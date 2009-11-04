Trending

Bevin sprints from breakaway for stage win

Blackgrove's lead not impacted by non-threatening breaks

Image 1 of 12

Floyd Landis leaves the velodrome at the start of stage four

Floyd Landis leaves the velodrome at the start of stage four
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

Riders in echelons as they encounter gale force cross winds

Riders in echelons as they encounter gale force cross winds
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

One of many crashes on stage Four

One of many crashes on stage Four
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

Jeremy Meech of CNZShop.com Bio Sport is not enjoying the conditions

Jeremy Meech of CNZShop.com Bio Sport is not enjoying the conditions
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

Strong wind created echelons in the peloton

Strong wind created echelons in the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

Three riders escape the peloton

Three riders escape the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

More riders try to break away

More riders try to break away
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

Karl Murray of Share the Road leads the peleton

Karl Murray of Share the Road leads the peleton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

The tour snakes north to Tuatapere

The tour snakes north to Tuatapere
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

A group of six riders will contest the sprint into Tuatapere

A group of six riders will contest the sprint into Tuatapere
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel wins stage four

Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel wins stage four
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

Heath Blackgrove remains in yellow after stage Four

Heath Blackgrove remains in yellow after stage Four
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)2:21:19
2Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
3Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
4Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
5Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
6Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:09
7Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)0:00:32
8Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
9Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
10Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
11Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
12Chris Macic (PowerNet)
13Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
14Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
15Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
16Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
17Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
18Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
19James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
20Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
21Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
22Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
23Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
24Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
25Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
26Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
27Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
28Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
29Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
30Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
31Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
32Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
33Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
34Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
35Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
36Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
37Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
38Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
39Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
40Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
41Ben King (Calder Stewart)
42Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
43Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
44Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
45Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
46Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
47Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
48Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
49Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
50Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
51Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
52Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
53Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
54Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
55Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
56Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
57David Evans (Creation Signs)
58Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
59Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
60Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
61Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
62Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
63Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
64Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
65Reon Park (Colourplus)
66James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
67Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
68David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
69Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
70Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
71George Bennett (KIA Motors)
72Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
73Karl Murray (Share The Road)
74Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
75Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
76Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
77Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
78Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
79Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
80Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
81Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:01:17
82Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:07:49
83Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
84Russell Gill (PowerNet)
85Johno Gee (Energy Smart)0:08:59
86Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:09:04
87Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:10:36
88Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:12:24
89Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
90David Treacey (Creation Signs)
91Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
92Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)0:18:21
93Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
94Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:24:20
95Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
96William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
97Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
98Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
99Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
100Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
101Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:28:18
102Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
103Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
104Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
105Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
DNFNicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)

General Classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)8:40:06
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:00:14
3Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:00:24
4Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
5Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:00:44
6Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:00:50
7Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:51
8Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:00:52
9Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:02
10Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:04
11Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:01:14
12George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:01:18
13Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:26
14Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
15Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:27
16Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:01:30
17Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:01:31
18Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:01:33
19Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
20Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:45
21Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:01:50
22Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:57
23Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:02:01
24Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
25Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:02:13
26Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:02:20
27Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:02:33
28Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)0:02:38
29Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:02:50
30Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:02:51
31Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
32Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:03:13
33Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
34Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:03:16
35Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:03:18
36Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:03:21
37Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)0:03:31
38James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:03:35
39Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:37
40Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:41
41Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
42Reon Park (Colourplus)0:03:43
43Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:47
44Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:03:52
45Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:04:01
46Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:04:02
47Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:04:05
48Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:20
49Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:04:23
50Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:33
51Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:37
52Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:04:47
53Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:05:01
54Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)0:05:37
55Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:46
56Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:05:54
57Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:56
58Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:06:08
59Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:06:21
60Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:06:27
61Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:06:34
62Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:07:21
63Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:08:10
64David Evans (Creation Signs)0:08:56
65Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:09:00
66Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:09:29
67Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:09:40
68Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:09:51
69Jason Barlow (Placemakers)0:10:00
70James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:10:22
71Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)0:11:06
72Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:11:19
73Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:11:22
74Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:11:23
75Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:11:26
76Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:14:02
77Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:15:09
78Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:17:24
79Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:20:40
80Alex Malone (Creation Signs)0:20:48
81David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:20:53
82Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:22:33
83Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:23:00
84Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:23:07
85David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)0:28:05
86Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:29:02
87Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:29:06
88Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:29:57
89Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:30:54
90Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)0:32:24
91Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:32:43
92Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:33:02
93Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:33:26
94Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:33:30
95William Alexander (Team Enterprise)0:34:38
96Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)0:35:08
97Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)0:35:32
98Johno Gee (Energy Smart)0:41:01
99Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:45:20
100Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)0:48:38
101Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)1:02:59
102Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)1:13:01
103Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)1:15:11
104Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)1:16:56

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)45pts
2James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)30
3Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)24
4Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)21
5Karl Murray (Share The Road)13
6Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)11
7Ben King (Calder Stewart)7
8Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)7
9Karl Moore (KIA Motors)6
10Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
11Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)5
12Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)5
13Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
14Alex Ray (Bici Vida)4
15David Treacey (Creation Signs)3
16Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)3
17Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)2
18Josh England (Subway-Avanti)2
19Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2
20Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2
21Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
22Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
23Romain Fondard (Share The Road)2
24Logan Calder (Placemakers)2
25Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)2
26Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
27Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)1
28Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)1
29Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)1
30Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
31James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)1
32Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
33Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)1
34Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1
35Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (Calder Stewart)24pts
2Karl Moore (KIA Motors)14
3Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)10
4James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)8
5Michael Vink (The Southland Times)8
6Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
7Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)6
8Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
9Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
10Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
11Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
12Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

U23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (The Southland Times)8:40:58
2Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:04
3George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:01:18
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:26
5Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
6Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:01:33
7Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:45
8Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:57
9Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:02:01
10Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:02:50
11Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:02:51
12Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
13Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
14Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:41
15Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
16Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:33
17Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:37
18Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:56
19Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:08:10
20Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:09:40
21James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:10:22
22Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:11:26
23Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:15:09
24Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:23:00
25Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:23:07
26Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:29:06
27Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:32:43
28Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:33:02
29Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:33:30

General Classification - Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery26:02:30
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:15
3Colourplus0:01:49
4KIA Motors0:02:14
5Subway-Avanti0:03:09
6Share The Road0:04:10
7Ascot Park Hotel0:04:12
8Calder Stewart0:04:59
9The Southland Times0:05:20
10Bici Vida0:05:46
11Praties Cycling0:06:51
12Benchmark Homes0:08:04
13Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport0:10:28
14Jackson Plumbing0:11:58
15PowerNet0:14:55
16Team Enterprise0:14:58
17Creation Signs0:28:26
18Placemakers0:30:28
19Sycamore Print0:40:59
20Energy Smart0:44:13
21Southern Institute of Technology0:59:46
22Titans Race Team1:03:30
23South West Helicopters1:55:44

