05
77Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:17:00
78Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
79Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
80Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
81Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
82Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
83Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
84Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
85Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
86Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
87Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
88Logan Calder (Placemakers)
89Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:18:48
90Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
91Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
92Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:18:51
93Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
94Russell Gill (PowerNet)
DNFCorey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)

Final general classification
1Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)21:44:52
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:01:03
3Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:16
4Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:01:34
5Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:45
6Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:48
7Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:34
8Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:06:38
9Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:11:45
10Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:12:53
11Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:13:06
12Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:13:12
13Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:13:17
14Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:13:18
15Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:13:57
16Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:15:53
17Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:16:00
18Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:16:39
19Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:16:42
20Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:17:35
21Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:17:49
22Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:19:32
23Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:20:01
24Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:20:58
25Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:21:46
26Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:23:49
27James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:23:55
28Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:24:40
29Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:25:19
30Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:26:56
31Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:27:08
32Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:27:11
33Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:27:52
34Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:28:47
35Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)0:29:20
36Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:29:25
37Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:29:43
38Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:31:26
39Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:31:48
40Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:33:04
41Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:34:42
42Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:34:48
43David Evans (Creation Signs)0:35:09
44Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:35:16
45Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:35:40
46Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:36:03
47Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:37:28
48Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:40:52
49Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:40:55
50Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:42:01
51Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:47:08
52Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:47:37
53Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:48:03
54Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:52:50
55Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:55:15
56Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:57:12
57Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:58:16
58Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:58:52
59James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)1:00:13
60Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)1:01:42
61Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)1:03:49
62George Bennett (KIA Motors)1:03:51
63Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)1:06:34
64David Treacey (Creation Signs)1:07:38
65Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:08:11
66Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)1:09:13
67Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)1:11:01
68Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)1:12:02
69Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)1:12:29
70David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)1:19:01
71Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)1:20:00
72Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)1:21:38
73Michael Stallard (PowerNet)1:28:48
74Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)1:34:35
75Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1:37:57
76Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:39:35
77Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)1:42:12
78Logan Calder (Placemakers)1:47:06
79Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)1:48:40
80Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)1:56:15
81Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)1:56:57
82Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)1:58:38
83Russell Gill (PowerNet)2:06:22
84Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)2:08:46
85Lee Evans (Energy Smart)2:15:01
86Alex Malone (Creation Signs)2:16:22
87William Alexander (Team Enterprise)2:23:50
88Johno Gee (Energy Smart)2:33:33
89Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2:33:41
90Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:48:59
91Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)3:18:03
92Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)3:22:47
93Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)3:42:49
94Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)3:45:03
DNFCorey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)

Points classification
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)80pts
2Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)40
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)31
4Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)24
5Karl Murray (Share The Road)24
6Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)23
7Jack Bauer (Share The Road)19
8Ben King (Calder Stewart)14
9Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)12
10Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)11
11Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)11
12Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)10
13Karl Moore (KIA Motors)10
14Romain Fondard (Share The Road)10
15Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)10
16Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)8
17Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)8
18Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)7
19Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
20Alex Ray (Bici Vida)7
21Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)6
22Sam Steele (The Southland Times)6
23Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)5
24Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
25Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
26Michael Vink (The Southland Times)4
27Marc Ryan (Colourplus)3
28Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)3
29Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)3
30James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)3
31Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)3
32David Treacey (Creation Signs)3
33Lee Evans (Energy Smart)3
34Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)2
35Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2
36Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)2
37Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)2
38Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2
39Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
40Chris Macic (PowerNet)2
41Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
42Logan Calder (Placemakers)2
43Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
44Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)1
45Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
46Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)1
47George Bennett (KIA Motors)1
48Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1
49Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)1
50Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)1
51David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)1

Mountains classification
1Ben King (Calder Stewart)54pts
2Michael Vink (The Southland Times)26
3Karl Moore (KIA Motors)14
4Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)12
5Jack Bauer (Share The Road)12
6Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)10
7Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)10
8Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
9Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)8
10James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)8
11James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)8
12Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)6
13Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
14Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)4
15Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
16Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)4
17Marc Ryan (Colourplus)2
18Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)2
19Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)2
20Robin Reid (KIA Motors)2
21Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
22Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)2
23Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

Teams classification
1Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery65:36:34
2Bici Vida0:17:02
3Ascot Park Hotel0:20:24
4Colourplus0:24:49
5KIA Motors0:26:49
6Share The Road0:31:08
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:41
8Jackson Plumbing0:38:54
9Calder Stewart0:40:03
10The Southland Times1:00:35
11Praties Cycling1:08:08
12Benchmark Homes1:10:52
13Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport1:16:42
14Creation Signs1:42:49
15PowerNet1:45:22
16Team Enterprise1:48:55
17Sycamore Print2:28:54
18Southern Institute of Technology3:32:21
19Titans Race Team4:09:52
20Energy Smart4:15:37
21South West Helicopters7:21:16

