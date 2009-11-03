Hutchings sprints to stage victory
Blackgrove continues to hold overall lead
Perth-based Kiwi Logan Hutchings had consigned himself to domestique duties before a spot in the "lucky break" led to victory in stage three of the PowerNet Tour of Southland today.
Hutchings (ColourPlus) out-sprinted a five-strong break on the 165 kilometre stage from Invercargill to Gore with the peloton zooming home close behind.
There was no change to the yellow jersey with all the major contenders finishing in the bunch. Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery) leads by 14 seconds to Jack Bauer (Share The Road), Marc Ryan (ColourPlus) at 24 seconds and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) at 29 seconds.
After the catastrophe of yesterday, where nearly half of the field was caught in a major crash, today's stage was without incident in stunningly still conditions.
Hutchings found himself out of contention after yesterday's chaos, leaving him with the role of supporting his teammates, Olympic medallists Ryan and Jesse Sergent, who are both high up on general classification.
However, he took his chance with 15 kilometres to go as a break of five riders went clear of the peloton including Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart), Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel), Jason Barlow (PlaceMakers) and Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart).
They swooped on solo leader James McCoy (Benchmark Homes) before Hutchings came off the third wheel on the final corner to kick home for the stage win.
"It's my first stage win in New Zealand and it is always great to win at home," said Hutchings afterwards.
"It was a lucky day in the saddle really. I was carrying out the job as bottle boy for most of the day but managed to get into a lucky move. We got a few seconds on the pack and that's all that is needed sometimes to go clear.
"We worked pretty well together to stay clear and managed to hold off the peloton."
Hutchings, who has been riding out of Belgium this year, is looking forward to a break after this week following eight months of solid racing.
"All my joints are saying stop, but I've got a week to go. This is a lot of fun though, to ride in a team with your mates.
"The stage win is great for me and the team. But tomorrow it is back to carrying the biddons and supporting the boys who are right up there overall."
Earlier, a break involving McCoy, Ben King (Calder Stewart), Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) and Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) went clear after 35 kilometres. They built a lead of 4:40, to put King temporarily in the virtual yellow jersey position. They stayed clear until King and McCoy kicked away on Otana Hill with 26 kilometres to go. McCoy then edged away from King before he was swallowed up by the key break on the approach to Gore.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
|3:49:57
|2
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
|3
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|4
|Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
|5
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|0:00:03
|6
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|7
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|8
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|9
|Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
|10
|Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
|11
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
|12
|Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
|13
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|14
|Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
|15
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|16
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|17
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|18
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|19
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|20
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|21
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|22
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|23
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|24
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|25
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
|26
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|27
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|28
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|29
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|30
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|31
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|32
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|33
|Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
|34
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|35
|Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
|36
|Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
|37
|Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
|38
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|39
|Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
|40
|Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
|41
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
|42
|Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
|43
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|44
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|45
|Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|46
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|47
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|48
|Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
|49
|Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
|50
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|51
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|52
|Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
|53
|Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
|54
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|55
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|56
|Reon Park (Colourplus)
|57
|William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
|58
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|59
|Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|60
|David Evans (Creation Signs)
|61
|Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|62
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|63
|Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
|64
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|65
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|66
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|67
|Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|68
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|69
|Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
|70
|Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
|71
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|72
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|73
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|74
|Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|75
|Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|76
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|77
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|78
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|79
|Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
|80
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|81
|Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|82
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|83
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|84
|Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
|85
|Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
|0:00:24
|86
|Hamish Bond () Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery ()
|87
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|88
|Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
|89
|Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
|90
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|91
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|92
|Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
|93
|Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
|94
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:00:28
|95
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|0:00:34
|96
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|0:22:45
|97
|Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|98
|Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|99
|David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
|100
|Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
|101
|Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
|102
|Logan Calder (Placemakers)
|103
|Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
|104
|Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
|105
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|106
|Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
|DNF
|Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)
|DNF
|Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling)
|DNF
|Richard Rollinson (PowerNet)
|DNF
|Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)
|DNF
|Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)
|DNS
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)
|DNS
|Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|6:18:15
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|0:00:14
|3
|Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
|0:00:24
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|5
|Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
|0:00:50
|6
|Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:00:51
|7
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|0:00:52
|8
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:02
|9
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|0:01:04
|10
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|0:01:14
|11
|Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
|0:01:18
|12
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|13
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|0:01:26
|14
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:27
|15
|Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
|0:01:31
|16
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|0:01:33
|17
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|18
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:45
|19
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|0:01:57
|20
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
|0:02:01
|21
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|22
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|0:02:02
|23
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:02:07
|24
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:02:13
|25
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|0:02:20
|26
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:22
|27
|Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
|0:02:33
|28
|Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
|0:02:38
|29
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:50
|30
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:51
|31
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|32
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|0:03:08
|33
|Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
|0:03:13
|34
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:03:15
|35
|Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:03:16
|36
|Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
|0:03:18
|37
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
|0:03:21
|38
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
|0:03:31
|39
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|0:03:35
|40
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:03:41
|41
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|42
|Reon Park (Colourplus)
|0:03:43
|43
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:49
|44
|Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
|0:03:52
|45
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:04:00
|46
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|0:04:01
|47
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:02
|48
|Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:04:05
|49
|Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:20
|50
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|0:04:23
|51
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:33
|52
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|0:04:37
|53
|Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
|0:04:47
|54
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|0:05:01
|55
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|0:05:14
|56
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|0:05:18
|57
|Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
|0:05:37
|58
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|0:05:40
|59
|Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:05:46
|60
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|0:05:54
|61
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|0:05:56
|62
|Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:06:08
|63
|Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:06:27
|64
|Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
|0:06:34
|65
|Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
|0:06:45
|66
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|0:06:58
|67
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|0:07:21
|68
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|0:08:10
|69
|Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
|0:08:36
|70
|Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
|0:08:56
|71
|David Evans (Creation Signs)
|72
|Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
|0:09:00
|73
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|0:09:01
|74
|Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:09:29
|75
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|0:09:40
|76
|Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
|0:09:47
|77
|Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:09:51
|78
|Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
|0:10:00
|79
|Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
|0:10:07
|80
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:10:22
|81
|Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
|0:10:28
|82
|Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:10:41
|83
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|84
|William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
|0:10:50
|85
|Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
|0:11:06
|86
|Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
|0:11:19
|87
|Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
|0:11:20
|88
|Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|89
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:11:23
|90
|Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
|0:11:44
|91
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|0:12:56
|92
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|0:13:23
|93
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|0:14:35
|94
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|0:15:09
|95
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|0:15:41
|96
|David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
|0:28:05
|97
|Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:29:57
|98
|Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
|0:30:49
|99
|Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
|0:32:34
|100
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|0:32:43
|101
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:33:02
|102
|Logan Calder (Placemakers)
|0:33:28
|103
|Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
|0:39:11
|104
|Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|0:45:15
|105
|Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
|0:47:25
|106
|Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
|0:49:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|26
|pts
|2
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|21
|3
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|18
|4
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|14
|5
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|9
|6
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|7
|7
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|6
|8
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|4
|9
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|4
|10
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|4
|11
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|3
|12
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|3
|13
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|3
|14
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|3
|15
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|2
|16
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|2
|17
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|2
|18
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2
|19
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|2
|20
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|2
|21
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|1
|22
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|1
|23
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|1
|24
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|1
|25
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|1
|26
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|1
|27
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|1
|28
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|24
|pts
|2
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|10
|3
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|8
|4
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|8
|5
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|6
|6
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|6
|7
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|4
|8
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|4
|9
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|6:19:07
|2
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|0:01:04
|3
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|0:01:18
|4
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|0:01:26
|5
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|0:01:33
|6
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|7
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:45
|8
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|0:01:57
|9
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|0:02:01
|10
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:02:07
|11
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:50
|12
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|0:02:51
|13
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|14
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:03:15
|15
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|0:03:35
|16
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:03:41
|17
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|18
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:04:00
|19
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|0:04:01
|20
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:02
|21
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|0:04:33
|22
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|0:04:37
|23
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|0:05:18
|24
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|0:05:54
|25
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|0:05:56
|26
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|0:08:10
|27
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|0:09:40
|28
|Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
|0:09:47
|29
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:10:22
|30
|Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
|0:10:28
|31
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|0:10:41
|32
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|0:12:56
|33
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|0:13:23
|34
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|0:14:35
|35
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|0:15:09
|36
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|0:15:41
|37
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|0:32:43
|38
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:33:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery
|18:56:57
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Colourplus
|0:01:49
|4
|KIA Motors
|0:02:46
|5
|Subway-Avanti
|0:03:41
|6
|Share The Road
|0:04:10
|7
|Ascot Park Hotel
|0:05:07
|8
|The Southland Times
|0:05:20
|9
|Calder Stewart
|0:05:31
|10
|Bici Vida
|0:05:46
|11
|Praties Cycling
|0:06:51
|12
|Benchmark Homes
|0:08:04
|13
|PowerNet
|0:08:10
|14
|Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport
|0:10:28
|15
|Titans Race Team
|0:11:56
|16
|Jackson Plumbing
|0:11:58
|17
|Team Enterprise
|0:14:58
|18
|Creation Signs
|0:16:34
|19
|Sycamore Print
|0:17:11
|20
|Placemakers
|0:21:56
|21
|NOW - MS Society
|0:23:07
|22
|Energy Smart
|0:44:13
|23
|Southern Institute of Technology
|0:47:54
|24
|South West Helicopters
|0:56:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy