Hutchings sprints to stage victory

Blackgrove continues to hold overall lead

Image 1 of 12

Logan Hutchins of Colourplus wins the stage

Logan Hutchins of Colourplus wins the stage
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

The race gets underway

The race gets underway
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

Media vehicle crashes after running over fallen riders bicycle

Media vehicle crashes after running over fallen riders bicycle
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

Teammates Floyd Landis and Nick Lovegrove discuss yesterdays stage

Teammates Floyd Landis and Nick Lovegrove discuss yesterdays stage
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

Mark Langlands leads the break as their lead extends to 2 minutes

Mark Langlands leads the break as their lead extends to 2 minutes
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

The lead group cross the bridge at Mataura

The lead group cross the bridge at Mataura
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

The peloton enjoy their day in the sun

The peloton enjoy their day in the sun
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

Floyd Landis in the bunch

Floyd Landis in the bunch
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

Glen Chadwick enjoys his day in yellow

Glen Chadwick enjoys his day in yellow
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

The peloton enjoy the rolling hills of Southland

The peloton enjoy the rolling hills of Southland
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

The Zookeepers Cycle Surgery keep the break in check

The Zookeepers Cycle Surgery keep the break in check
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

James McCoy of Benchmark Homes under pressure in the break

James McCoy of Benchmark Homes under pressure in the break
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Perth-based Kiwi Logan Hutchings had consigned himself to domestique duties before a spot in the "lucky break" led to victory in stage three of the PowerNet Tour of Southland today.

Hutchings (ColourPlus) out-sprinted a five-strong break on the 165 kilometre stage from Invercargill to Gore with the peloton zooming home close behind.

There was no change to the yellow jersey with all the major contenders finishing in the bunch. Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery) leads by 14 seconds to Jack Bauer (Share The Road), Marc Ryan (ColourPlus) at 24 seconds and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) at 29 seconds.

After the catastrophe of yesterday, where nearly half of the field was caught in a major crash, today's stage was without incident in stunningly still conditions.

Hutchings found himself out of contention after yesterday's chaos, leaving him with the role of supporting his teammates, Olympic medallists Ryan and Jesse Sergent, who are both high up on general classification.

However, he took his chance with 15 kilometres to go as a break of five riders went clear of the peloton including Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart), Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel), Jason Barlow (PlaceMakers) and Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart).

They swooped on solo leader James McCoy (Benchmark Homes) before Hutchings came off the third wheel on the final corner to kick home for the stage win.

"It's my first stage win in New Zealand and it is always great to win at home," said Hutchings afterwards.

"It was a lucky day in the saddle really. I was carrying out the job as bottle boy for most of the day but managed to get into a lucky move. We got a few seconds on the pack and that's all that is needed sometimes to go clear.

"We worked pretty well together to stay clear and managed to hold off the peloton."

Hutchings, who has been riding out of Belgium this year, is looking forward to a break after this week following eight months of solid racing.

"All my joints are saying stop, but I've got a week to go. This is a lot of fun though, to ride in a team with your mates.

"The stage win is great for me and the team. But tomorrow it is back to carrying the biddons and supporting the boys who are right up there overall."

Earlier, a break involving McCoy, Ben King (Calder Stewart), Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) and Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) went clear after 35 kilometres. They built a lead of 4:40, to put King temporarily in the virtual yellow jersey position. They stayed clear until King and McCoy kicked away on Otana Hill with 26 kilometres to go. McCoy then edged away from King before he was swallowed up by the key break on the approach to Gore.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)3:49:57
2Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
3Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
4Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
5Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:00:03
6Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
7Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
8Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
10Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
11Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
12Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
13Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
14Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
15Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
16Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
17Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
18Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
19James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
20Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
21Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
22Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
23Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
24Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
25Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
26Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
27Chris Macic (PowerNet)
28Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
29Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
30Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
31Russell Gill (PowerNet)
32Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
33Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
34Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
35Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
36Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
37Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
38Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
39Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
40Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
41Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
42Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
43Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
44Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
45Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
46Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
47Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
48Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
49Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
50Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
51Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
52Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
53Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
54Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
55Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
56Reon Park (Colourplus)
57William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
58Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
59Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
60David Evans (Creation Signs)
61Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:19
62Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
63Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
64Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
65Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
66Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
67Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
68Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
69Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
70Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
71Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
72Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
73Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
74Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
75Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
76Ben King (Calder Stewart)
77Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
78George Bennett (KIA Motors)
79Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
80Karl Murray (Share The Road)
81Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
82Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
83Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
84Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
85Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:00:24
86Hamish Bond () Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery ()
87David Treacey (Creation Signs)
88Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
89Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
90Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
91Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
92Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
93Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
94James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:00:28
95Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:00:34
96Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:22:45
97Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
98Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
99David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
100Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
101Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
102Logan Calder (Placemakers)
103Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
104Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
105Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
106Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
DNFTyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)
DNFDylan Newell (Praties Cycling)
DNFRichard Rollinson (PowerNet)
DNFAlan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)
DNFCory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)
DNSBen Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNSJames Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)
DNSDion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)6:18:15
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:00:14
3Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:00:24
4Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
5Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:00:50
6Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:51
7Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:00:52
8Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:02
9Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:04
10Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:01:14
11Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:01:18
12George Bennett (KIA Motors)
13Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:26
14Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:27
15Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:01:31
16Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:01:33
17Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
18Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:45
19Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:57
20Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:02:01
21Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
22Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:02:02
23Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:07
24Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:02:13
25Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:02:20
26Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:02:22
27Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:02:33
28Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)0:02:38
29Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:02:50
30Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:02:51
31Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
32Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:03:08
33Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:03:13
34Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
35Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:03:16
36Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:03:18
37Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:03:21
38Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)0:03:31
39James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:03:35
40Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:41
41Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
42Reon Park (Colourplus)0:03:43
43Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:49
44Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:03:52
45Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:00
46Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:04:01
47Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:04:02
48Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:04:05
49Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:20
50Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:04:23
51Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:33
52Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:37
53Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:04:47
54Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:05:01
55Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:05:14
56Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:05:18
57Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)0:05:37
58Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:05:40
59Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:46
60Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:05:54
61Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:56
62Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:06:08
63Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:06:27
64Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:06:34
65Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:06:45
66Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:06:58
67Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:07:21
68Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:08:10
69Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)0:08:36
70Alex Malone (Creation Signs)0:08:56
71David Evans (Creation Signs)
72Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:09:00
73David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:09:01
74Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:09:29
75Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:09:40
76Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)0:09:47
77Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:09:51
78Jason Barlow (Placemakers)0:10:00
79Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:10:07
80James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:10:22
81Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)0:10:28
82Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:10:41
83Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
84William Alexander (Team Enterprise)0:10:50
85Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)0:11:06
86Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:11:19
87Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)0:11:20
88Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
89Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:11:23
90Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)0:11:44
91Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:12:56
92Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:13:23
93Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:14:35
94Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:15:09
95Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:15:41
96David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)0:28:05
97Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:29:57
98Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)0:30:49
99Johno Gee (Energy Smart)0:32:34
100Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:32:43
101Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:33:02
102Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:33:28
103Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)0:39:11
104Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:45:15
105Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)0:47:25
106Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)0:49:10

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)26pts
2Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)21
3Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)18
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)14
5Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)9
6Ben King (Calder Stewart)7
7Karl Murray (Share The Road)6
8Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
9Jack Bauer (Share The Road)4
10Alex Ray (Bici Vida)4
11Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)3
12Karl Moore (KIA Motors)3
13David Treacey (Creation Signs)3
14Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)3
15Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)2
16Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2
17Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
18Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
19Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)2
20Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
21Josh England (Subway-Avanti)1
22Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)1
23Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)1
24Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
25James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)1
26Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
27Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)1
28Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (Calder Stewart)24pts
2Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)10
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)8
4Michael Vink (The Southland Times)8
5Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
6Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
7Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
8Karl Moore (KIA Motors)4
9Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

U23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (The Southland Times)6:19:07
2Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:04
3George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:01:18
4Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:26
5Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:01:33
6Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
7Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:45
8Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:57
9Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:02:01
10Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:07
11Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:02:50
12Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:02:51
13Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
14Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
15James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:03:35
16Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:41
17Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
18Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:00
19Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:04:01
20Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:04:02
21Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:33
22Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:37
23Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:05:18
24Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:05:54
25Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:56
26Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:08:10
27Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:09:40
28Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)0:09:47
29James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:10:22
30Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)0:10:28
31Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:10:41
32Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:12:56
33Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:13:23
34Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:14:35
35Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:15:09
36Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:15:41
37Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:32:43
38Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:33:02

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery18:56:57
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:15
3Colourplus0:01:49
4KIA Motors0:02:46
5Subway-Avanti0:03:41
6Share The Road0:04:10
7Ascot Park Hotel0:05:07
8The Southland Times0:05:20
9Calder Stewart0:05:31
10Bici Vida0:05:46
11Praties Cycling0:06:51
12Benchmark Homes0:08:04
13PowerNet0:08:10
14Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport0:10:28
15Titans Race Team0:11:56
16Jackson Plumbing0:11:58
17Team Enterprise0:14:58
18Creation Signs0:16:34
19Sycamore Print0:17:11
20Placemakers0:21:56
21NOW - MS Society0:23:07
22Energy Smart0:44:13
23Southern Institute of Technology0:47:54
24South West Helicopters0:56:53

 

