Image 1 of 13 Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) won the three-man sprint for stage honours. (Image credit: www.roadcycling.co.nz) Image 2 of 13 Jack Bauer of Share the Road is the new leader of the Tour of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 13 Riders shelter from the cold wind behind the race directors vehicle before the start of stage five (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 13 The peloton battles strong head winds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 13 Heath Blackgrove from Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery in the leaders yellow jersey (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 13 Gordon McCauley of the Subway-Avanti team has his race face on (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 13 The peloton is strung out in the blustery conditions (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 13 The field is in pieces as they battle the strong wind along the coast (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 13 Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery leading the break (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 13 Plenty of media attention for this year’s Tour of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 13 Heath Blackgrove will lose the leaders jersey this afternoon (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 13 Gordon McCauley wins by the narrowest of margins, Tom Findlay of Bici Vida will have to settle for 2nd place (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 13 Gordon McCauley being interviewed after the race (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

National road champion Gordon McCauley (Subway Avanti) took out this afternoon’s fifth stage from Tuatapere to Winton after yellow jersey holder Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery) missed the break when a select group split in strong crosswinds 25 kilometres from the finish. Nelson’s Jack Bauer (Share The Road) got among the super six in the break, finishing third behind McCauley and Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) to claim the tour leader’s yellow jersey.

He has a 14 second advantage over Olympic medallist Marc Ryan (ColourPlus) who had to settle for fifth today just behind the winner after riding with a slow flat over the final few kilometres.

US-based kiwi Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) moved to third 19 seconds back after a strong day, with Blackgrove now fourth at 26 seconds. McCauley’s win promotes him to fifth rider inside a minute of the leader's general classification time.

After recovering from broken bodies and bikes on the first day, the Subway Avanti team made its move in this afternoon’s 102km stage to Winton after a group of 20 rode clear after 20 kms. The group, reaching speeds of 60 kilometres per hour, with a mix of tail and cross winds, peeled back to an elite pack of 11 riders until they turned into strong crosswinds at the 75 km mark.

Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti) made his attack when five riders were caught out, including Blackgrove. Six riders edged clear, comprising Cooper, Ryan, McCauley, Bauer, Findlay and Vennell.

With five kilometres remaining they had built a safety buffer of 30 seconds. Cooper attacked again with one kilometre remaining, setting things up superbly for his team captain McCauley to sprint home from Findlay and Bauer.

“The tour didn’t start well for us with four of us crashing on that first day and finishing with sore bodies and bikes held together with hose clips,” McCauley said. “Today was great for our Subway Avanti team with Josh second in the morning and then my win today, which was set-up really well by Jo Cooper. My teammates were fantastic today.

“I’ve won this stage five times and know it like the back of my hand,” he added. “Our manager made the perfect call to attack and it worked. With Marc Ryan riding on spongy tyres, I knew I was the fastest in the sprint.”

Despite the mis-adventure this afternoon, Blackgrove’s Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery team remain on top of the team honours from Subway-Avanti and Bissell Pro Cycling.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) 2:11:08 2 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 3 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 4 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 5 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 6 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:00:09 7 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 8 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 0:00:38 9 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 10 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 11 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 12 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:01:18 13 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:04:56 14 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 15 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:07:51 16 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 17 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:07:53 18 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:08:12 19 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:08:14 20 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 21 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 22 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 23 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 24 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 25 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 26 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 27 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 28 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 29 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 30 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 31 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 32 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 33 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 34 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 35 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 36 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 37 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 38 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 39 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 40 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 41 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 42 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 43 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 44 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 45 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 46 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 47 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 48 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 49 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 50 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 51 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 52 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 53 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 54 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 55 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 56 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 57 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 58 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 59 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 60 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 61 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 62 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 63 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 64 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:08:29 65 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:08:31 66 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:08:43 67 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 68 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:08:51 69 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 70 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 71 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:09:00 72 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:09:59 73 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 74 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:13:28 75 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:14:09 76 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 77 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:14:49 78 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:14:52 79 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:21:23 80 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 81 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:24:54 82 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 83 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 84 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 85 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 86 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 87 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 88 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 89 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 90 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 91 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 92 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 93 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 94 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 95 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 96 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 97 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 98 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 99 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 100 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 101 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 102 Logan Mort (Placemakers) DNF Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) DNS Reon Park (Colourplus) DNS Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)

General Classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 10:51:26 2 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:00:14 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 4 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:26 5 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:00:56 6 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:10 7 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:01:13 8 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 9 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:01:57 10 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:03:15 11 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:03:16 12 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:07:59 13 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:08:46 14 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:08:54 15 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:09:06 16 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:09:09 17 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:09:20 18 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:09:28 19 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:09:29 20 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:09:33 21 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:09:35 22 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:09:47 23 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:09:50 24 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:09:52 25 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 26 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:09:59 27 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:10:03 28 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 29 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:10:22 30 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:10:35 31 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 0:10:40 32 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:10:51 33 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:10:53 34 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:10:54 35 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:11:04 36 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:11:18 37 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:11:23 38 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 0:11:33 39 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:11:37 40 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:39 41 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:11:43 42 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 43 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:49 44 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:11:54 45 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:12:03 46 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:22 47 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:12:25 48 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:12:35 49 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:12:39 50 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:12:44 51 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:12:49 52 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:13:03 53 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:13:58 54 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:14:29 55 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:14:36 56 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:14:39 57 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:15:23 58 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:16:12 59 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:17:27 60 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:17:48 61 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 0:18:02 62 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:18:19 63 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:18:24 64 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:18:30 65 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:18:53 66 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:19:21 67 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:19:25 68 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:19:43 69 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:23:57 70 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:25:19 71 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:28:44 72 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:30:11 73 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:30:36 74 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:30:40 75 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 0:35:48 76 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:36:08 77 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:37:40 78 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:37:59 79 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:38:44 80 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:41:04 81 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:42:06 82 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 0:42:11 83 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 0:43:34 84 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:45:22 85 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 0:45:30 86 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:47:15 87 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:47:49 88 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 0:49:02 89 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:49:16 90 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 0:53:44 91 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 0:55:36 92 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:57:25 93 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 0:58:08 94 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:58:12 95 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 0:59:20 96 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 0:59:50 97 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:59:57 98 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 1:05:43 99 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 1:27:41 100 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 1:37:43 101 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 1:39:53 102 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 1:41:38

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 45 pts 2 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 30 3 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 24 4 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 24 5 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 21 6 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 16 7 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 13 8 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 13 9 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 11 10 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 8 11 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 8 12 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 7 13 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 6 14 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 5 15 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 5 16 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 17 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 4 18 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 4 19 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 4 20 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 3 21 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 3 22 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 23 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 2 24 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2 25 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2 26 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2 27 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 2 28 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 29 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 2 30 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 2 31 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2 32 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 1 33 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 1 34 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 1 35 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 1 36 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 1 37 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 1 38 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 39 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 1 40 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1 41 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 30 pts 2 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 14 3 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 10 4 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 8 5 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 8 6 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 7 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 6 8 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 6 9 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 10 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 11 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 12 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 13 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2

U23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 10:52:36 2 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:03:16 3 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:07:59 4 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:08:54 5 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:09:06 6 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:09:20 7 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:09:28 8 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:09:35 9 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:09:47 10 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:09:59 11 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:10:03 12 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:10:51 13 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:10:53 14 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:11:43 15 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 16 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:12:35 17 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:12:39 18 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:13:58 19 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:16:12 20 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:18:19 21 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:18:24 22 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:23:57 23 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:36:08 24 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:37:40 25 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:41:04 26 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:47:49 27 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:57:25 28 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:58:12