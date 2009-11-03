Image 1 of 12 Logan Hutchins of Colourplus wins the stage (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 12 The race gets underway (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 12 Media vehicle crashes after running over fallen riders bicycle (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 12 Teammates Floyd Landis and Nick Lovegrove discuss yesterdays stage (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 12 Mark Langlands leads the break as their lead extends to 2 minutes (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 12 The lead group cross the bridge at Mataura (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 12 The peloton enjoy their day in the sun (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 12 Floyd Landis in the bunch (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 12 Glen Chadwick enjoys his day in yellow (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 12 The peloton enjoy the rolling hills of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 12 The Zookeepers Cycle Surgery keep the break in check (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 12 James McCoy of Benchmark Homes under pressure in the break (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Perth-based Kiwi Logan Hutchings had consigned himself to domestique duties before a spot in the "lucky break" led to victory in stage three of the PowerNet Tour of Southland today.

Hutchings (ColourPlus) out-sprinted a five-strong break on the 165 kilometre stage from Invercargill to Gore with the peloton zooming home close behind.

There was no change to the yellow jersey with all the major contenders finishing in the bunch. Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery) leads by 14 seconds to Jack Bauer (Share The Road), Marc Ryan (ColourPlus) at 24 seconds and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) at 29 seconds.

After the catastrophe of yesterday, where nearly half of the field was caught in a major crash, today's stage was without incident in stunningly still conditions.

Hutchings found himself out of contention after yesterday's chaos, leaving him with the role of supporting his teammates, Olympic medallists Ryan and Jesse Sergent, who are both high up on general classification.

However, he took his chance with 15 kilometres to go as a break of five riders went clear of the peloton including Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart), Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel), Jason Barlow (PlaceMakers) and Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart).

They swooped on solo leader James McCoy (Benchmark Homes) before Hutchings came off the third wheel on the final corner to kick home for the stage win.

"It's my first stage win in New Zealand and it is always great to win at home," said Hutchings afterwards.

"It was a lucky day in the saddle really. I was carrying out the job as bottle boy for most of the day but managed to get into a lucky move. We got a few seconds on the pack and that's all that is needed sometimes to go clear.

"We worked pretty well together to stay clear and managed to hold off the peloton."

Hutchings, who has been riding out of Belgium this year, is looking forward to a break after this week following eight months of solid racing.

"All my joints are saying stop, but I've got a week to go. This is a lot of fun though, to ride in a team with your mates.

"The stage win is great for me and the team. But tomorrow it is back to carrying the biddons and supporting the boys who are right up there overall."

Earlier, a break involving McCoy, Ben King (Calder Stewart), Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) and Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) went clear after 35 kilometres. They built a lead of 4:40, to put King temporarily in the virtual yellow jersey position. They stayed clear until King and McCoy kicked away on Otana Hill with 26 kilometres to go. McCoy then edged away from King before he was swallowed up by the key break on the approach to Gore.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 3:49:57 2 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 3 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 4 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 5 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:00:03 6 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 7 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 8 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 10 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 11 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 12 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 13 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 14 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 15 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 16 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 17 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 18 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 19 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 20 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 21 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 22 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 23 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 24 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 25 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 26 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 27 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 28 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 29 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 30 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 31 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 32 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 33 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 34 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 35 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 36 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 37 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 38 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 39 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 40 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 41 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 42 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 43 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 44 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 45 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 46 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 47 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 48 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 49 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 50 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 51 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 52 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 53 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 54 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 55 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 56 Reon Park (Colourplus) 57 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 58 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 59 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 60 David Evans (Creation Signs) 61 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 62 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 63 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 64 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 65 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 66 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 67 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 68 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 69 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 70 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 71 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 72 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 73 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 74 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 75 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 76 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 77 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 78 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 79 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 80 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 81 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 82 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 83 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 84 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 85 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:00:24 86 Hamish Bond () Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery () 87 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 88 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 89 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 90 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 91 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 92 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 93 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 94 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:00:28 95 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:00:34 96 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:22:45 97 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 98 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 99 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 100 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 101 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 102 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 103 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 104 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 105 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 106 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) DNF Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society) DNF Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling) DNF Richard Rollinson (PowerNet) DNF Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) DNF Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub) DNS Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNS James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub) DNS Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 6:18:15 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:14 3 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:00:24 4 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 5 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:00:50 6 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:51 7 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:00:52 8 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:02 9 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:01:04 10 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:01:14 11 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:01:18 12 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 13 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:26 14 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:27 15 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:01:31 16 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:01:33 17 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 18 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:45 19 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:01:57 20 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:02:01 21 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 22 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:02:02 23 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:02:07 24 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:02:13 25 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:02:20 26 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:02:22 27 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:02:33 28 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 0:02:38 29 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:02:50 30 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:02:51 31 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 32 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 0:03:08 33 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:03:13 34 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:15 35 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:03:16 36 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:03:18 37 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:03:21 38 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 0:03:31 39 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:03:35 40 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:41 41 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 42 Reon Park (Colourplus) 0:03:43 43 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:49 44 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:03:52 45 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:00 46 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:04:01 47 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:02 48 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:04:05 49 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:20 50 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:04:23 51 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:33 52 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:04:37 53 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:04:47 54 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:05:01 55 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 0:05:14 56 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 0:05:18 57 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:05:37 58 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 0:05:40 59 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:05:46 60 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:05:54 61 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:05:56 62 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:06:08 63 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:06:27 64 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:06:34 65 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:06:45 66 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:06:58 67 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:07:21 68 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:08:10 69 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 0:08:36 70 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 0:08:56 71 David Evans (Creation Signs) 72 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:09:00 73 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:09:01 74 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:09:29 75 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:09:40 76 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 0:09:47 77 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:09:51 78 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 0:10:00 79 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:10:07 80 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:10:22 81 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 0:10:28 82 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:10:41 83 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 84 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 0:10:50 85 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 0:11:06 86 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:11:19 87 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 0:11:20 88 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 89 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:11:23 90 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 0:11:44 91 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:12:56 92 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:13:23 93 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:14:35 94 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:15:09 95 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:15:41 96 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:28:05 97 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:29:57 98 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 0:30:49 99 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 0:32:34 100 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:32:43 101 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:33:02 102 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:33:28 103 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 0:39:11 104 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:45:15 105 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 0:47:25 106 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 0:49:10

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 26 pts 2 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 21 3 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 18 4 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 14 5 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 9 6 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 7 7 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 6 8 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 4 9 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 4 10 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 4 11 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 3 12 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 3 13 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 3 14 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 15 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 2 16 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2 17 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 2 18 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 19 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 2 20 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2 21 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 1 22 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 1 23 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 1 24 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 1 25 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 1 26 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 27 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 1 28 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 24 pts 2 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 10 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 8 4 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 8 5 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 6 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 7 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 8 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 4 9 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2

U23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 6:19:07 2 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:01:04 3 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:01:18 4 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:26 5 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:01:33 6 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 7 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:45 8 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:01:57 9 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:02:01 10 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:02:07 11 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:02:50 12 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:02:51 13 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 14 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:15 15 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:03:35 16 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:41 17 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 18 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:00 19 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:04:01 20 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:02 21 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:33 22 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:04:37 23 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 0:05:18 24 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:05:54 25 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:05:56 26 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:08:10 27 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:09:40 28 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 0:09:47 29 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:10:22 30 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 0:10:28 31 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:10:41 32 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:12:56 33 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:13:23 34 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:14:35 35 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:15:09 36 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:15:41 37 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:32:43 38 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:33:02