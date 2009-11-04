Bevin sprints from breakaway for stage win
Blackgrove's lead not impacted by non-threatening breaks
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2:21:19
|2
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|3
|Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
|4
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|5
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|6
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:00:09
|7
|Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
|0:00:32
|8
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|9
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|10
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|11
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|12
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|13
|Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
|14
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|15
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
|16
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|17
|Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
|18
|Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
|19
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|20
|Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
|21
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|22
|Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
|23
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|24
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|25
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|26
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|27
|Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
|28
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|29
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|30
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|31
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|32
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|33
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|34
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|35
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|36
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|37
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|38
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
|39
|Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
|40
|Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
|41
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|42
|Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|43
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|44
|Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|45
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
|46
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|47
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
|48
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|49
|Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
|50
|Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|51
|Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
|52
|Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
|53
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|54
|Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
|55
|Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
|56
|Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
|57
|David Evans (Creation Signs)
|58
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|59
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|60
|Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
|61
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|62
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|63
|Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|64
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|65
|Reon Park (Colourplus)
|66
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|67
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|68
|David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
|69
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|70
|Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|71
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|72
|Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|73
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|74
|Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|75
|Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
|76
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|77
|Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
|78
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|79
|Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
|80
|Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|81
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|0:01:17
|82
|Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
|0:07:49
|83
|Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
|84
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|85
|Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
|0:08:59
|86
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|0:09:04
|87
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|0:10:36
|88
|Logan Calder (Placemakers)
|0:12:24
|89
|Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
|90
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|91
|Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|92
|Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
|0:18:21
|93
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|94
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|0:24:20
|95
|Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
|96
|William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
|97
|Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
|98
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|99
|Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
|100
|Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
|101
|Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:28:18
|102
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|103
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|104
|Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
|105
|Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
|DNF
|Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|8:40:06
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|0:00:14
|3
|Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
|0:00:24
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|5
|Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
|0:00:44
|6
|Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
|0:00:50
|7
|Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:00:51
|8
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|0:00:52
|9
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:02
|10
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|0:01:04
|11
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|0:01:14
|12
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|0:01:18
|13
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:26
|14
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|15
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:27
|16
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|0:01:30
|17
|Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
|0:01:31
|18
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|0:01:33
|19
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|20
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:45
|21
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|0:01:50
|22
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|0:01:57
|23
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
|0:02:01
|24
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|25
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:02:13
|26
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|0:02:20
|27
|Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
|0:02:33
|28
|Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
|0:02:38
|29
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:50
|30
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:51
|31
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|32
|Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
|0:03:13
|33
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:03:15
|34
|Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:03:16
|35
|Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
|0:03:18
|36
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
|0:03:21
|37
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
|0:03:31
|38
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|0:03:35
|39
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:03:37
|40
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:03:41
|41
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|42
|Reon Park (Colourplus)
|0:03:43
|43
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:47
|44
|Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
|0:03:52
|45
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|0:04:01
|46
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:02
|47
|Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:04:05
|48
|Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:20
|49
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|0:04:23
|50
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:33
|51
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|0:04:37
|52
|Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
|0:04:47
|53
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|0:05:01
|54
|Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
|0:05:37
|55
|Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:05:46
|56
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|0:05:54
|57
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|0:05:56
|58
|Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:06:08
|59
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|0:06:21
|60
|Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:06:27
|61
|Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
|0:06:34
|62
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|0:07:21
|63
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|0:08:10
|64
|David Evans (Creation Signs)
|0:08:56
|65
|Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
|0:09:00
|66
|Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:09:29
|67
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|0:09:40
|68
|Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:09:51
|69
|Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
|0:10:00
|70
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:10:22
|71
|Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
|0:11:06
|72
|Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
|0:11:19
|73
|Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:11:22
|74
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:11:23
|75
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|0:11:26
|76
|Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
|0:14:02
|77
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|0:15:09
|78
|Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
|0:17:24
|79
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|0:20:40
|80
|Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
|0:20:48
|81
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|0:20:53
|82
|Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:22:33
|83
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|0:23:00
|84
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|0:23:07
|85
|David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
|0:28:05
|86
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|0:29:02
|87
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|0:29:06
|88
|Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:29:57
|89
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|0:30:54
|90
|Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
|0:32:24
|91
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|0:32:43
|92
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:33:02
|93
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|0:33:26
|94
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|0:33:30
|95
|William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
|0:34:38
|96
|Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
|0:35:08
|97
|Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
|0:35:32
|98
|Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
|0:41:01
|99
|Logan Calder (Placemakers)
|0:45:20
|100
|Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
|0:48:38
|101
|Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
|1:02:59
|102
|Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|1:13:01
|103
|Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
|1:15:11
|104
|Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
|1:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|45
|pts
|2
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|30
|3
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|24
|4
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|21
|5
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|13
|6
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|11
|7
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|7
|8
|Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
|7
|9
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|6
|10
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|6
|11
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|5
|12
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|5
|13
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|4
|14
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|4
|15
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|3
|16
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|3
|17
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
|2
|18
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|2
|19
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|2
|20
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|2
|21
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|2
|22
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2
|23
|Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
|2
|24
|Logan Calder (Placemakers)
|2
|25
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|2
|26
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|2
|27
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|1
|28
|Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
|1
|29
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|1
|30
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|1
|31
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|1
|32
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|1
|33
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|1
|34
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|1
|35
|Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|24
|pts
|2
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|14
|3
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|10
|4
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|8
|5
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|8
|6
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|6
|7
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|6
|8
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|6
|9
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|6
|10
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|4
|11
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2
|12
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|8:40:58
|2
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|0:01:04
|3
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|0:01:18
|4
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:26
|5
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|6
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|0:01:33
|7
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:45
|8
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|0:01:57
|9
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|0:02:01
|10
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:50
|11
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:51
|12
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|13
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:03:15
|14
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:03:41
|15
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|16
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:33
|17
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|0:04:37
|18
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|0:05:56
|19
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|0:08:10
|20
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|0:09:40
|21
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:10:22
|22
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|0:11:26
|23
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|0:15:09
|24
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|0:23:00
|25
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|0:23:07
|26
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|0:29:06
|27
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|0:32:43
|28
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:33:02
|29
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|0:33:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery
|26:02:30
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Colourplus
|0:01:49
|4
|KIA Motors
|0:02:14
|5
|Subway-Avanti
|0:03:09
|6
|Share The Road
|0:04:10
|7
|Ascot Park Hotel
|0:04:12
|8
|Calder Stewart
|0:04:59
|9
|The Southland Times
|0:05:20
|10
|Bici Vida
|0:05:46
|11
|Praties Cycling
|0:06:51
|12
|Benchmark Homes
|0:08:04
|13
|Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport
|0:10:28
|14
|Jackson Plumbing
|0:11:58
|15
|PowerNet
|0:14:55
|16
|Team Enterprise
|0:14:58
|17
|Creation Signs
|0:28:26
|18
|Placemakers
|0:30:28
|19
|Sycamore Print
|0:40:59
|20
|Energy Smart
|0:44:13
|21
|Southern Institute of Technology
|0:59:46
|22
|Titans Race Team
|1:03:30
|23
|South West Helicopters
|1:55:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy